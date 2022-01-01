Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff 260 N Peters Rd
260 N Peters Rd
Knoxville, TN 37923
Popular Items
Appetizers
!!!ALL TOGO!!!
Avo Kani
Avo Kani - Panko fried soft shell crab and avocado served with pico de gallo, bonito flakes, and tonkatsu sauce
Avocado and Tomato Salad
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
Calamari
Crab and Asiago Dip
served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan
Cucumber Salad
marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper
Edamame
warm with sea salt or chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette
Fantasy Shrimp
large panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli sauce served on a bed of rice with scallion
Kimchee & Rice
Land and Sea Tempura
fried shrimp, asparagus, snow peas, sweet potato, red onion, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Large Miso Soup
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion
Pork Dumplings
Sampler Platter
sample platter of pork dumplings, shrimp dumplings, and vegetable spring rolls served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Seaweed Salad
assorted seaweed with cucumber
Shrimp Dumplings
choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Shrimp Soup
spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms
Side Sauce
Small Miso Soup
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion
Small Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Veggie Spring Rolls
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
Wasabi Hummus
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan
Soups/Salads
!!!ALL TOGO!!
Small Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Large Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Seaweed Salad
assorted seaweed with cucumber
Mixed Green and Avocado
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt
Avocado and Tomato Salad
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
Cucumber Salad
marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper
Small Miso Soup
Large Miso Soup
Ebi Jiru
Chef Specialities
!!!ALL TOGO!!!
Albq Tacos
Chef Choice Inari
Combo Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Combo Tacos
Fish Tacos
Fresh Fish Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Serrano Machi
sliced yellowtail topped with sliced serrano pepper and microgreens served with garlic ponzu
Shellfish Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Shrimp Tacos
Side Sauce
The Doug
spicy snow crab mix wrapped in fresh tuna topped with avocado panko fried shrimp, wasabi aioli, eel sauce, and micro greens
Tuna Tartare
sweet chili rice, tuna, soy tobiko, salt and vinegar potato chips, sriracha, and cilantro oil
Stuffed Maguro
Veal Tataki
Flounder Ceviche
Chef's Choice
!!!All Togo!!!
$135 Platter
$38 Platter
$70 Platter
$95 Platter
(2 Rolls) Roll Platter
(assorted 8 pieces)
Chef's Choice Roll
ask customer what they like and dislike and the spicy level in the roll.
Chef's Nigiri Platter
Chef's Sashimi Platter
(assorted 9 oz. cut sashimi)
Don Bowls
6 oz. of fish served over sushi rice and garnishes
Side Sauce
Nama Inari
Nigiri
!!! All Togo!!!
Nigiri Alabacore
Nigiri Alfonsino
Nigiri Avocado
Nigiri BlueFin
Nigiri Chutoro
Nigiri Crab
Nigiri Eel
Nigiri Escolar
Nigiri Hotaru Ika
Nigiri Ikura
Nigiri Katsuo
Nigiri Madai
Nigiri Octopus
Nigiri Otoro
Nigiri Saba
Nigiri Salmon
Nigiri Shiitake
Nigiri Shima Aji
Nigiri Shrimp
Nigiri Smelt Roe
Nigiri Smoked Salmon
Nigiri Striped Bass
Nigiri Tofu Pocket
Nigiri Tuna
Nigiri Tuna Tataki
Nigiri Uni
Nigiri Yellowtail
Today's Nigiri Feature #1
Today's Nigiri Feature #2
Sweet Shrimp
Tasmanian Salmon Nigiri
Geoduck Nigiri
Sashimi
!!!All Togo!!!
Sashimi Katsuo
Sashimi Aji
Sashimi Albacore
Sashimi Alfonsino
Sashimi Blue Fin
Sashimi Chutoro
Sashimi Eel
Sashimi Escolar
Sashimi Flying Fish Special
Sashimi Madai
Sashimi Madai
Sashimi Octopus
Sashimi Otoro
Sashimi Saba
Sashimi Salmon
Sashimi Sayori
Sashimi Shima Aji
Sashimi Smoked Salmon
Sashimi Striped Bass
Sashimi Surf Clam
Sashimi Tuna
Sashimi Tuna Tataki
Sashimi Yellowtail
Today's Sashimi Feature #1
Today's Sashimi Feature #2
Tasmanian Salmon Sashimi
Geoduck Sashimi
Rolls
!!All Togo!!
