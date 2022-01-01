Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Nando's of Queen Creek

review star

No reviews yet

20734 E Victoria Lane

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Bag of Chips & Pint Salsa
Pollo Rico
Chile Con Queso Dip

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

$9.95

A heaping bowl of our home-made guacamole served with flour chips.

Hatch Chile Cheese Crisp

$10.00

It's BACK for a limited time only!!! Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and FRESH HATCH CHILIES!

Cheese Crisp

$8.95

A toasted flour tortilla covered with melted cheese.

Small Cheese Crisp

$6.95

A toasted flour tortilla covered with melted cheese.

Folded Quesadilla

$15.00

Folded Cheese Crisp stuffed w/ your choice of grilled chicken, steak or vegetables. Served w/ side of sour cream & pico de gallo

Pizza Blanco

$22.00

A crispy flour tortilla smothered w/ spicy cream cheese, grilled chicken, tomato slices, green chilies, green onions & topped with Monterey Jack Cheese

Mexican Pizza

$20.00

A toasted flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese and green onions.

Jalapeno Bean Dip

$8.95

The frijole dip with Zip! Served with flour chips

Chile Con Queso Dip

$9.95

A house favorite .....spinach, tomato, jalapeño jack cheese dip served w/ flour chips.

Nandos Nachos

$12.00

A heaping plate of fresh chips layered w/ melted cheese. Topped w/ tomatoes, green chilies, green onions and jalapeños. Add Chicken or Beef for $2.00. Add beans for $1.00

Mini Combo Platter

$19.00

You will need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans

Chipotle Skillet Shrimp

$16.00

Six plump shrimp sautéed in a skillet with spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served w/ Jalapeño cheese toast on the side.

Mini Shrimp Chimis

$12.00

A plate of miniature chimis stuffed w/ shrimp and spicy cream cheese.

Large Bag of Chips & Pint Salsa

$7.95

Pint of Salsa

$4.95

Pint of Hot Sauce

$4.95

1/2 Pint of Salsa

$3.95

1/2 Pint of Hot Sauce

$3.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Soups & Salads

Ensalada Asada

$15.00

Your choice of grilled steak or chicken served on a bed of greens, sliced tomatoes wedges, avocado slices, red onions, mushrooms & shredded cheese. Served w/ Jalapeño or Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Sub Shrimp for an additional $3.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Mixed salad served in a tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped w/ chopped tomatoes, cheese and green onions. Served with Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side.

Sonoyta Ensalada

$15.00

Mesquite flavored chicken, black beans, corn, cucumber, avocado & pico de gallo served on a bed of greens. Topped with shredded cheese & tortilla strips. Served w/ Mango Vinaigrette Dressing on the side.

Casa Salad

$7.50

Small dinner salad served w/ chopped tomatoes, green onions & cheese. Served w/ your choice of dressing on the side.

Fajitas

Marinated strips of chicken, steak or shrimp grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Marinated strips of chicken grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Marinated strips of grilled steak w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.

Carnitas Fajitas

$18.00

Vegetable Fajitas

$16.00

Vegetables grilled to perfection; tomatoes, green & red bell peppers, zucchini & potatoes. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Marinated shrimp (8) grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.

Mixed Fajitas

$21.00

Mix grilled steak & chicken w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.

Combo Platters

El Numero Uno

$15.00

Two Tacos, Rice and Beans

El Numero Dos

$16.00

Cheese Enchilada, Taco and Bean Tostada

El Numero Tres

$16.00

Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Rice and Beans

El Numero Cuatro

$16.00

Cheese Enchilada, Taco and Red or Green Burro Add Enchilada Style $2.50

El Numero Cinco

$17.00

Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Add Chicken or Beef $1.00

El Numero Seis

$15.00

Red or Green Burro, Enchilada Style, Rice and Beans

El Numero Seite

$18.00

Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Tamale and Beans

El Numero Ocho

$15.00

Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans and Flour Tortilla

El Numero Nueve

$17.00

Cheese Enchilada, Taco, Chile Relleno and Rice

El Numero Diez

$16.00

Two Chicken or Beef Flautas, Rice and Beans

Specialties

Alfredo's Green Chile Pork

$15.00

A plate of tender pork simmered in a spicy Hatch green chile sauce. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese and served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Mesquite Tacos

$16.00

Two thick corn tortillas stuffed with grilled, mesquite flavored steak or chicken. Sides of guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.

Chile Colorado

$15.00

Tender chunks of beef simmered in our homemade red chile sauce and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Picado Dinner

$18.00

Your pick of grilled steak or chicken. Sauteed with fresh tomatoes, diced green chiles, onions, and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Pollo Rico

$16.00

Everyone's favorite....a crisp chicken burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Sonoran Enchiladas

$16.00

A stack of two thick, handmade corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, topped with red sauce, cheese, chopped white onions and sliced black olives. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Del Mar

$16.00

Two corn tortillas filled with crab, baby bay shrimp and cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Faja Pasta

$16.00

Mexico and Italy unite for this one...your choice of grilled chicken or steak sauteed with a spicy chipotle cream sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos served on a bed of fettuccine. Served with jalapeno cheese toast.

Enchiladas Espinacas

$16.00

Nando always ate his spinach! Two corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

El Jefe Chimichanga

$18.00

You're not the boss if me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Pescado

$16.00

Tres "poco" crispy beer battered tilapia tacos served on soft corn tortillas topped with spicy slaw and chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Relleno

$17.00

An Anaheim chile pepper stuffed with shrimp, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with our famous ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Barrio Tacos

$16.00

Tres "poco" carne asada tacos served on soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro slaw. Served with beans, rice, queso blanco and spicy guacamole salsa on the side.

Carnitas

$17.00

A generous plate of tender slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, "Javier's spicy guacamole" and tortillas on the side.

Adovado Tacos

$16.00

Tres street tacos filled with tender grilled pork marinated in our homemade red adobo chile sauce served on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro slaw. Served with chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans on the side.

Nandos Carne Asada

$19.00

Thinly sliced strips of grilled citrus marinated skirt steak served with spicy guacamole, grilled green onions, whole beans, rice and your choice of tortilla on the side.

Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas

$19.00

Two enchiladas stuffed with tender chicken simmered in our homemade red ancho chile sauce topped with red sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Plato de Huevos

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.00

*Spicy Mexican Sausage scrambled with 2 eggs, onions, tomatoes and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.

Huevos Mexican

$13.00

*2 eggs scrambled with fresh tomatoes, onions, diced green chiles, mushrooms, and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

*2 eggs scrambled, covered with our special ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.

Machaca Huevos

$13.00

*2 eggs scrambled with machaca beef and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Nando's Burger

$14.00

*Juicy 1/2 lb. burger cooked to order, served on a toasted bun, with tomatoes, red onions, green leaf lettuce and pickles. Served with fries. With American or Jalapeño jack cheese: add $1.25

Sonoran Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated 10 oz. char-broiled Chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, roasted green chile strips, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onion, green leaf lettuce and pickles. Served with fries

Fajita Philly

$14.00

Thin slices of Steak or Chicken fajita meat grilled with onions and bell peppers served on a toasted French roll with chile con queso on the side. Served with fries.

Adult Ck Strips

$12.00

Adult Corn Dogs

$12.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Plates

Kid Bean Burro

$8.00

Served with rice and beans or fruit cup

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Served with fries or fruit cup

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Crisp Tenders served with fries or fruit cup

Kid Taco

$8.00

Chicken, Shredded beef, or ground beef taco served with rice and beans or cup of fruit.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries or fruit cup

Kid Burger

$8.00

Served with fries or fruit cup. Add cheese $1

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with rice and beans or fruit cup

Ala Carte

Bean & Cheese Burro

$7.50

Carne Asada Burro

$13.00

Filled with grilled steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Burro

$10.00

Filled with slow roasted pulled pork, diced avocado and pico de gallo.

Chicken Burro Ala

$8.50

Chorizo & Egg Burro

$8.50

Fajita Burro

$13.00

Filled with chicken, steak or vegetable fajitas. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico on the the side.

Ground Beef Burro

$8.50

Hatch Pork Burro

$8.50

Machaca Burro

$8.50

Red Chili Burro

$8.50

Shredded Beef Burro

$8.50

Shrimp fajita Burro

$16.00

Red Chile Chicken Burro

$8.50

Taco Burro

$11.50

Veggie Burro

$8.50

Shredded Beef Taco

$7.50

Ground Beef Taco

$7.50

Machaca Taco

$7.50

Chicken Taco

$7.50

Grilled Veggie Taco

$7.50

Steak Taco

$8.50

Pescado Taco

$8.50

Beer battered Tilapia taco served on a soft corn tortilla topped with spicy slaw, chipotle cream sauce, and a slice of lime.

Carnitas Taco

$7.95

Slow roasted pulled pork served on a corn tortilla. Served with Javier's guac and a slice of lime on the side.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$8.50

Shrimp Taco

$9.50

Beer battered shrimp taco served on a soft corn tortilla. Topped with spicy slaw, chipotle cream sauce, and a slice of lime.

Ala carte barrio taco

$5.50

Our famous carne asada street taco served on soft, double wrapped corn tortillas topped with cilantro slaw. Served with spicy guacamole salsa, queso blanco, and a lime wedge on the side.

Ala Carte Adovado Taco

$5.50

Street taco with tender grilled pork marinated in our homemade red adobo chile sauce served on doubled wrapped corn tortillas topped with cilantro slaw. Served with chile de arbol salsa, queso blanco, and lime wedge on the side.

Beef Tamale

$7.50

Pork Tamale

$7.50

Green Corn Tamale

$7.50

Bean Tostada

$7.50

Shredded Beef Tostada

$7.95

Ground Beef Tostada

$7.95

Machaca Tostada

$7.95

Chicken Tostada

$7.95

Beef & Bean Tostada

$8.50

Chicken & Bean Tostada

$8.50

Guacamole Tostada

$7.95

Fajita Tostada

$9.50

Beef Flauta Ala

$8.50

Served with your choice of guacamole, sour cream or spicy cream cheese. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.

Chicken Flauta Ala

$8.50

Served with your choice of guacamole, sour cream or spicy cream cheese. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.

Down South Chimichanga

$13.00

Crisp burro with your favorite filling covered with red or green sauce. Served with sour cream on top.

Border Chimichanga

$14.00

Crisp burro filled with your favorite filling and topped with sour cream, guacamole, grated cheese, tomatoes, and green onions.

Cheese & Onion Enchilada

$7.50

Green Chile & Cheese Enchilada

$7.50

Shredded Beef Ench

$8.95

Ground Beef Ench

$8.95

Machaca Enchilada

$8.95

Chicken Enchilada

$8.95

Ongos Enchilada

$8.95

Spinach Enchilada

$8.95

Del Mar Enchilada

$9.50

Red Chile Chicken Enchilada ala

$8.95

Chili Relleno

$8.50

Ala Seafood Relleno

$12.50

Side Orders

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Beans

$3.50

Side of Whole Beans

$3.50

Side of Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Side of Flour Torts

$2.00

Side of Corn Torts

$2.00

Side Low Carb Tortillas

$2.25

Side of Red Sauce

$2.50

Side of Green Sauce

$2.50

Side of Ranchero Sauce

$2.50

Side of Chip Cream ES

$2.00

Side of Chip Taco Sauce

$2.00

Side of Chip Pasta Sauce

$2.00

Side of Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Side of French Fries

$3.00

Side of Jalapeno Toast

$3.00

Side of Sliced Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Hatch Pork

$4.50

Side of Grilled Green Chiles

$2.00

Bowl of Chile

$9.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$1.50

Side of (1) Egg

$2.00

Side of CQ Dip

$4.25

Side of Jal Bean Dip

$3.75

Side of Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$3.95

Side of Chile Relleno

$8.50

Ala Mini Chimi

$1.75

Side of Spicy Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Cilantro Slaw

$2.00

Side Javier's Guac

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.50

Side Grilled Chicken Strips (3)

$7.00

Side (1) Shrimp

$2.75

Side Rice & Beans

$6.00

Side Rice & Whole Beans

$6.00

Side Rice & Black Beans

$6.00

2 Grilled whole Jalapenos

$3.00

Side Barrio Meat

$4.50

Side of Cucumber

$1.50

Pint of Shredded Chicken

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$7.00

pollo style

$4.00

side chorizo

$4.00

side of olives

$1.00

Side of white onion

$1.00

Gluten Free

GF El Numero Uno

$14.00

Two tacos served on soft corn tortillas with black beans and grilled veggies on the side.

GF Steak Tacos

$15.00

Two grilled steak tacos served on soft corn tortillas with black beans and grilled veggies on the side.

GF Huevos Machaca

$12.00

*2 eggs scrambled with machaca beef and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with black beans, grilled veggies, tomatillo salsa and warm corn tortillas.

Naked Taco Salad

$13.00

Mixed salad with your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with chopped tomatoes, cheese, and green onions. Served with house dressing on the side.

GF Picado Dinner w/ Corn Tortillas

$17.00

Your choice of grilled steak, chicken or pork. Sauteed with fresh tomatoes, diced green chiles, onions and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo, and warm soft corn tortillas on the side.

MARGS & SUCH TO GO

Margarita Kit

$70.00

NANDOS HOUSE MARG

$8.50

OUR HOUSE MARGARITA SERVED ON THE ROCKS! 16OZ

PERFECT STORM

$11.00

OUR VERSION OF A CADILLAC MARG. 1800 REPOSADO, GRAND MARINER & SWEET & SOUR - SERVED ON THE ROCKS. 160Z

HALF GALLON MARGS

$28.00

1/2 GALLON OF OUR HOUSE MARGARITAS. SELECT A FLAVOR FOR AN ADDITIONAL $5.00

GALLON MARGS

$55.00

GALLON OF OUR HOUSE MARGARITAS. SELECT A FLAVOR FOR AN ADDITIONAL $10.00

Dox XX Lager

$6.00

Dos XX Amber

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

4 Peaks WOW

$6.50

Frontside IPA

$6.50

Orange Blossom

$6.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family is our Main Ingredient!

Website

Location

20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Directions

Gallery
Nando's of Queen Creek image
Nando's of Queen Creek image
Nando's of Queen Creek image
Nando's of Queen Creek image

