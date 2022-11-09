Main picView gallery

Nani's Pizza & Pasta Bar 2720 Georgia Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2720 Georgia Rd

Franklin, NC 28734

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Build Your Own
Garlic Knots
Italian

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$6.00

House Baked brushed with garlic butter and dusted with Romano Pecorino

Meatballs

$9.00

House made tossed in marinara topped with Pesto Ricotta & Pecorino Cheese

Salads

Caesar

$8.00

Shredded Romaine, Lemon Marinated Fennel, Housemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Croutons, Grated Pecorino Cheese, Anchovies upon request

Italian

$8.00

Romaine, Radicchio and Arugula, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, dressed with Creamy Parmesan or Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pizza

Cheese Small

$11.00

10” Hand Tossed Thin Crust Housemade Tomato Sauce, Nani,s Cheese Blend & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Carnivore Sm

$16.00

10” Hand tossed thin crust Pepperoni, House Made Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Our Tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Blanco Sm

$15.00

10” Herbed Alfredo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Mushrooms, Nani’s Cheese Blend, Finished with Fresh Arugula

Supremo Sm

$15.00

10” Hand tossed thin crust, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Our Tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Vegetarian Sm

$13.00

Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Our Tomato Sauce. & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Southerner Sm

$16.00

Smoked Pull Pork, Benton’s Bacon, Our Tomato Sauce, Nani’s Cheese Blend, Sharp Cheddar, Peppadew Peppers & Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

Don Dante Sm

$16.00

Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Pesto Ricotta, our Tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Barioni Sm

$15.00

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Pesto Ricotta & Our Tomato Sauce

Cheese Large

$16.00

16” Handtossed thin crust Housemade Tomato Sauce, Nani’s Cheese Blend & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Carnivore Lg

$25.00

16” Hand tossed thin crust Pepperoni, House Made Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Our Tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Blanco Lg

$22.00

16” Herbed Alfredo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Mushrooms, Nani’s Cheese Blend, Finished with Fresh Arugula

Supremo lg

$25.00

16” Pizza Pepperoni, House Made Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Our Tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Vegetarian Lg

$19.00

16” Pizza Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Our tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Southerner Lg

$25.00

16” Pizza Smoked Pulled pork, Benton’s Bacon, Our Tomato Sauce, Nani’s Cheese Blend, Sharp Cheddar, Peppadew Peppers & Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

Don Dante Lg

$25.00

16” Pizza House Made Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Pesto Ricotta, Our Tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Barioni Large

$23.00

16” Pizza - Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Pesto Ricotta and our Tomato Sauce

Build Your Own

Add any. Of these toppings to your 16” Cheese Pie!

Sm Build Your Own

$11.00

Add any of the toppings to your Cheese Pie!

Lg Build Your Own

$16.00

Calzone

$10.00

Add up to three toppings to our calzone to make it your own! Filled with your choice of toppings, Our Pesto Ricotta, Mozzarella & Pecorino Cheese and Warm marinara Dipping Sauce!

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

Bucatini Pasta & House Made Meatballs tossed in our Pomodoro Sauce & finished with Pecorino Romano served with garlic Knots

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$15.00

Tri-Colored Tortellini tossed in Our Herb Alfredo dressed with Arugula & Pecorino Romano

Pappardelle all a Bolognese

$15.00

House Made Beef Ragu tossed in Papperdelle Pasta finished with Pesto Ricotta & Pecorino Romano

Special

$16.00

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo (Copy)

$15.00

Tri-Colored Tortellini tossed in Our Herb Alfredo dressed with Arugula & Pecorino Romano

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna

$4.00+

San Peligrino

$4.00+

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Cheerwine

$3.50

San Peligrino Can

$3.50

RC

$2.50

Barq's

$2.50

Diet Can

$2.50

Devil's Foot GB

$3.50

Devel's Foot Lemom-Lime

$3.50

Ice Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Beer

Bud LT

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Currahee Blonde

$5.00

Lucky Scars

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Hein00

$3.50

Lazy Hiker Blonde

$5.00

Laxer Hiker IPA

$5.00

Florida seltzer

$5.00

Shacksberry Hard Cider

$5.00

Wine

Chard

$9.00

Suav Blanc

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Cab Sauv

$9.00

Chianti

$9.00

Bottle of Wine

$34.00

Corkage Fee

$18.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nani’s Pizza & Pasta Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy your hand tossed thin crust deck oven pizza. Choose from one our our specialty pizzas or build your own from a variety of toppings. Nani’s also offers salads with the freshest ingredients with house made dressings. Made to order classic and creative pastas that will satisfy your Italian cravings! Tiramisu and Cannoli are a perfect ending to an perfect meal that can be paired with an espresso or cup of Pisgah Coffee. Nani,,s offers in-house dining, take out , drive thru and online ordering! We hope to see you soon!

Location

2720 Georgia Rd, Franklin, NC 28734

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cleaver's - NC
orange starNo Reviews
349 Westgate Plaza Franklin, NC 28734
View restaurantnext
Blue Hound Barbecue - 7420 Dillard Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7420 Dillard Rd Scaly Mountain, NC 28775
View restaurantnext
Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road
orange starNo Reviews
30 Dillard Road Highlands, NC 28741
View restaurantnext
Blue Bike Cafe - 423 N 4th St.
orange starNo Reviews
423 N 4th St. Highlands, NC 28741
View restaurantnext
The Bridge at Mill Creek - 445 N 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
445 N 4th St Highlands, NC 28741
View restaurantnext
Happ's Place
orange starNo Reviews
5914 St Rte 107N Glenville, NC 28736
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Franklin

Jaxon's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 231
381 Depot Street Franklin, NC 28734
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Franklin
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston