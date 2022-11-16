Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Nami Nori West Village

review star

No reviews yet

33 Carmine St

New York, NY 10014

create your own set of 5
signature set
spicy tuna dip

APPETIZERS

spicy tuna dip

spicy tuna dip

$16.00

serrano, asian pear, crispy rice chips

nori chips

nori chips

$8.00

yogurt chive dip

shishito peppers

shishito peppers

$9.00

smoked honey miso

crispy calamari

crispy calamari

$14.00

yuzu soy

wasabi cucumber tataki

wasabi cucumber tataki

$8.00
japanese potato salad

japanese potato salad

$7.00
nami nori salad

nami nori salad

$11.00

iceberg, tomato, rice chips, buttermilk nori dressing

furikake fries

furikake fries

$8.00

tomato tonkatsu

asari clam soup

asari clam soup

$8.00

miso, butter, potato

veggie miso soup

veggie miso soup

$6.00

age tofu, carrot

mushroom dip

mushroom dip

$11.00

black garlic, tofu cream, crispy rice chips

TEMAKI

signature set

signature set

$28.00

- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - kanpachi pineapple - cucumber black sesame - all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

vegan set

vegan set

$28.00

- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame - all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

create your own set of 5

- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi - additional soy not included unless requested

EXTRAS

extra wasabi

$1.00

extra soy sauce

$1.00

side mentaiko mayo

$2.00
side caviar, 15g / .5oz

side caviar, 15g / .5oz

$16.00
side ikura, 50g / 1.75oz

side ikura, 50g / 1.75oz

$18.00
side caviar, 50g / 1.75oz.

side caviar, 50g / 1.75oz.

$55.00

DESSERT

miso chocolate chip cookie

miso chocolate chip cookie

$4.00
mochurros, lemon curd

mochurros, lemon curd

$8.00

BEER / HARD SELTZER / SAKE

echigo flying IPA

echigo flying IPA

$11.00

orion lager

$7.00
new planet blonde ale (gluten free)

new planet blonde ale (gluten free)

$8.00
japas witbier

japas witbier

$11.00

hummy soju seltzer

$12.00
snow angel nigori cup sake

snow angel nigori cup sake

$14.00
amabuki cup sake

amabuki cup sake

$15.00
kunizakari nigori unfiltered cup

kunizakari nigori unfiltered cup

$12.00
shibata shuzo, yuzu 200ml

shibata shuzo, yuzu 200ml

$23.00
shibata shuzo, nigori 200ml

shibata shuzo, nigori 200ml

$24.00

SOFT DRINKS

hibiscus & rose seltzer

hibiscus & rose seltzer

$6.00
cucumber seltzer

cucumber seltzer

$6.00
yuzu seltzer

yuzu seltzer

$6.00
unsweetened green tea

unsweetened green tea

$4.00

GIFT CARDS

gift card

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the West Village of New York City, Nami Nori is a casual, temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. Our menu features signature temaki, including crunchy varieties, as well as takes on the classics and a special vegan section.

Website

Location

33 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014

Directions

