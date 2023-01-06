Nam Tip Thai restaurant and Bar 501 Bradford Ave
501 Bradford Ave
Kemah, TX 77565
Starter
Shrimp Bikini
Fried Shrimp Wrapped with tempura blanket served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried battered calamari served with sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken skewers with our vinaigrette cucumber and peanut sauce
Moo ping
Grilled marinated pork skewers with fresh spicy lime sauce
Jerky
Thai style jerky served with our spicy smoked "Nam Jim Jaew" dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings marinated Thai seasoning serve with sweet chili sauce or spicy smoked "Nam Jim Jaew" sauce.
Fried Tofu
Fried tofu served with roasted crushed peanut in sweet chili sauce
Gyoza Dumpling
Steam or Fried with ginger dipping sauce
Crispy Eggrolls
served with sweet chili sauce
Fresh Spring rolls
Fresh rolls served with sweet chili or peanut sauce
Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton wrap with cream cheese and imitation crab with sweet chili sauce
Thai Sausage
Thai style fried sausage, served with roasted peanuts, fresh chili and sliced ginger
Soup
Tom Yum
A variety of health beneficial herbs, lemongrass, mushroom, and galangal root with tangy and little bit of sweet sour and spicy glavors
Tom Kha
A romantic fusion of slowly cooked chicken white meat, mushroom, lemongrass and herb in a rich and creamy coconut broth
Tom Zaab Beef
Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass and herb broth
Salad
Som Tum
Thai or Lao style, fresh green papaya, tomato, fresh chili, garlic mixed with house spicy lime sauce
Yum Woonsen
Glass noodle salad tossed with ground chicken, shrimp and combination of cucumber, tomato and green onions with spicy lime dressing.
Spicy Grilled Pork Salad
Grilled pork sirloin tossed with Thai seasoning fired chili, onion, scallion, and herbs
Larb
Minced chicken or pork tossed with scallion and roasted rice mixed with fresh chili lime dressing
Kor Moo Yang
Grilled pork sirloin, served with spicy chili sauce on side
Tiger Cry
Marinated ribeye beef steak perfection grilled come with salad spicy dressing sauce on side
Yum Nuay
Marinated ribeye tossed with lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion and cilantro with spicy lime dressing.
Yum Talay
Seafood of the day, onion, tomato, and cilantro mixed with Thai spicy lime dressing
Noodles
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garnished with fresh bean sprouts, lime and crushed peanut
Pad See Ew
Stir fry flat rice noodle with egg and Chinese broccoli with house brown sauce
Pad Kee Mao
Stir fry flat rice noodle with egg, basil, onions and bell pepper with house spicy brown sauce
Pad Woonsen
Stir fry glass noodle with egg, cabbage, onions, carrots and top with cilantro.
Lard Na
Stir fry flat noodle, Chinese broccoli and carrot topped with house made gravy sauce.
Thai Noodle Soup
Noodle soup Thai style with bean sprouts and green onion then topped with fried garlic crisp
Curries
Red Curry
bamboo shoots, thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil
Yellow Curry
potato, carrot and onions
Green Curry
eggplant, bamboo shoots bell pepper and basil
Panang Curry
hai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves
Massaman Curry
potato and onion topped with roasted peanut.
Chef Specials
Pad Ped Seafood
Mixed seafood stir fried with aromatic basil leaves and green peppercorn, garlic, bell pepper, bamboo and onion with secret chef spicy sauce.
Seafood Clay Pot
Mixed seafood slowly simmered with eggplant and onion in our house special chili sauce topped with cilantro.
Whole red snapper
Fried whole red snapper with our 3 flavor sauce served on the side.
Steamed red snapper
Steamed red snapper fillet served with steamed veggies and our zesty "Nam Jim Seafood" sauce.
Ginger red snapper
lightly battered and fried, stir fry in our house brown sauce with onions, ginger, and bell pepper
Salmon curry
Grilled fresh caught salmon with panang curry served with steamed mixed vegetable
Rib eye pepper steak
Cubed rib eye steak seasoned stir fry with bell pepper and onion.
Pork Spare rib
Thai seasoned juicy pork spare ribs lightly fried, served with our spicy smoked "Nam Jim Jaew" sauce.
Pardise of pork belly
Fried pork belly marinated with red curry paste and herbs served with our spicy smoked "Nam Jim Jaew" sauce.
Red Curry Duck
Smoked duck in our red curry with tomatoes, pineapple, Thai basil and bell pepper
Thai Basil Duck
Smoked duck lightly fried, stir fry with thai chili peppers, basil, green beans and onions
Fried Rice
Bangkok fried rice
Carrots, onions, garnished with cilantro, tomato and cucumber
Basil fried rice
Basil, onions and bell peppers
Pineapple fried rice
Cashew nuts, pineapple, raisins, eggs and scallions with a sprinkle of yellow curry powder
Crab fried rice
Ginger garlic, cilantro, scallions, eggs and fresh crab meat garnished with cilantro, tomato and cucumber
Entrees
Pad Kra Prao
Basil stir fry with minced meat, garlic, onions, Thai chili and bell pepper in a special kra pao sauce
Pad Cashew Nuts
Stir fry with cashew nuts, mushroom, bell peppers, onions in a chili garlic sauce
Garlic Pepper
stir fry with baby corn, onions, garlic, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves in chilli paste
Pad Broccoli
Stir fry broccoli with onions in brown garlic sauce
Vegetarian
Mixed Veggie Lovers
Stir fry mixed vegetable with garlic soy sauce
Thai Basil Eggplant
Stir fry tofu, eggplants and onions with Thai basil.
Tofu Basil
tofu, onions, green beans, bell peppers and sweet basil sauteed with our house spicy sauce
Vegetarian Pad Thai
Tofu, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garnished with fresh bean sprouts, lime and crushed peanut
Vegetarian Pad Kee Mao
Tofu, egg, basil, onions and bell pepper basil
Vegetarian fried rice
Mixed veggie and tofu stir fry with rice
Veggie tofu Green curry
Mixed veggie and tofu in your choice of curry
Veggie tofu Red curry
Mixed veggie and tofu in your choice of curry
Kids Menu
Dessert
NA Beverages
Side Orders
Cocktails
Pink Lady
Nam thai martini
Negroni
Whiskey Sour
Old fashion
Martini
Cosmo
Moscow Mule
Blue Lagoon
Long island ice tea
Margarita rox
Nam thai mai thai
Pina colada
Mojito
Bangkok strawberry
Sex on the beach
Royal Pineapple
Blue Hawaii
Tequila sunrise
Whiskey
House Whiskey
Fireball
seagram
Jim beam
Jim beam oak
Clan McGregor
Courvoiser
Glen Moray
Buffalo Trace
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Black
1835 Bourbon
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Garrison Brothers
Jameson
Jack Daniel
John Dewars
Makers Mark
Glenlivet
Knob Creek
Angels Envy
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit Rye
Rum
Gin
Domestic Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Happy Hour Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
501 Bradford Ave, Kemah, TX 77565