NamNam Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

318 Wallace Avenue

Louisville, KY 40207

Order Again

Popular Items

Saigon Noodle
Vermicelli Bowl
Imperial Rolls (4)

Special

Stone cross farms Short rib Pho

$18.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Imperial Rolls (4)

Imperial Rolls (4)

$7.00

crispy fried rolls with pork and shrimp served with a nuoc cham (fish sauce) lettuce and herbs optional

Summer Rolls (2)

$7.00

fresh rice paper, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, rice noodles with grilled pork and fresh shrimp served with hoisin peanut butter sauce

Buddha roll (2)

Buddha roll (2)

$6.50

fresh rice paper, tofu, spring mix, bean sprouts, rice noodles and carrots served with hoisin peanut butter sauce.

Chicken Summer Roll (2)

$6.75

fresh rice paper, shredded hormone free chicken, rice noodles, carrots, lettuce, mint and bean sprouts. served with hoisin peanut butter sauce

Avocado Rolls (2)

$6.75

fresh rice paper, spring mix, rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts and avocado. Served with hoisin peanut butter sauce

Crab Rangoon (5)

$6.25

fried wonton wrapper filled with cream cheese and imitation crab. Served with sweet chilli

Beef Summer Rolls (2)

$9.00

fresh rice paper, grass fed tenderloin cooked in a coconut-lemongrass broth, rice noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce & mint. Served with nuoc cham sauce

NamNam Roll (2)

NamNam Roll (2)

$8.75

fresh rice paper, grilled Vietnamese sausage (nem nuong), lettuce & mint, bean sprouts, rice noodles, pickled carrots and cucumber. Served with hoisin peanut butter sauce

House salad

House salad

spring mix, carrots, cucumber and tomato. Topped with peanuts, fried shallots and house made ginger dressing.

Chopped Chicken Salad

$10.00

shredded cabbage, chicken, onions and carrots tossed in a chilli-lime-fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, fried shallots and cilantro. Medium spicy!

Entrées

Green Curry

Green Curry

House made green curry with coconut cream, snow pea, eggplant and potatos. MEDIUM SPICY!! cannot be made any less spice!!!!!!

Vermicelli Bowl

Vermicelli Bowl

Vermicelli rice noodles, your choice of grilled proteins, lettuce and mint, pickled carrots, cucumber and bean sprouts. Topped with scallion oil, crushed peanuts and fried shallots. Served with nuoc cham LG mean lemongrass

Rice Platter

Rice Platter

mini spring mix salad, tomato, cucumber, jasmine rice, pickled carrots with choice of grilled protein. Topped with scallion oil, peanuts, fried shallots and served with ginger dressing and nuoc cham (fish sauce) LG means lemongrass

Saigon Noodle

Saigon Noodle

Rice noodle stir fry in house made curry sauce, cabbage , carrots, bean sprouts, onions, scallions and egg. MEDIUM SPICY!! cannot be made any less spicy only can be made spicier!!!

Mi Xao

Mi Xao

Lightly pan fried Hong Kong style noodles (gluten free), with stir fry mixed vegetables ( cabbage, carrot, onion, snow pea, broccoli) in house ginger sauce.

Red Curry

Red Curry

Hong kong style noodle stir fry with house made red curry sauce. Cabbage, onion, carrot, snow pea and broccoli. Medium spicy!

Shaking Beef

$21.00

Stone Cross Farms grass fed filet (6oz), marinated and sautéed in a wok to perfection. Come with spring mix salad with tomatoes. Served with pepper-lime dipping sauce and ginger dressing for the salad.

Caramelized Claypot Catfish

Caramelized Claypot Catfish

$14.00

catfish in a caramelized pepper sauce with pineapples. Served with steamed jasmine rice. Medium Spicy!

Tofu Eggplant

$13.75

tofu, eggplant and onions with garlic sauce. Served with jasmine steamed rice

Fried Rice

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

Light and airy French baguette toasted with your choice of protein. Topped with cilantro, jalapeño, pickled carrots with house made aioli

Vegetable Stir fry

$14.75

Stir fry mixed vegetables in our house ginger sauce. Gluten free

Vietnamese Crepe

Vietnamese Crepe

$15.75

Thin crispy rice and coconut flour crepe pan fried, then stuffed with onions, pork, shrimp and onions. Served with nuoc cham EXTENDED TIME TO COOK! 15 MIN COOK TIME!

Taco

Grilled corn tortilla with your choice of Grilled protein, topped with pickled cucumber, carrots, cilantro, jalapeños, and a spicy sriracha aioli

Soups

Pho Tenderloin (Tai)

$15.00

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with Stone Cross Farms grass fed tenderloin. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.

Pho Brisket

$14.00

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with Stone Cross Farms grass fed brisket. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.

Pho Combination (Dac Biet)

Pho Combination (Dac Biet)

$15.00

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with Stone Cross Farms grass fed tenderloin, brisket and meatballs. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.

Pho Shrimp

Pho Shrimp

$14.75

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with shrimp. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.

Pho Vegetable

$13.75

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle vegetarian soup with broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms and tofu. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.

Pho Meatball

$14.00

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with meatballs. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$14.75

Traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, spicy lemongrass ginger broth with beef shank and steamed pork (cha lua). Served with lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts and onions. 🌶 SPICY! Cannot be made less hot!!!

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$14.50

Chicken broth

$9.00

Beef broth

$9.00

Vegetable broth

$8.50

Drinks

Taro milk tea

Taro milk tea

$5.50

Green Tea Milk

$5.50

Thai Tea

$5.50

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50

Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Honeydew

$5.50

Lychee Slushy with Rainbow Jelly

$5.75

Lychee Coconut Slushy with Rainbow Jelly

$5.75

Brown Sugar Milk Tea with boba

$5.75

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.75

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.75

Fruit Smoothies

Iced Tea

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Black iced tea

$3.00

Jasmine green iced tea

$3.00

Dessert

Kahlua Mocha Cream Cake

$5.75Out of stock

Extras

side Imperial roll

$2.00

side fish sauce (nuoc cham)

$1.00

side hoisin peanut butter sauce

$1.00

side sambal oelek

$0.75

side sriracha

$1.00

side hoisin

$0.75

side ginger dressing

$1.00

extra lime

$1.00

side steam vegetables

$4.75

extra pho noodles

$2.00

lettuce and mint

$1.50

side Pho herbs (bean sprout, jalapeño, Thai basil)

$1.50

side bahn mi aioli

$0.75

side sriracha aioli

$1.00

side steam vegetables

$4.75

Side of vermicelli noodles

$3.00

Side jasmine rice

$2.75

Side steam broccoli

$3.50

side Pho herbs (bean sprout, jalapeño, Thai basil) (Copy)

$1.50

lettuce and mint (Copy)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chill, family-owned nook with pho & other organic Vietnamese eats, plus local art & outdoor seating.

Location

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207

Directions

