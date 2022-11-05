Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naked Taco - Boca Raton

9658 Glades Road

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Crispy Key West Shrimp Taco
Philly Cheesesteak Taco
Blackened Baja Fish Taco

Fiesta Packages

Taco Fiesta | Servings: 6+

$99.00

12 signature tacos + guacamole chips & salsa + 10 pc. chicken wings + ensalada grande

Fajita Fiesta | Servings: 4

$60.00

house signature fajitas - served with grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + mexican rice + beans + warm flour tortillas + ensalada grande

Enchilada Fiesta | Servings: 4

$50.00

6 signature enchiladas + chips + salsa + ensalada grande

Chips & Dip

Just Made Chips + Fresh Juicy Salsa

$8.00
Just Made Chips + Queso

$10.00
Just Made Chips + Guacamole

$12.00
Make It A 3 Way!

$16.00

just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole

Holy Moly Guacamole

$49.00

jumbo crab meat + chicharrones fresh wild caught lobster + tequila lime shrimp

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

chili con carne + cheese + sour cream + salsa + black olives

Super Creamy Crab Dip

$16.00

oreganata crumbs + pickled jalapeños

Con Mis Amigos

Signature Chicharrones

$17.00

crispy pork belly + mango habanero + salt + lime

The Best Tuna Nachos

$18.00Out of stock

dressed tuna + crispy wonton + wasabi crema + jalapeño soy glaze + wakame

Queso Quesadilla

$13.00

salsa + sour cream add: +$2 | chicken | steak | shrimp

Classic Ceviche

$16.00

shrimp + corvina + sweet potato + corn + leche de tigre

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

mango habanero + cilantro + lime

Crispy Goat Cheese

$14.00

guava sauce + tajín mango

Watermelon Feta High

$11.00Out of stock

watermelon + feta + pepitas + pickled onion + squash

Side Piece

Avocado Tomato Queso Fresco

$10.00

nice tomatoes + hass avocado + cotija + cilantro dressing

Elote On The Cob

$8.00

cotija cheese + cilantro + scallion + spicy aioli

Lemon Pepper Fries

$7.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.00

crisp greens + salsa + guac + sour cream + jalapeño + cheddar + cilantro dress + tortilla chip

Ensalada

$12.00

mixed greens + cucumber + hearts of palm + tomato + avocado + garbanzo beans + cilantro dressing add: +$6 | grilled chicken | carne asada | shrimp

Salmon China Latina

$19.00

pan seared salmon + mixed greens + arugula + miso cilantro dressing + watermelon radish + charred pineapple + pickled onion

Specialties De La Casa

The Big Frank Crunch Wrap

$18.00

8oz burger + avocado + caramelized onion + spicy aioli + candied bacon + tostada + queso + all wrapped up

16oz T-Bone Steak

$34.00

crispy onions + chipotle steak sauce + blue cheese crust

Mexican Fried Rice

$21.00

blackened shrimp + diced chicken + bacon avocado + pineapple + carrot + red onion scallion + sunny side up egg

Mega Truffle Mac & Cheese Burrito

$32.00

truffle mac & cheese + chipotle bbq brisket + truffle tempura crunch

Enchiladas

Chicken Verde

$18.00

green enchilada sauce + chihuahua cheese

Mariscos Blancos

$23.00

shrimp + lobster + crab + chihuahua cheese + lime crema

Steak Enchilada

$21.00

caramelized onion + poblano + red enchilada + queso

Burritos

burritos are stuffed with beans + corn + queso + cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese
Burrito - Choose One Protein

$15.00

stuffed with beans + corn + queso cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese * Tortilla Is Not Gluten Free

Burrito - Choose Two Protein

$19.00

stuffed with beans + corn + queso cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese * Tortilla Is Not Gluten Free

Burrito Bowl - Choose One

$15.00

beans + corn + queso + cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese

Burrito Bowl - Choose Two

$19.00

beans + corn + queso + cilantro lime rice + chihuahua cheese

Fajitas

fajitas are served with grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + cilantro lime rice + black beans + warm flour tortillas
Fajita - Choose One Protein

$23.00

served with grilled peppers + onions guac + sour cream + salsa + beans cilantro lime rice + warm flour tortillas

Fajita - Choose Two Proteins

$27.00

served with grilled peppers + onions guac + sour cream + salsa + beans cilantro lime rice + warm flour tortillas

Single Tacos

Americano Taco

$8.00

ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream

Philly Cheesesteak Taco

$9.00

caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak

Blackened Baja Fish Taco

$8.00

shredded cabbage + lime crema + salsa

Chicken Vallarta Taco

$8.00

mango salsa + lime crema + cilantro

Crispy Key West Shrimp Taco

$8.00

tempura key west shrimp + toasted coconut + spicy aioli + jalapeño + black sesame seeds

Lobster Tail Taco "Hecho a Mano"

$36.00+

fresh corn tortillas + avocado + mango habanero + glazed bacon + lettuce + lime crema + cotija

Buffalo Fried Chicken Taco

$8.00

chicken tender + lime crema + carrot + celery slaw + blue cheese crumble

General Tso Cauliflower Taco

$8.00

tempura cauliflower + spicy chili garlic + fresh carrot + chopped nuts + avocado whip

Carnita Al Carbon Taco

$8.00

fresh crispy roasted pork + fresh cilantro + lime crema + white onion

Truffle Steak Taco

$9.00

buttered corn + cremini mushroom + truffle crema

Blackened Octopus Tako

$9.00

cucumber + tomato & red onion salad + jicama + lime crema + capers + hot pepper

The Mighty Duck Taco

$10.00

duck confit + spicy serrano pickled cucumber + pickled red onions + sesame soy ginger garlic aioli + black sesame seeds

Chorizo Taco

$9.00Out of stock

chorizo + cilantro onion + pickled red onion + queso fresco + lime crema

Kid Taco

$5.00

your choice: chicken | beef + cheese

Sweet

Crispy Hot Churros

$9.00

chocolate sauce

Bag Of Donuts

$10.00

Chimichanga Cheesecake

$7.00

Signature Margaritas

The Classic - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec + house syrup

Skinny Rita - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + lime + agave

Strawberry Basil - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + hibiscus + triple sec + fresh lime + strawberry purée

Some Like It Hot - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + jalapeño simple + passion fruit purée + lime

Lavender Blues - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + lime juice + lavender & blueberry syrup + triple sec

Water My Melons - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + lime juice + fresh watermelon juice + simple

Berry Caliente - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + jalapeño + muddled blackberries + lime juice + simple

Making Me Mango - Quart

$35.00

silver tequila + fresh mango + lime + chili salt

Cadillac Margarita - Quart

$80.00

herradura silver + cointreau + fresh lime juice + agave + grand marnier float

The Classic - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + lime juice + triple sec + house syrup

Skinny Rita - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + lime + agave

Strawberry Basil - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + hibiscus + triple sec + fresh lime + strawberry purée

Some Like It Hot - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + jalapeño simple + passion fruit purée + lime

Making Me Mango - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + fresh mango + lime + chili salt

Lavender Blues - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + lime juice + lavender & blueberry syrup + triple sec

Water My Melons - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + lime juice + fresh watermelon juice + simple

Mothers Little Helper - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + cucumber + lime + jalapeño

Berry Caliente - Single

$11.00

silver tequila + jalapeño + muddled blackberries + lime juice + simple

Cadillac Margarita - Single

$19.00

herradura silver + cointreau + fresh lime juice + agave + grand marnier float

Sangria & Wine

Red Sangria 1L Bottle

$35.00

topped off with tropical fruits + marinated in caribbean rum

White Sangria 1L Bottle

$35.00

topped off with tropical fruits + marinated in caribbean rum

Red Sangria - Single

$14.00

topped off with tropical fruits + marinated in caribbean rum