Nami Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

278 N Skinker Blvd

Saint Louis, MO 63130

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyuniku (Braised Beef Ramen)
Nami Signature Tonkotsu
Pork Belly Bao

Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$10.50

Crispy soft tofu served with bonito flakes , chopped scallions in tsuyu broth.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

teamed and served with flaky sea salt.

Gyoza (8)

Gyoza (8)

$10.00

Japanese pan-fried dumplings filled with pork and chives.

Shumai (4)

Shumai (4)

$7.00

Steamed dumpling with Shrimp.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

Lightly fried Japanese bites of goodness filled with octopus.

Spring Roll (Veggie)

Spring Roll (Veggie)

$5.00
Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$10.00

Japanese-style flavorful fried chicken bites.

Tempura Shrimp Bao

Tempura Shrimp Bao

$5.00

Steamed buns served with lettuce, green onions, and cucumbers.

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$5.00

Steamed buns served with lettuce, green onions, and cucumbers.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.50

Gently fried crispy squid, served with house made spicy mayo sauce.

Honey Togarashi Chicken Wings (8)

Honey Togarashi Chicken Wings (8)

$12.00

Toasty sticky wings coated in a sweet & spicy sauce.

Test

$0.01

Spam

$5.00

Salad

Miso Glazed Salmond Salad

Miso Glazed Salmond Salad

$17.50

Savory grilled slamon with fresh mix greens, chopped cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, tossed in a Japanese creamy toasted sesame dressing.

Chicken Katsu Salad

$13.50
Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.00

Chopped Kale with chopped cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, dried raspberry, crispy ramen noodles, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Seasonal Salad

$9.00

Fresh mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy ramen noodles, and a creamy ginger dressing.

Ramen

Nami Signature Tonkotsu

Nami Signature Tonkotsu

$16.00

A 24-hour creamy pork broth seasoned with shio tare. Ingredients: braised tender pork, minced onion, woodear mushroom, and bamboo shoots (menma).

Black Garlic Tonkotsu

Black Garlic Tonkotsu

$16.00

Flavored with bold and robust roasted black garlic oil. Ingredients: braised tender pork, roasted black garlic oil, minced onion, bamboo shoots (menma), and bean sprouts.

Rise & Shine

Rise & Shine

$16.00

Inspired by breakfast. Good anytime! Ingredients: Smoked thick-cut bacon, minced onion, bean sprouts, butter, chopped kale, and black pepper.

Ebi-Ten (tempura shrimp) Ramen

$16.50

Tempura or Tamen? Have both together! Ingredients: Jumbo fried tempura shrimp, bean sprouts, crispy fried onions.

Jigoku

Jigoku

$15.50

Exploding with flavor, broth of red miso and chili. Ingredients: Spicy minced pork, crispy noodles, minced onion, ito togarashi, and lemon zest.

Curry Laksa

Curry Laksa

$16.50

A broth of curried coconut milk. Ingredients: jumbo shrimp, tofu, bean sprouts, and cilantro.

Veggi Ramen

Veggi Ramen

$14.50

Fresh vegetables packed with umami flavor. Infredients: Tofu skin, roasted tomato, spinach, daikon sprouts, woodear mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, edamame, curry laksa, and green onion oil.

Gyuniku (Braised Beef Ramen)

Gyuniku (Braised Beef Ramen)

$16.50

Slow cooked sirloin in classic tonkotsu broth with a chili bomb. Ingredients: Sirloin tip, soft boiled eggs, bamboo shoots (menma), white onion, crispy fried onions, and chopped green onions.

Chicken Katsu Ramen

Chicken Katsu Ramen

$16.00

Succulent crispy Japanese style fried chicken cutlet with our flavorful signature Tonkotsu broth. Ingredients: Fried chicken cutlet, minced onion, and wood-ear mushrooms.

Grilled Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Tender grilled chicken with our flavorful Signature Tonkotsu broth. Ingredients: grilled chicken, minced onions, and wood-ear mushrooms.

Lemongrasss Chicken Yakisoba

Lemongrasss Chicken Yakisoba

$16.00

A modern take on a classic, tangy, sweet, and savory lemongrass sauce tossed with Yakisoba noodles. Ingredients: lemongrass sauce, chicken, crispy fried kale, and butter and garlic mushroom.

Volcano (Spicy) Ramen

Volcano (Spicy) Ramen

$15.50

Hot and Spicy full bodied vegetable ramen. Ingredients: roasted toamtoes, steamed soft tofu, shredded cabbage, bean sprouts, green onions, sauteed shallots oil, and seasoned soft boiled egg.

Sapporo (Scallop) MIso Ramen

Sapporo (Scallop) MIso Ramen

$16.50

Soybean paste sauteed with ginger and garlic, then mixed with rich and creamy pork and chicken broth, packed with umami flavor. Ingredients: jumbo scallops, or roasted braised pork(Chasu), creamy buttered corn, bean sprouts, green onions, seasoned half boiled egg.

SAPPORO (PORK) MISO RAMEN

$16.50
Chef Special Char Keow Teow

Chef Special Char Keow Teow

$16.50

Rice Plate

Terriyaki Chicken Rice Plate

Terriyaki Chicken Rice Plate

$13.50

A sunny side up fried egg, mix green salad with house dressings, pickled veg, Nami sauce compliment white rice and your choice of protein.

Terriyaki Beef Rice Plate

Terriyaki Beef Rice Plate

$14.50

A sunny side up fried egg, mix green salad with house dressings, pickled veg, Nami sauce compliment white rice and your choice of protein.

Tempura Shrimp Rice Plate

Tempura Shrimp Rice Plate

$15.00

A sunny side up fried egg, mix green salad with house dressings, pickled veg, Nami sauce compliment white rice and your choice of protein.

Chicken Katsu Rice Plate

Chicken Katsu Rice Plate

$13.50

A sunny side up fried egg, mix green salad with house dressings, pickled veg, Nami sauce compliment white rice and your choice of protein.

Chasu (Pork) Rice Plate

$13.50

A sunny side up fried egg, mix green salad with house dressings, pickled veg, Nami sauce compliment white rice and your choice of protein.

Miso Glazed Salmon Rice Plate

Miso Glazed Salmon Rice Plate

$17.50

A sunny side up fried egg, mix green salad with house dressings, pickled veg, Nami sauce compliment white rice and your choice of protein.

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.50

Delicious fried rice mixed with scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$14.50

Delicious fried rice mixed with tender chunk of beef, scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Delicious fried rice mixed with scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.50

Delicious fried rice mixed with scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$11.00

Delicious fried rice mixed with scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.

Side

SIDE Chili Bomb

$2.00

SIDE Noodle

$2.50

SIDE Soft Egg

$2.50

SIDE TONKOTSU BROTH

$6.00

SIDE JOGOKU BROTH

$6.50

SIDE BLACK GARLIC TOKOTSU BROTH

$6.50
SIDE Tempura Shrimp (4)

SIDE Tempura Shrimp (4)

$7.00

SIDE Chicken Katsu

$5.50

SIDE Salmon

$10.90

SIDE White Rice

$2.50

SIDE Fried White Onion

$3.50

SIDE Crispy Fried Noodle

$4.00

SIDE Pickle Vegetable

$3.50

SIDE Fried Kale

$5.00

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$2.00

SIDE Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Nami Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130

Directions

