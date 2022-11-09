Nana's Custom Concessions Follow us on Facebook: Nana's Custom Concessions

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nana's Custom Concessions

review star

No reviews yet

US Route 61

Saint Francisville, LA 70775

Wings

Wings, 6 pcs.

$11.00

Wings, 9 pcs

$15.00

Wings, 12 Pcs

$19.00

Wings, 18 pcs.

$28.00

Wings, 24 pcs

$34.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders (with Roll)

Chicken Tenders (with Roll)

$8.50+

Best chicken tenders in town!

Flavored Chicken Tenders

$9.25+

Turkey Wings

Turkey Wings

$6.50

Flavored Turkey Wings

$7.25

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Double Cheeseburger

$10.50

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich Combo

$8.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.00

Nachos

Chili and cheese nachos

$7.00

Seafood Nachos

$8.50

Dorito Pie

$7.00

Frito Pie

$7.00

Sides and Extras

Regular Fries

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Seafood Fries

$7.50

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Side of the Day

$3.00

Extra Wing

$2.25

Extra Chicken Tender

$3.25

Side of Extra sauce

$0.85

Side of Seafood Cheese

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Franklin Fusions (Drinks)

Lemonade

$3.00+

Sweet Tea

$3.00+

The Deuce (half lemonade/half sweet tea)

$3.00+

Other Drinks

Sodas

$2.75

Gatorade/Powerade

$2.75

Bottled water

$2.00

Cup of Ice (medium)

$0.50

Fish Special

4pc Fish Plate

$11.50

Misc

Popcorn

$2.00

Oreos

$2.00

Airheads

$0.50

5-Star Special

Chicken Club Combo

$8.50

Fish Sandwich Combo

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
US Route 61, Saint Francisville, LA 70775

