Southern
Barbeque

Nancy's BBQ Lorraine Corners

14475 Sr 70 E

Bradenton, FL 34202

Popular Items

PULLED PORK
BEEF BRISKET TRAY
RIBS-ST. LOUIS STYLE SLAB

APPETIZER

BOAT OF FRIES

$6.95

BURNT END CHILI

$8.95

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.95

LORRAINE ROAD NACHOS

$8.95

SMOKED FISH DIP

$9.95Out of stock

SMOKED QUESADILLA

$8.95

SMOKED SLIDER TRIO

$10.95

SMOKED WINGS

$11.95

BUFFALO DIP

$10.95

BULK A LA CARTE

ALMONDS

$0.50

BACON

$0.50

BEEF BRISKET 1#

$29.95

BEEF BRISKET 1# EXTRA LEAN

$31.95

BEEF BRISKET 1/2 # EXTRA LEAN

$17.95

BEEF BRISKET 1/2#

$16.95

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$0.50

BRISKET CHILI PINT

$8.95

CHEESE

$0.50

CHICKEN 1/2

$11.95

CHICKEN 1/4 DARK

$3.95

CHICKEN 1/4 WHITE

$6.95

CHICKEN WHOLE EACH

$16.95

HORSERADISH SAUCE

$0.50

PULLED CHICKEN 1#

$16.45

PULLED CHICKEN 1/2#

$8.95

PULLED PORK 1#

$16.45

PULLED PORK 1/2#

$8.95

RANCH

$0.50

RIBS - ST. LOUIS STYLE 1/2 SLAB

$14.95

RIBS-ST. LOUIS STYLE SLAB

$25.95

SALMON FILLET 1#

$26.95

SALMON FILLET- COLD 1/2#

$14.45

SAUTEED ONIONS

$0.50

SOLO PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.45

SOLO PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$8.45

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$4.95

BREAD PUDDING

$4.95

BROWNIE

$2.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.95

KEY LIME PIE

$4.95

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$4.95

WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA COOKIE

$2.95

ENTREES

2 LINKS TRAY

$11.45

2 Links on top of 2 Slices of Fresh Bread, w/ Side Creole Mustard, 1 Side

2 PULLED PORK TACOS

$10.45

2oz of Pulled Pork in Each Tortilla w/ Cucumber Dill Sour Cream & Salsa on the side w/ 1 Side

2 SLIDERS

$12.45

2 Slider Rolls w/ 2oz Protein w/ 1 Side

BEEF BRISKET TRAY

$17.45

7oz of Beef Brisket w/ 1 side

CHILLED SALMON TRAY

$14.45

5oz Chilled Smoked Salmon on a Bed of Lettuce and a slice of tomato w/ Cucumber Dill Sour Cream and 1 Side

FULL SLAB

$27.95

12 St. Louis Rib Bones Cut w/ 1 Side

HALF SLAB

$17.45

6 St. Louis Rib Bones Cut w/ 1 Side

HAY BALER TAKE OUT

$154.95

PULLED CHICKEN TRAY

$12.45

7oz Pulled Chicken w/ 1 side

PULLED PORK TRAY

$12.45

7oz Pulled Pork w/ 1 side

PULLED PORK & CHICKEN

$13.45

4oz Pulled Chicken or 1/4 Chicken, 4oz Pulled Pork, 4oz Side

TEXAS HOLY TRINITY

$22.95

1/2 Slab of Ribs & 4oz of Brisket w/ or w/o Texas Hot Link or Mild Kielbasa Link w/ 1 side

PORK/RIBS/BRISKET/CHICKEN

$20.95Out of stock

7oz Pulled Pork or Chicken and 7oz Beef Brisket or 6 Ribs, 1 4oz Side 1 Dab of Cold Side, 1 Slice Bread

TRACTOR PULL TAKE OUT

$104.95

FAMILY CRATES

GAME DAY 20 WINGS

$58.95

BRISKET FANTASY CRATE

$154.95

GAME DAY WINGS & RIB COMBO

$124.95Out of stock

MEAL DEAL CRATE

$55.95

RIB FEAST CRATE

$129.95

STOCK THE FRIDGE CRATE

$139.95

WING & PULLED PORK COMBO

$99.95Out of stock

FARM & OCEAN

BONE IN 1/4 CHICKEN DARK

$7.45

BONE IN 1/4 CHICKEN WHITE

$10.45

BONE IN 1/2 CHICKEN

$13.45

BONE IN WHOLE CHICKEN

$18.45

KIDS

KID SLIDER

$6.45

KIDS PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$5.95

KID CHEESE QUES

$5.95

KID CHIX QUES

$6.95

NA BEVS

20oz Drink

$2.95

Aqua Panna

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

IBC Root Beer

$3.25

Juice Box

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.95

San Pelligrino

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Tea Gallon

$6.95

Tea Half Gallon

$4.95

Tea Quart

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water Cup

SANDWICHES

BEEF BRISKET

$14.45

Fresh Potato Roll, 4oz Sliced Brisket

BEEF O RAMA

$15.95

Toasted Ciabatta Roll, 6oz Sliced Brisket, carmalized Onions, Horseradish Sauce

BRISKET DEBRIS

$15.95

Toasted Ciabatta Roll, 6oz Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Salsa, Scallions, Blue Cheese,Bacon

CHICKEN DEBRIS

$14.95

Toasted Ciabatta Roll, 6oz Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Salsa, Scallions, Blue Cheese, Bacon

INTERSTATE CHEESE STEAK

$16.95

Toasted Ciabatta Roll, 6oz Beef Brisket, topped w/ Provolone Cheese,Smoked Portobello Mushroom,Carmelized Onions & Homemade Creamy horseradish Sauce 2 Sides

PULLED CHICKEN

$10.45

Fresh Potato Roll, 4oz Pulled Chicken

PULLED PORK

$10.45

Fresh Potato Roll, 4oz Pulled Pork,

PULLED PORK DEBRIS

$13.45

Toasted Ciabatta Roll, 6oz Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce,Salsa, Scallions, Blue Cheese, Bacon

SLOPPY JIM

$9.95

SMOKED PORTABELLA

$10.95

Fresh Potato Roll, 4oz Smoked Portabella Mushroom, Crunch Slaw

SWINE SQUARED

$13.95

Toasted Ciabatta Roll 6oz Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sesame Crunch Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles

SIDES

3OZ BRISKET CHILI

$2.95

4 SIDES

$10.95

4OZ BRISKET

$9.25

4OZ CHICKEN

$4.99

4OZ PORK

$4.99

BAKED MAC AND CHEESE

$2.95

BIG BUN (ONE)

$0.75

CHEESY GRITS

$2.95

CIABATTA ROLL

$0.75

COLLARD GREENS

$2.95

CREAMY COLE SLAW

$2.95

CREAMY POTATOES AU GRATIN

$2.95

CUCUMBER SALAD

$2.95

DOZEN SLIDER ROLLS

$4.75

EDAMAME SUCCOTASH

$2.95

Finishing Sauce

$6.95Out of stock

HOUSE MADE CORNBREAD

$1.95

KETTLE POTATO CHIPS

$1.50

NANCY'S BAR B Q SAUCE

$6.95

ONE LINK

$4.95

ONE TACO

$2.95

PINT BAKED MAC AND CHEESE

$9.95

PINT CHEESY GRITS

$9.95

PINT COLLARD GREENS

$9.95

PINT CREAMY COLE SLAW

$9.95

PINT CREAMY POTATOES AU GRATIN

$9.95

PINT CUCUMBER SALAD

$9.95

PINT EDAMAME SUCCOTASH

$9.95

PINT RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

$9.95

PINT GREEN BEANS

$9.95

PINT SESAME CRUNCH SLAW

$9.95

PINT SMOKED BAKED BEANS

$9.95

RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

$2.95

SEASONAL LOCAL VEGETABLE

$2.95

SESAME CRUNCH SLAW

$2.95

SIDE FRIES

$2.95

SLIDER ROLL(ONE)

$0.39

SMOKED BAKED BEANS

$2.95

SOUP/SALAD

BRISKET "BURNT ENDS" CHILI

$9.95

A spicy blend w/ tomatoes, red peppers, onions, celery & kidney beans, w/ scallions, creme fraiche & salsa. Served w/ Cornbread

CHOPPED SALAD

$8.95

SOUTHERN CAESAR

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34202

Directions

Gallery
Nancy's BBQ image
Nancy's BBQ image
Nancy's BBQ image
Nancy's BBQ image

