Namak 1813 Columbia Road Northwest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brand New Mediterranean Restaurant in Adams Morgan
Location
1813 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pitango Gelato & Cafe - Adams Morgan
No Reviews
1841 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Roofer's Union - Washington DC
No Reviews
2446 18th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant