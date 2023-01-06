Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Latin American
Sushi & Japanese

Nama Ko - Japanese-Inspired Restaurant & Craft Cocktail Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1926 14th Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Classic Hamachi Sashimi
Scallop, Spicy Aioli, Tobiko, Tempura Roll
Candy Cane

Nama-ae (Our Style)

Charred Shishito Peppers

Charred Shishito Peppers

$12.00

chili, garlic, ”mapo tofu”

Chilled Shrimp

Chilled Shrimp

$15.00

somen noodles, aji amarillo, kosho, green papaya

Classic Hamachi Sashimi

Classic Hamachi Sashimi

$24.00

serrano chiles, ponzu, chile crunch, cilantro

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

yuzu chile sauce

Heritage Pork Gyoza

Heritage Pork Gyoza

$14.00

mustard, togarashi, green onion

Homemade Miso Soup
$10.00

Homemade Miso Soup

$10.00
Kani Crab Salad

Kani Crab Salad

$12.00

cucumbers, seaweed, tobiko

Local Greens

Local Greens

$12.00

ripe tomato, cucumber, wafu dressing

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$10.00

smoked sea salt

Wagyu Dumplings

Wagyu Dumplings

$18.00

truffle-soy dipping sauce

Raw/Chilled

Beet Tartare

$15.00

Octopus

$16.00

seaweed salad, pickled red onion, japanese chimichuri

Oysters

$24.00
Toro Tartare

Toro Tartare

$26.00

sudachi crema, mint, crispy rice pearls

King Salmon

$26.00

Ceviche

$22.00

A Bit Bigger

Australian Wagyu NY Strip

Australian Wagyu NY Strip

$85.00

asparagus, yuzu bearnaise

Crispy Tempura Madai

Crispy Tempura Madai

$38.00

sweet and sour broth, smoky vegetables, pickled plums

Dry Aged Duck Breast

Dry Aged Duck Breast

$38.00

koji duck jus, satsuma orange, 4 year aged kimchi

Koji Aged Pork Chop

Koji Aged Pork Chop

$42.00

broccolini, caramelized miso beurre blanc, trout roe

Seared Red Snapper

Seared Red Snapper

$32.00

roasted mushrooms, soy dashi, shiso salad

Coca Cola - Can
$3.50

$3.50

Diet Coke - Can
$3.50

$3.50

Ginger Ale - Can
$3.50

$3.50

Sprite - Can
$3.50

$3.50

Makimono

Almost Paradise

Almost Paradise

$20.00

spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mango sauce, tempura flakes

Candy Cane

Candy Cane

$23.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, tuna, yellowtail apple, jalapeno, tobiko

Debutante

Debutante

$18.00

cucumber, asparagus, avocado, tempura bits, eel sauce, black tobiko

Namaste

Namaste

$23.00

maryland crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, crunchy sweet potato

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$19.00

salmon, cucumber, aji amarillo, jalapeño, ikura, masago arare

Pink Lady

Pink Lady

$22.00

tuna, avocado, salmon, soy paper

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$23.00

maryland crab, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp

Nama Ko House Rolls

Avocado & Cucumber Roll
$12.00

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$12.00
Avocado Roll
$8.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Classic Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Roll
$14.00

$14.00
Crunchy Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Roll
$16.00

Crunchy Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Roll

$16.00
Cucumber Roll
$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00
Eel, Cucumber Roll
$12.00

Eel, Cucumber Roll

$12.00
Florida Roll - Tuna, Fresh Crab, Avocado
$14.00

Florida Roll - Tuna, Fresh Crab, Avocado

$14.00

Tuna, Fresh Crab, Avocado

Fresh Crab California Roll
$18.00

Fresh Crab California Roll

$18.00

Lobster, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crunch Roll
$29.00

$29.00
Salmon and Avocado
$12.00

Salmon and Avocado

$12.00

Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Tempura, Ikura Roll
$12.00

$12.00
Scallop, Spicy Aioli, Tobiko, Tempura Roll
$12.00

Scallop, Spicy Aioli, Tobiko, Tempura Roll

$12.00

Spicy Salmon, Shiso, & Jalapeño Roll
$12.00

$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll
$14.00

Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll

$14.00
Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail and Scallion Roll
$12.00

$12.00
Yellowtail, Sesame, Cucumber, Jalapeño
$12.00

Yellowtail, Sesame, Cucumber, Jalapeño

$12.00
Yellowtail, Spicy Aioli, Green Onion Roll
$13.00

Yellowtail, Spicy Aioli, Green Onion Roll

$13.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Ahi

$6.00

albacore

Shima Aji

$6.00

horse mackerel

Botan Ebi

$6.00

botan shrimp

Chefs Special Nigiri
$10.00

$10.00

Chefs Special Sashimi
$11.00

$11.00
Chu-Toro

Chu-Toro

$9.00

bluefin tuna belly

Ebi

Ebi

$5.00

cooked shrimp

Hamachi

$6.00

yelllowtail

Hamachi Toro

$8.00

yellowtail belly

Hirame

$6.00

fluke

Hokkigai

$5.00

red surf clam

Hotate

$6.00

japanese scallop

Ikura

Ikura

$5.00

salmon roe

Kaki

$8.00

kumamoto oyster

Kanpachi

$7.00

young yellowtail

Katsuo

$8.00

bonito

Kinmadai

$8.00

golden eye snapper

Madai

$7.00

sea bream

Maguro

$6.00

bluefin tuna

O-Toro

$12.00

fatty tuna

Omakase Nigiri
$60.00

$60.00

Omakase Sashimi
$70.00

$70.00

Robusata Nigiri

$12.00

spicy lobster

Sake

Sake

$5.00

ora king salmon

Sake Toro

Sake Toro

$8.00

ora king salmon belly

Smoked Ikura

$5.00

smoked trout roe

Tako

$6.00

japanese octopus

Tarabagani

$12.00

king crab

Tobiko

$5.00

flying fish roe

Unagi

$5.00

eel

Uni (CA)

Uni (CA)

$9.00

urchin

Uni (Japan)

$12.00

urchin

Sunday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nama Ko is a Japanese-inspired restaurant and craft cocktail bar by James Beard award winning Chef Michael Schlow, where honored Japanese techniques and innovative twists live side by side in perfect harmony. A playful, flavorful and very personal menu developed by Michael and Derek Watson features the finest ingredients presented Nama-mae (Our way.) An exciting selection of sushi and sashimi includes unique and hard-to-find specialties, as well as traditional favorites. Enjoy with our collection of Japanese whiskeys and sakes, and our unique craft and zero-proof cocktails. Experience the unexpected.

1926 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

