Nana, Ajo & Taco E 33rd & Halsted (Chicago)

3267 South Halsted Street

Chicago, IL 60608

Popular Items

Pollo Cubano
Chicken Tinga Taco (Shredded Chicken)
Ground Beef Taco

Nana Burger Menu

Burger Special - Hamburger + Fries + Drink Combo

Burger Special - Hamburger + Fries + Drink Combo

$11.00

This new combo includes one hamburger (single patty, pickles, caramelized onions, special burger sauce on a toast brioche bun), fries and choice of soda.

Burger Special! Cheeseburger + Fries + Drink Combo

Burger Special! Cheeseburger + Fries + Drink Combo

$12.00

This new combo includes one cheeseburger (single patty, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, special burger sauce on a toast brioche bun), fries and choice of soda (Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite).

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, pickles

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.00

special sauce, carmelized onions, pickles, toasted brioche bun.

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$11.00

special sauce, american cheese, carmelized onions, pickles, toasted brioche bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00

special sauce, american cheese, carmelized onions, pickles, brioche bun.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

special sauce, carmelized onions, pickles, american cheese, toasted brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, chipotle aioli, bacon, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, brioche bun.

French Fries

$4.00
Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$8.00

Avocado wedges, battered and fried and served with our chipotle-lime aioli

Nachos

crispy chips, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, hot peppers, pico de gallo.
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, hot peppers

Chicken Tinga Loaded Nachos

Chicken Tinga Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with pulled chicken. refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, hot peppers

Ground Beef Loaded Nachos

Ground Beef Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, hot peppers

Carne Asada Loaded Nachos

Carne Asada Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with grilled steak. refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, hot peppers

Chips, Dips & Sides

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00+

Bag of Chips

$4.00
Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$8.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$2.50
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.50
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50

Cuban style black beans

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Chihuahua Cheese

$1.00+

Green Hot Sauce

$0.50+

Hot Peppers

$2.00+

Pico de Gallo

$1.50+

Queso Fresco

$1.00+

Sour cream

$0.75+

Tortillas

$2.00

3 tortillas

Cup of Protein or Sauce

Soup

Chicken Soup, Bowl

Chicken Soup, Bowl

$10.00

A bowl of house made Mexican style chicken soup with chicken, rice and vegetables and served with pico de gallo and tortillas. No substitutions, please.

Tacos

Tacos are topped with lettuce, tomato & cheese on corn tortilla.
Chicken Tinga Taco (Shredded Chicken)

Chicken Tinga Taco (Shredded Chicken)

$4.50

lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)

Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.50

lettuce, tomato, cheese (single taco)

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)

Blackened Shrimp Taco

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Blackened Shrimp, shredded red cabbage, avocado cream, flour tortilla (single taco)

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$4.50

Slow cooked pork carnitas, picked red onions, avocado cream sauce, fresh cilantro

Pork Stew Taco

Pork Stew Taco

$4.50

lettuce, tomato, cheese, pork sauce (single taco)

Stuffed Pepper Taco

Stuffed Pepper Taco

$5.50

lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco

$4.00

avocado-lime cream sauce (single taco)

Two Taco Combo

Two tacos + rice and beans.

Two Chicken Tinga Taco Combo

$12.00

Two Grilled Chicken Taco Combo

$12.00

Two Ground Beef Taco Combo

$13.00

Two Carne Asada Taco Combo

$13.00

Two Blackened Shrimp Taco Combo

$15.00

Two Pork Stew Taco Combo

$12.00

Two Pork Carnitas Taco Combo

$12.00

Pork Carnitas tacos come with picked red onions, avocado cream, fresh cilantro; rice and beans on the side

Two Fresh Avocado Taco Combo

$11.00

Two Stuffed Pepper Taco Combo

$14.00
Two Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco Combo

Two Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco Combo

$11.00

avocado-lime cream sauce

Three Taco Combo

Three tacos + rice and beans

Three Chicken Tinga Taco Combo

$16.50

Three Grilled Chicken Taco Combo

$16.50

Three Beef Taco Combo

$18.00

Three Carne Asada Taco Combo

$18.00

Three Blackened Shrimp Taco Combo

$21.00

Three Pork Stew Taco Combo

$16.50

Three Pork Carnitas Taco Combo

$16.50

Three Avocado Taco Combo

$15.00
Three Stuffed Pepper Taco Combo

Three Stuffed Pepper Taco Combo

$19.50

lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)

Three Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco Combo

Three Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco Combo

$15.00

avocado-lime cream sauce

Taco Kit

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving.

Taco Kit - Chicken Tinga

$33.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.

Taco Kit - Grilled Chicken

$33.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.

Taco Kit - Ground Beef

$36.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.

Taco Kit - Carne Asada

$36.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.

Taco Kit - Pork Stew

$33.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.

Taco Kit- Guajillo Cauliflower

$33.00

Burrito Bowl

Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl

Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese

Ground Beef Burrito Bowl

Ground Beef Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Burrito Bowl

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese

Guacamole Burrito Bowl

Guacamole Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Served with rice, *refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese. *Please request vegetarian black beans to make this dish vegetarian.

Burritos

Burritos include rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream on flour tortilla.
Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$10.50

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.50

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Pork Stew Burrito

Pork Stew Burrito

$10.50

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Avocado Burrito

Avocado Burrito

$10.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Stuffed Pepper Burrito

Stuffed Pepper Burrito

$12.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Burrito

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Burrito

$10.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Burrito Combo

Avocado Burrito Combo

$13.00

Chicken Tinga Burrito Combo

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Burrito Combo

$13.50

Ground Beef Burrito Combo

$14.00

Carne Asada Burrito Combo

$14.00

Pork Stew Burrito Combo

$13.50

Stuffed Pepper Burrito Combo

$15.00

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Burrito Combo

$13.00

Flautas

Chicken Flauta

Chicken Flauta

$4.50

topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream (single flauta)

Chicken Flauta Combo

$16.50

Includes 3 flautas and 2 sides

Quesadillas

On flour tortilla, topped with lettuce & tomato (single quesadilla)

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Single quesadilla. Chihuahua cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$6.00

Single quesadilla. Pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Single quesadilla. Grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)

Ground Beef Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.00

Single quesadilla. Ground beef, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$7.00

Single quesadilla. Grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)

Pork Stew Quesadilla

Pork Stew Quesadilla

$6.00

Single quesadilla. Pork stew,, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Quesadilla

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Quesadilla

$5.50

Single quesadilla. Sautéed cauliflower (marinated in guajillo chile-lime), kale & garlic, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)

Two Quesadilla Combo

Two Cheese Quesadilla Combo

$12.00

Two Chicken Tinga Quesadilla Combo

$15.00

Two Grilled Chicken Quesadilla Combo

$15.00

Two Ground Beef Quesadilla Combo

$17.00

Two Carne Asada Quesadilla Combo

$17.00

Two Pork Stew Quesadilla Combo

$15.00

Two Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Combo

$14.00

Three Quesadilla Combo

Three Cheese Quesadilla Combo

$16.50

Three Chicken Tinga Quesadilla Combo

$21.00

Three Grilled Chicken Combo

$21.00

Three Ground Beef Quesadilla Combo

$24.00

Three Carne Asada Quesadilla Combo

$24.00

Three Pork Stew Quesadilla Combo

$21.00

Three Guajilla Chile-Lime Cauliflowe Quesadilla Combo

$19.50

Ajo Appitizers

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$8.00

Battered and fried and served with our chipotle-lime aioli

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00+
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Sweet plantains, or maduros, served with sofrito aioli.

Tostones

Tostones

$5.00

crispy plantains served with sofrito aioli

Picadillo Empanadas (Beef)

Picadillo Empanadas (Beef)

$6.00

Two empanadas filled with picadillo (ground beef, potato, carrots, onions, peppers, tomato sauce), served with a side of aji verde sauce

Shrimp a la Criolla Empanadas

Shrimp a la Criolla Empanadas

$6.00

Two empanadas filled with shrimp, onions, peppers, rice, cheese, spicy tomato sauce served with a side of aji verde sauce

Ajo Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$14.50

Perfectly fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, special sauce, on a baguette

Avocado Jibarito

Avocado Jibarito

$9.00

crispy plantains, avocado slices, choice of sauce, cheddar cheese, cilantro-lime slaw.

Chicken Tinga Jibarito (Shredded Chicken)

$10.00

crispy plantain, seasoned pulled chicken, choice of sauce, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw.

Grilled Chicken Jibarito

$10.00

crispy plantain, grilled chicken, choice of sauce, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw.

Steak Jibarito

$11.00

crispy plantain, grilled steak, choice of sauce, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.50

Cuban roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, chipotle dijonaise, pickles, baguette.

Grilled Steak Sandwich

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled steak, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, chihuahua cheese, chimichurri sauce, baguette

Ajo Signature Bowls

Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado

$13.00

Mojo Steak, Carmelized Onions, White Rice Stewed Beans, Sweet Plantains, Sofrito Aioli

Pollo Cubano

Pollo Cubano

$10.00

Mojo chicken, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains, pico de gallo, aji verde sauce (photo shown without sauce)

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

Blackened salmon, white rice, black beans, pico de mango, guacamole, sweet plantains (maduros), pineapple pique (pineapple infused vinegar)

Shrimp a la Criolla

Shrimp a la Criolla

$15.00

Shrimp in a stewed red sauce with peppers, onions and garlic, served with white rice, and a choice of sweet plantains (maduros, shown in photo) or crispy plantains (tostones).

Ajo Salmon Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, blackened salmon, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, chihuahua cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette.

Ajo Steak Salad

Ajo Steak Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, grilled mojo steak, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, chihuahua cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette.

Ajo Chicken Salad

Ajo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, grilled mojo chicken, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, chihuahua cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette.

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$10.00

Lechon Asado, Green Rice, Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Tostones, Sweet Plantains, Aji Verde.

El Flor

El Flor

$10.00

Green rice, black beans, guajillo marinated cauliflower (sautéed with kale and garlic), guacamole, Caribbean slaw, avocado cream.

B.Y.O.B (Build Your Own Bowl)

Blackend Salmon (BYOB)

$14.00

Mojo Steak (BYOB)

$13.00

Mojo Chicken (BYOB)

$10.00

Lechon Asado (BYOB)

$10.00

Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower (BYOB)

$10.00

Blackend Shrimp (BYOB)

$15.00

Ajo Kid's Bowls

White Rice, Black Beans, and a choice of either Avocado, Chicken or Steak

Kids Chicken Bowl

$8.00

Kids Steak Bowl

$8.00

Kids Guacamole Bowl

$8.00

Ajo Family Style Meal Kits (Copy)

For 2 or 4 people- select your rice, beans, protein and two sides. Packaged family-style.
Ajo Meal Kit for 2 servings

Ajo Meal Kit for 2 servings

Choice of rice, beans, protein and two sides.

Ajo Meal Kit for 4 servings

Ajo Meal Kit for 4 servings

Choice of rice, beans, protein and two sides

Ajo Extras

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Cuban style black beans

Green Rice

Green Rice

$3.50

cilantro, parsley, garlic, olive oil

Red Beans

Red Beans

$4.00

Puerto Rican style stewed red beans (contains pork)

White Rice

$3.00

Ajo Sauces

Hot Coffee Drink(s)

12 oz Coffee

$2.45

16 oz Coffee

$2.80
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.45+
Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.75
Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.25+

Cortado

$3.75

Cold Coffee Drink(s)

House Brewed Cold Brew

$4.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.50
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Hot Tea Drink(s)

Chai Latte

$4.50
Loose Leaf Teas

Loose Leaf Teas

$3.25

Rishi Loose Leaf Teas

Cold Tea Drink(s)

Iced Masala Chai Latte

$3.75+

Iced Wildberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Frozen Cooler(s)

Strawberry Cooler

$5.00

Mango Cooler

$5.00

Passion Fruit Cooler

$5.00

Frozen Colada

$5.00

Frozen Mongonada

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Frozen Limeade

$5.00

Frozen Coffee Cooler

$5.00

Beer

Tecate, 12 fl oz can

Tecate, 12 fl oz can

$4.00
Modelo Especial, 12 fl oz can

Modelo Especial, 12 fl oz can

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA, 12 fl oz can

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Fresh Margaritas (Rocks)

$10.00

Cider Mimosa

$11.00+

Carbonated Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Tepache (Pineapple Spice)

Tepache (Pineapple Spice)

$6.00

A fermented probiotic drink made with pineapple rind, aromatics and spices. Certified organic.

Tepache (Tamarind Citrus)

Tepache (Tamarind Citrus)

$6.00Out of stock

A fermented probiotic drink made with pineapple rind, aromatics and spices. Certified organic.

Tepache (Ginger Manzana)

Tepache (Ginger Manzana)

$6.00Out of stock

Ginger apple. A fermented probiotic drink made with pineapple rind, aromatics and spices. Certified organic.

Dairy

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Horchata

$4.50

Juice

OJ

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Klug Farm's Apple Cider

$6.00

Desserts

Pistachio-Rum Cake

Pistachio-Rum Cake

$7.50

Light and moist with crushed pistachios and whipped cream.

Pumpkin Tres Leches

Pumpkin Tres Leches

$7.50

A seasonal favorite!

Heavenly Chocolate Cake

Heavenly Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

A 4-tiered slice of heaven!

Kids Lunch + Dinner

Ajocito Rice & Beans Bowl

Ajocito Rice & Beans Bowl

$8.00

White rice, beans and choice of chicken, steak or guacamole.

Single Kids Chicken Taco

$8.00

Single grilled chicken taco with lettuce, tomato & cheese; served with rice and beans. No Substitutions please.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Plain quesadilla on flour tortilla served with fruit

All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

All In Kitchen is home to our family of brands- Taco E, (a classic taqueria) nana (American & Latin American brunch) and Ajo (a Cuban & Puerto Rican grill).

Location

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

