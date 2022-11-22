Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Burgers

Nancy's Air Field Cafe

172 Reviews

$$

302 Boxboro Rd

Stow, MA 01775

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Nancy's Pantry

Chef Rob's Pulled Pork

Smoked here on the Air Field with Rob's special Bourbon BBQ sauce. Order more sauce if you like it extra "saucy!" Pantry items are refrigerated for you to take home.

Chef Rob's Mesq. BBQ Sauce

$5.00

1 pint of homemade Mesquite BBQ sauce made with Bourbon.

Harvest Quiche

$23.00

**Whole quiche must be ordered or reserved by phone by Friday at 4pm for Fri/Sat pickup ** heirloom eggs, local roasted butternut squash, mushrooms, sage and cheddar-jack cheese in a buttery crust

Quiche Lorraine

$23.00

**Whole quiche must be ordered or reserved by phone by Friday at 4pm for Fri/Sat/Sun pickup ** heirloom eggs, nutty Gruyère, applewood smoked bacon and leeks in a flakey crust.

Café Smoked Salmon Spread (GF)

$8.50

House smoked salmon with cream cheese, horseradish and seasonings. Sold by the half pint.

Nancy's Hummus

$13.00

Café made and seasoned with drizzle of Berber spiced oil. Sold by pint.

Thanksgiving Ordering Notes

Please note:

Please ensure that you select November 22nd or 23rd to pick up your Thanksgiving dinner. All items are sold refrigerated with reheating instructions where applicable. Don't forget to add pantry items for the rest of the holiday weekend!

Holiday Weekend Meal Planning Essentials

Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 20th. Meal will be sent home chilled with instructions for reheating.

Scones Assortment

$20.00

one half dozen of Nancy's freshly baked scones for brunch! 2 each of ginger, cranberry-orange and caramel pumpkin

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

one giant cinnamon roll with Nancy's homemade fiore de sicilia butter cream cheese icing on the side. (a subtle marriage of vanilla and orange flavors with the slight tang of cream cheese just sweet enough to slather generously onto your bun)

Harvest Quiche

$23.00

Heirloom eggs, roasted butternut, sautéed mushrooms, with sage and cheddar-Jack cheese in a hand crimped crust

Quiche Lorraine

$23.00

heirloom eggs, nutty Gruyère, applewood smoked bacon and caramelized onions in a flakey crust.

New England Clam Chowder

$18.00

full of tender, sweet clams with just the right amount of potatoes and fresh cream. Sold per quart

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00+

Chef Rob's pulled pork is a great for an easy family weekend lunch!

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$18.00+

Chef Rob's pulled chicken is a great for an easy family weekend lunch!

Appetizers

French Appetizer Board for 4

$28.00

brie, gruyere, pâté de champagne, saucisson sec (dry cured sausage), marinated mixed olives, cornichon, grapes, toasted mixed nuts, crackers, bread, accoutrements. Serves 4

Mediterranean Appetizer Board for 4

$28.00

Café made hummus with a drizzle of Berber spiced oil, olive tapenade, toasted pistachios, aged cheddar cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, soppressata, prosciutto, pickled vegetables, toasted pita bread, crackers, accoutrements

Café Smoked Salmon Spread (GF)

$8.50

House smoked salmon with cream cheese, horseradish and seasonings. Sold by the half pint.

Nancy's Hummus (GF)

$8.50

one pint of Café made hummus with a drizzle of Berber spiced oil and topped with olive tapenade

Turkey Dinner

Traditional Turkey Breast Dinner

$42.00+

Dinner includes: * Slow roasted Statler turkey breast with Tuscan rub * Creamy mashed potatoes * Roasted mixed vegetables * Cafe herb stuffing with apricots & almonds * Turkey gravy * Cranberry compote * Dinner Rolls Packed refrigerated with rewarming instructions included. Allergens: Eggs, Milk, Wheat, Soy, Nuts. Produced in a facility that handles egg, milk, soy, peanuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, tree nuts

À la Carte

À la Carte Roasted Statler Turkey Breast

$80.00

Our juicy Statler turkey breast is seasoned with a Tuscan rub and slow roasted to perfection. Serves 6 (approximately 7 pounds cooked) Packed refrigerated with rewarming instructions.

Homemade Gravy

$19.00

A quart of rich, savory gravy made from our own turkey stock and seasonings. Serves 6-8. Gluten free on request

Fresh Cranberry Compote (GF)

$12.00

One pint of fresh cranberries simmered in cinnamon, ginger, allspice with hint of orange.

New England Stuffing

$19.00

Made with country white bread, turkey stock, butter, apricots, toasted almonds, onions & spices. One quart, serves 4-6.

Café Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

$19.00

Yukon Gold potatoes mashed with lots of butter & cream, salt & pepper. One quart, serves 4-6.

Iggy's Dinner Rolls

$6.00+

Iggy's white dinner rolls ready for reheating

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon (GF)

$20.00

A flavorful holiday tradition! One quart.

Roasted Butternut Squash (GF)

$20.00

with local maple syrup and fresh ground pepper. One quart.

Roasted Mixed Vegetables (GF)

$20.00

Roasted 'till tender carrots, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and butternut squash. One quart.

Salads

Garden Salad with Red Wine Vinaigrette

$16.00

mixed greens, veggies, red wine vinaigrette. Serves 4-6

Café Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, carrot, red onion, Caesar dressing and house-made croutons. Serves 4-6

Desserts

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$29.95

Ready to serve. Limited quantity. 10", serves 8

Whole Apple Pie

$29.95

Ready to serve. Limited quantity. 10", serves 8

Double Chocolate Brownie

$6.00

serves 1

Whoopie Pie

$5.00

3" dark chocolate cake with vanilla filling. Serves 1.

Wine (Copy)

Brut Riserva Cava, Segura Viudas, Spain (sparkling)

Brut Riserva Cava, Segura Viudas, Spain (sparkling)

$31.00

clean and delicate, yet rich in flavor, vinified according to méthode champenoise technique and aged in the bottle for up to 2 years

Chardonnay, Bellula, FR

Chardonnay, Bellula, FR

$9.50+

Lime pith and sharp white-flower aromas kick off this twist-top bottling. The palate is focused and fresh, with very tropical flavors of passion fruit and Key lime pie.

Sauvignon Blanc, Los Morros, Chile

Sauvignon Blanc, Los Morros, Chile

$9.50+

an easy drinking wine that starts with pineapple and mango taste and ends with a bright acidity and fresh herbs.

Les Mis Rose, Victor Hugo

$34.00Out of stock
Full Moon Red, Midnight Cellars

Full Moon Red, Midnight Cellars

$30.00

a fresh, fruity and approachable blend that pleases all levels of wine enthusiasts

Merlot, Santa Ema, Chile

Merlot, Santa Ema, Chile

$29.00

intense red color, showing exceptional and vivid aromas that remind of black fruits, spices and notes of tobacco

Cabernet Sauvignon, Los Morros, Chile

$29.00

ruby red with white pepper and soft chocolate notes. It is well-structured and has a long finish.

Estate Chardonnay, Midnight Cellars '20

Estate Chardonnay, Midnight Cellars '20

$45.00

a stellar oaked and buttery Paso Robles chardonnay

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Nancy’s Air Field Café, serving farm to table cuisine since 1996. We source our ingredients locally whenever possible with quality and freshness leading selection priorities.

Website

Location

302 Boxboro Rd, Stow, MA 01775

Directions

Gallery
Nancy's Air Field Cafe image
Banner pic
Nancy's Air Field Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bolton Bean
orange star4.7 • 789
626 Main Street Bolton, MA 01740
View restaurantnext
Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA
orange starNo Reviews
23 Main Street Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Kith And Kin
orange star4.7 • 108
40 Washington St. Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Cafe - Acton
orange star4.7 • 2,218
342 Great Rd Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Saltbox Kitchen - Concord
orange star4.2 • 445
84 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Welly's - Marlborough, MA
orange starNo Reviews
153 Main St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stow

Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market
orange star4.7 • 148
271 Great Rd Stow, MA 01775
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stow
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston