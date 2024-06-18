Nam Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
With over 8 years of hospitality and food service experience, Chef Nam is proud to deliver the taste of Vietnamese / Peruvian food to Gardena! Inspired by popular Peruvian restaurants all over Orange County- Chef Nam has developed a concept that provides healthy and delicious food in an inviting setting to create an unforgettable experience at Nam Kitchen.
Location
1530 ARTESIA BLVD, Gardena, CA 90248