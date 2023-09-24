Nana's Asian Bistro

Appetizer

Cream cheese & wonton chips

$10.00

cream cheese dip with wonton chips

Egg Rolls

$6.00
Fresh Spring Rolls

$11.00
Vegetarian spring rolls

$9.00

Chicken wings (6)

$10.99

Noodles

Pho beef

$15.00

Vietnamese soup consisting of bone broth, rice noodles, and thinly sliced beef. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, chiles, and other garnishes.

Homemade noodle w/donut

$14.99

Entrees

Pad Thai

$14.99

Stir-fry rice noodles with eggs, crisp bean sprouts, green onions, and Thai spices.

Thai coconut curry

$14.99

served with white rice

Banh Mi Sandwich

$7.50

Vermicelli noodle bowl

$15.99

Bowls

Teriyaki steak bowl

$12.00

served with white rice and an egg roll.

Terriyaki chicken bowl

$12.00

served with white rice and egg roll

Drinks

Boba

$4.50
Bottle of water

$1.25
Pop/Soda

$2.00

Specialty drinks

$4.00

Extra

Meat ball

$2.00

Xtra chicken

$3.00

Xtra beef

$4.00

Xtra shrimp

$4.00

Chili oil

$0.50

Lunch Specials

Thai curry with rice

$8.99

Bourbon ckn, vegetables, with rice

$8.99

Thai basil chicken stir-fry w/rice (Copy)

$8.99

Crab legs & shrimp w/rice

$19.99

Kids Menu

Dino nuggets and fries

$4.99

Fried eggs, rice with soy sauce

$4.99

Gluten-free menu

Teriyaki chicken bowl

$12.00

Teriyaki beef bowl

$15.00

Pad Thai vegetarian

$13.99

Pad Thai chicken

$16.99

Pad Thai beef

$17.99

Pad Thai shrimp

$17.99

Retail

Clothing

Kimono

$14.50

Friends T-Shirt

$12.50

Kids Hooded Shirt

$10.50

Eat, Sleep, Anime, Repeat Shirt

$12.50

Scooby Van Shirt

$14.50

Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun Shirt

$14.50

In This House We Shirt

$14.50

Plush Toys

Plush Boba Pink

$8.00

Plush Boba White

$8.00

Plush Boba Yellow

$8.00

Banana Man

$10.00

Sensory Toys

Ba Bun

$5.00

Vomit Egg

$3.00

Jelly Cube Pink

$2.00

Jelly Cube Red

$2.00

Jelly Cube Light Green

$2.00

Jelly Cube Purple

$2.00

Popping Banana

$2.00

Eye Popping Green Slug

$2.00

Misc. Retail

Hand Fan

$3.50