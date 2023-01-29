Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nami Kaze Brunch Concept

review star

No reviews yet

1135 N Nimitz HWY

Honolulu, HI 96817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an Izakaya and Sushi Bar focused on fresh seafood and vegetables. Our asian-influenced menu showcases traditional foods with a contemporary spin, set in a casual dining atmosphere.

Website

Location

1135 N Nimitz HWY, Honolulu, HI 96817

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yohei Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Dillingham Blvd #101 Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
Egghead Cafe
orange star4.6 • 978
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10 Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
La Tour Cafe - IWILEI
orange star4.4 • 2,871
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101 Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
Encore Saloon
orange star4.3 • 627
10 North Hotel St Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
Pizza Mamo
orange starNo Reviews
16 North Hotel Street HONOLULU, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
The Daley Burger
orange star4.5 • 409
1110 Nuuanu Ave Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston