Nano's Bakery 3504 Ming Ave

Appetizers الأطباق الرئيسية

Appetizers

from crispy falafel to creamy baba ghanoush. Each appetizer is a perfect introduction to the vibrant world of Middle Eastern cuisine. Savor the authentic tastes and textures that will transport you to the bustling streets of the region

Baba Ghanoush بابا غنوج

$6.99

Beets بنجر

$6.99

Hummus مسبحة

$6.99

Kibbeh Nayeh كبة نية

$59.99

Pickles مخللات

$3.99

Sambousek Jibna سمبوسك جبنة

$3.49

Sambousek Lahma سمبوسك لحمة

$2.49

Warak Dawali ورق دوالي

$6.99

Yogurt & Garlic الزبادي والثوم

$4.99

Entrées المقبلات

Entrées

Eggplant Kabob كباب الباذنجان

$32.99

Indian Kabob كباب هندي

$27.99

Kafta & Potatoes كافتا و بطاطا

$24.99

Kibbeh Bi Al Laban كبة باللبان

$23.99

Kibbeh Bi Al Saynieah كبة بالصينه

$25.99

Kousa (Per Piece) كوسا (حبة وحدة)

$2.49

Lamb Intestines أمعاء الضأن

Mahashy ماحشي

Makloubeh مقلوبة

$26.99

Malfouf Bi Lahma ملفوف

Mansaf Chicken منسف دجاج

$25.99

Mansaf Lamb منسف خروف

$27.99

Mulukhiyah ملوخية

$25.99

Ouzi اوزي

Shakriyeh Chicken شكريه دجاج

$19.99

Shakriyeh Lamb شكريه لحم

$21.99

Sheikh Al Mehshi شيخ المحشي

$23.99

Shish Barak شيش برك

$24.99

Flatbreads صفيحات

Harhura حرحورة

$4.25

Harhura Jibna حرحورة جبنه

$5.99

Harhura Jibna Zaytoun حرحورة جبنه زيتون

$6.25

Homemade Pizza بيتزا

$8.99
Jibna (Cheese) جبنه

Jibna (Cheese) جبنه

$5.99

Flatbread Arabic cheese pizza, also known as manakish bil jibneh, is a classic Middle Eastern dish made with flatbread and akawi cheese, a type of mild and salty cheese. Our manakish is topped with a generous layer of cheese, along with a sprinkle of herbs and spices for added flavor. This delicious and satisfying dish is perfect for a quick meal or snack.

Cheese & Sausage جبنه / سجق

$7.99

Jibna / Veggies جبنه / خضروات

$6.99

Jibna / Zaatar جبنه/ زعتر

$6.49

Jibna / Zaytoun جبنه زيتون

$5.99

Jibna Onion Parsley جبنه + بصل بقدونس و بهارات

$5.99

Jibna Saroukh جبنه صاروخ

$6.99

Labna (Yogurt Spread) لبنة

$4.99

Labna Veggie لبنة + خضروات

$5.99
Lahma Bi Ajin (Meat Pizza)

Lahma Bi Ajin (Meat Pizza)

$4.99

Lahma Bi Ajin AKA Safiha is a popular Middle Eastern pastry made with a thin, crispy dough and a savory mixture of ground meat, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Our meat safiha is a delicious and satisfying snack or meal option.

Muhammara (Harhura) حرحورة

Muhammara (Harhura) حرحورة

$4.25

Muhammara manakish is a delicious Middle Eastern flatbread topped with a spicy and tangy spread made from roasted red peppers, walnuts, bread crumbs, and a blend of spices. Our muhammara manakish is a perfect choice for breakfast or a snack, offering a unique and flavorful twist on a classic flatbread.

Nutella Banana Walnut نوتيلا

$7.99

Olives زيتون

$3.99

Spinach Cheese Pie سبانخ جبنه

$6.25

Spinach Pie سبانخ

$4.99

Veggie Pizza بيتزا + خضروات

$7.49
Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر

Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر

$3.49

Manakish with Zaatar is a popular Middle Eastern baked good that is typically enjoyed for breakfast or as a snack. It consists of a flatbread that is topped with a mixture of zaatar, which is a blend of dried herbs, sesame seeds, and salt, and then baked in the oven until crispy. The result is a savory and aromatic dish that is both satisfying and delicious.

Zaatar / Extra Veggies زعتر + خضروات إضافية

$4.99

Zaatar / Muhammara زعتر / محمرة

$4.25

Zaytoun Mix w/ Bell Peppers زيتون + فلفل

$5.99

Fatayer فطاير

Discover the delicious world of Fatayer at Nanos Bakery. Our handcrafted pastries are filled with a variety of savory ingredients, from meat and cheese to spinach and za'atar.

Harhura حرحورة

$18.99+

Harhura Jibna حرحورة جبنه

$25.99+
Jibna (Cheese) جبنه

Jibna (Cheese) جبنه

$24.99+

Fatayer cheese is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a blend of cheese, herbs, and spices. Our fatayer cheese is made with a flaky pastry crust and a savory filling of melted cheese that is perfectly seasoned to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN

Jibna Onion Parsley جبنه + بصل بقدونس و بهارات

$24.99+

Jibna Sujuk جبنه / سجق

$25.99+

Jibna Zaytoun جبنه زيتون

$25.99+
Zaytoun (Olives) زيتون

Zaytoun (Olives) زيتون

$24.99+

Fatayer olives are a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a delicious mixture of chopped olives, onions, and spices. Our fatayer olives are made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a tasty and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN

Pizza بيتزا

Pizza بيتزا

$24.99+

Fatayer mini pizza is a Middle Eastern take on pizza that is made with a flaky pastry crust and topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings. Our mini pizzas are perfectly baked to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN

Pizza Veggie بيتزا + خضروات

$22.99+
Safiha (Lahma Bi Ajin) صفيحة

Safiha (Lahma Bi Ajin) صفيحة

$24.99+

Fatayer meat is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a savory mixture of minced meat, onions, herbs, and spices. Our fatayer meat is made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a delicious and satisfying snack or light meal. * SOLD BY THE DOZEN

Spinach سبانخ

Spinach سبانخ

$24.99+

Spinach fatayer is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry filled with a savory mixture of spinach, onions, herbs, and spices. Our flaky and flavorful spinach fatayer is a popular vegetarian option that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack.

Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر

Zaatar (Thyme) زعتر

$18.99+

Fatayer zaatar is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry that is filled with a delicious mixture of zaatar, which is a blend of thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac. Our fatayer zaatar is made with a flaky pastry crust that is perfectly baked to create a tasty and satisfying snack or light meal. *SOLD BY THE DOZEN

Drinks مشروبات

7UP 7 اب

$1.49

7UP Zero Sugar اب 7 / خالي من السكر

$1.49

Coca Cola كوكا كولا

$1.49

Dr. Pepper دكتور بيبر

$1.49

Dr .Pepper Diet دكتور بيبر دايت

$1.49

Kerns's Peach Nectar نكتار الخوخ كيرنز

$3.49

Kirkland Water مياه كيركلاند

$1.49

Laban Ayran MINTلبن عيران نعناع

$3.49

Laban Ayran REG لبن عيران

$3.49

Mountain Dew ندى الجبل

$1.49

Pepsi بيبسي

$1.49

Pepsi Diet بيبسي دايت

$1.49

Pepsi Zero Sugar بيبسي / خالي من السكر

$1.49

Redbull ريد بول

$3.49

Redbull Sugarfree ريد بول / خالي من السكر

$3.49

Sparkling Ice Cherry Limade سباركلنج آيس - الكرز ليميد

$2.49

Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade سباركلنج آيس - كلاسيك ليموناضة

$2.49

Sparkling Ice Grape Raspberry سباركلنج آيس - عنب توت بري

$2.49

Sparkling Ice Orange Mango سباركلنج آيس - برتقال مانجو

$2.49

Sprite سبرايت

$1.49

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew ستاربكس نيترو كولد برو

$3.49

Nano's Coffee قهوة نانو

$2.49

Cappuccino كابتشينو

$2.49

Arabic Coffee قهوة عربية

$2.49

Regular Coffee القهوة العادية

$2.49

Regular Tea شاي عادي

$2.49

Chai Tea الشاي تي

$2.49

Salads سلطة

Fattoush Salad سلطة فتوش

$10.99

Tabouleh Salad سلطة التبولة

$10.99

Greek Salad سلطة يونانية

$10.99

Coleslow Salad سلطة كولسلو

$9.99

Dzaziki Salad سلطة تزاتزيكي

$7.99

Arabic Salad سلطة عربية

$8.99

Lebanese Salad سلطة لبنانية

$8.99

ColeSlow Salad *

$8.99

Broiled Mix Veggies سلطة خضار مشكلة مشوية

Baklava البقلاوة

Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our handcrafted Baklava, a beloved Middle Eastern dessert. Each piece is made with layers of flaky phyllo dough, generously filled with a variety of delectable ingredients such as pistachios, walnuts, or cashews. The Baklava is then delicately sweetened with a fragrant syrup, creating a perfect balance of textures and tastes. Whether you're a fan of traditional Baklava or seeking unique variations like Chocolate Hazelnut or Almond Coconut, our selection will satisfy your cravings. Treat yourself to these delightful, bite-sized delights and experience the rich heritage of Middle Eastern pastry-making.
Vanilla Pistachio Baklava الفانيليا بالفستق البقلاوة

Vanilla Pistachio Baklava الفانيليا بالفستق البقلاوة

$14.99

Vanilla Pistachio Baklava is a delectable Middle Eastern dessert made with layers of phyllo pastry, chopped pistachios, and a touch of vanilla syrup. The combination of flaky pastry and crunchy nuts with a hint of sweetness is simply irresistible. *SOLD BY THE POUND : $14.99

Almond Coconut Baklava بقلاوة باللوز وجوز الهند

Almond Coconut Baklava بقلاوة باللوز وجوز الهند

$14.99

Almond Coconut Baklava is a delicious twist on the traditional baklava, with a sweet and nutty flavor that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Made with layers of phyllo dough, almond and coconut filling, and drizzled with a sweet syrup, this baklava is the perfect combination of crunchy and chewy textures. *SOLD BY THE POUND : $14.99

Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava بقلاوة شوكولاتة بالبندق

Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava بقلاوة شوكولاتة بالبندق

$14.99

Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava is a delicious twist on the classic Middle Eastern dessert. Layers of phyllo dough are filled with a rich mixture of chopped hazelnuts and chocolate chips, then baked until golden and crispy. A sweet syrup made with honey and orange blossom water is poured over the top, giving the baklava a luscious sweetness and floral aroma.

Kol Wa Shkor Baklava كل وشكور بقلاوة

Kol Wa Shkor Baklava كل وشكور بقلاوة

$14.99

Kol wa Shkor is a type of baklava pastry that is popular in the Middle East. It is made with layers of phyllo dough, chopped nuts, and a sweet syrup. Our Kol wa Shkor is baked to perfection, creating a crispy, flaky pastry with a sweet and nutty flavor. *SOLD BY THE POUND

Bekaj Pistachio Baklava بقلاوة بالفستق بكاج

Bekaj Pistachio Baklava بقلاوة بالفستق بكاج

$14.99

Bekaj Pistachio is a type of baklava that is popular in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. It is made with layers of thin phyllo dough, filled with a mixture of chopped pistachios and a sweet syrup. Our Bekaj Pistachio is baked to perfection, creating a crispy, flaky pastry with a rich, nutty flavor. *SOLD BY THE POUND

Walnut Cinnamon Squares Baklava بقلاوة مربعات الجوز والقرفة

Walnut Cinnamon Squares Baklava بقلاوة مربعات الجوز والقرفة

$14.99

Cinnamon Squares are a delicious variation of traditional baklava, made with layers of flaky phyllo dough filled with a blend of chopped walnuts and cinnamon. The pastry is baked until golden brown and then drenched in a sweet syrup, creating a heavenly combination of flavors and textures. *SOLD BY THE POUND

Walnut Cinnamon Knafeh كنافة الجوز والقرفة

Walnut Cinnamon Knafeh كنافة الجوز والقرفة

$14.99

Walnut Cinnamon Knefeh is a delicious Middle Eastern dessert made of shredded phyllo dough filled with a layer of melted cheese and topped with a generous amount of chopped walnuts and cinnamon. It's typically drizzled with a sweet syrup flavored with rose water or orange blossom water, adding a delicate floral note to the dish. *SOLD BY THE POUND

Cashew Fingers Baklava بقلاوة أصابع كاجو

Cashew Fingers Baklava بقلاوة أصابع كاجو

$14.99

Cashew Fingers are a popular Middle Eastern pastry that features layers of flaky, buttery phyllo dough with a rich and nutty cashew filling. The filling is typically made by grinding up roasted cashews, which are then mixed with sugar, cinnamon, and other spices to create a sweet and fragrant mixture. *SOLD BY THE POUND

Swaret El Set Bakalva سوارة الست بقلاوة

Swaret El Set Bakalva سوارة الست بقلاوة

$14.99

Swaret el Set is a traditional Lebanese baklava made with layers of flaky phyllo dough, sweetened rosewater syrup, and a nutty filling of pistachios and almonds. It is topped with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and ground pistachios for a beautiful presentation. *SOLD BY THE POUND

Pistachio Knafeh كنافة بالفستق

Pistachio Knafeh كنافة بالفستق

$14.99

Indulge in the divine fusion of crunchy pistachios and luscious cheese, encased in golden layers of sweet pastry. Pistachio Knafeh is a Middle Eastern delight, harmonizing rich flavors and textures. This heavenly dessert promises a delectable experience that will captivate taste buds and leave a lasting impression.

Cookies كوكيز

Petit Four بيتي فور

White Sablet Jam مربى السابلت الأبيض

White Sablet Jam مربى السابلت الأبيض

$14.99

Rose Water Vanilla ماء الورد بالفانيليا

$14.99

Light Chocolate شوكولاتة خفيفة

$14.99

Regular Chocolate شوكولاتة عادية

$14.99

Chocolate Sablet شوكولاتة سابليت

$14.99

Rose Water Chocolate شوكولاتة ماء الورد

$14.99

Tamora Pistachio تمورة بالفستق

$14.99

Chocolate Apricot Jam مربى الشوكولاتة المشمش

$14.99

Vanilla & Chocolate الفانيليا والشوكولاتة

$14.99

Chocolate Banana شوكولاتة موز

$14.99

Vanilla Banana فانيلا موز

$14.99

Ghoroybe غريب

$14.99

Ma'amoul معمول

Ma'amoul Dates معمول بالتمر

$2.49

Ma'amoul Pistachio معمول بالفستق

$3.49

Ma'amoul Walnutsمعمول بالجوز

$2.99

Desserts الحلويات

Indulge in the sweet world of Nanos Bakery desserts. From traditional Middle Eastern treats like baklava to classic American desserts like chocolate cake, our selection has something for everyone. Don't forget to try our signature Pistachio Knefeh and Walnut Cinnamon Knefeh for a unique and delicious experience.

Warbat وربات

$13.99+

Qatayef Bi Al Ashta قطايف قشطة

$2.49

Qatayef Asafiri قطايف عصافيري

$13.99+

Osmaliyeh عثملية

$14.99+

Halawet Al Jibn حلاوة الجبن

$16.99

Layali Lebnan ليالي لبنان

$29.99

Eish Al Saraya عيش السرايا

$14.99

Asabe Zaynab أصابع زينب

$7.99

Mushabak مشبك

$7.99

Awamat عوامات

$7.99

Mefroukeh مفروكة

$3.49

Nammoura نامورة

$13.99+

Dips & Spreads صلصات

From creamy Hummus to smoky Baba Ghanoush, each dip is a perfect accompaniment to our freshly baked bread and pastries. Indulge with our Tahini Sauce, Tzatziki, and Muhammara. Elevate your culinary experience with our authentic and mouthwatering spreads!

Hummus Dish صينية مسبحة (شخص واحد)

$5.99

Hummus Container عبوة مسبحة

$8.99

Baba Ghanoush Dish صينية بابا غنوج (شخص واحد)

$5.99

Baba Ghanoush Container عبوة بابا غنوج

$8.99

Garlic & Yogurt الزبادي والثوم

$4.99

