Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

review star

No reviews yet

5130 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Shrimp
Crab and Asiago Dip
Crunchy Shrimp - L

Lunch Salad

L - Avocado Tomato Salad

$9.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Nama House

$11.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Mixed Green & Avocado

$11.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt

Lunch Rolls

Cali - L

$11.00

crab, avocado, and cucumber

Crunchy Shrimp - L

$11.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies

Spicy Tuna - L

$11.00

spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy Shittake - L

$11.00

shiitake mushroom, cucumber, and chili garlic sauce with soy vinaigrette

Rooster - L

$13.00

eel, avocado, zucchini, snow crab and sriracha

Pizza - L

$13.00

crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce

Atlantic - L

$13.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Philly - L

$13.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion

Soy Joy - L

$13.00

spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion

Tuna Crunch - L

$13.00

spicy tuna, avocado, and spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies

Crunch Orange- L

$15.00

snow crab, ebi shrimp, and avocado topped with salmon, fresh orange juice, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies

Bahama Mama - L

$15.00

ebi shrimp, snow crab, and cucumber topped with white fish, avocado, scallion, coconut milk, and Japanese chili pepper spice

Secret Garden - L

$15.00

tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado

Caterpillar - L

$15.00

eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

BB - L

$15.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies

Crispy Veggie - L

$15.00

tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado

Lunch Asian Fusion

ASIAN - FUSION

Lunch Sesame Beef

$16.00

lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice

Lunch Bowl

$11.00

sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips

Lunch Currydon

$11.00

red onion, carrot, apple, red pepper, honey, scallion, and Japanese curry sauce served over rice with your choice of protein

Lunch Fish Taco

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Lunch Shrimp Taco

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Lunch Combo Taco

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Lunch Nigiri/Sashimi

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Lunch Nigiri Platter

$17.00

assortment of nigiri with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, snow crab, and ebi shrimp

Lunch Sashimi Platter

$17.00

assorted cuts of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and white fish with sushi rice

Lunch Box

Lunch Box Edamame

$3.00

Lunch Box House Salad

$3.00

Lunch Box Avocado Tomato

$4.00

Lunch Box Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Lunch Box Cucumber salad

$3.00

Lunch Box Miso Soup

$2.00

Lunch Box Shrimp soup

$3.00

Appetizers

Avo Kani

$15.00

Panko fried soft shell crab and avocado served with pico de gallo, bonito flakes, and tonkatsu sauce

Avocado and Tomato Salad

$9.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Crab and Asiago Dip

$12.00

served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper

Edamame

$6.00

warm with sea salt or chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette

Fantasy Shrimp

$14.00

large panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli sauce served on a bed of rice with scallion

Land and Sea Tempura

$18.00

fried shrimp, asparagus, snow peas, sweet potato, red onion, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Large Miso Soup

$6.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion

Pork Dumplings

$10.00

fried pork dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Sampler Platter

$15.00

sample platter of pork dumplings, shrimp dumplings, and vegetable spring rolls served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

assorted seaweed with cucumber

Shrimp Dumplings

$10.00

fried shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Shrimp Soup

$6.00

spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms

Side Sauce

$0.35

Small Miso Soup

$4.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion

Small Nama House

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.00

Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette

Kimchi & Rice

$10.00

served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan

Wasabi Hummus

$10.00

Soups/Salads

Small Nama House

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Large Nama House

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

assorted seaweed with cucumber

Mixed Green and Avo

$14.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt

Avocado and Tomato Salad

$9.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper

Small Miso Soup

$4.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallions

Large Miso Soup

$6.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallions

Shrimp Soup

$6.00

spicy garlic miso broth with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms

Chef Specialities

Combo Ceviche

$18.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Combo Tacos

$15.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Fish Tacos

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Fresh Fish Ceviche

$18.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Serrano Machi

$16.00

sliced yellowtail topped with sliced serrano pepper and microgreens served with garlic ponzu

Shellfish Ceviche

$18.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Side Sauce

$0.35

Stuffed Maguro

$18.00

spicy snow crab mix wrapped in fresh tuna topped with avocado panko fried shrimp, wasabi aioli, eel sauce, and micro greens

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

sweet chili rice, tuna, soy tobiko, salt and vinegar potato chips, sriracha, and cilantro oil

Kama

$15.00

broiled yellowtail collar with mixed green salad, ponzu, sushi rice, and scallion

Agadashi Tofu

$15.00

Kimchi & Rice

$12.00

Maui Ahuna Roll

$26.00

Chef's Choice

please allow our creative chefs to custom design your platter from our extensive selection of the season’s finest fresh fish

Chef's Choice Roll

$20.00

let us know what you like, dislike, and a spice level, and let our talented chef's take it from there

Chef's Sashimi Platter

$37.00

(assorted 9 oz. cut sashimi)

Don Bowls

6 oz. of fish served over sushi rice and garnishes

Roll Platter (2 Rolls)

$35.00

(assorted 8 pieces)

Chef's Nigiri Platter

$30.00

$38 Platter

$38.00

$70 Platter

$70.00

$95 Platter

$95.00

$135 Platter

$135.00

Side Sauce

$0.35

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$7.00

Crab Nigiri

$8.00

Eel Nigiri

$10.00

Ikura Nigiri

$12.00

Octopus Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Sea Bass Nigiri

$7.00

Seared Albacore Nigiri

$6.00

Shiitake Nigiri

$4.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$8.00

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Surf Clam Nigiri

$6.00

Tofu Pocket Nigiri

$9.00

Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Tuna Tataki Nigiri

$11.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$16.00

Octopus Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$16.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.00

