Seafood
Burgers

Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar

1,502 Reviews

$$

29 Lake Ave

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

French Fries
Lobster Roll
Grilled Cheese

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$3.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Root Beer

$3.00+

Ginger Ale

$3.00+

Orange Soda

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00+

Shirley Temple

$3.00+

Water

$3.00

Fevertree

$3.00

Saratoga

$6.00

Starters

French Fries

$4.95+

Due to volume we are unable to accommodate any seafood or shellfish allergy pertaining to the fries

Onion Rings

$7.95+

Due to volume we are unable to accommodate any seafood or shellfish allergy pertaining to onion rings

Clam Chowder

$8.95

Cup of New England Clam Chowder

Chicken Fingers

$13.95Out of stock

5 Chicken Fingers. Sauce options available at pickup.

Chicken Wings

$17.95Out of stock

Ten Wings. Sauce options available at pickup

Hummus & Pita

$10.95Out of stock

Tabbouleh & Pita

$10.95

Stuffed Quahog

$7.95

Chips

$2.00

SD Rice

$5.95

SD Small Slaw

$1.00

SD Pita

$2.50

SD Corn on the Cob

$3.95

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$26.95

4oz lobster meat lightly mixed with mayonnaise or sauteed in warm butter. Served on a grilled split top roll. Served with potato chips.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

6oz Filet of Cod served with Lettuce, and Tomato. Tartar sauce on the side.

Baked Fish Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Snack Bar Cheeseburger 3oz

$6.95

Snack Bar Double Cheeseburger 6oz

$9.95

Snack Bar Hamburger 3oz

$5.95

Snack Bar DBL Hamburger 6oz

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Hot Dog

$3.95

Kayem Pork and Beef Hot Dog served on a Buttered and Grilled Roll.

BLT

$5.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Tuna Melt

$7.95Out of stock

Tuna Salad, American Cheese

Tuna Salad Roll

$5.95Out of stock

Middle East

Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Marinated and Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Hummus, wrapped in Pita Bread.

Falafel Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Homemade Falafel served with Lettuce, Tomato, Tahini, and spicy Relish, wrapped in Pita Bread.

Gyro Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled Beef Gyro served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Tzatziki, wrapped in Pita Bread.

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$15.95

Marinated and Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Tzatziki, wrapped in Pita Bread.

Chicken Garlic Sandwich

$15.95

Marinated and Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Joe's Garlic Sauce, wrapped in Pita Bread.

Hummus and Tabbouleh Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Hummus, Tabbouleh, and Lettuce wrapped in Pita Bread.

Chicken Kebab Plate

$23.95

Marinated and Grilled Chicken. Served with Rice Pilaf, Hummus, Tabbouleh, and Pita Bread.

Falafel Plate

$21.95Out of stock

Homemade Falafel served over Lettuce and topped with Tomato, Red Pepper Relish, Parsley, and Tahini. Comes with a side of Hummus and Tabbouleh

Chicken Garlic Plate

$24.95

Marinated and Grilled Chicken. Served with Rice Pilaf, Hummus, Tabbouleh, Pita Bread, and a side of Joe's Garlic Sauce.

Gyro Plate

$22.95

Grilled Beef Gyro served over Lettuce with Hummus, Tabbouleh, Pita Bread, and a side of Tzatziki.

Chicken Gyro Plate

$24.95

Grilled Chicken served over Lettuce with Hummus, Tabbouleh, Pita Bread, and a side of Tzatziki.

Grapeleaves Plate

$20.95Out of stock

Four Homemade Grapeleaves served over Lettuce with Hummus, Tabbouleh, and Pita Bread.

Side Falafel

$5.95Out of stock

Side Grapeleaves

$10.95Out of stock

Vegetarian (5)

Side Garlic Sauce

$2.00

4oz of homemade Garlic Sauce.

Side Tzatziki

$2.00

4oz of homemade Tzatziki

Side Red Pep Relish

$1.00

Side Tahini

$2.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped Romaine served with grated and shredded Parmesan, and homemade Croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Homemade Fattoush dressing on the side.

Garden Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, fresh herbs tossed in house made fattoush(vinegar, oil, sumac, salt, garlic) and toasted pita chips

Fried Seafood

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$19.95+Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$13.95+Out of stock

Mixture of Rings and Tentacles.

Fish & Chips

$23.95Out of stock

Served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce on the side.

Fisherman's Platter

$44.95Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops, and Fish. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Fried Sea Scallops

$20.95+Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$14.95+

Clam Strips

$18.95+Out of stock

Entrees

Baked Cod

$23.95

Baked Scallops

$29.95Out of stock

Boiled Lobster Dinner

$36.95Out of stock

1.5lb Lobster served with Red Bliss Potatoes, and Corn. Drawn Butter on the side.

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
On Oak Bluffs Harbor Since 1960

29 Lake Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar image
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar image

