- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- Denny Triangle
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Nana's Green Tea Seattle
Nana's Green Tea Seattle
1,097 Reviews
$$
1007 Stewart St
Seattle, WA 98101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
PLATES
Chicken Katsu Curry
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice *contains gluten
Chicken Karaage Curry
Deep fried marinated chicken thigh pieces, Japanese curry sauce, with rice *contains gluten
Chicken Nanban Rice Plate
deep fried chicken cutlet seasoned with sweet-vinegary sauce topped with a Japanese tartar sauce, potato salad, greens and rice. *contains gluten
Tofu Teriyaki Stirfry Rice Plate
Pan Fried Tofu, Carrots, Chinese eggplant, broccoli, shimeji mushrooms, cherry tomato, teriyaki sauce, with rice and sesame seeds *contains gluten, sesame *Vegetarian without miso
RICE BOWL
Tuna Avocado Don
Marinated tuna sashimi, avocado, over rice served with sesame dressing. sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad **contains raw fish *contains gluten
Salmon Sashimi Don
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad **contains raw fish *GLUTEN FREE without dressing
Chicken Soboro Don
sweet-savory ground chicken, soft-boiled egg, rice *contains gluten
Sukiyaki Don
thinly sliced beef, leek, shimeji mushrooms, tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, rice
TONKATSU (Fried Pork)
Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)
Deep fried pork cutlet, shredded cabbage, Tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup. *contains gluten
Tonkatsu Don (Fried Pork)
Deep fried pork cutlet with sautéed shimeji mushrooms, onions, soft scrambled eggs, over rice and topped with green onion. Side of miso soup. *contains gluten
Tonkatsu Curry (Fried Pork)
Deep fried pork cutlet with Japanese curry sauce, rice and miso soup. *contains gluten
Tonkatsu Sandwich (Fried Pork)
Deep fried pork cutlet, house made savory sauce, shredded cabbage on Japanese white bread. *contains gluten, sesame
Cheese Tonkatsu Rice Plate
Deep fried pork cutlet stuffed with mozzarella cheese with shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup.
SALADS
Chicken Karaage Salad
deep fried marinated chicken, salad greens, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, sesame dressing *contains gluten
Tofu Salad
soft tofu, salad greens, seaweed, cucumber, Japanese-style wafu dressing *dressing contains gluten *VEGAN
Potato Salad
potato salad with carrot, onion, cucumber, mayo, egg *GLUTEN FREE
SIDES
Side Green Salad
A side bowl of greens, tomato, broccoli, and yuzu dressing.
Side Miso Soup
Side Hard-Boiled Egg
Side Soft-Boiled Egg
Side Green Pickles (Takana)
Pickled mustard green leaf also knows as Takana.
Side Red Pickles
Pickled radish in a 2oz cup
Side Karaage Chicken (no curry)
5 pieces of Karaage Chicken *contains gluten
Side Nanban Chicken/sauce
Chicken Nanban with tartar sauce *contains gluten
Side Chicken Katsu (no curry)
Chicken katsu cutlet *contains gluten
Side of Salmon
with wasabi, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger
Side of Tuna
with wasabi, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger
Side of Curry
Side of Rice
Side of Avocado
Half of a whole avocado
Side Tofu
Shredded Cabbage
Parfaits
Matcha Mochi Parfait
House made matcha pudding and syrup, matcha ice cream, vanilla soft serve ice cream, corn flakes, red bean paste, mochi, whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten
Matcha Warabimochi Parfait
House made matcha pudding and syrup, matcha ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, red bean paste, warabimochi (jelly mochi), whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten
Hojicha Mochi Parfait
Hojicha (roasted green tea) jelly, hojicha ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, tea bean paste, mochi, whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten
Hojicha Warabimochi Parfait
Hojicha (roasted green tea) pudding, hojicha ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, tea bean paste and warabimochi (jelly mochi), whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten
Black Sesame Mochi Parfait
Black sesame pudding, sesame ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, sesame bean paste, mochi, whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten
Black Sesame Warabimochi Parfait
Black sesame pudding, sesame ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, sesame bean paste, warabimochi (jelly mochi), whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten
Apple Pie Hojicha Parfait
Hojicha pudding, cinnamon custard, roasted cinnamon apple, caramel whipped cream, hojicha ice cream, vanilla soft serve top with slice almond, caramel syrup and pie crust. ***ALLERGEN: ALMOND***
Matcha Latte Base
Matcha Latte
matcha with milk, hot/cold
Matcha Red Bean Latte w/ Mochi
whipped cream, mochi and red bean paste, hot/cold
Matcha Cream Latte
whipped cream, hot/cold
Matcha Float w/ Mochi
A scoop of matcha ice cream, with cold matcha latte poured over ice and warabimochi. Only served cold *Cannot adjust sugar levels*
Matcha Brown Sugar Latte
whipped cream, brown sugar syrup, hot/cold
Matcha Chocolate Latte
whipped cream, chocolate sauce, hot/cold
Matcha Soft Serve Latte
vanilla soft serve, only served cold
Matcha Soft Serve Latte w/ Chocolate Crunch
vanilla soft serve, chocolate crunch, only served cold *Crunch contains gluten
Hojicha Latte Base
Hojicha Latte
Roasted green tea with milk, hot/cold
Hojicha Float w/ Mochi
Iced hojicha latte with a scoop of creamy hojicha ice cream and warabimochi. **WILL BE USING WARABIMOCHI INSTEAD OF MOCHI DUE TO SHIPPING DELAYS FROM JAPAN AT NO EXTRA COST**
Hojicha Chocolate Latte
whipped cream, chocolate sauce, hot/cold
Hojicha Caramel Latte
whipped cream, caramel sauce, hot/cold
Hojicha Pumpkin Spice Latte
Hojicha latte with pumpkin spice and whipped cream on top. Served hot only.
Matcha Latte Frappe Base
Matcha Frappe w/ Mochi
Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, topped with a scoop of creamy matcha ice cream and warabimochi. *Cannot adjust sugar levels*
Black Sesame Frappe w/Mochi
Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk topped with creamy black sesame ice cream and warabimochi. *Cannot adjust sugar levels*
Matcha Brown Sugar Frappe
Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, whipped cream, brown sugar syrup
Matcha Soft Serve Frappe
Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, topped with vanilla soft serve
Matcha Chocolate Crunch Frappe
Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate crunch *Crunch contains gluten
Matcha Warabimochi Frappe
Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, warabimochi (jelly mochi), brown sugar syrup
Matcha Base
Matcha Soda
House made matcha syrup mixed with sparkling water. Cold and medium size only.
Matcha Soft Serve Soda
House made matcha syrup mixed with sparkling water topped with vanilla soft serve. Cold and medium size only.
Matcha Americano
matcha espresso, water
Matcha Top Grade Espresso Shot
2 ounces of top grade ceremonial matcha powder whisked into hot water. meant to be enjoyed dine in, but can be made for takeout.
Japanese Tea
Red Bean Latte Base
Red Bean Latte
Red bean paste with milk, hot/cold Caffeine free
Red Bean Brown Sugar Latte
Red bean paste, milk, whipped cream, brown sugar syrup Caffeine free
Red Bean Caramel Latte
Red bean paste mixed with milk, whipped cream, caramel sauce Caffeine free
Red Bean Strawberry Latte
Red bean pasted mixed with milk, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, only served cold Caffeine free
Coffee
PASTRIES
Matcha Roll Cake
Matcha sponge cake, filled with whipped cream and concentrated matcha cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Hojicha Roll Cake
Hojicha sponge cake, filled with whipped cream and concentrated hojicha cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Matcha Red Bean Roll Cake
Matcha sponge cake, filled with Red Bean whipped cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Matcha Tiramisu
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin
Matcha Cream Puff
Cream puff overflowing with matcha custard cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond
Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookie
The texture of a classic chocolate chip cookie, but match dough filled with white chocolate! Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
Yuzu Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake infused with Japanese citrus, on a graham cracker crust Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Matcha Chocolate Cake
Decadent, rich matcha white chocolate cake. It's almost a matcha brownie Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Matcha Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Marbled matcha and cream cheese pound cake slice Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond
Matcha Muffin w/ Red Bean
Matcha muffin, red bean center, cookie crumble top Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond
Matcha Burnt Basque Cheesecake
Light and creamy Matcha Cheesecake with a toasty, almost caramelized outer layer!
Hojicha Muffin w/ Walnuts
Hojicha muffin with candied walnuts Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, walnut, almond
Warabimochi
A handful of this sweet and soft jelly type of mochi rolled in roasted soy bean flour and drizzled with brown sugar syrup.
Retail
Matcha Latte Can
Take a can of Nana's matcha powder mixed with sugar home to make the perfect matcha latte. Makes a great gift too!
Button: See me rollin
Magnet: You mean so matcha
Sticker: See me rollin
Sticker: Parfait to me
Sticker: You mean so matcha
Sticker: Big softie swirl
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nana's Green Tea is a modern Japanese café and restaurant specializing in green teas and other traditional Japanese foods and desserts.
1007 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101