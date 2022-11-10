Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Nana's Green Tea Seattle

1,097 Reviews

$$

1007 Stewart St

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Nanban Rice Plate
Chicken Katsu Curry
Sukiyaki Don

PLATES

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$16.50

deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice *contains gluten

Chicken Karaage Curry

Chicken Karaage Curry

$15.50

Deep fried marinated chicken thigh pieces, Japanese curry sauce, with rice *contains gluten

Chicken Nanban Rice Plate

Chicken Nanban Rice Plate

$16.50

deep fried chicken cutlet seasoned with sweet-vinegary sauce topped with a Japanese tartar sauce, potato salad, greens and rice. *contains gluten

Tofu Teriyaki Stirfry Rice Plate

Tofu Teriyaki Stirfry Rice Plate

$12.50

Pan Fried Tofu, Carrots, Chinese eggplant, broccoli, shimeji mushrooms, cherry tomato, teriyaki sauce, with rice and sesame seeds *contains gluten, sesame *Vegetarian without miso

RICE BOWL

Tuna Avocado Don

Tuna Avocado Don

$14.50

Marinated tuna sashimi, avocado, over rice served with sesame dressing. sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad **contains raw fish *contains gluten

Salmon Sashimi Don

Salmon Sashimi Don

$14.00

Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad **contains raw fish *GLUTEN FREE without dressing

Chicken Soboro Don

Chicken Soboro Don

$12.50

sweet-savory ground chicken, soft-boiled egg, rice *contains gluten

Sukiyaki Don

Sukiyaki Don

$16.50

thinly sliced beef, leek, shimeji mushrooms, tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, rice

TONKATSU (Fried Pork)

Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)

Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)

$15.50

Deep fried pork cutlet, shredded cabbage, Tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup. *contains gluten

Tonkatsu Don (Fried Pork)

Tonkatsu Don (Fried Pork)

$16.50

Deep fried pork cutlet with sautéed shimeji mushrooms, onions, soft scrambled eggs, over rice and topped with green onion. Side of miso soup. *contains gluten

Tonkatsu Curry (Fried Pork)

Tonkatsu Curry (Fried Pork)

$16.00

Deep fried pork cutlet with Japanese curry sauce, rice and miso soup. *contains gluten

Tonkatsu Sandwich (Fried Pork)

Tonkatsu Sandwich (Fried Pork)

$12.00

Deep fried pork cutlet, house made savory sauce, shredded cabbage on Japanese white bread. *contains gluten, sesame

Cheese Tonkatsu Rice Plate

Cheese Tonkatsu Rice Plate

$17.00

Deep fried pork cutlet stuffed with mozzarella cheese with shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup.

SALADS

Miso soup has to be ordered as extra.
Chicken Karaage Salad

Chicken Karaage Salad

$11.50

deep fried marinated chicken, salad greens, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, sesame dressing *contains gluten

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$10.00

soft tofu, salad greens, seaweed, cucumber, Japanese-style wafu dressing *dressing contains gluten *VEGAN

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

potato salad with carrot, onion, cucumber, mayo, egg *GLUTEN FREE

SIDES

Side Green Salad

$5.00

A side bowl of greens, tomato, broccoli, and yuzu dressing.

Side Miso Soup

$3.00

Side Hard-Boiled Egg

$2.50

Side Soft-Boiled Egg

$2.50

Side Green Pickles (Takana)

$2.00

Pickled mustard green leaf also knows as Takana.

Side Red Pickles

$2.00

Pickled radish in a 2oz cup

Side Karaage Chicken (no curry)

$9.00

5 pieces of Karaage Chicken *contains gluten

Side Nanban Chicken/sauce

$10.00

Chicken Nanban with tartar sauce *contains gluten

Side Chicken Katsu (no curry)

$9.00

Chicken katsu cutlet *contains gluten

Side of Salmon

$10.00

with wasabi, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger

Side of Tuna

$10.00

with wasabi, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger

Side of Curry

$6.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Half of a whole avocado

Side Tofu

$4.00

Shredded Cabbage

$2.50

Parfaits

Matcha Mochi Parfait

Matcha Mochi Parfait

$10.95

House made matcha pudding and syrup, matcha ice cream, vanilla soft serve ice cream, corn flakes, red bean paste, mochi, whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten

Matcha Warabimochi Parfait

Matcha Warabimochi Parfait

$11.50

House made matcha pudding and syrup, matcha ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, red bean paste, warabimochi (jelly mochi), whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten

Hojicha Mochi Parfait

Hojicha Mochi Parfait

$10.95

Hojicha (roasted green tea) jelly, hojicha ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, tea bean paste, mochi, whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten

Hojicha Warabimochi Parfait

Hojicha Warabimochi Parfait

$11.50

Hojicha (roasted green tea) pudding, hojicha ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, tea bean paste and warabimochi (jelly mochi), whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten

Black Sesame Mochi Parfait

Black Sesame Mochi Parfait

$10.95

Black sesame pudding, sesame ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, sesame bean paste, mochi, whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten

Black Sesame Warabimochi Parfait

Black Sesame Warabimochi Parfait

$11.50

Black sesame pudding, sesame ice cream, vanilla soft serve, corn flakes, sesame bean paste, warabimochi (jelly mochi), whipped cream *pudding contains gelatin *corn flakes contain gluten

Apple Pie Hojicha Parfait

Apple Pie Hojicha Parfait

$15.50

Hojicha pudding, cinnamon custard, roasted cinnamon apple, caramel whipped cream, hojicha ice cream, vanilla soft serve top with slice almond, caramel syrup and pie crust. ***ALLERGEN: ALMOND***

Soft Serve

Matcha Soft Serve

$6.00

Matcha Vanilla Swirl Soft Serve

$5.50

Vanilla Soft Serve

$5.00

Pints of Ice Cream

Matcha Ice Cream - Pint

$12.00Out of stock

1 pint of our Matcha Ice Cream

Hojicha Ice Cream - Pint

$12.00Out of stock

1 pint of our Hojicha Ice Cream. Hojicha is roasted green tea.

Matcha Latte Base

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.99+

matcha with milk, hot/cold

Matcha Red Bean Latte w/ Mochi

Matcha Red Bean Latte w/ Mochi

$7.25+

whipped cream, mochi and red bean paste, hot/cold

Matcha Cream Latte

Matcha Cream Latte

$6.50+

whipped cream, hot/cold

Matcha Float w/ Mochi

Matcha Float w/ Mochi

$6.99+

A scoop of matcha ice cream, with cold matcha latte poured over ice and warabimochi. Only served cold *Cannot adjust sugar levels*

Matcha Brown Sugar Latte

Matcha Brown Sugar Latte

$6.99+

whipped cream, brown sugar syrup, hot/cold

Matcha Chocolate Latte

Matcha Chocolate Latte

$6.25+

whipped cream, chocolate sauce, hot/cold

Matcha Soft Serve Latte

Matcha Soft Serve Latte

$6.99+

vanilla soft serve, only served cold

Matcha Soft Serve Latte w/ Chocolate Crunch

Matcha Soft Serve Latte w/ Chocolate Crunch

$7.25+

vanilla soft serve, chocolate crunch, only served cold *Crunch contains gluten

Hojicha Latte Base

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$5.99+

Roasted green tea with milk, hot/cold

Hojicha Float w/ Mochi

Hojicha Float w/ Mochi

$6.99+

Iced hojicha latte with a scoop of creamy hojicha ice cream and warabimochi. **WILL BE USING WARABIMOCHI INSTEAD OF MOCHI DUE TO SHIPPING DELAYS FROM JAPAN AT NO EXTRA COST**

Hojicha Chocolate Latte

Hojicha Chocolate Latte

$6.25+

whipped cream, chocolate sauce, hot/cold

Hojicha Caramel Latte

Hojicha Caramel Latte

$6.25+

whipped cream, caramel sauce, hot/cold

Hojicha Pumpkin Spice Latte

Hojicha Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00+

Hojicha latte with pumpkin spice and whipped cream on top. Served hot only.

Matcha Latte Frappe Base

Matcha Frappe w/ Mochi

Matcha Frappe w/ Mochi

$7.50

Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, topped with a scoop of creamy matcha ice cream and warabimochi. *Cannot adjust sugar levels*

Black Sesame Frappe w/Mochi

Black Sesame Frappe w/Mochi

$7.99

Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk topped with creamy black sesame ice cream and warabimochi. *Cannot adjust sugar levels*

Matcha Brown Sugar Frappe

Matcha Brown Sugar Frappe

$6.99

Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, whipped cream, brown sugar syrup

Matcha Soft Serve Frappe

Matcha Soft Serve Frappe

$7.25

Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, topped with vanilla soft serve

Matcha Chocolate Crunch Frappe

Matcha Chocolate Crunch Frappe

$7.50

Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate crunch *Crunch contains gluten

Matcha Warabimochi Frappe

Matcha Warabimochi Frappe

$7.50

Matcha powder blended with ice and sweet milk, warabimochi (jelly mochi), brown sugar syrup

Matcha Base

Matcha Soda

Matcha Soda

$5.99

House made matcha syrup mixed with sparkling water. Cold and medium size only.

Matcha Soft Serve Soda

Matcha Soft Serve Soda

$6.99

House made matcha syrup mixed with sparkling water topped with vanilla soft serve. Cold and medium size only.

Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$4.99+

matcha espresso, water

Matcha Top Grade Espresso Shot

Matcha Top Grade Espresso Shot

$5.00

2 ounces of top grade ceremonial matcha powder whisked into hot water. meant to be enjoyed dine in, but can be made for takeout.

Japanese Tea

Uji-Cha

Uji-Cha

$4.00

green tea from Uji, Kyoto, served hot

Hoji-Cha

Hoji-Cha

$4.00

roasted green tea, hot

Genmai-Cha

Genmai-Cha

$4.00

brown rice green tea, served hot

Cold Brewed Uji-Cha

Cold Brewed Uji-Cha

$4.50+

green tea from Uji Kyoto, served cold

Cold Brewed Hoji-Cha

Cold Brewed Hoji-Cha

$4.50+Out of stock

roasted green tea, served cold

Red Bean Latte Base

Red Bean Latte

Red Bean Latte

$5.99+

Red bean paste with milk, hot/cold Caffeine free

Red Bean Brown Sugar Latte

Red Bean Brown Sugar Latte

$5.99+

Red bean paste, milk, whipped cream, brown sugar syrup Caffeine free

Red Bean Caramel Latte

Red Bean Caramel Latte

$5.99+

Red bean paste mixed with milk, whipped cream, caramel sauce Caffeine free

Red Bean Strawberry Latte

Red Bean Strawberry Latte

$5.99+

Red bean pasted mixed with milk, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, only served cold Caffeine free

Coffee

Coffee Latte

$4.99+

Coffee Espresso Shot

$3.25

Coffee Americano

$3.75+

Mocha

$5.25+

Bottle of Water

$2.50

PASTRIES

Matcha Roll Cake

Matcha Roll Cake

$6.25

Matcha sponge cake, filled with whipped cream and concentrated matcha cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg

Hojicha Roll Cake

Hojicha Roll Cake

$6.25

Hojicha sponge cake, filled with whipped cream and concentrated hojicha cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg

Matcha Red Bean Roll Cake

$6.25

Matcha sponge cake, filled with Red Bean whipped cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg

Matcha Tiramisu

Matcha Tiramisu

$7.00

Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin

Matcha Cream Puff

Matcha Cream Puff

$6.25

Cream puff overflowing with matcha custard cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond

Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

The texture of a classic chocolate chip cookie, but match dough filled with white chocolate! Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs

Yuzu Cheesecake

Yuzu Cheesecake

$7.25

Classic cheesecake infused with Japanese citrus, on a graham cracker crust Contains: gluten, dairy, egg

Matcha Chocolate Cake

Matcha Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Decadent, rich matcha white chocolate cake. It's almost a matcha brownie Contains: gluten, dairy, egg

Matcha Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Matcha Cream Cheese Pound Cake

$4.00

Marbled matcha and cream cheese pound cake slice Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond

Matcha Muffin w/ Red Bean

Matcha Muffin w/ Red Bean

$4.00

Matcha muffin, red bean center, cookie crumble top Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond

Matcha Burnt Basque Cheesecake

$7.25

Light and creamy Matcha Cheesecake with a toasty, almost caramelized outer layer!

Hojicha Muffin w/ Walnuts

Hojicha Muffin w/ Walnuts

$4.00

Hojicha muffin with candied walnuts Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, walnut, almond

Warabimochi

$6.00

A handful of this sweet and soft jelly type of mochi rolled in roasted soy bean flour and drizzled with brown sugar syrup.

Bulk Tea

Hojicha - 12 Pack

$6.00Out of stock

Uji Cha - 12 Pack

$6.00

Genmaicha - 12 Pack

$6.00

Retail

Matcha Latte Can

$18.00Out of stock

Take a can of Nana's matcha powder mixed with sugar home to make the perfect matcha latte. Makes a great gift too!

Button: See me rollin

$3.00

Magnet: You mean so matcha

$2.00Out of stock

Sticker: See me rollin

$2.00Out of stock

Sticker: Parfait to me

$2.00Out of stock

Sticker: You mean so matcha

$2.00Out of stock

Sticker: Big softie swirl

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nana's Green Tea is a modern Japanese café and restaurant specializing in green teas and other traditional Japanese foods and desserts.

Website

Location

1007 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery
Nana's Green Tea image
Nana's Green Tea image
Nana's Green Tea image

Similar restaurants in your area

SUMO EXPRESS - 219 BROADWAY E #18
orange starNo Reviews
219 BROADWAY E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Post Pike
orange starNo Reviews
212A Braodway E SEATTLE, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki & Wok
orange star4.5 • 1,316
324 Broadway E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
408 Broadway East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Rubinstein Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
2121 6th Avenue Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Momiji SLU
orange star4.0 • 29
731 Bell Street Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Great State Burger - Amazon
orange star4.1 • 1,587
2041 7th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Table
orange star4.4 • 1,168
2121 Westlake Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Serious Take Out
orange star4.7 • 1,004
5118 14th Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
G.H. Pasta Co.
orange star4.5 • 489
2305 6th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Willmott's Ghost
orange star4.3 • 179
2100 6th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Deep Dive
orange star4.0 • 118
620 Lenora St Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston