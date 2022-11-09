Nani's Pizza & Pasta Bar 2720 Georgia Rd

Restaurant info

Nani’s Pizza & Pasta Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy your hand tossed thin crust deck oven pizza. Choose from one our our specialty pizzas or build your own from a variety of toppings. Nani’s also offers salads with the freshest ingredients with house made dressings. Made to order classic and creative pastas that will satisfy your Italian cravings! Tiramisu and Cannoli are a perfect ending to an perfect meal that can be paired with an espresso or cup of Pisgah Coffee. Nani,,s offers in-house dining, take out , drive thru and online ordering! We hope to see you soon!