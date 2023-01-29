Nami Kaze Brunch Concept
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are an Izakaya and Sushi Bar focused on fresh seafood and vegetables. Our asian-influenced menu showcases traditional foods with a contemporary spin, set in a casual dining atmosphere.
1135 N Nimitz HWY, Honolulu, HI 96817
