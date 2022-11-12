Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nami Nori Montclair

review star

No reviews yet

378 Bloomfield Avenue

Montclair, NJ 07042

Order Again

APPETIZERS

wasabi cucumber tataki

wasabi cucumber tataki

$8.00
nami nori salad

nami nori salad

$11.00
japanese potato salad

japanese potato salad

$7.00
spicy tuna dip

spicy tuna dip

$16.00
mushroom dip

mushroom dip

$11.00
crispy calamari

crispy calamari

$14.00
furikake fries

furikake fries

$8.00
shishito peppers

shishito peppers

$9.00Out of stock
asari clam soup cup

asari clam soup cup

$8.00
veggie miso soup cup

veggie miso soup cup

$6.00
TEMAKI

signature set

signature set

$28.00

- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - kanpachi pineapple - cucumber black sesame - all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

vegan set

vegan set

$28.00

- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame - all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

create your own set

- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

EXTRAS

side caviar, 15g / .5oz.

side caviar, 15g / .5oz.

$16.00

side spicy mayo

$2.00

side mentaiko mayo

$2.00

extra ginger

$1.00

extra soy sauce

$1.00

extra wasabi

$1.00
side ikura, 50g / 1.75oz

side ikura, 50g / 1.75oz

$18.00
side caviar, 50g / 1.75oz

side caviar, 50g / 1.75oz

$55.00

DESSERT

mochurros, lemon curd

mochurros, lemon curd

$8.00
miso sesame chocolate chip cookie

miso sesame chocolate chip cookie

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

white peach soda

white peach soda

$6.00
hibiscus rose seltzer, something & nothing

hibiscus rose seltzer, something & nothing

$6.00
cucumber seltzer, something & nothing

cucumber seltzer, something & nothing

$6.00
yuzu seltzer, something & nothing

yuzu seltzer, something & nothing

$6.00

passionfruit ginger ale

$5.00
unsweetened green tea

unsweetened green tea

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nami Nori is a casual, Japanese restaurant specializing in open-style temaki hand rolls. The menu features signature hand rolls, including crunchy varieties, as well as classic versions, and a special vegan section. Japanese-inspired snacks and desserts are also on offer.

378 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

