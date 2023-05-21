Nano's Bakery 3504 Ming Ave

Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر

$3.49

Manakish with Zaatar is a popular Middle Eastern baked good that is typically enjoyed for breakfast or as a snack. It consists of a flatbread that is topped with a mixture of zaatar, which is a blend of dried herbs, sesame seeds, and salt, and then baked in the oven until crispy. The result is a savory and aromatic dish that is both satisfying and delicious.