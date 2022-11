Goulash

$19.99

A large pan of baked Goulash, this is macaroni noodles covered in meat sauce covered in Mozzarella cheese then baked. For take out orders, upon request, we will not fully bake the cheese as this will make it hard if you reheat at your house, cheese can be placed on the side. Comes with a family size salad and garlic toast (4 slices)