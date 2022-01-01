A map showing the location of Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff 260 N Peters RdView gallery

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff 260 N Peters Rd

260 N Peters Rd

Knoxville, TN 37923

Popular Items

Crunchy Shrimp
Soy Joy
Tempura

Appetizers

!!!ALL TOGO!!!

Avo Kani

$15.00

Avo Kani - Panko fried soft shell crab and avocado served with pico de gallo, bonito flakes, and tonkatsu sauce

Avocado and Tomato Salad

$9.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Calamari

$9.00Out of stock

Crab and Asiago Dip

$12.00

served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper

Edamame

$6.00

warm with sea salt or chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette

Fantasy Shrimp

$14.00

large panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli sauce served on a bed of rice with scallion

Kimchee & Rice

$12.00

Land and Sea Tempura

$18.00

fried shrimp, asparagus, snow peas, sweet potato, red onion, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Large Miso Soup

$6.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion

Pork Dumplings

$10.00

Sampler Platter

$15.00

sample platter of pork dumplings, shrimp dumplings, and vegetable spring rolls served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

assorted seaweed with cucumber

Shrimp Dumplings

$10.00

choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Shrimp Soup

$6.00

spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms

Side Sauce

$0.50

Small Miso Soup

$4.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion

Small Nama House

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette

Wasabi Hummus

$10.00

served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan

Soups/Salads

!!!ALL TOGO!!

Small Nama House

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Large Nama House

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

assorted seaweed with cucumber

Mixed Green and Avocado

$14.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt

Avocado and Tomato Salad

$9.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper

Small Miso Soup

$4.00

Large Miso Soup

$6.00

Ebi Jiru

$6.00

Chef Specialities

!!!ALL TOGO!!!

Albq Tacos

$12.00

Chef Choice Inari

$13.00

Combo Ceviche

$18.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Combo Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fresh Fish Ceviche

$18.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Serrano Machi

$16.00

sliced yellowtail topped with sliced serrano pepper and microgreens served with garlic ponzu

Shellfish Ceviche

$18.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

The Doug

$18.00Out of stock

spicy snow crab mix wrapped in fresh tuna topped with avocado panko fried shrimp, wasabi aioli, eel sauce, and micro greens

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

sweet chili rice, tuna, soy tobiko, salt and vinegar potato chips, sriracha, and cilantro oil

Stuffed Maguro

$18.00

Veal Tataki

$16.00Out of stock

Flounder Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

Chef's Choice

please allow our creative chefs to custom design your platter from our extensive selection of the season’s finest fresh fish

!!!All Togo!!!

$135 Platter

$135.00

$38 Platter

$38.00

$70 Platter

$70.00

$95 Platter

$95.00

(2 Rolls) Roll Platter

$35.00

(assorted 8 pieces)

Chef's Choice Roll

$20.00

ask customer what they like and dislike and the spicy level in the roll.

Chef's Nigiri Platter

$28.00

Chef's Sashimi Platter

$37.00

(assorted 9 oz. cut sashimi)

Don Bowls

6 oz. of fish served over sushi rice and garnishes

Side Sauce

$0.50

Nama Inari

$14.00

Nigiri

!!! All Togo!!!

Nigiri Alabacore

$8.00

Nigiri Alfonsino

$13.00Out of stock

Nigiri Avocado

$7.00

Nigiri BlueFin

$13.00

Nigiri Chutoro

$16.00

Nigiri Crab

$8.00

Nigiri Eel

$10.00

Nigiri Escolar

$8.00

Nigiri Hotaru Ika

$14.00Out of stock

Nigiri Ikura

$12.00

Nigiri Katsuo

$13.00Out of stock

Nigiri Madai

$12.00

Nigiri Octopus

$13.00

Nigiri Otoro

$18.00

Nigiri Saba

$12.00Out of stock

Nigiri Salmon

$9.00

Nigiri Shiitake

$4.00

Nigiri Shima Aji

$12.00Out of stock

Nigiri Shrimp

$8.00

Nigiri Smelt Roe

$8.00

Nigiri Smoked Salmon

$10.00

Nigiri Striped Bass

$7.00

Nigiri Tofu Pocket

$9.00

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00

Nigiri Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Nigiri Uni

$9.00

Nigiri Yellowtail

$10.00

Today's Nigiri Feature #1

Out of stock

Today's Nigiri Feature #2

Out of stock

Sweet Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Tasmanian Salmon Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Geoduck Nigiri

$16.00

Sashimi

!!!All Togo!!!

Sashimi Katsuo

$17.00Out of stock

Sashimi Aji

$24.00

Sashimi Albacore

$12.00

Sashimi Alfonsino

$17.00Out of stock

Sashimi Blue Fin

$17.00

Sashimi Chutoro

$20.00

Sashimi Eel

$16.00

Sashimi Escolar

$14.00

Sashimi Flying Fish Special

$28.00Out of stock

Sashimi Madai

$17.00

Sashimi Madai

$16.00

Sashimi Octopus

$15.00

Sashimi Otoro

$22.00

Sashimi Saba

$16.00Out of stock

Sashimi Salmon

$14.00

Sashimi Sayori

$26.00Out of stock

Sashimi Shima Aji

$16.00Out of stock

Sashimi Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Sashimi Striped Bass

$11.00

Sashimi Surf Clam

$12.00Out of stock

Sashimi Tuna

$16.00

Sashimi Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Sashimi Yellowtail

$16.00

Today's Sashimi Feature #1

Out of stock

Today's Sashimi Feature #2

Out of stock

Tasmanian Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Geoduck Sashimi

$22.00

Rolls

eight to ten pieces per order (all items marked (gs) can be made gluten sensitive on request. served on brown rice for additional 1.50)

!!All Togo!!

Atlantic

$17.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Bahama Mama

$16.00

BB

$17.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies

Boston

$18.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and chili garlic sauce

Cali

$11.00

crab, avocado, and cucumber

Caterpiller

$17.00

eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Crabby Eel

$19.00

double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Crazy Tuna

$18.00

spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion, and ponzu

Crispy Veggie Roll

$14.00

tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado

Crunch Orange

$14.00

Crunchy Shrimp

$11.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies

Dragon

$18.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Ex Girlfriend

$19.00

crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies

Fancy Scallop

$16.00

JG

$18.00

panko fried white fish, crab, cucumber topped with tuna tataki, avocado, scallion, and ponzu

Mango Sake

$18.00

Marley

$9.00

Maui Ahuna

$26.00

Maui Wowie

$18.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa

Mediterranean

$15.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts

Moon Special

$19.00

double nori roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried smoked salmon, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with salmon, avocado, and house-seaweed salad

Moto Maki

$17.00

No Rice Roll

$16.00

No Rice Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Orange Crush

$18.00

rice wrapped with salmon topped with spun carrot, candied rock shrimp, and scallion

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion

Pina

$14.00

pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil

Pizza

$15.00

crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce

Rainbow

$18.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado

Rooster

$12.00

Royale

$18.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and eel sauce

Salmon Skin

$8.00

Secret Garden

$17.00

tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado

Side Sauce

$0.50

Soy Joy

$17.00

spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion

Spicy Shiitake

$10.00

shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette

Spider

$16.00

panko fried soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprout, mixed green topped with masago

Tempura

$17.00

crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion

Tofu Caprese

$15.00

cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce

TOGO Packaging Charge

$2.00

Tropical Maguro

$18.00

Tuna Crunch

$12.00

Twisted Inari

$14.00

futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Volcano

$14.00

Yoga

$18.00

yellowtail, tuna tataki, cucumber, daikon sprout topped with avocado, snow peas, and cilantro oil

Vegetarian Rolls

eight to ten pieces per order

!!!All Togo!!!

Crispy Veggie Roll

$14.00

tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado

Spicy Shiitake

$10.00

shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette

Tofu Caprese

$15.00

cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce

Pina

$14.00

pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil

Twisted Inari

$14.00

futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Mediterranean

$15.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts

Side Sauce

$0.50

Veggie Futo

$14.00

Veggie Futo

$14.00

Hot Nama

!!! All Togo!!!

Fiery Tuna

$24.00

pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper

Kabayaki Salmon

$24.00

sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge

Sesame Beef

$22.00

lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice

Shrimp Egg Drop Soup

$18.00

rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips

Side Sauce

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy Garlic Beef

$24.00

rice, sauteed red onion, asparagus, carrot, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, wakame, sprouts and chili garlic sauce topped with filet tips, scallion, and a fried egg

The Bowl

$15.00

sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips

A la Carte/ Sides

!!All Togo!!

Side Ginger

$1.00

Side Tort Chips

$2.50

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Asian Slaw

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Cucumber Chips

$2.00

Side Fantasy Sauce

$0.35

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Masago

$0.50

Side Naan

$1.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Udon Noodles

$2.00

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side Egg Noodles

$2.00

Side Albacore

$2.00

Side Crab

$1.50

Side Salmon Skin

$2.00

Side Grilled Rock Shrimp

$6.00

Side Filet Tips

$6.00

Side Tuna Tataki

$3.50

Side Tofu 2 Piece

$4.50

Side Smoked Salmon 3 Piece

$2.00

Side Candied Rock Shrimp

$6.00

Side Pork 5oz

$4.00

Side Fried Egg 1 ea

$1.50

Side Shrimp-Ebi

$3.00

Side Add Filet Tips

$7.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Tofu Pocket

$2.00

Side Shrimp Large- 5 Piece

$8.00

Side Tuna 5oz

$9.00

Side Tempura Stretched

$3.50

Side Eel Sauce

$0.35

Side House Dressing

$0.35

Side GF House Dressing

$0.35

Side Ponzu

$0.35

Side GF Ponzu

$0.35

Side Sriracha

$0.35

Side Sambal

$0.35

Side Cilantro Oil

$0.35

Side Spicy Garlic Beef Sauce

$0.35

Side Fantasy Sauce

$0.35

Side Fantasy Shrimp Sauce

$0.35

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.35

Side Wasabi Aioli

$0.35

Side TNT Sauce

$0.35

Side Tentsuyu Sauce

$0.35

Side Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.35

Side Extra Wasabi & Ginger

$0.35

Tamari

Side Tamari

Maki/Te Maki

!!All Togo!!

Maki Avocado

$7.00

Maki Crab

$9.00

Maki Cucumber

$6.00

Maki Eel

$10.00

Maki Eel & Avocado

$12.00

Maki Negi Hama

$10.00

Maki Salmon

$9.00

Maki Salmon Skin

$10.00

Maki Spicy Scallop

$10.00

Maki Spicy Tofu

$6.00

Maki Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Maki Tuna

$10.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Te-Maki Avocado

$7.00

Te-Maki Crab

$9.00

Te-Maki Cucumber

$6.00

Te-Maki Eel

$10.00

Te-Maki Eel & Avocado

$12.00

Te-Maki Negi Hama

$10.00

Te-Maki Salmon

$9.00

Te-Maki Salmon Skin

$10.00

Te-Maki Spicy Scallop

$10.00

Te-Maki Spicy Tofu

$6.00

Te-Maki Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Te-Maki Tuna

$10.00

Kids Menu

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Tempura fried white fish, with kettle chips

Shrimp & Chips

$9.00

tempura fried shrimp, kettle chips

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

baked anaan bread with marinara sauce and cheese

Kids Fruit Salad

$7.00

pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips

Kids Bowl

$8.00

bowl of steamed rice, tomato salsa, with Tonkatsu sauce and fantasy sauce.

Kids Crab Maki

$8.00

Kids Ebi Maki

$8.00

Kids Avo Maki

$6.00

Kids Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Derby Pie

$9.00

Featured Dessert - Basque Cheesecake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Nama Nanners

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00Out of stock

Tennessee Mud Cake

$9.00

ToGo Packaging

TOGO Packaging

$2.00

All Togo!!!!!!

