Mediterranean
Latin American
Sushi & Japanese
Nama Ko - Japanese-Inspired Restaurant & Craft Cocktail Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nama Ko is a Japanese-inspired restaurant and craft cocktail bar by James Beard award winning Chef Michael Schlow, where honored Japanese techniques and innovative twists live side by side in perfect harmony. A playful, flavorful and very personal menu developed by Michael and Derek Watson features the finest ingredients presented Nama-mae (Our way.) An exciting selection of sushi and sashimi includes unique and hard-to-find specialties, as well as traditional favorites. Enjoy with our collection of Japanese whiskeys and sakes, and our unique craft and zero-proof cocktails. Experience the unexpected.
Location
1926 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - 14th & Wallach
4.5 • 1,179
1925 14th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant