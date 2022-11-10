- Home
Nana, Ajo & Taco E 33rd & Halsted (Chicago)
3267 South Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60608
Nana Burger Menu
Burger Special - Hamburger + Fries + Drink Combo
This new combo includes one hamburger (single patty, pickles, caramelized onions, special burger sauce on a toast brioche bun), fries and choice of soda.
Burger Special! Cheeseburger + Fries + Drink Combo
This new combo includes one cheeseburger (single patty, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, special burger sauce on a toast brioche bun), fries and choice of soda (Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite).
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, pickles
Hamburger
special sauce, carmelized onions, pickles, toasted brioche bun.
Double Hamburger
special sauce, american cheese, carmelized onions, pickles, toasted brioche bun
Cheeseburger
special sauce, american cheese, carmelized onions, pickles, brioche bun.
Double Cheeseburger
special sauce, carmelized onions, pickles, american cheese, toasted brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken, chipotle aioli, bacon, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, brioche bun.
French Fries
Avocado Fries
Avocado wedges, battered and fried and served with our chipotle-lime aioli
Nachos
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, hot peppers
Chicken Tinga Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with pulled chicken. refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, hot peppers
Ground Beef Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, hot peppers
Carne Asada Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled steak. refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, hot peppers
Chips, Dips & Sides
Guacamole
Bag of Chips
Salsa & Chips
Avocado Slices
Rice & Beans
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Cuban style black beans
Tortilla Chips
Chihuahua Cheese
Green Hot Sauce
Hot Peppers
Pico de Gallo
Queso Fresco
Sour cream
Tortillas
3 tortillas
Cup of Protein or Sauce
Soup
Tacos
Chicken Tinga Taco (Shredded Chicken)
lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)
Grilled Chicken Taco
lettuce, tomato, cheese (single taco)
Ground Beef Taco
lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)
Carne Asada Taco
lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)
Blackened Shrimp Taco
Blackened Shrimp, shredded red cabbage, avocado cream, flour tortilla (single taco)
Pork Carnitas
Slow cooked pork carnitas, picked red onions, avocado cream sauce, fresh cilantro
Pork Stew Taco
lettuce, tomato, cheese, pork sauce (single taco)
Stuffed Pepper Taco
lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)
Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco
avocado-lime cream sauce (single taco)
Two Taco Combo
Two Chicken Tinga Taco Combo
Two Grilled Chicken Taco Combo
Two Ground Beef Taco Combo
Two Carne Asada Taco Combo
Two Blackened Shrimp Taco Combo
Two Pork Stew Taco Combo
Two Pork Carnitas Taco Combo
Pork Carnitas tacos come with picked red onions, avocado cream, fresh cilantro; rice and beans on the side
Two Fresh Avocado Taco Combo
Two Stuffed Pepper Taco Combo
Two Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco Combo
avocado-lime cream sauce
Three Taco Combo
Three Chicken Tinga Taco Combo
Three Grilled Chicken Taco Combo
Three Beef Taco Combo
Three Carne Asada Taco Combo
Three Blackened Shrimp Taco Combo
Three Pork Stew Taco Combo
Three Pork Carnitas Taco Combo
Three Avocado Taco Combo
Three Stuffed Pepper Taco Combo
lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)
Three Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Taco Combo
avocado-lime cream sauce
Taco Kit
Taco Kit - Chicken Tinga
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.
Taco Kit - Grilled Chicken
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.
Taco Kit - Ground Beef
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.
Taco Kit - Carne Asada
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.
Taco Kit - Pork Stew
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.
Taco Kit- Guajillo Cauliflower
Burrito Bowl
Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
Ground Beef Burrito Bowl
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Burrito Bowl
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
Guacamole Burrito Bowl
Served with rice, *refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese. *Please request vegetarian black beans to make this dish vegetarian.
Burritos
Chicken Tinga Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Carne Asada Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Ground Beef Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Pork Stew Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Pork Carnitas Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Avocado Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Stuffed Pepper Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
Burrito Combo
Flautas
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Single quesadilla. Chihuahua cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Single quesadilla. Pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Single quesadilla. Grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Single quesadilla. Ground beef, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Single quesadilla. Grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)
Pork Stew Quesadilla
Single quesadilla. Pork stew,, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)
Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Quesadilla
Single quesadilla. Sautéed cauliflower (marinated in guajillo chile-lime), kale & garlic, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. (Photo shows quesadilla combo)
Two Quesadilla Combo
Three Quesadilla Combo
Ajo Appitizers
Avocado Fries
Battered and fried and served with our chipotle-lime aioli
Guacamole
Sweet Plantains
Sweet plantains, or maduros, served with sofrito aioli.
Tostones
crispy plantains served with sofrito aioli
Picadillo Empanadas (Beef)
Two empanadas filled with picadillo (ground beef, potato, carrots, onions, peppers, tomato sauce), served with a side of aji verde sauce
Shrimp a la Criolla Empanadas
Two empanadas filled with shrimp, onions, peppers, rice, cheese, spicy tomato sauce served with a side of aji verde sauce
Ajo Sandwiches
Fried Shrimp Sandwich
Perfectly fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, special sauce, on a baguette
Avocado Jibarito
crispy plantains, avocado slices, choice of sauce, cheddar cheese, cilantro-lime slaw.
Chicken Tinga Jibarito (Shredded Chicken)
crispy plantain, seasoned pulled chicken, choice of sauce, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw.
Grilled Chicken Jibarito
crispy plantain, grilled chicken, choice of sauce, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw.
Steak Jibarito
crispy plantain, grilled steak, choice of sauce, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw.
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, chipotle dijonaise, pickles, baguette.
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Grilled steak, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, chihuahua cheese, chimichurri sauce, baguette
Ajo Signature Bowls
Bistec Encebollado
Mojo Steak, Carmelized Onions, White Rice Stewed Beans, Sweet Plantains, Sofrito Aioli
Pollo Cubano
Mojo chicken, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains, pico de gallo, aji verde sauce (photo shown without sauce)
Blackened Salmon
Blackened salmon, white rice, black beans, pico de mango, guacamole, sweet plantains (maduros), pineapple pique (pineapple infused vinegar)
Shrimp a la Criolla
Shrimp in a stewed red sauce with peppers, onions and garlic, served with white rice, and a choice of sweet plantains (maduros, shown in photo) or crispy plantains (tostones).
Ajo Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, blackened salmon, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, chihuahua cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Ajo Steak Salad
Mixed greens, grilled mojo steak, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, chihuahua cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Ajo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled mojo chicken, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, chihuahua cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Lechon Asado
Lechon Asado, Green Rice, Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Tostones, Sweet Plantains, Aji Verde.
El Flor
Green rice, black beans, guajillo marinated cauliflower (sautéed with kale and garlic), guacamole, Caribbean slaw, avocado cream.
B.Y.O.B (Build Your Own Bowl)
Ajo Kid's Bowls
Ajo Family Style Meal Kits (Copy)
Ajo Extras
Hot Coffee Drink(s)
Cold Coffee Drink(s)
Hot Tea Drink(s)
Cold Tea Drink(s)
Carbonated Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Tepache (Pineapple Spice)
A fermented probiotic drink made with pineapple rind, aromatics and spices. Certified organic.
Tepache (Tamarind Citrus)
A fermented probiotic drink made with pineapple rind, aromatics and spices. Certified organic.
Tepache (Ginger Manzana)
Ginger apple. A fermented probiotic drink made with pineapple rind, aromatics and spices. Certified organic.
Kids Lunch + Dinner
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
All In Kitchen is home to our family of brands- Taco E, (a classic taqueria) nana (American & Latin American brunch) and Ajo (a Cuban & Puerto Rican grill).
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60608