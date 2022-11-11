Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Nam Noodles and More 2510 Smith Ranch Road #110

review star

No reviews yet

2510 Smith Ranch Road

Pearland, TX 77584

Order Again

Popular Items

The Best Chicken Pho
Roaming Ramen Noodle
Viet Eggroll (4)

Appetizers

Shrimp Spring Roll (2)

Shrimp Spring Roll (2)

$5.95

Hand-wrapped in rice paper with shrimp, lettuce, beans sprouts, and vermicelli rice noodles, served with peanut sauce.

Veggie Spring Roll (2)

$5.95

Hand-wrapped in rice paper with tofu, lettuce, bean sprouts, and vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.

Ed-Nam-Mame

$4.95

Steamed edamame with coral sea salt.

Bao Bite - Pork (2)

$6.95

Pork or Chicken encased in rice bun with sweet peking sauce, cucumbers, picked veggies, and shredded scallion.

Bao Bite - Chicken (2)

$6.95
Viet Eggroll (4)

Viet Eggroll (4)

$7.95

Filled with pork & mushroom, fried to golden & served with vinaigrette fish sauce & lettuce.

Vegetables Eggroll (4)

$7.95

Vegetable filled roll, fried to golden & served with vinaigrette fish sauce & lettuce.

Chicken Eggroll (4)

$7.95

Chicken with sweet onion & mushroom wrapped in wheat paper, fried to golden & served with a sweet & tangy sauce.

Boudin Eggroll (2)

Boudin Eggroll (2)

$6.95

Rocket Shrimps (4)

$9.95

Marinated shrimp wrapped in Thai basil & wheat paper, then fried golden-brown served with sweet & tangy sauce.

Crab-Ton (5)

$7.25

Crabmeat & cream cheese in a crispy fried wonton served with sweet & tangy sauce.

Pan-Fried Pot Stickers (5)

$8.25

Marinated pork filling & vegetables, served with ginger vinaigrette soy sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wing (6)

$12.95Out of stock

Marinated wings tossed in sweet & sriracha hot sauce.

Beef Satay (3)

$12.95

Marinated beef skewers grilled to perfection.

Soup & Salad

Tranditional Hot & Sour Soup

$3.75

Large Hot & Sour Soup

$7.50

Viet-Ton Soup

$4.95

Shrimp and pork wonton, served in chicken broth with BBQ pork, ground pork, cilantro, and green onions.

Large Viet-Ton Soup

$9.95

Asian Salads

$11.95

All salads are served with mixed greens, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, & carrot. Served with miso ginger dressing.

Side Salad

$4.05

Noodle Soup

The Un-Pho-Gettables Pho

$10.95

Eye round beef, brisket, and meatball served with rice noodles in a beef broth.

Eye Round Pho

$9.75

Eye round beef served with rice noodles in a beef broth.

Brisket Pho

$9.75

Beef brisket served with rice noodles in a chicken broth.

Beef Ball Pho

$9.75

Meatball served with rice noodles in a beef broth.

The Best Chicken Pho

$10.95

Shredded chicken breast served with rice noodles in a chicken broth.

The Green Pho

$10.95

Assorted vegetables served with rice noodle in a beef broth.

The Vegan Pho

$10.95

Assorted vegetables served with rice noodles in a beef broth.

Hue Spicy Noodle Soup

$12.95

Beef brisket, shank & Vietnamese ham served with thick rice noodle in a spicy beef broth.

Saigon Egg Noodle Soup

$12.95

BBQ Pork, ground pork, & pork wontons served with egg noodles in a chicken broth.

Jasmine Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.95

Shredded chicken breast served with rice noodle in a light chicken broth.

Roaming Ramen Noodle

$13.95

Braised pork belly and ground pork served with a boiled egg, ginger, & mushroom in a rich pork based ramen broth.

V-Bowl

Rice vermicelli noodles, fresh bean sprouts, cucumber, lettuce, and carrots. Served with vinaigrette fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, green onions, and fried onions.

Lemongrass Chicken V-Bowl

$11.50

Marinated Pork V-Bowl

$11.50

Lemongrass Beef V-Bowl

$14.95

Honey Glazed Shrimp V-Bowl

$13.95

Seven Spice Tofu V-Bowl

$10.95

Viet Eggroll V-Bowl

$10.95

Two(2) Meats Combo V-Bowl

$15.95

Three(3)Meats Combo V-Bowl

$16.95

Rice Platters

Choice of Mama La's garlic stir-fried rice, white rice, or brown rice. Served with steamed broccoli and carrots.

Lemongrass Chicken Rice Platters

$11.50

Marinated Pork Rice Platters

$11.50

Lemongrass Beef Rice Platters

$14.95

Honey Glazed Shrimp Rice Platters

$13.95

Seven Spice Tofu Rice Platters

$10.95

Two(2) Meats Combo Rice Platters

$15.95

Three(3)Meats Combo Rice Platters

$16.95

More Noodles & Rice

Chicken Lo-Mein

$12.25

Wheat noodles stir-fried with chicken breast and assorted vegetables in a brown lomein sauce.

BBQ Pork Lo-Mein

$12.25

Wheat noodles stir-fried with BBQ Pork with assorted vegetables in a brown lomein sauce.

Beef Lo-Mein

$15.25

Wheat noodles stir-fried with beef with assorted vegetables in a brown lomein sauce.

Shrimp Lo-Mein

$14.25

Wheat noodles stir-fried with shrimp with assorted vegetables in a brown lomein sauce.

Veggie Lo-Mein

$12.25

Wheat noodles stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a brown lomein sauce.

Singapore Noodle

$12.25

Rice noodles stir-fried in curry seasoning with shrimp, BBQ pork, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions.

Pad-Thai Noodle

$12.95

Rice noodles stir-fried with chicken and shrimp in spicy Thai sauce. Served with peanuts, beansprouts, cilantro, and lime on the side.

Drunken Noodles

$12.95Out of stock

Flat rice noodle stir-fried with chicken & shrimp, egg, beansprouts, sweet onion, and scallions in a brown lomein sauce.

Blackened Fish Rice Plate

$12.95

Blackened tilapia, topped with a garlic butter sauce, served with choice rice, broccoli, and carrots.

Fish & (3) Shrimp Rice Plate

$15.95

Blackened tilapia and grilled shrimp, topped with a garlic butter sauce, served with choice rice, broccoli, and carrots.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Rice Plate

$11.25

Crispy battered chicken breast with sweet & sour sauce. Served with choice rice, broccoli and carrots.

Orange Chicken Rice Plate

$11.25

Fried Chicken breast glazed with zesty spicy orange sauce, served with choice rice, broccoli, and carrot.

General Tsos Chicken Rice Plate

$11.25

Fried chicken breast, snap peas, and carrots glazed in a sweet and spicy general sauce. Served with choice rice.

Nam Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$11.25

Dark meat teriyaki chicken, tossed in a sweet teriyaki sauce, topped with sesame seed, served with choice rice, broccoli, and carrots.

Fried Rice

Marinated stir-fried rice, tossed with choice protein, egg, peas, carrots, and beansprouts.

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.25

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$9.25

Vegetables Fried Rice

$9.25

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.25

Beef Fried Rice

$10.25

House Fried Rice

$10.25

Marinated fried rice, stir-fried with chicken, shrimp, turkey ham, peas, carrots, and beansprouts.

Banh Mi Combo

French baguette spread with mayonnaise & pate, stuffed with carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeno.

Traditional Banh Mi

$5.95

Banh Mi served with Vietnamese ham and curated ham. The "Cold-Cut" of Vietnam.

Teriyaki Chicken Banh Mi

$5.95

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$5.95

7-Spice Tofu Banh Mi

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$5.95

Lemongrass Steak Banh Mi

$7.95

Crispy Chicken Banh Mi

$5.95

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$5.95

Kid-Nam-ese Menu

Kids Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.50

Shredded chicken breast, served with rice noodles in a light chicken broth.

Kids Teriyaki Bowl

$7.75

Dark meat grilled chicken tossed in a sweet teriyaki sauce, served with choice rice, broccoli, and carrots.

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.75

Fun and crispy fried chicken breast, served with thin cut French fries and ketchup.

Kids Chicken Lomein

$7.75

Wheat noodles stir-fried with chicken breast in a brown lomein sauce.

Kids Beef Pho

$7.75

Well-done eye round steak served with rice noodles in a beef broth.

Kids Chicken Pho

$7.75

Shredded chicken breast served with rice noodles in a chicken broth.

Catering

Shrimp Spring Roll (12)

$32.00

Chicken Egg Rolls (12)

$22.00

Viet Egg Rolls (12)

$22.00

Veggie Egg Rolls (12)

$22.00

Pot Stickers (12)

$19.00

Crab-Tons (12)

$17.00

Beef Satay (12)

$50.00

Honey Glaze Chicken Catering

$43.00

Teriyaki Chicken Catering

$43.00

Lemongrass Chicken Catering

$44.00

Marinated Pork Catering

$44.00

Lemongrass Steak Catering

$58.00

General Tso Chicken Catering

$43.00

Orange Chicken Catering

$43.00

Singapore Noodle Catering

$47.00

Chicken Lo Mein Catering

$47.00

Drunken Noodle Catering

$50.00

Pad Thai Noodle Catering

$50.00

Chicken Fried Rice Catering

$35.00

Pork Fried Rice Catering

$35.00

Veggie Fried Rice Catering

$35.00

Shrimp Fried Rice Catering

$40.00

House Fried Rice Catering

$40.00

Tea Catering

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location

2510 Smith Ranch Road, Pearland, TX 77584

Nam Noodles and More image

