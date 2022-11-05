- Home
- /
- Boca Raton
- /
- Naked Taco - Boca Raton
Naked Taco - Boca Raton
No reviews yet
9658 Glades Road
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Would You Like Utensils?
Fiesta Packages
Taco Fiesta | Servings: 6+
12 signature tacos + guacamole chips & salsa + 10 pc. chicken wings + ensalada grande
Fajita Fiesta | Servings: 4
house signature fajitas - served with grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + mexican rice + beans + warm flour tortillas + ensalada grande
Enchilada Fiesta | Servings: 4
6 signature enchiladas + chips + salsa + ensalada grande
Chips & Dip
Just Made Chips + Fresh Juicy Salsa
Just Made Chips + Queso
Just Made Chips + Guacamole
Make It A 3 Way!
just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole
Holy Moly Guacamole
jumbo crab meat + chicharrones fresh wild caught lobster + tequila lime shrimp
Nachos Supreme
chili con carne + cheese + sour cream + salsa + black olives
Super Creamy Crab Dip
oreganata crumbs + pickled jalapeños
Con Mis Amigos
Signature Chicharrones
crispy pork belly + mango habanero + salt + lime
The Best Tuna Nachos
dressed tuna + crispy wonton + wasabi crema + jalapeño soy glaze + wakame
Queso Quesadilla
salsa + sour cream add: +$2 | chicken | steak | shrimp
Classic Ceviche
shrimp + corvina + sweet potato + corn + leche de tigre
Jumbo Chicken Wings
mango habanero + cilantro + lime
Crispy Goat Cheese
guava sauce + tajín mango
Watermelon Feta High
watermelon + feta + pepitas + pickled onion + squash
Side Piece
Salads
Taco Salad
crisp greens + salsa + guac + sour cream + jalapeño + cheddar + cilantro dress + tortilla chip
Ensalada
mixed greens + cucumber + hearts of palm + tomato + avocado + garbanzo beans + cilantro dressing add: +$6 | grilled chicken | carne asada | shrimp
Salmon China Latina
pan seared salmon + mixed greens + arugula + miso cilantro dressing + watermelon radish + charred pineapple + pickled onion
Specialties De La Casa
The Big Frank Crunch Wrap
8oz burger + avocado + caramelized onion + spicy aioli + candied bacon + tostada + queso + all wrapped up
16oz T-Bone Steak
crispy onions + chipotle steak sauce + blue cheese crust
Mexican Fried Rice
blackened shrimp + diced chicken + bacon avocado + pineapple + carrot + red onion scallion + sunny side up egg
Mega Truffle Mac & Cheese Burrito
truffle mac & cheese + chipotle bbq brisket + truffle tempura crunch
Enchiladas
Burritos
Burrito - Choose One Protein
stuffed with beans + corn + queso cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese * Tortilla Is Not Gluten Free
Burrito - Choose Two Protein
stuffed with beans + corn + queso cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese * Tortilla Is Not Gluten Free
Burrito Bowl - Choose One
beans + corn + queso + cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese
Burrito Bowl - Choose Two
beans + corn + queso + cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese
Fajitas
Single Tacos
Americano Taco
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
Philly Cheesesteak Taco
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
Blackened Baja Fish Taco
shredded cabbage + lime crema + salsa
Chicken Vallarta Taco
mango salsa + lime crema + cilantro
Crispy Key West Shrimp Taco
tempura key west shrimp + toasted coconut + spicy aioli + jalapeño + black sesame seeds
Lobster Tail Taco "Hecho a Mano"
fresh corn tortillas + avocado + mango habanero + glazed bacon + lettuce + lime crema + cotija
Buffalo Fried Chicken Taco
chicken tender + lime crema + carrot + celery slaw + blue cheese crumble
General Tso Cauliflower Taco
tempura cauliflower + spicy chili garlic + fresh carrot + chopped nuts + avocado whip
Carnita Al Carbon Taco
fresh crispy roasted pork + fresh cilantro + lime crema + white onion
Truffle Steak Taco
buttered corn + cremini mushroom + truffle crema
Blackened Octopus Tako
cucumber + tomato & red onion salad + jicama + lime crema + capers + hot pepper
The Mighty Duck Taco
duck confit + spicy serrano pickled cucumber + pickled red onions + sesame soy ginger garlic aioli + black sesame seeds
Chorizo Taco
chorizo + cilantro onion + pickled red onion + queso fresco + lime crema
Kid Taco
your choice: chicken | beef + cheese
Signature Margaritas
The Classic - Quart
silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec + house syrup
Skinny Rita - Quart
silver tequila + lime + agave
Strawberry Basil - Quart
silver tequila + hibiscus + triple sec + fresh lime + strawberry purée
Some Like It Hot - Quart
silver tequila + jalapeño simple + passion fruit purée + lime
Lavender Blues - Quart
silver tequila + lime juice + lavender & blueberry syrup + triple sec
Water My Melons - Quart
silver tequila + lime juice + fresh watermelon juice + simple
Berry Caliente - Quart
silver tequila + jalapeño + muddled blackberries + lime juice + simple
Making Me Mango - Quart
silver tequila + fresh mango + lime + chili salt
Cadillac Margarita - Quart
herradura silver + cointreau + fresh lime juice + agave + grand marnier float
The Classic - Single
silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec + house syrup
Skinny Rita - Single
silver tequila + lime + agave
Strawberry Basil - Single
silver tequila + hibiscus + triple sec + fresh lime + strawberry purée
Some Like It Hot - Single
silver tequila + jalapeño simple + passion fruit purée + lime
Making Me Mango - Single
silver tequila + fresh mango + lime + chili salt
Lavender Blues - Single
silver tequila + lime juice + lavender & blueberry syrup + triple sec
Water My Melons - Single
silver tequila + lime juice + fresh watermelon juice + simple
Mothers Little Helper - Single
silver tequila + cucumber + lime + jalapeño
Berry Caliente - Single
silver tequila + jalapeño + muddled blackberries + lime juice + simple
Cadillac Margarita - Single
herradura silver + cointreau + fresh lime juice + agave + grand marnier float