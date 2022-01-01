Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
No reviews yet
5130 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lunch Salad
L - Avocado Tomato Salad
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Mixed Green & Avocado
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt
Lunch Rolls
Cali - L
crab, avocado, and cucumber
Crunchy Shrimp - L
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Spicy Tuna - L
spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy Shittake - L
shiitake mushroom, cucumber, and chili garlic sauce with soy vinaigrette
Rooster - L
eel, avocado, zucchini, snow crab and sriracha
Pizza - L
crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce
Atlantic - L
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
Philly - L
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion
Soy Joy - L
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
Tuna Crunch - L
spicy tuna, avocado, and spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Crunch Orange- L
snow crab, ebi shrimp, and avocado topped with salmon, fresh orange juice, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
Bahama Mama - L
ebi shrimp, snow crab, and cucumber topped with white fish, avocado, scallion, coconut milk, and Japanese chili pepper spice
Secret Garden - L
tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado
Caterpillar - L
eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
BB - L
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
Crispy Veggie - L
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Lunch Asian Fusion
Lunch Sesame Beef
lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice
Lunch Bowl
sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips
Lunch Currydon
red onion, carrot, apple, red pepper, honey, scallion, and Japanese curry sauce served over rice with your choice of protein
Lunch Fish Taco
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Lunch Shrimp Taco
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Lunch Combo Taco
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Lunch Nigiri/Sashimi
Lunch Box
Appetizers
Avo Kani
Panko fried soft shell crab and avocado served with pico de gallo, bonito flakes, and tonkatsu sauce
Avocado and Tomato Salad
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
Crab and Asiago Dip
served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan
Cucumber Salad
marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper
Edamame
warm with sea salt or chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette
Fantasy Shrimp
large panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli sauce served on a bed of rice with scallion
Land and Sea Tempura
fried shrimp, asparagus, snow peas, sweet potato, red onion, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Large Miso Soup
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion
Pork Dumplings
fried pork dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Sampler Platter
sample platter of pork dumplings, shrimp dumplings, and vegetable spring rolls served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Seaweed Salad
assorted seaweed with cucumber
Shrimp Dumplings
fried shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Shrimp Soup
spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms
Side Sauce
Small Miso Soup
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion
Small Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Veggie Spring Rolls
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
Kimchi & Rice
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan
Wasabi Hummus
Soups/Salads
Small Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Large Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Seaweed Salad
assorted seaweed with cucumber
Mixed Green and Avo
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt
Avocado and Tomato Salad
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
Cucumber Salad
marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper
Small Miso Soup
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Large Miso Soup
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Shrimp Soup
spicy garlic miso broth with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms
Chef Specialities
Combo Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Combo Tacos
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Fish Tacos
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Fresh Fish Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Serrano Machi
sliced yellowtail topped with sliced serrano pepper and microgreens served with garlic ponzu
Shellfish Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Shrimp Tacos
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Side Sauce
Stuffed Maguro
spicy snow crab mix wrapped in fresh tuna topped with avocado panko fried shrimp, wasabi aioli, eel sauce, and micro greens
Tuna Tartare
sweet chili rice, tuna, soy tobiko, salt and vinegar potato chips, sriracha, and cilantro oil
Kama
broiled yellowtail collar with mixed green salad, ponzu, sushi rice, and scallion
Agadashi Tofu
Kimchi & Rice
Maui Ahuna Roll
Chef's Choice
Chef's Choice Roll
let us know what you like, dislike, and a spice level, and let our talented chef's take it from there
Chef's Sashimi Platter
(assorted 9 oz. cut sashimi)
Don Bowls
6 oz. of fish served over sushi rice and garnishes
Roll Platter (2 Rolls)
(assorted 8 pieces)
Chef's Nigiri Platter
$38 Platter
$70 Platter
$95 Platter
$135 Platter
Side Sauce
Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Crab Nigiri
Eel Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Sea Bass Nigiri
Seared Albacore Nigiri
Shiitake Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Surf Clam Nigiri
Tofu Pocket Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Tuna Tataki Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Sashimi
Rolls
Atlantic
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
Bahama Mama
ebi shrimp, snow crab, and cucumber topped with white fish, avocado, scallion, coconut milk, and Japanese chili pepper spice
BB
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
Boston
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and chili garlic sauce
Cali
crab, avocado, and cucumber
Caterpillar
eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
Crabby Eel
double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Crazy Tuna
spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion, and ponzu
Crunchy Shrimp
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Dragon
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
Ex Girlfriend
crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies
JG
panko fried white fish, crab, cucumber topped with tuna tataki, avocado, scallion, and ponzu
Maui Wowie
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa
Moon Special
double nori roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried smoked salmon, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with salmon, avocado, and house-seaweed salad
Orange Crush
rice wrapped with salmon topped with spun carrot, candied rock shrimp, and scallion
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion
Pizza
crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce
Rainbow
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado
Royale
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and eel sauce
Secret Garden
tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado
Soy Joy
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna and cucumber
Spider
panko fried soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprout, mixed green topped with masago
Tempura
crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
Yoga
yellowtail, tuna tataki, cucumber, daikon sprout topped with avocado, snow peas, and cilantro oil
Side Sauce
Vegetarian Rolls
Crispy Veggie Roll
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Spicy Shiitake
shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette
Tofu Caprese
cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce
Pina
pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil
Twisted Inari
futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
Marley
tofu, mango, red pepper, and asparagus
Mediterranean
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts
Side Sauce
Asian Fusion
Fiery Tuna
Fiery tuna - pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper
Kabayaki Salmon
sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge
Sesame Beef
lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice
Shrimp Egg Drop Soup
rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips
Side Sauce
Sweet and Spicy Garlic Beef
rice, sauteed red onion, asparagus, carrot, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, wakame, sprouts and chili garlic sauce topped with filet tips, scallion, and a fried egg
The Bowl
sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips
A la Carte/ Sides
Side Avocado
Side Masago
Side Asian Slaw
Side Kettle Chips
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Sauteed Veggies
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Naan
Side Cucumber Chips
Side Wasabi
Side Ginger
Side Sauce
Side Brown Rice
Side White Rice
Side Udon Noodles
Side Sushi Rice
Side Egg Noodles
Maki/Te Maki
Avocado Maki
Crab Maki
Cucumber Maki
Eel Maki
Yellowtail Maki
Salmon Maki
Salmon Skin Maki
Spicy Scallop Maki
Spicy Tofu Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna Maki
Side Sauce
Crab Te-Maki
Eel Te-Maki
Cucumber Te-Maki
Negi Hama Te-Maki
Salmon Te-Maki
Cucumber Te-Maki
Salmon Skin Te-Maki
Spicy Scallop Te-Maki
Avocado Te-Maki
Tuna Te-Maki
Spicy Tofu Te-Maki
Spicy Tuna Te-Maki
Negi Hama Maki
Ume Maki
Eel & Avocado Maki
Kids Menu
Fish & Chips
Tempura fried white fish, with kettle chips
Shrimp & Chips
tempura fried shrimp, kettle chips
Kids Pizza
baked naan bread with marinara sauce and cheese
Kids Fruit Salsa
pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips
Kids Bowl
bowl of steamed rice, tomato salsa, with Tonkatsu sauce and fantasy sauce.
Kids Crab Maki
Kids Ebi Maki
Kids Avocado Maki
Kids Cucumber Maki
Kids Skewers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sushi Bar
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919