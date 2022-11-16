Sushi & Japanese
Nami Nori West Village
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Located in the West Village of New York City, Nami Nori is a casual, temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. Our menu features signature temaki, including crunchy varieties, as well as takes on the classics and a special vegan section.
33 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
