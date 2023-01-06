  • Home
Nam Tip Thai restaurant and Bar 501 Bradford Ave

No reviews yet

501 Bradford Ave

Kemah, TX 77565

Starter

Shrimp Bikini

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Wrapped with tempura blanket served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Fried battered calamari served with sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers with our vinaigrette cucumber and peanut sauce

Moo ping

$9.00

Grilled marinated pork skewers with fresh spicy lime sauce

Jerky

$9.00

Thai style jerky served with our spicy smoked "Nam Jim Jaew" dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fried chicken wings marinated Thai seasoning serve with sweet chili sauce or spicy smoked "Nam Jim Jaew" sauce.

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fried tofu served with roasted crushed peanut in sweet chili sauce

Gyoza Dumpling

$8.00

Steam or Fried with ginger dipping sauce

Crispy Eggrolls

$8.00

served with sweet chili sauce

Fresh Spring rolls

$8.00

Fresh rolls served with sweet chili or peanut sauce

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Crispy wonton wrap with cream cheese and imitation crab with sweet chili sauce

Thai Sausage

$15.00

Thai style fried sausage, served with roasted peanuts, fresh chili and sliced ginger

Soup

Tom Yum

$8.00

A variety of health beneficial herbs, lemongrass, mushroom, and galangal root with tangy and little bit of sweet sour and spicy glavors

Tom Kha

$8.00

A romantic fusion of slowly cooked chicken white meat, mushroom, lemongrass and herb in a rich and creamy coconut broth

Tom Zaab Beef

$15.00

Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass and herb broth

Salad

Som Tum

$13.00

Thai or Lao style, fresh green papaya, tomato, fresh chili, garlic mixed with house spicy lime sauce

Yum Woonsen

$15.00

Glass noodle salad tossed with ground chicken, shrimp and combination of cucumber, tomato and green onions with spicy lime dressing.

Spicy Grilled Pork Salad

$15.00

Grilled pork sirloin tossed with Thai seasoning fired chili, onion, scallion, and herbs

Larb

$15.00

Minced chicken or pork tossed with scallion and roasted rice mixed with fresh chili lime dressing

Kor Moo Yang

$15.00

Grilled pork sirloin, served with spicy chili sauce on side

Tiger Cry

$17.00

Marinated ribeye beef steak perfection grilled come with salad spicy dressing sauce on side

Yum Nuay

$18.00

Marinated ribeye tossed with lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion and cilantro with spicy lime dressing.

Yum Talay

$19.00

Seafood of the day, onion, tomato, and cilantro mixed with Thai spicy lime dressing

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garnished with fresh bean sprouts, lime and crushed peanut

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Stir fry flat rice noodle with egg and Chinese broccoli with house brown sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$14.00

Stir fry flat rice noodle with egg, basil, onions and bell pepper with house spicy brown sauce

Pad Woonsen

$14.00

Stir fry glass noodle with egg, cabbage, onions, carrots and top with cilantro.

Lard Na

$14.00

Stir fry flat noodle, Chinese broccoli and carrot topped with house made gravy sauce.

Thai Noodle Soup

$14.00

Noodle soup Thai style with bean sprouts and green onion then topped with fried garlic crisp

Curries

Red Curry

$14.00

bamboo shoots, thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil

Yellow Curry

$14.00

potato, carrot and onions

Green Curry

$14.00

eggplant, bamboo shoots bell pepper and basil

Panang Curry

$14.00

hai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves

Massaman Curry

$14.00

potato and onion topped with roasted peanut.

Chef Specials

Pad Ped Seafood

$25.00

Mixed seafood stir fried with aromatic basil leaves and green peppercorn, garlic, bell pepper, bamboo and onion with secret chef spicy sauce.

Seafood Clay Pot

$24.00

Mixed seafood slowly simmered with eggplant and onion in our house special chili sauce topped with cilantro.

Whole red snapper

$38.00

Fried whole red snapper with our 3 flavor sauce served on the side.

Steamed red snapper

$22.00

Steamed red snapper fillet served with steamed veggies and our zesty "Nam Jim Seafood" sauce.

Ginger red snapper

$18.00

lightly battered and fried, stir fry in our house brown sauce with onions, ginger, and bell pepper

Salmon curry

$18.00

Grilled fresh caught salmon with panang curry served with steamed mixed vegetable

Rib eye pepper steak

$19.00

Cubed rib eye steak seasoned stir fry with bell pepper and onion.

Pork Spare rib

$14.00

Thai seasoned juicy pork spare ribs lightly fried, served with our spicy smoked "Nam Jim Jaew" sauce.

Pardise of pork belly

$14.00

Fried pork belly marinated with red curry paste and herbs served with our spicy smoked "Nam Jim Jaew" sauce.

