Nando's Mexican Cafe Maricopa
No reviews yet
44460 W. Edison
Maricopa, AZ 85138
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FULL MENU!
Appetizers!
- Cheese Crisp..$8.95
A toasted flour tortilla covered with melted cheese.
- Small Cheese Crisp..$7.50
A toasted flour tortilla covered with melted cheese.
- Chile Con Queso Dip..$9.95
A house favorite .....spinach, tomato, jalapeño jack cheese dip served w/ flour chips.
- Jalapeno Bean Dip..$8.95
The frijole dip with Zip! Served with flour chips
- Guacamole Dip..$9.95
A heaping bowl of our home-made guacamole served with flour chips.
- Trio Dip..$9.95
- Chipotle Skillet Shrimp..$16.50
Six plump shrimp sautéed in a skillet with spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served w/ Jalapeño cheese toast on the side.
- Folded Quesadilla..$15.50
Folded Cheese Crisp stuffed w/ your choice of grilled chicken, steak or vegetables. Served w/ side of sour cream & pico de gallo
- Mexican Pizza$20.50
A toasted flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese and green onions.
- Mini Combo Platter..$19.50
You will need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans
- Mini Shrimp Chimis..$12.50
A plate of miniature chimis stuffed w/ shrimp and spicy cream cheese.
- Nandos Nachos..$12.50
A heaping plate of fresh chips layered w/ melted cheese. Topped w/ tomatoes, green chilies, green onions and jalapeños. Add Chicken or Beef for $2.00. Add beans for $1.00
- Pizza Blanco..$22.50
A crispy flour tortilla smothered w/ spicy cream cheese, grilled chicken, tomato slices, green chilies, green onions & topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
- Large Chips & Pint Salsa$7.95
- Large Chips & Pint Hot Sauce$7.95
- Pint of Salsa$4.95
- Pint of Hot Sauce$4.95
- 1/2 Pint of Salsa$3.95
- 1/2 Pint of Hot Sauce$3.95
- Small Chips & Half Pint Salsa$5.95
- Small Chips & Half Pint Hot Sauce$5.95
Soups & Salads!
- Ensalada Asada$15.50
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken served on a bed of greens, sliced tomatoes wedges, avocado slices, red onions, mushrooms & shredded cheese. Served w/ Jalapeño or Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Sub Shrimp for an additional $3.00
- Taco Salad$14.50
Mixed salad served in a tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped w/ chopped tomatoes, cheese and green onions. Served with Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side.
- Sonoyta Ensalada$15.50
Mesquite flavored chicken, black beans, corn, cucumber, avocado & pico de gallo served on a bed of greens. Topped with shredded cheese & tortilla strips. Served w/ Mango Vinaigrette Dressing on the side.
- Casa Salad$7.50
Small dinner salad served w/ chopped tomatoes, green onions & cheese. Served w/ your choice of dressing on the side.
Fajitas!
- Chicken Fajitas$19.50
Marinated strips of chicken grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
- Steak Fajitas$19.50
Marinated strips of grilled steak w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
- Vegetable Fajitas$16.50
Vegetables grilled to perfection; tomatoes, green & red bell peppers, zucchini & potatoes. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
- Mixed Fajitas$21.50
Mix grilled steak & chicken w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
- Shrimp Fajitas$22.50
Marinated shrimp (8) grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Combo Platters!
- El Numero Uno$15.50
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
- El Numero Dos$16.50
Cheese Enchilada, Taco and Bean Tostada
- El Numero Tres$16.50
Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Rice and Beans
- El Numero Cuatro$16.50
Cheese Enchilada, Taco and Burro Add Enchilada Style $2.75
- El Numero Cinco$17.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
- El Numero Seis$15.50
Red or Green Burro, Enchilada Style, Rice and Beans
- El Numero Siete$18.50
Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Tamale and Beans
- El Numero Ocho$15.50
Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans and Flour Tortilla
- El Numero Nueve$17.50
Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Chile Relleno and Rice
- El Numero Diez$16.50
Two Chicken or Beef Flautas, Rice and Beans
Specialties!
- Birria Tacos$16.50
- Alfredo's Green Chile Pork$15.50
A plate of tender pork simmered in a spicy Hatch green chile sauce. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese and served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
- Mesquite Tacos$16.50
Two thick corn tortillas stuffed with grilled, mesquite flavored steak or chicken. Sides of guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
- Chile Colorado$15.50
Tender chunks of beef simmered in our homemade red chile sauce and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
- Picado Dinner$18.50
Your pick of grilled steak or chicken. Sauteed with fresh tomatoes, diced green chiles, onions, and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
- Pollo Rico$16.50
Everyone's favorite....a crisp chicken burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Sonoran Enchiladas$16.50
A stack of two thick, handmade corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, topped with red sauce, cheese, chopped white onions and sliced black olives. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Del Mar$16.50
Two corn tortillas filled with crab, baby bay shrimp and cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Faja Pasta$16.50
Mexico and Italy unite for this one...your choice of grilled chicken or steak sauteed with a spicy chipotle cream sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos served on a bed of fettuccine. Served with jalapeno cheese toast.
- Enchiladas Espinacas$16.50
Nando always ate his spinach! Two corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- El Jefe Chimichanga$18.50
You're not the boss if me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
- Tacos Pescado$16.50
Tres "poco" crispy beer battered tilapia tacos served on soft corn tortillas topped with spicy slaw and chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Seafood Relleno$17.50
An Anaheim chile pepper stuffed with shrimp, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with our famous ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
- Barrio Tacos$16.50
Tres "poco" carne asada tacos served on soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro slaw. Served with beans, rice, queso blanco and spicy guacamole salsa on the side.
- Carnitas$17.50
A generous plate of tender slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, "Javier's spicy guacamole" and tortillas on the side.
- Adovado Tacos$16.50
Tres street tacos filled with tender grilled pork marinated in our homemade red adobo chile sauce served on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro slaw. Served with chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans on the side.
- Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas$19.50
Two enchiladas stuffed with tender chicken simmered in our homemade red ancho chile sauce topped with red sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- ***Taco Tuesday ($13.00 every Tuesday)$13.00
Mix and Match 3 Tacos of Your Choice: Pork Adovado, Carne Asada or Red Chile Chicken Served with Rice, Beans, Cilantro Cabbage, Guacamole Salsa & Cheese
- Nandos Carne Asada$19.50
Thinly sliced strips of grilled citrus marinated skirt steak served with spicy guacamole, grilled green onions, whole beans, rice and your choice of tortilla on the side.
Plato de Huevos!
- Chorizo Con Huevos$13.50
*Spicy Mexican Sausage scrambled with 2 eggs, onions, tomatoes and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.
- Huevos Mexican$13.50
*2 eggs scrambled with fresh tomatoes, onions, diced green chiles, mushrooms, and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$13.50
*2 eggs scrambled, covered with our special ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.
- Birria Beef Huevos$13.50
Bowls, Burgers & Sandwiches!
- Fern's Fajita Bowl$15.50
- Nando's Burger$14.50
*Juicy 1/2 lb. burger cooked to order, served on a toasted bun, with tomatoes, red onions, green leaf lettuce and pickles. Served with fries. With American or Jalapeño jack cheese: add $1.25
- Sonoran Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Marinated 10 oz. char-broiled Chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, roasted green chile strips, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onion, green leaf lettuce and pickles. Served with fries
- Fajita Philly$14.50
Thin slices of Steak or Chicken fajita meat grilled with onions and bell peppers served on a toasted French roll with chile con queso on the side. Served with fries.
- Adult Ck Strips$12.50
- Adult Corn Dogs$12.50
- Adult Grilled Cheese$12.50
Kids Plates!
- Kid Bean Burro$8.00
Served with rice and beans or fruit cup
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
Served with fries or fruit cup
- Chicken Strips$8.00
Crisp Tenders served with fries or fruit cup
- Kid Taco$8.00
Chicken, Shredded beef, or ground beef taco served with rice and beans or cup of fruit.
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with fries or fruit cup
- Kid Burger$8.00
Served with fries or fruit cup. Add cheese $1
- Kid Quesadilla$8.00
Served with rice and beans or fruit cup
- Kid Mini Chimis$8.00
- Adult Kids Plates
Ala Carte!
- Bean & Cheese Burro$7.75
- Ground Beef Burro$8.75
- Shredded Beef Burro$8.75
- Chicken Burro Ala$8.75
- Hatch Pork Burro$8.75
- Red Chile Chicken Burro$8.75
- Birria Burro$8.75
- Red Chili Burro$8.75
- Carne Asada Burro$13.50
Filled with grilled steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- Fajita Burro$13.50
Filled with chicken, steak or vegetable fajitas. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico on the the side.
- Carnitas Burro$10.50
Filled with slow roasted pulled pork, diced avocado and pico de gallo.
- Chorizo & Egg Burro$8.75
- Taco Burro$11.75
- Shredded Beef Taco$7.75
- Ground Beef Taco$7.75
- Chicken Taco$7.75
- Steak Taco$8.75
- Carnitas Taco$7.95
Slow roasted pulled pork served on a corn tortilla. Served with Javier's guac and a slice of lime on the side.
- Ala Barrio Taco$4.50
- Grilled Chicken Taco$8.75
- Grilled Veggie Taco$7.75
- Ala Pescado Taco$8.75
- Cheese & Onion Enchilada$7.75
- Green Chile & Cheese Enchilada$7.75
- Ground Beef Ench$8.95
- Shredded Beef Ench$8.95
- Chicken Enchilada$8.95
- Hatch Pork Enchilada$8.95
- Birria Beef Enchilada$8.95
- Ala Carte Red Chile Chicken Ench$8.95
- Spinach Enchilada$8.95
- Del Mar Enchilada$9.50
- Beef Tamale$7.75
- Pork Tamale$7.75
- Green Corn Tamale$7.75
- Bean Tostada$7.75
- Shredded Beef Tostada$7.95
- Ground Beef Tostada$7.95
- Birria Beef Tostada$7.95
- Chicken Tostada$7.95
- Shredded Beef & Bean Tostada$8.75
- Ground Beef & Bean Tostada$8.75
- Chicken & Bean Tostada$8.75
- Guacamole Tostada$7.95
- Fajita Tostada$9.75
- Beef Flauta Ala$8.75
Served with your choice of guacamole, sour cream or spicy cream cheese. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.
- Chicken Flauta Ala$8.75
Served with your choice of guacamole, sour cream or spicy cream cheese. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.
- Down South Chimichanga$13.50
Crisp burro with your favorite filling covered with red or green sauce. Served with sour cream on top.
- Border Chimichanga$14.50
Crisp burro filled with your favorite filling and topped with sour cream, guacamole, grated cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.
- Side Beans$3.75
- Side Rice$3.75
- Side Whole Beans$3.75
- Side Black Beans$3.75
- Side Rice & Beans$6.00
- Side Rice & Whole Beans$6.00
- Side Rice & Black Beans$6.00
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Chile Con Queso$3.75
- Side Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side Guacamole$3.00
- Side Black Olives$0.75
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Flour Torts$2.00
- Side Corn Torts$2.00
- Side Red Sauce$2.50
- Side Green Sauce$2.50
- Side Grilled Veggies$4.50
- Side French Fries$3.00
- SD Jal Cheese Toast$3.00
- Side Fresh Jalapenos$2.00
- Side Grilled Green Chiles$2.00
- Bowl of Chile$9.75
- Side Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Side Chip Pasta Sauce$2.00
- Side Dressing$1.50
- Side Egg (1)$2.00
- Side Chile Relleno$8.75
- Seafood Relleno Ala Carte$12.50
- (1) Grilled Chicken Breast$6.50
Desserts!
Gluten Free!
- GF El Numero Uno$15.50
Two tacos served on soft corn tortillas with black beans and grilled veggies on the side.
- GF Steak Tacos$16.50
Two grilled steak tacos served on soft corn tortillas with black beans and grilled veggies on the side.
- Naked Taco Salad$14.50
Mixed salad with your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with chopped tomatoes, cheese, and green onions. Served with house dressing on the side.
- GF Birria Beef Huevos$13.50
- GF Birria Beef Tacos$17.50
- GF Carne Asada$19.50
Side Orders!
- Side Sliced Avocado$3.25
- Side Rice & Beans$6.00
- Side Rice & Black Beans$6.00
- Side Black Beans$3.75
- Side Rice & Whole Beans$6.00
- Side Whole Beans$3.75
- Side Rice$3.75
- Side Beans$3.75
- Side Guacamole$3.00
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side CQ Dip$4.25
- Side Cheese$2.00
- (1) Mini Chimi$1.75
- (1) Grilled Chicken Breast$6.50
- (1) Grilled Jalapeño$1.50
- Bowl of Chile$9.75
- Grilled Chicken Tenders (3)$6.75
- Side Chip Pasta Sauce$2.00
- Pescado Sauce$1.50
- Seafood Relleno Ala Carte$12.50
- Side Black Olives$0.75
- Side Chile Relleno$8.75
- Side Corn Torts$2.00
- Side Flour Torts$2.00
- Side Dressing$1.50
- (1) Hamburger Patty$5.75
- Side Egg (1)$2.00
- Side French Fries$3.00
- Side Fruit$3.00
- Side Green Sauce$2.50
- Side Grilled Green Chiles$2.00
- Side Grilled Veggies$4.50
- Side Hatch Pork$4.50
- Side Fresh Jalapenos$2.00
- SD Jal Bean Dip$3.75
- SD Jal Cheese Toast$3.00
- Side Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Side Red Chile Bf$4.50
- Side Red Sauce$2.50
- Sd (1) Shrimp$2.00
LIBATIONS TO GO!!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Powered by Tacos!
44460 W. Edison, Maricopa, AZ 85138