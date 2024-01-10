The Factory Pizzeria -- Perkins, OK
111 S Main St
Perkins, OK 74059
Popular Items
- LG Design-Your-Own Pizza$16.00
Feeling creative? Design your own and we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- MED Design-Your-Own Pizza$12.00
Feeling creative? Design your own and we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- 20 Oz Cup of Ranch$7.00
Drinks
Fountain / Tea
Water
Packaged Drinks
- Half Gallon Tea$2.89
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer Bottles/16.9oz Mexican Coke Bottles$2.99
- Slate Chocolate Or Caramel Latte Milk$3.50
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer 4 pk$10.50
- Apple Juice$2.49
Florida's Natural 100% Apple Juice, USA Farmer owned
- Okolahoma 6 pack (discount pricing)$11.45
Buy 5 Get 1 Free with full 6 pack purchase of Okolahoma Soda!
Specialty Drinks
Roy's Fresh Lemonade Special
Starters, Sides, Wings, & Soups
Starters, Wings, & Soup
- Parmesan Breadsticks$4.50+
Our classic twist breadsticks, baked and buttered, then finished with parmesan cheese. Add marinara for a dipping sensation!
- Cinnamon Breadsticks$4.50+
Our classic twist breadsticks, baked and buttered, then dusted with cinnamon & sugar. A delightful "twist" on cinnamon toast. Add icing and/or Mike's Hot Honey dippers!
- Signature Italian Flatbread
Handmade, seasoned flatbread--perfect for dipping in your favorite Olive Oil or Balsamic.
- Stuffed Mushrooms$7.50
Fresh mushroom caps filled with a mixture of cream cheese, bacon, and green onion, topped with mozzarella and olive oil then baked to perfection. Served with our signature Italian flatbread.
- Garlic Cheezy Bites - Full$11.00
A medium sized rectangular crust topped with garlic butter & four types of cheese, baked to a golden brown and cut into bite-size pieces. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
- Waffle Fries - Full$6.50
A large order of lightly seasoned beer battered waffle fries. Add cheese, bacon, or jalapenos--or all three!
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Buttered Breadsticks$4.50+
Our classic "twist" breadsticks, baked and buttered. (No parmesan). Add marinara for a dipping sensation!
- Bone-in Wings
Premium quality oven baked bone-in wings and drummettes, served tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Boneless Chicken Bites
Made with Gluten Free breading, oven baked and served with your choice of sauce on the side.
Dippers
- Ranch Dipper$0.69
- Marinara Dipper, cold$0.69
- Garlic Butter Dipper$0.69
- Creamy Italian Dipper$0.69
- Blue Cheese Dipper$0.69
- Honey Mustard Dipper$0.69
- Mike's Hot Honey Dipper$1.79
- BBQ Sauce Dipper$0.69
- Buffalo Dipper$0.69
- Caesar Dipper$0.69
- Ketchup Dipper$0.69
- Alfredo Dipper$2.50
- Pesto Dipper$1.49
- Icing Dipper$0.69
- Factory Olive Oil Dipper$2.00
- Factory Balsamic Dipper$2.00
- European Butter$1.00
Side Items / Misc
Salads
Salad
- Small House Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce and garden greens, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with crackers & your choice of dressing on the side.
- Large House Salad$7.00
A double size portion of our regular house salad. Big enough for a meal, or to split with friends. Includes two dressings of choice on the side.
- Mini Chef Salad$5.00
Our dinner salad loaded with ham, egg, & croutons. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of dressing on the side.
- Chef Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce and garden greens topped with diced ham, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cheese & croutons. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of dressing on the side.
- Small Caesar Salad$4.00
Fresh romaine lettuce with croutons & a sprinkle of parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing on the side. Perfect accompaniment to an Italian meal!
- Large Caesar Salad$7.00
A double size portion of our regular Caesar salad. Two dressings provided, served on the side. Feel free to substitute other dressings if desired.
- Large Greek Salad$9.00
A veggie explosion! Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and with a dash of feta cheese and choice of dressing on the side (normally served with our Garlic Parmesan Sundried Tomato premium olive oil).
- Mini Greek Salad$5.50
A half-sized version of our popular "Big Fat Greek Salad." Normally served with our Garlic Parmesan Sundried Tomato premium flavored olive oil as dressing (on the side).
Pizza / Calzone
Mini Pizza - 8"
- MN Design-Your-Own Pizza$7.00
Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- Mini Supreme$8.50
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
- Mini Whole Hog$8.50
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- Mini Chicken Alfredo$7.50
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
- Mini "Herban" Chicken$7.50
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.
- Mini Frank Eatin'$8.00
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
- Mini Legit Hawaiian$8.50
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
- Mini Very Veggie$8.50
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
- Mini Hawaiian Luau$7.50
Traditional "Hawaiian" Pizza--Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.