Red Curry Duck

$22.00

Smoked duck in our red curry with tomatoes, pineapple, Thai basil and bell pepper

Thai Basil Duck

$25.00

Smoked duck lightly fried, stir fry with thai chili peppers, basil, green beans and onions

Fried Rice

Bangkok fried rice

$14.00

Carrots, onions, garnished with cilantro, tomato and cucumber

Basil fried rice

$14.00

Basil, onions and bell peppers

Pineapple fried rice

$14.00

Cashew nuts, pineapple, raisins, eggs and scallions with a sprinkle of yellow curry powder

Crab fried rice

$20.00

Ginger garlic, cilantro, scallions, eggs and fresh crab meat garnished with cilantro, tomato and cucumber

Entrees

Pad Kra Prao

$14.00

Basil stir fry with minced meat, garlic, onions, Thai chili and bell pepper in a special kra pao sauce

Pad Cashew Nuts

$14.00

Stir fry with cashew nuts, mushroom, bell peppers, onions in a chili garlic sauce

Garlic Pepper

$14.00

stir fry with baby corn, onions, garlic, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves in chilli paste

Pad Broccoli

$14.00

Stir fry broccoli with onions in brown garlic sauce

Vegetarian

Mixed Veggie Lovers

$14.00

Stir fry mixed vegetable with garlic soy sauce

Thai Basil Eggplant

$14.00

Stir fry tofu, eggplants and onions with Thai basil.

Tofu Basil

$14.00

tofu, onions, green beans, bell peppers and sweet basil sauteed with our house spicy sauce

Vegetarian Pad Thai

$14.00

Tofu, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garnished with fresh bean sprouts, lime and crushed peanut

Vegetarian Pad Kee Mao

$14.00

Tofu, egg, basil, onions and bell pepper basil

Vegetarian fried rice

$14.00

Mixed veggie and tofu stir fry with rice

Veggie tofu Green curry

$14.00

Mixed veggie and tofu in your choice of curry

Veggie tofu Red curry

$14.00

Mixed veggie and tofu in your choice of curry

Kids Menu

Shrimp tempura

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets and fries

$8.00

French fries

$5.00

Cheese rolls

$8.00

Kids fried rice

$9.00

chicken or pork option

Dessert

Mango sticky rice

$10.00

topped with coconut cream

Fried banana with ice cream

$9.00

choice of coconut or mango ice cream

Ice cream

$8.00

choice of coconut or mango ice cream

NA Beverages

Thai Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Coconut juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice small

$2.00

Jasmine Rice large

$4.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice small

$3.00

Sticky Rice large

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Steamed noodles

$3.00

Cocktails

Pink Lady

$8.00

Nam thai martini

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Old fashion

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Blue Lagoon

$10.00

Long island ice tea

$12.00

Margarita rox

$10.00

Nam thai mai thai

$10.00

Pina colada

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Bangkok strawberry

$10.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Royal Pineapple

$12.00

Blue Hawaii

$10.00

Tequila sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$5.00

Fireball

$7.00

seagram

$7.00

Jim beam

$7.00

Jim beam oak

$8.00

Clan McGregor

$8.00

Courvoiser

$8.00

Glen Moray

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

1835 Bourbon

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Black

$12.00

Garrison Brothers

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniel

$10.00

John Dewars

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Rum

House Rum

$5.00

Mohawk 151

$6.00

Mt. Gay

$7.00

Bayou

$7.00

Don Q

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Myers

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Bailey

$9.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$5.00

Milgan

$8.00

Patron silver

$12.00

1800 reposado

$12.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ketel one

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Gin

House Gin

$5.00

Seersucker

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Domestic Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Budweier

$5.00

St. Arnold IPA

$5.00

Galvestion Tiki wheat

$5.00

Imported Beer

Singha

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Red Wine

Bulletin (House Cabernet)

$7.00

Bulletin (House Merlot)

$7.00

Trouble Maker

$10.00

St. Francis Merlot

$12.00

Hess Pinot Noir

$12.00

La Posta Malbec

$12.00

Freak Show

$12.00

Liberty Cabernet

$10.00

Hess Lion Tamer

$65.00

White Wine

Bulletin (House Chardonnay)

$8.00

Bolla Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Seaglass Riesling

$8.00

Seaglass Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Seaglass Rose

$10.00

Seeker Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Cupcake Moscato

$10.00

Hess Chardonnay

$10.00

Hess Rose

$12.00

Hess Panthera 2017

$65.00

Happy Hour Menu

HH Domestic beer

$4.00

HH Singha

$5.00

HH Chang

$5.00

HH Moscow Mule

$8.00

HH Cosmo

$8.00

HH Martini

$8.00

HH Mojito

$8.00

HH Old Fashion

$8.00

HH Whiskey Sour

$8.00

HH Negroni

$8.00

HH House Liqour

$4.00

Sake

Sake

$8.00

Flavor Sake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Bradford Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Directions

