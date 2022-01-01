- Home
Nando's Mexican Cafe - Chandler
No reviews yet
1890 West Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85234
Popular Items
Lunch Specials
Lunch A
Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Rice & Beans
Lunch B
Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Bean Tostada
Lunch C
Two Beef or Chicken Tacos served w/ Rice & Beans
Lunch D
Beef or Chicken Enchilada served w/ Sour Cream on top, Rice & Beans
Lunch E
Burro Enchilada Style, Rice & Beans
Lunch F
Taco Salad - served w/ Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side
Lunch G
Burro, Taco & Bean Tostada
Lunch H
Chimichanga w/ Chicken or Beef served w/ Sour Cream on top, Enchilada Sauce, Rice & Beans
Lunch I
Beef or Chicken Flauta, Rice & Beans. Your Choice of Sour Cream, Guacamole or Cream Cheese
Lunch J
Pollo Rico: Chicken Burro deep fried, smothered in spicy cream cheese & cheddar cheese. Served w/ Rice & Beans
Lunch K
Folded Quesadilla w/ Chicken or Beef. Served w/ Sour Cream on the side.
Lunch L
One Seafood Enchilada served w/ Rice & Beans. Sour Cream on top.
Lunch M
One Spinach Enchilada served w/ Rice & Beans. Sour cream on top.
Lunch N
One Tamale of your choice served w/ Rice & Beans
Lunch O
Chile Relleno served w/ Rice & Beans
Lunch P
Chicken or Steak Fajitas, (2) flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, served w/ Rice & Beans.
Appetizers
Guacamole Dip
A heaping bowl of our home-made guacamole served with flour chips.
Hatch Chile Cheese Crisp
It's BACK for a limited time only!!! Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and FRESH HATCH CHILIES!
Cheese Crisp
A toasted flour tortilla covered with melted cheese.
Small Cheese Crisp
A toasted flour tortilla covered with melted cheese.
Folded Quesadilla
Folded Cheese Crisp stuffed w/ your choice of grilled chicken, steak or vegetables. Served w/ side of sour cream & pico de gallo
Pizza Blanco
A crispy flour tortilla smothered w/ spicy cream cheese, grilled chicken, tomato slices, green chilies, green onions & topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
Mexican Pizza
A toasted flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese and green onions.
Jalapeno Bean Dip
The frijole dip with Zip! Served with flour chips
Chile Con Queso Dip
A house favorite .....spinach, tomato, jalapeño jack cheese dip served w/ flour chips.
Nandos Nachos
A heaping plate of fresh chips layered w/ melted cheese. Topped w/ tomatoes, green chilies, green onions and jalapeños. Add Chicken or Beef for $2.00. Add beans for $1.00
Mini Combo Platter
You will need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans
Chipotle Skillet Shrimp
Six plump shrimp sautéed in a skillet with spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served w/ Jalapeño cheese toast on the side.
Mini Shrimp Chimis
A plate of miniature chimis stuffed w/ shrimp and spicy cream cheese.
Large Bag of Chips & Pint Salsa
Pint of Salsa
Pint of Hot Sauce
1/2 Pint of Salsa
1/2 Pint of Hot Sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Small Cheese Quesadilla
Soups & Salads
Ensalada Asada
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken served on a bed of greens, sliced tomatoes wedges, avocado slices, red onions, mushrooms & shredded cheese. Served w/ Jalapeño or Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Sub Shrimp for an additional $3.00
Taco Salad
Mixed salad served in a tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped w/ chopped tomatoes, cheese and green onions. Served with Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side.
Sonoyta Ensalada
Mesquite flavored chicken, black beans, corn, cucumber, avocado & pico de gallo served on a bed of greens. Topped with shredded cheese & tortilla strips. Served w/ Mango Vinaigrette Dressing on the side.
Casa Salad
Small dinner salad served w/ chopped tomatoes, green onions & cheese. Served w/ your choice of dressing on the side.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated strips of chicken grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Steak Fajitas
Marinated strips of grilled steak w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Carnitas Fajitas
Vegetable Fajitas
Vegetables grilled to perfection; tomatoes, green & red bell peppers, zucchini & potatoes. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated shrimp (8) grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Mixed Fajitas
Mix grilled steak & chicken w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Combo Platters
El Numero Uno
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
El Numero Dos
Cheese Enchilada, Taco and Bean Tostada
El Numero Tres
Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Rice and Beans
El Numero Cuatro
Cheese Enchilada, Taco and Red or Green Burro Add Enchilada Style $2.50
El Numero Cinco
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
El Numero Seis
Red or Green Burro, Enchilada Style, Rice and Beans
El Numero Seite
Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Tamale and Beans
El Numero Ocho
Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans and Flour Tortilla
El Numero Nueve
Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Chile Relleno and Rice
El Numero Diez
Two Chicken or Beef Flautas, Rice and Beans
Specialties
Alfredo's Green Chile Pork
A plate of tender pork simmered in a spicy Hatch green chile sauce. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese and served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Mesquite Tacos
Two thick corn tortillas stuffed with grilled, mesquite flavored steak or chicken. Sides of guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
Chile Colorado
Tender chunks of beef simmered in our homemade red chile sauce and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Picado Dinner
Your pick of grilled steak or chicken. Sauteed with fresh tomatoes, diced green chiles, onions, and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Pollo Rico
Everyone's favorite....a crisp chicken burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Sonoran Enchiladas
A stack of two thick, handmade corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, topped with red sauce, cheese, chopped white onions and sliced black olives. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Del Mar
Two corn tortillas filled with crab, baby bay shrimp and cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Faja Pasta
Mexico and Italy unite for this one...your choice of grilled chicken or steak sauteed with a spicy chipotle cream sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos served on a bed of fettuccine. Served with jalapeno cheese toast.
Enchiladas Espinacas
Nando always ate his spinach! Two corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
El Jefe Chimichanga
You're not the boss if me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Pescado
Tres "poco" crispy beer battered tilapia tacos served on soft corn tortillas topped with spicy slaw and chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Seafood Relleno
An Anaheim chile pepper stuffed with shrimp, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with our famous ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Barrio Tacos
Tres "poco" carne asada tacos served on soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro slaw. Served with beans, rice, queso blanco and spicy guacamole salsa on the side.
Carnitas
A generous plate of tender slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, "Javier's spicy guacamole" and tortillas on the side.
Adovado Tacos
Tres street tacos filled with tender grilled pork marinated in our homemade red adobo chile sauce served on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro slaw. Served with chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans on the side.
Nandos Carne Asada
Thinly sliced strips of grilled citrus marinated skirt steak served with spicy guacamole, grilled green onions, whole beans, rice and your choice of tortilla on the side.
Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas
Two enchiladas stuffed with tender chicken simmered in our homemade red ancho chile sauce topped with red sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Plato de Huevos
Chorizo Con Huevos
*Spicy Mexican Sausage scrambled with 2 eggs, onions, tomatoes and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.
Huevos Mexican
*2 eggs scrambled with fresh tomatoes, onions, diced green chiles, mushrooms, and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
*2 eggs scrambled, covered with our special ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.
Machaca Huevos
*2 eggs scrambled with machaca beef and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Nando's Burger
*Juicy 1/2 lb. burger cooked to order, served on a toasted bun, with tomatoes, red onions, green leaf lettuce and pickles. Served with fries. With American or Jalapeño jack cheese: add $1.25
Sonoran Chicken Sandwich
Marinated 10 oz. char-broiled Chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, roasted green chile strips, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onion, green leaf lettuce and pickles. Served with fries
Fajita Philly
Thin slices of Steak or Chicken fajita meat grilled with onions and bell peppers served on a toasted French roll with chile con queso on the side. Served with fries.
Adult Ck Strips
Adult Corn Dogs
Adult Grilled Cheese
Kids Plates
Kid Bean Burro
Served with rice and beans or fruit cup
Mini Corn Dogs
Served with fries or fruit cup
Chicken Strips
Crisp Tenders served with fries or fruit cup
Kid Taco
Chicken, Shredded beef, or ground beef taco served with rice and beans or cup of fruit.
Grilled Cheese
Served with fries or fruit cup
Kid Burger
Served with fries or fruit cup. Add cheese $1
Kid Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans or fruit cup
Ala Carte
Bean & Cheese Burro
Carne Asada Burro
Filled with grilled steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Carnitas Burro
Filled with slow roasted pulled pork, diced avocado and pico de gallo.
Chicken Burro Ala
Chorizo & Egg Burro
Fajita Burro
Filled with chicken, steak or vegetable fajitas. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico on the the side.
Ground Beef Burro
Hatch Pork Burro
Machaca Burro
Red Chili Burro
Shredded Beef Burro
Shrimp fajita Burro
Red Chile Chicken Burro
Taco Burro
Veggie Burro
Shredded Beef Taco
Ground Beef Taco
Machaca Taco
Chicken Taco
Grilled Veggie Taco
Steak Taco
Pescado Taco
Beer battered Tilapia taco served on a soft corn tortilla topped with spicy slaw, chipotle cream sauce, and a slice of lime.
Carnitas Taco
Slow roasted pulled pork served on a corn tortilla. Served with Javier's guac and a slice of lime on the side.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Shrimp Taco
Beer battered shrimp taco served on a soft corn tortilla. Topped with spicy slaw, chipotle cream sauce, and a slice of lime.
Ala carte barrio taco
Our famous carne asada street taco served on soft, double wrapped corn tortillas topped with cilantro slaw. Served with spicy guacamole salsa, queso blanco, and a lime wedge on the side.
Ala Carte Adovado Taco
Street taco with tender grilled pork marinated in our homemade red adobo chile sauce served on doubled wrapped corn tortillas topped with cilantro slaw. Served with chile de arbol salsa, queso blanco, and lime wedge on the side.
Beef Tamale
Pork Tamale
Green Corn Tamale
Bean Tostada
Shredded Beef Tostada
Ground Beef Tostada
Machaca Tostada
Chicken Tostada
Beef & Bean Tostada
Chicken & Bean Tostada
Guacamole Tostada
Fajita Tostada
Beef Flauta Ala
Served with your choice of guacamole, sour cream or spicy cream cheese. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.
Chicken Flauta Ala
Served with your choice of guacamole, sour cream or spicy cream cheese. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.
Down South Chimichanga
Crisp burro with your favorite filling covered with red or green sauce. Served with sour cream on top.
Border Chimichanga
Crisp burro filled with your favorite filling and topped with sour cream, guacamole, grated cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.
Cheese & Onion Enchilada
Green Chile & Cheese Enchilada
Shredded Beef Ench
Ground Beef Ench
Machaca Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Ongos Enchilada
Spinach Enchilada
Del Mar Enchilada
Red Chile Chicken Enchilada ala
Chili Relleno
Ala Seafood Relleno
Side Orders
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of Whole Beans
Side of Black Beans
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Cream Cheese
Side of Guacamole
Side of Cheese
Side of Flour Torts
Side of Corn Torts
Side Low Carb Tortillas
Side of Red Sauce
Side of Green Sauce
Side of Ranchero Sauce
Side of Chip Cream ES
Side of Chip Taco Sauce
Side of Chip Pasta Sauce
Side of Grilled Veggies
Side of French Fries
Side of Jalapeno Toast
Side of Sliced Jalapenos
Side Hatch Pork
Side of Grilled Green Chiles
Bowl of Chile
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Dressing
Side of (1) Egg
Side of CQ Dip
Side of Jal Bean Dip
Side of Sliced Avocado
Side of Fruit
Side of Chile Relleno
Ala Mini Chimi
Side of Spicy Guacamole
Side of Cilantro Slaw
Side Javier's Guac
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Grilled Chicken Strips (3)
Side (1) Shrimp
Side Rice & Beans
Side Rice & Whole Beans
Side Rice & Black Beans
2 Grilled whole Jalapenos
Side Barrio Meat
Side of Cucumber
Pint of Shredded Chicken
Hamburger Patty
pollo style
side chorizo
side of olives
Side of white onion
Gluten Free
GF El Numero Uno
Two tacos served on soft corn tortillas with black beans and grilled veggies on the side.
GF Steak Tacos
Two grilled steak tacos served on soft corn tortillas with black beans and grilled veggies on the side.
GF Huevos Machaca
*2 eggs scrambled with machaca beef and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with black beans, grilled veggies, tomatillo salsa and warm corn tortillas.
Naked Taco Salad
Mixed salad with your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with chopped tomatoes, cheese, and green onions. Served with house dressing on the side.
GF Picado Dinner w/ Corn Tortillas
Your choice of grilled steak, chicken or pork. Sauteed with fresh tomatoes, diced green chiles, onions and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo, and warm soft corn tortillas on the side.
MARGS & SUCH TO GO
Margarita Kit
NANDOS HOUSE MARG
OUR HOUSE MARGARITA SERVED ON THE ROCKS! 16OZ
PERFECT STORM
OUR VERSION OF A CADILLAC MARG. 1800 REPOSADO, GRAND MARINER & SWEET & SOUR - SERVED ON THE ROCKS. 160Z
HALF GALLON MARGS
1/2 GALLON OF OUR HOUSE MARGARITAS. SELECT A FLAVOR FOR AN ADDITIONAL $5.00
GALLON MARGS
GALLON OF OUR HOUSE MARGARITAS. SELECT A FLAVOR FOR AN ADDITIONAL $10.00
Dox XX Lager
Dos XX Amber
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
4 Peaks WOW
Frontside IPA
Orange Blossom
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85234