Sm Pizza - 10"
- SM Design-Your-Own Pizza$9.00
Calling all Pizza Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- SM Half & Half$9.00
Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.
- SM Supreme$14.50
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
- SM Whole Hog$14.50
Original red sauce, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- SM Chicken Alfredo$12.50
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
- SM Herban Chicken$12.25
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.
- SM Big Fat Greek$15.00
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
- SM Frank Eatin'$14.50
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
- SM Legit Hawaiian$13.50
BBQ Sauce, sliced Ham, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
- SM Very Veggie$14.00
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
- SM Hawaiian Luau$11.00
Med Pizza - 12"
- MED Design-Your-Own Pizza$12.00
Feeling creative? Design your own and we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- MED Half & Half$11.00
Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.
- MED Supreme$18.00
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
- MED Whole Hog$18.00
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- MED Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
- MED "Herban" Chicken$16.00
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.
- MED Big Fat Greek$18.50
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
- MED Frank Eatin'$18.00
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
- MED Legit Hawaiian$17.00
BBQ Sauce, sliced Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
- MED Very Veggie$18.00
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
- MED Hawaiian Luau$14.00
- Sweet Pepper Pizza$16.00Out of stock
Thin crust medium pizza with our House red sauce, mozz cheese, pepperoni, sweet piquante peppers, and finished with a drizzle of hot honey!
Lg Pizza - 15"
- LG Design-Your-Own Pizza$16.00
Feeling creative? Design your own and we'll build it. Choose a crust type, pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of toppings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- LG DYO Half & Half$16.00
Can't decide on a single pizza? Here's the "Easy Button" solution to building pizzas that can appeal to the masses! Mix and Match Left/Right half toppings for that "just right" combo crowd pleasin' pie.
- LG Supreme$24.00
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
- LG Whole Hog$24.00
Original red sauce, Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- LG Chicken Alfredo$21.00
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
- LG "Herban" Chicken$21.00
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese.
- LG Big Fat Greek$24.50
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
- LG Frank Eatin'$24.00
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
- LG Legit Hawaiian$22.00
BBQ Sauce, sliced Ham, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
- LG Very Veggie$23.00
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
- LG Hawaiian Luau$20.00
Mini Calzone
- MN DYO Calzone$7.00
Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- MN Supreme Calzone$9.50
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
- MN Whole Hog Calzone$9.50
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- MN Chicken Alfredo Calzone$8.50
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
- MN Herban Chicken Calzone$8.25
Tasty basil pesto sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese. Try adding spinach, diced tomatoes, or your choice of peppers.
- MN Buffalo Chicken Ranch Calzone$9.50
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
- MN Legit Hawaiian Calzone$8.50
- MN Very Veggie Calzone$9.00
- MN Hawaiian Luau Calzone$8.00
Traditional "Hawaiian" calzone--Original red sauce, Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.
Sm Calzone
- SM Calzone$9.00
Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- SM Supreme Calzone$14.50
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
- SM Whole Hog Calzone$14.50
Original red sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- SM Chicken Alfredo Calzone$12.50
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
- SM Herban Chicken Calzone$12.25
- SM Big Fat Greek Calzone$15.00
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
- SM Frank Eatin' Calzone$14.50
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
- SM Legit Hawaiian Calzone$13.50
BBQ Sauce, sliced Ham, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
- SM Very Veggie Calzone$14.00
- SM Hawaiian Luau Calzone$11.00
Med Calzone
- MED Calzone$12.00
Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- MED Supreme Calzone$18.50
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
- MED Whole Hog Calzone$18.50
Original red sauce, Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- MED Chicken Alfredo Calzone$16.50
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
- MED Big Fat Greek Calzone$19.50
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
- MED Frank Eatin' Calzone$18.50
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
- MED Legit Hawaiian Calzone$18.00
BBQ Sauce, sliced Ham, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
- MED Very Veggie Calzone$18.00
- MED Hawaiian Luau Calzone$15.00
Lg Calzone
- LG Calzone$16.00
Calling all Calzone Architects! You design it, we'll build it. Calzones your way--pick a sauce, then add the perfect combination of fillings to create your pizza masterpiece. Che bello! (Italian for "How beautiful!")
- LG Supreme Calzone$24.00
Original red sauce, pepperoni, mild sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & cheese.
- LG Whole Hog Calzone$24.00
Original red sauce, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- LG Chicken Alfredo Calzone$21.00
Our own house made creamy Alfredo sauce topped with our own seasoned & roasted chicken breast, covered with mozzarella cheese. Add jalapenos, bacon, or whatever else sounds good to you!
- LG Big Fat Greek Calzone$24.50
Thin crust pizza with olive oil, spinach, black olives, green olives, pepperoncini peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & feta cheese. Finished with a light drizzle of our garlic parmesan sundried tomato olive oil.
- LG Frank Eatin' Calzone$24.00
Buffalo hot sauce topped with roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes & cheese. Finished with a swirl of our house ranch dressing.
- LG Legit Hawaiian Calzone$22.00
BBQ Sauce, sliced Ham, Dole pineapple tidbits, and bacon crumbles, all covered with mozzarella cheese.
- LG Very Veggie Calzone$23.00
Original red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese. Consider adding jalapenos, pineapples, or banana peppers.
- LG Hawaiian Luau Calzone$20.00
Pasta / Wings
All Day Pasta
Pasta after 4pm
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
Our house made creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles. Available daily after 4 pm.
- Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$11.00
A classic Italian meal--spaghetti with meaty marinara sauce. Served with our signature Italian flatbread. Bellisimo!
- Spaghetti & Marinara (no meat)$9.00
Vegan Spaghetti dish--no meat, dairy or eggs. Also great for the littles who might not like a meaty sauce. Available daily after 4pm.
- Baked Chicken Spaghetti$11.00Out of stock
Spaghetti noodles in a creamy chicken and mushroom sauce with cheddar/jack cheese, green peppers, and crispy fried onions, served with our Italian Flatbread.
Wings & Bites
Merchandise
Olive Oil
- Garlic Parm Sundried Tomato OO (375)$18.95
- Harissa OO (375)$18.95
- Italian Coratina EVOO (375), Premium$22.95
- Italian Herb OO (375)$18.95
- Fresh Garlic OO (375)$18.95
- Jalapeno Garlic OO (375)$18.95
- Jalapeno Lime OO (375)$18.95
- Roasted Chile & Garlic OO (375)$18.95
- Roasted Garlic OO (375)$18.95
- Mexican Steak Blend (12 oz)$18.95
- Zesty Pasta Blend (12 oz)$18.95
- Shallot & Garlic EVOO$18.95
- Persian Lime EVOO$18.95
- Prickly Pear White Balsamic$18.95
Balsamic Vinegar
- Blackberry Dark BV (375)$18.95
- Fig Dark BV (375)$18.95
- Raspberry Dark BV (375)$18.95
- Traditional Dark BV (375)$18.95
- Blueberry White BV (375)$18.95
- Jalapeno Lime White BV (375)$18.95
- Strawberry Peach White BV (375)$18.95
- Prickly Pear WB (375)$18.95
- Blackberry Dark BV (100)$10.49
- Traditional Dark BV (100)$10.49
- Jalapeno Lime White BV (100)$10.49
Hot Sauce
Coffee & Candy by the ounce
Mercantile/Gift Items
- Harney & Sons Tea Tins
- Mike's Hot Honey Products
- Blue Cattle Truck Trading Co Vanilla Products
- Stickers
- Love Country Items
Beautiful selection of specialty items, made in England, and sure to bring a smile.
- House Made Candy
- Yellow Butterfly Holstein/Tumblers/Straws
- Okie Watercolor Items
- Elyse Breanne Design Items
Floral-inspired goods that make life a bit brighter
- Nancy's on Main T-Shirts$22.50
- Eliza Bee Hand Made Baskets
- Metal Lark Bird
- Italian Cotton Kitchen Towel$5.00
- Weighted Oil Spout$6.95
- Nimet Oil Dipping Bowl$9.95
Beautiful oil dipping bowls, hand made in Turkey.
- Oh Little Wren Folksy Items
- Paper Anchor Co. (Plant inspired Items)
Paper Anchor Co is a plant-inspired gift and stationery brand founded in 2017 by designer, Desiree Perez. We offer a selection of our favorites from her beautiful collection.
- Monarque Wallets, etc
- Jacob's Musical Chimes
- No Ennui Soy Candles
Ennui is a French term for boredom, melancholy or apathy. We hope that our items may allow you to pamper yourself, relax and to have no ennui.
- Melissa Moss Art
Melissa’s paintings of delicate trees and otherworldly flowers may depict adorable creatures in peril or pretty pink flowers surrounding a forlorn tree. Tiny details are not always evident at first glance. Melissa’s work has exhibited at galleries in Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Savannah and Asheville.
- Ornaments
Breakfast (Friday AM Only)
Breakfast
- Oats w/Fruit$3.99Out of stock
- Quiche - Slice$3.99
- Quiche - Whole$22.00Out of stock
- Granola - Bag$5.99Out of stock
- Scone/Muffin/Bread$3.99
- Oats, Plain or Granola - Bar$2.99Out of stock
- Energy Bites (Bag of 3) Or Sausage Roll$3.25Out of stock
- Sissy's Spectacular Coffee Cake$4.25Out of stock
- Yogurt Parfait/Fruit Cup$3.49Out of stock
- Biscuits & Gravy$2.99+
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Experience our unique style of pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and coffee!
111 S Main St, Perkins, OK 74059