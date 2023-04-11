Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nana's Kitchen

103 Reviews

$$$

1686 Route 35

Middletown, NJ 07748

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Zuppa di Clams

$18.00

PEI Mussels

$16.00

Mozzarella

$16.00

SP Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Cesare Salad

$12.00

Rucola Arugula Salad

$13.00

Nana’s Meatballs

$15.00

Sp Burrata

$17.00

Crudo

$18.00

Shrimp App

$17.00

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

SP Cheese Board

$18.00

Mussels Special

$16.00

Octopus Special

$22.00

Mozzarella Di Bufala

$16.00

Crab Cake App

$18.00

Soup

$12.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.00

Eggplant Rollantini

$15.00

Brussel Salad

$12.00

Long Hots

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$16.00

Dinner menu

Linguine & Clams

$28.00

Eggplant Tagliatelle

$26.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Zuppa di Pesce

$36.00

Veal Parm

$36.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

NY STRIP

$46.00

SP VEAL Chop

$58.00

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Ragu

$32.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Lamb

$38.00

Ed And Tish Tuna

$28.00

Branzino

$39.00

Veal Milanese

$36.00

Swordfish Special

$36.00

Tuna

$34.00

Penne Vodka

$26.00

Cod Livornese

$32.00

Halibut Special

$36.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$30.00

Stuffed Flounder

$41.00

Ribeye Special

$48.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs Entree

$24.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$28.00

Cavatappi Special

$32.00

Lamb Special

$39.00

Cod Special

$32.00

Grouper Special

$36.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Garlicky Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes

$8.00

Italian Long Hot Peppers

$10.00

Cacio e Pepe

$11.00

SP TOMAHAWK SIDES

Side Mash Potatoe

$8.00

Dessert

Semifredo

$10.00

Creme Brule

$9.00

Peaches and Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Decadence

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

NY Cheese Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Gelato

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Mini Cannoli

$9.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Strawberry & cream

$12.00

Coffe Cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Fresh fruit whip cream

$10.00

Cheesecake Special

$11.00

Affogato

$12.00

Flan

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chix Cutlet

$14.00

Pasta Marinara

$12.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

Mozz

$11.99

Merchandise

Merch

T-Shirt

$15.00

Polo Shirt

$30.00

Party

Geno Salus Party

$25.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch

Fennel Salad

$15.00

Fresh Mozz

$15.00

Short Rib Frittata

$15.00

Crab Cake

$17.00

Chicken Milanaise

$19.00

Sautéed Shrimp

$19.00

Meatball Parm

$14.00

Caesar Salad w/ Salmon

$19.00

Nana's Panini

$14.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Fettucine with Grilled Eggplant

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

