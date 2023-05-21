- Home
- /
- Bakersfield
- /
- Nano's Bakery - 3504 Ming Ave
Nano's Bakery 3504 Ming Ave
No reviews yet
3504 Ming Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers الأطباق الرئيسية
Appetizers
Entrées المقبلات
Entrées
Eggplant Kabob كباب الباذنجان
Indian Kabob كباب هندي
Kafta & Potatoes كافتا و بطاطا
Kibbeh Bi Al Laban كبة باللبان
Kibbeh Bi Al Saynieah كبة بالصينه
Kousa (Per Piece) كوسا (حبة وحدة)
Lamb Intestines أمعاء الضأن
Mahashy ماحشي
Makloubeh مقلوبة
Malfouf Bi Lahma ملفوف
Mansaf Chicken منسف دجاج
Mansaf Lamb منسف خروف
Mulukhiyah ملوخية
Ouzi اوزي
Shakriyeh Chicken شكريه دجاج
Shakriyeh Lamb شكريه لحم
Sheikh Al Mehshi شيخ المحشي
Shish Barak شيش برك
Flatbreads صفيحات
Harhura حرحورة
Harhura Jibna حرحورة جبنه
Harhura Jibna Zaytoun حرحورة جبنه زيتون
Homemade Pizza بيتزا
Jibna (Cheese) جبنه
Flatbread Arabic cheese pizza, also known as manakish bil jibneh, is a classic Middle Eastern dish made with flatbread and akawi cheese, a type of mild and salty cheese. Our manakish is topped with a generous layer of cheese, along with a sprinkle of herbs and spices for added flavor. This delicious and satisfying dish is perfect for a quick meal or snack.
Cheese & Sausage جبنه / سجق
Jibna / Veggies جبنه / خضروات
Jibna / Zaatar جبنه/ زعتر
Jibna / Zaytoun جبنه زيتون
Jibna Onion Parsley جبنه + بصل بقدونس و بهارات
Jibna Saroukh جبنه صاروخ
Labna (Yogurt Spread) لبنة
Labna Veggie لبنة + خضروات
Lahma Bi Ajin (Meat Pizza)
Lahma Bi Ajin AKA Safiha is a popular Middle Eastern pastry made with a thin, crispy dough and a savory mixture of ground meat, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Our meat safiha is a delicious and satisfying snack or meal option.
Muhammara (Harhura) حرحورة
Muhammara manakish is a delicious Middle Eastern flatbread topped with a spicy and tangy spread made from roasted red peppers, walnuts, bread crumbs, and a blend of spices. Our muhammara manakish is a perfect choice for breakfast or a snack, offering a unique and flavorful twist on a classic flatbread.
Nutella Banana Walnut نوتيلا
Olives زيتون
Spinach Cheese Pie سبانخ جبنه
Spinach Pie سبانخ
Veggie Pizza بيتزا + خضروات
Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر
Manakish with Zaatar is a popular Middle Eastern baked good that is typically enjoyed for breakfast or as a snack. It consists of a flatbread that is topped with a mixture of zaatar, which is a blend of dried herbs, sesame seeds, and salt, and then baked in the oven until crispy. The result is a savory and aromatic dish that is both satisfying and delicious.
Zaatar / Extra Veggies زعتر + خضروات إضافية
Zaatar / Muhammara زعتر / محمرة
Zaytoun Mix w/ Bell Peppers زيتون + فلفل
Fatayer فطاير
Harhura حرحورة
Harhura Jibna حرحورة جبنه
Jibna (Cheese) جبنه
Fatayer cheese is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a blend of cheese, herbs, and spices. Our fatayer cheese is made with a flaky pastry crust and a savory filling of melted cheese that is perfectly seasoned to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Jibna Onion Parsley جبنه + بصل بقدونس و بهارات
Jibna Sujuk جبنه / سجق
Jibna Zaytoun جبنه زيتون
Zaytoun (Olives) زيتون
Fatayer olives are a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a delicious mixture of chopped olives, onions, and spices. Our fatayer olives are made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a tasty and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Pizza بيتزا
Fatayer mini pizza is a Middle Eastern take on pizza that is made with a flaky pastry crust and topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings. Our mini pizzas are perfectly baked to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Pizza Veggie بيتزا + خضروات
Safiha (Lahma Bi Ajin) صفيحة
Fatayer meat is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a savory mixture of minced meat, onions, herbs, and spices. Our fatayer meat is made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Spinach سبانخ
Spinach fatayer is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry filled with a savory mixture of spinach, onions, herbs, and spices. Our flaky and flavorful spinach fatayer is a popular vegetarian option that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack.
Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر
Fatayer zaatar is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a delicious mixture of zaatar, which is a blend of thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac. Our fatayer zaatar is made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a tasty and satisfying snack or light meal. *SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Drinks مشروبات
7UP 7 اب
7UP Zero Sugar اب 7 / خالي من السكر
Coca Cola كوكا كولا
Dr. Pepper دكتور بيبر
Dr .Pepper Diet دكتور بيبر دايت
Kerns's Peach Nectar نكتار الخوخ كيرنز
Kirkland Water مياه كيركلاند
Laban Ayran MINTلبن عيران نعناع
Laban Ayran REG لبن عيران
Mountain Dew ندى الجبل
Pepsi بيبسي
Pepsi Diet بيبسي دايت
Pepsi Zero Sugar بيبسي / خالي من السكر
Redbull ريد بول
Redbull Sugarfree ريد بول / خالي من السكر
Sparkling Ice Cherry Limade سباركلنج آيس - الكرز ليميد
Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade سباركلنج آيس - كلاسيك ليموناضة
Sparkling Ice Grape Raspberry سباركلنج آيس - عنب توت بري
Sparkling Ice Orange Mango سباركلنج آيس - برتقال مانجو
Sprite سبرايت
Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew ستاربكس نيترو كولد برو
Nano's Coffee قهوة نانو
Cappuccino كابتشينو
Arabic Coffee قهوة عربية
Regular Coffee القهوة العادية
Regular Tea شاي عادي
Chai Tea الشاي تي
Baklava البقلاوة
Vanilla Pistachio Baklava الفانيليا بالفستق البقلاوة
Vanilla Pistachio Baklava is a delectable Middle Eastern dessert made with layers of phyllo pastry, chopped pistachios, and a touch of vanilla syrup. The combination of flaky pastry and crunchy nuts with a hint of sweetness is simply irresistible. *SOLD BY THE POUND : $14.99
Almond Coconut Baklava بقلاوة باللوز وجوز الهند
Almond Coconut Baklava is a delicious twist on the traditional baklava, with a sweet and nutty flavor that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Made with layers of phyllo dough, almond and coconut filling, and drizzled with a sweet syrup, this baklava is the perfect combination of crunchy and chewy textures. *SOLD BY THE POUND : $14.99
Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava بقلاوة شوكولاتة بالبندق
Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava is a delicious twist on the classic Middle Eastern dessert. Layers of phyllo dough are filled with a rich mixture of chopped hazelnuts and chocolate chips, then baked until golden and crispy. A sweet syrup made with honey and orange blossom water is poured over the top, giving the baklava a luscious sweetness and floral aroma.
Kol Wa Shkor Baklava كل وشكور بقلاوة
Kol wa Shkor is a type of baklava pastry that is popular in the Middle East. It is made with layers of phyllo dough, chopped nuts, and a sweet syrup. Our Kol wa Shkor is baked to perfection, creating a crispy, flaky pastry with a sweet and nutty flavor. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Bekaj Pistachio Baklava بقلاوة بالفستق بكاج
Bekaj Pistachio is a type of baklava that is popular in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. It is made with layers of thin phyllo dough, filled with a mixture of chopped pistachios and a sweet syrup. Our Bekaj Pistachio is baked to perfection, creating a crispy, flaky pastry with a rich, nutty flavor. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Walnut Cinnamon Squares Baklava بقلاوة مربعات الجوز والقرفة
Cinnamon Squares are a delicious variation of traditional baklava, made with layers of flaky phyllo dough filled with a blend of chopped walnuts and cinnamon. The pastry is baked until golden brown and then drenched in a sweet syrup, creating a heavenly combination of flavors and textures. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Walnut Cinnamon Knafeh كنافة الجوز والقرفة
Walnut Cinnamon Knefeh is a delicious Middle Eastern dessert made of shredded phyllo dough filled with a layer of melted cheese and topped with a generous amount of chopped walnuts and cinnamon. It's typically drizzled with a sweet syrup flavored with rose water or orange blossom water, adding a delicate floral note to the dish. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Cashew Fingers Baklava بقلاوة أصابع كاجو
Cashew Fingers are a popular Middle Eastern pastry that features layers of flaky, buttery phyllo dough with a rich and nutty cashew filling. The filling is typically made by grinding up roasted cashews, which are then mixed with sugar, cinnamon, and other spices to create a sweet and fragrant mixture. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Swaret El Set Bakalva سوارة الست بقلاوة
Swaret el Set is a traditional Lebanese baklava made with layers of flaky phyllo dough, sweetened rosewater syrup, and a nutty filling of pistachios and almonds. It is topped with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and ground pistachios for a beautiful presentation. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Pistachio Knafeh كنافة بالفستق
Indulge in the divine fusion of crunchy pistachios and luscious cheese, encased in golden layers of sweet pastry. Pistachio Knafeh is a Middle Eastern delight, harmonizing rich flavors and textures. This heavenly dessert promises a delectable experience that will captivate taste buds and leave a lasting impression.
Cookies كوكيز
Petit Four بيتي فور
White Sablet Jam مربى السابلت الأبيض
Rose Water Vanilla ماء الورد بالفانيليا
Light Chocolate شوكولاتة خفيفة
Regular Chocolate شوكولاتة عادية
Chocolate Sablet شوكولاتة سابليت
Rose Water Chocolate شوكولاتة ماء الورد
Tamora Pistachio تمورة بالفستق
Chocolate Apricot Jam مربى الشوكولاتة المشمش
Vanilla & Chocolate الفانيليا والشوكولاتة
Chocolate Banana شوكولاتة موز
Vanilla Banana فانيلا موز
Ghoroybe غريب
Ma'amoul معمول
Desserts الحلويات
Warbat وربات
Qatayef Bi Al Ashta قطايف قشطة
Qatayef Asafiri قطايف عصافيري
Osmaliyeh عثملية
Halawet Al Jibn حلاوة الجبن
Layali Lebnan ليالي لبنان
Eish Al Saraya عيش السرايا
Asabe Zaynab أصابع زينب
Mushabak مشبك
Awamat عوامات
Mefroukeh مفروكة
Nammoura نامورة
Dips & Spreads صلصات
3RD PARTIES قوائم تطبيقات الطرف الثالث الخاصة
Baklava
Vanilla Pistachio Baklava الفانيليا بالفستق البقلاوة
Vanilla Pistachio Baklava is a delectable Middle Eastern dessert made with layers of phyllo pastry, chopped pistachios, and a touch of vanilla syrup. The combination of flaky pastry and crunchy nuts with a hint of sweetness is simply irresistible. *SOLD BY THE POUND : $14.99
Almond Coconut Baklava بقلاوة باللوز وجوز الهند
Almond Coconut Baklava is a delicious twist on the traditional baklava, with a sweet and nutty flavor that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Made with layers of phyllo dough, almond and coconut filling, and drizzled with a sweet syrup, this baklava is the perfect combination of crunchy and chewy textures. *SOLD BY THE POUND : $14.99
Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava بقلاوة شوكولاتة بالبندق
Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava is a delicious twist on the classic Middle Eastern dessert. Layers of phyllo dough are filled with a rich mixture of chopped hazelnuts and chocolate chips, then baked until golden and crispy. A sweet syrup made with honey and orange blossom water is poured over the top, giving the baklava a luscious sweetness and floral aroma.
Kol Wa Shkor Baklava كل وشكور بقلاوة
Kol wa Shkor is a type of baklava pastry that is popular in the Middle East. It is made with layers of phyllo dough, chopped nuts, and a sweet syrup. Our Kol wa Shkor is baked to perfection, creating a crispy, flaky pastry with a sweet and nutty flavor. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Bekaj Pistachio Baklava بقلاوة بالفستق بكاج
Bekaj Pistachio is a type of baklava that is popular in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. It is made with layers of thin phyllo dough, filled with a mixture of chopped pistachios and a sweet syrup. Our Bekaj Pistachio is baked to perfection, creating a crispy, flaky pastry with a rich, nutty flavor. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Walnut Cinnamon Squares Baklava بقلاوة مربعات الجوز والقرفة
Cinnamon Squares are a delicious variation of traditional baklava, made with layers of flaky phyllo dough filled with a blend of chopped walnuts and cinnamon. The pastry is baked until golden brown and then drenched in a sweet syrup, creating a heavenly combination of flavors and textures. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Walnut Cinnamon Knafeh كنافة الجوز والقرفة
Walnut Cinnamon Knefeh is a delicious Middle Eastern dessert made of shredded phyllo dough filled with a layer of melted cheese and topped with a generous amount of chopped walnuts and cinnamon. It's typically drizzled with a sweet syrup flavored with rose water or orange blossom water, adding a delicate floral note to the dish. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Cashew Fingers Baklava بقلاوة أصابع كاجو
Cashew Fingers are a popular Middle Eastern pastry that features layers of flaky, buttery phyllo dough with a rich and nutty cashew filling. The filling is typically made by grinding up roasted cashews, which are then mixed with sugar, cinnamon, and other spices to create a sweet and fragrant mixture. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Swaret El Set Bakalva سوارة الست بقلاوة
Swaret el Set is a traditional Lebanese baklava made with layers of flaky phyllo dough, sweetened rosewater syrup, and a nutty filling of pistachios and almonds. It is topped with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and ground pistachios for a beautiful presentation. *SOLD BY THE POUND
Fatayer
Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر
Fatayer zaatar is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a delicious mixture of zaatar, which is a blend of thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac. Our fatayer zaatar is made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a tasty and satisfying snack or light meal. *SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Pizza بيتزا
Fatayer mini pizza is a Middle Eastern take on pizza that is made with a flaky pastry crust and topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings. Our mini pizzas are perfectly baked to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Zaytoun (Olives) زيتون
Fatayer olives are a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a delicious mixture of chopped olives, onions, and spices. Our fatayer olives are made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a tasty and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Safiha (Lahma Bi Ajin) صفيحة
Fatayer meat is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a savory mixture of minced meat, onions, herbs, and spices. Our fatayer meat is made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Spinach سبانخ
Spinach fatayer is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry filled with a savory mixture of spinach, onions, herbs, and spices. Our flaky and flavorful spinach fatayer is a popular vegetarian option that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack.
Jibna (Cheese) جبنه
Fatayer cheese is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a blend of cheese, herbs, and spices. Our fatayer cheese is made with a flaky pastry crust and a savory filling of melted cheese that is perfectly seasoned to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN
Flatbreads
Muhammara (Harhura) حرحورة
Muhammara manakish is a delicious Middle Eastern flatbread topped with a spicy and tangy spread made from roasted red peppers, walnuts, bread crumbs, and a blend of spices. Our muhammara manakish is a perfect choice for breakfast or a snack, offering a unique and flavorful twist on a classic flatbread.
Jibna (Cheese) جبنه
Flatbread Arabic cheese pizza, also known as manakish bil jibneh, is a classic Middle Eastern dish made with flatbread and akawi cheese, a type of mild and salty cheese. Our manakish is topped with a generous layer of cheese, along with a sprinkle of herbs and spices for added flavor. This delicious and satisfying dish is perfect for a quick meal or snack.
Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر
Manakish with Zaatar is a popular Middle Eastern baked good that is typically enjoyed for breakfast or as a snack. It consists of a flatbread that is topped with a mixture of zaatar, which is a blend of dried herbs, sesame seeds, and salt, and then baked in the oven until crispy. The result is a savory and aromatic dish that is both satisfying and delicious.
Lahma Bi Ajin (Meat Pizza) صفيحة
Lahma Bi Ajin AKA Safiha is a popular Middle Eastern pastry made with a thin, crispy dough and a savory mixture of ground meat, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Our meat safiha is a delicious and satisfying snack or meal option.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nanosbakery.com
3504 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309