Atlantic
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
Bahama Mama
BB
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
Boston
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and chili garlic sauce
Cali
crab, avocado, and cucumber
Caterpiller
eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
Crabby Eel
double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Crazy Tuna
spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion, and ponzu
Crispy Veggie Roll
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Crunch Orange
Crunchy Shrimp
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Dragon
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
Ex Girlfriend
crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies
Fancy Scallop
JG
panko fried white fish, crab, cucumber topped with tuna tataki, avocado, scallion, and ponzu
Mango Sake
Marley
Maui Ahuna
Maui Wowie
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa
Mediterranean
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts
Moon Special
double nori roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried smoked salmon, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with salmon, avocado, and house-seaweed salad
Moto Maki
No Rice Roll
No Rice Roll
Orange Crush
rice wrapped with salmon topped with spun carrot, candied rock shrimp, and scallion
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion
Pina
pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil
Pizza
crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce
Rainbow
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado
Rooster
Royale
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and eel sauce
Salmon Skin
Secret Garden
tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado
Side Sauce
Soy Joy
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
Spicy Shiitake
shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette
Spider
panko fried soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprout, mixed green topped with masago
Tempura
crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
Tofu Caprese
cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce
TOGO Packaging Charge
Tropical Maguro
Tuna Crunch
Twisted Inari
futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
Volcano
Yoga
yellowtail, tuna tataki, cucumber, daikon sprout topped with avocado, snow peas, and cilantro oil
Vegetarian Rolls
!!!All Togo!!!
Crispy Veggie Roll
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Spicy Shiitake
shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette
Tofu Caprese
cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce
Pina
pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil
Twisted Inari
futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
Mediterranean
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts
Side Sauce
Veggie Futo
Veggie Futo
Hot Nama
!!! All Togo!!!
Fiery Tuna
pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper
Kabayaki Salmon
sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge
Sesame Beef
lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice
Shrimp Egg Drop Soup
rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips
Side Sauce
Sweet and Spicy Garlic Beef
rice, sauteed red onion, asparagus, carrot, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, wakame, sprouts and chili garlic sauce topped with filet tips, scallion, and a fried egg
The Bowl
sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips
A la Carte/ Sides
!!All Togo!!
Side Ginger
Side Tort Chips
Side Wasabi
Side Asian Slaw
Side Avocado
Side Cucumber Chips
Side Fantasy Sauce
Side Kettle Chips
Side Masago
Side Naan
Side Sauteed Veggies
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Brown Rice
Side White Rice
Side Udon Noodles
Side Sushi Rice
Side Egg Noodles
Side Albacore
Side Crab
Side Salmon Skin
Side Grilled Rock Shrimp
Side Filet Tips
Side Tuna Tataki
Side Tofu 2 Piece
Side Smoked Salmon 3 Piece
Side Candied Rock Shrimp
Side Pork 5oz
Side Fried Egg 1 ea
Side Shrimp-Ebi
Side Add Filet Tips
Side Salmon
Side Tofu Pocket
Side Shrimp Large- 5 Piece
Side Tuna 5oz
Side Tempura Stretched
Side Eel Sauce
Side House Dressing
Side GF House Dressing
Side Ponzu
Side GF Ponzu
Side Sriracha
Side Sambal
Side Cilantro Oil
Side Spicy Garlic Beef Sauce
Side Fantasy Sauce
Side Fantasy Shrimp Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Wasabi Aioli
Side TNT Sauce
Side Tentsuyu Sauce
Side Tonkatsu Sauce
Side Extra Wasabi & Ginger
Tamari
Side Tamari
Maki/Te Maki
!!All Togo!!
Maki Avocado
Maki Crab
Maki Cucumber
Maki Eel
Maki Eel & Avocado
Maki Negi Hama
Maki Salmon
Maki Salmon Skin
Maki Spicy Scallop
Maki Spicy Tofu
Maki Spicy Tuna
Maki Tuna
Side Sauce
Te-Maki Avocado
Te-Maki Crab
Te-Maki Cucumber
Te-Maki Eel
Te-Maki Eel & Avocado
Te-Maki Negi Hama
Te-Maki Salmon
Te-Maki Salmon Skin
Te-Maki Spicy Scallop
Te-Maki Spicy Tofu
Te-Maki Spicy Tuna
Te-Maki Tuna
Kids Menu
Fish & Chips
Tempura fried white fish, with kettle chips
Shrimp & Chips
tempura fried shrimp, kettle chips
Kids Noodles
Kids Pizza
baked anaan bread with marinara sauce and cheese
Kids Fruit Salad
pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips
Kids Bowl
bowl of steamed rice, tomato salsa, with Tonkatsu sauce and fantasy sauce.
Kids Crab Maki
Kids Ebi Maki
Kids Avo Maki
Kids Cucumber Maki
Sushi Bar
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923