Sea Bass Sashimi

$11.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$12.00

Seared Albacore Sashimi

$12.00

Escolar Sashimi

$14.00

Rolls

eight to ten pieces per order (all items marked (gs) can be made gluten sensitive on request. served on brown rice for additional 1.50)

Atlantic

$17.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Bahama Mama

$16.00

ebi shrimp, snow crab, and cucumber topped with white fish, avocado, scallion, coconut milk, and Japanese chili pepper spice

BB

$17.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies

Boston

$18.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and chili garlic sauce

Cali

$11.00

crab, avocado, and cucumber

Caterpillar

$17.00

eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Crabby Eel

$19.00

double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Crazy Tuna

$18.00

spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion, and ponzu

Crunchy Shrimp

$11.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies

Dragon

$18.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Ex Girlfriend

$19.00

crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies

JG

$18.00

panko fried white fish, crab, cucumber topped with tuna tataki, avocado, scallion, and ponzu

Maui Wowie

$18.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa

Moon Special

$19.00

double nori roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried smoked salmon, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with salmon, avocado, and house-seaweed salad

Orange Crush

$18.00

rice wrapped with salmon topped with spun carrot, candied rock shrimp, and scallion

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion

Pizza

$15.00

crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce

Rainbow

$18.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado

Royale

$18.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and eel sauce

Secret Garden

$17.00

tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado

Soy Joy

$17.00

spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion

Spicy Tuna

$10.00

spicy tuna and cucumber

Spider

$16.00

panko fried soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprout, mixed green topped with masago

Tempura

$17.00

crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion

Yoga

$18.00

yellowtail, tuna tataki, cucumber, daikon sprout topped with avocado, snow peas, and cilantro oil

Side Sauce

$0.35

Vegetarian Rolls

eight to ten pieces per order

Crispy Veggie Roll

$14.00

tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado

Spicy Shiitake

$10.00

shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette

Tofu Caprese

$15.00

cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce

Pina

$14.00

pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil

Twisted Inari

$14.00

futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Marley

$9.00

tofu, mango, red pepper, and asparagus

Mediterranean

$15.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts

Side Sauce

$0.35

Asian Fusion

Fiery Tuna

$24.00

Fiery tuna - pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper

Kabayaki Salmon

$24.00

sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge

Sesame Beef

$22.00

lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice

Shrimp Egg Drop Soup

$18.00

rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips

Side Sauce

$0.35

Sweet and Spicy Garlic Beef

$24.00

rice, sauteed red onion, asparagus, carrot, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, wakame, sprouts and chili garlic sauce topped with filet tips, scallion, and a fried egg

The Bowl

$15.00

sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips

A la Carte/ Sides

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Masago

$1.00

Side Asian Slaw

$2.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$3.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side Naan

$0.95

Side Cucumber Chips

$2.00

Side Wasabi

$0.75

Side Ginger

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Udon Noodles

$2.00

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side Egg Noodles

$2.00

Maki/Te Maki

Avocado Maki

$7.00

Crab Maki

$9.00

Cucumber Maki

$6.00

Eel Maki

$10.00

Yellowtail Maki

$9.00

Salmon Maki

$9.00

Salmon Skin Maki

$10.00

Spicy Scallop Maki

$10.00

Spicy Tofu Maki

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$10.00

Tuna Maki

$10.00

Side Sauce

$0.35

Crab Te-Maki

$9.00

Eel Te-Maki

$9.00

Cucumber Te-Maki

$6.00

Negi Hama Te-Maki

$10.00

Salmon Te-Maki

$9.00

Cucumber Te-Maki

$6.00

Salmon Skin Te-Maki

$10.00

Spicy Scallop Te-Maki

$10.00

Avocado Te-Maki

$7.00

Tuna Te-Maki

$10.00

Spicy Tofu Te-Maki

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Te-Maki

$10.00

Negi Hama Maki

$9.00

Ume Maki

$7.00

Eel & Avocado Maki

$12.00

Kids Menu

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Tempura fried white fish, with kettle chips

Shrimp & Chips

$9.00

tempura fried shrimp, kettle chips

Kids Pizza

$8.00

baked naan bread with marinara sauce and cheese

Kids Fruit Salsa

$7.00

pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips

Kids Bowl

$8.00

bowl of steamed rice, tomato salsa, with Tonkatsu sauce and fantasy sauce.

Kids Crab Maki

$8.00

Kids Ebi Maki

$8.00

Kids Avocado Maki

$6.00

Kids Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Kids Skewers

$6.00

Desserts

Nama Nanners

$9.00

Basque Cheesecake

$6.00

TN Mudcake

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.00

Packaging Charge

TOGO Packaging Charge

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi Bar

Website

Location

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Bearden
orange star4.7 • 570
5400 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Knoxville
orange star4.7 • 570
5400 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Hard Knox Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 532
4437 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ham 'n Goodys
orange starNo Reviews
314 S Northshore Drive Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Nixon's Deli #11
orange star4.5 • 222
5716 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
The Artisan Cakery - 5803 Kingston Pike
orange starNo Reviews
5803 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston