Nani's Piri Piri Chicken Ponce City Market

Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125

Atlanta, GA 30308

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Melt
Half Pint of Chicken Salad
Green Bean Salad

Sandwiches and Salad

Piri Piri Chicken Schnitzel

$11.99

Crispy fried Panko breaded chicken breast, Lettuce, tomato, red onion, Piri Piri mayo, brioche bun.

Nani's Chicken Burger

Nani's Chicken Burger

$12.99

Piri Piri seasoning, havarti cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun.

Chicken Salad Melt

$11.99

Nani's chicken salad, Piri Piri mayo, havarti cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.

Chicken Salad Roll

Chicken Salad Roll

$10.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, red onion, celery, dried cranberries, yogurt, mayo and crisp butter lettuce on a soft roll.

Nani's Salad

Nani's Salad

$9.99

Crisp local lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumber, banana peppers, feta, croutons and your choice of aged apple cider vinaigrette or buttermilk dressing.

Rotisserie Chicken Combo Plates

Served with flat bread and two small sides.

Leg & Thigh Combo

$11.99Out of stock
Breast & Wing Combo

Breast & Wing Combo

$13.99Out of stock

A juicy white meat breast paired with a delicious wing. A match made in rotisserie heaven. Served with flatbread and two sides.

Barn Box Meal

Piri Piri Barn Box

Piri Piri Barn Box

$44.99Out of stock

Whole rotisserie chicken, quartered for convenience. Includes: 4 large sides and extra flatbread.

Sides

Confit Potato Salad

Confit Potato Salad

$4.49

fingerling potatoes, chicken fat confit, applewood bacon, red onions, mayo, greek yogurt, sour cream and lusty monk mustard.

Green Bean Salad

Green Bean Salad

$4.49

haricot vert, roasted red bell peppers, vidalias, feta, aged apple cider vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

$4.49

roasted red peppers, curried chickpeas, greens, vinaigrette

Savory Corn Pudding

Savory Corn Pudding

$4.49

whole kernel corn, buttermilk, cream

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$4.49Out of stock

basmati, drippings, Vandele Farms sage sausage, cajun spices, bell peppers, onions.

Piri Piri House Chips

Piri Piri House Chips

$1.99

Crispy, crunchy, perfectly seasoned!

Extras

Half Pint of Chicken Salad

Half Pint of Chicken Salad

$7.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, red onion, celery, dried cranberries, yogurt, mayo

Piri Piri House Chips

Piri Piri House Chips

$1.99

Crispy, crunchy, perfectly seasoned!

Extra Flatbread

$3.49

$3.49
Buttermilk Dressing

$0.75

Great for dipping!

$0.75

Great for dipping!

Piri Piri Hot Sauce

$0.50

Rotisserie Chicken a LA Carte

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Leg, thigh, breast, and wing. Served with a piece of flatbread.

Leg & Thigh

Leg & Thigh

$7.99Out of stock

Leg and thigh. Served with a piece of flatbread.

Breast & Wing

$9.99Out of stock

Whole Chicken

$28.99Out of stock

Spicewalla

Garlic, parsley, paprika, onion, orange peel, oregano, thyme, rosemary, chives
Piri Piri Large Tin

Piri Piri Large Tin

$10.50

Paprika, onion, garlic, salt, brown sugar, coriander, oregano, birds eye chili powder, smoked paprika, ginger, cardamom

Drinks

Waiakea Water

$3.00
Coke 12oz. can

$2.25

$2.25
Diet Coke 12 oz. can

$2.25Out of stock

$2.25Out of stock
Sprite 12 oz. can

$2.25

$2.25
Mexican Coke

$4.00

$4.00
Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50

$3.50

Montane Lemon Honeysuckle

$2.50

Montane Grapefruit Peach

$2.50

Montane Cucumber Lime

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gear

Orange Dad Cap

$27.00

Navy Snapback Cap

$25.00

Baby Blue Dad Cap

$27.00

Tote Bag

$19.00

Koozies

$5.00

Nani's Sticker

$2.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

