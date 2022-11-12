  • Home
  • Kent
  • Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent
Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent

10234 SE 256th St

Kent, WA 98030

Popular Items

2 Main + 2 Sides
1 Main + 2 Sides
1 Main + 1 Side

Mains

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Four jumbo wings

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Four Chicken Tenders

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Ten jumbo shrimp

Pork Chops

$12.00

Two pork chops

Catfish

$12.00

One large filet

Combos

1 Main + 1 Side

$16.00
1 Main + 2 Sides

$22.00
1 Main + 3 Sides

$24.00
2 Main + 2 Sides

$30.00

Kids Meal

$11.00Out of stock

2 Chicken tenders and one side

Veggie Plate 4 Sides

$21.00

Veggie Plate 6 Sides

$27.00

Sides

Candied Yams

$6.00
Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00
Potato Salad

$6.00
Collard Greens

$6.00
String Beans

$6.00
Cabbage

$6.00

Mustard Greens

$6.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens

$6.00

Desserts

2 For $6 Mini Apple Caramel Pie

$6.00Out of stock

2 For $6 Mix And Match

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cake

$6.00Out of stock

2 For $6 Mini Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Oreo Crunch Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Coconut Cake

$6.00

Sweet Potato Cheescakes

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Crunch Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Grape Crush

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00Out of stock

Half and Half

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Pespi

$3.00

Glass of Water

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Additional Items

Cornbread

$3.00

One Piece of Cornbread

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Nana's Special Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Service Charge

$125.00
All hours
Sunday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Nana's Southern Kitchen takes pride in offering excellent customer service in an open and welcoming environment. Come join us for community and comfort food served Nana's Way.

10234 SE 256th St, Kent, WA 98030

