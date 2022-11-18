Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nanou French Bakery - Las Olas 2915 E Las Olas Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2915 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUTTER CROISSANT
TURKEY CLUB
PARISIEN

BREAKFAST

THE CLASSIC

$15.50

2 eggs cooked any style served with country style fingerling potatoes, choice of even cooked bacon or homemade pork sausage patties. served with sourdough country bread.

LE TONTON

LE TONTON

$18.90

Egg whites omelet with spinach, tomatoes and Swiss topped with hass avocado, choice of oven cooked bacon or homemade pork sausage patties and seasonal fresh cut fruits. served with sourdough bread.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$12.90

2 eggs cooked over-medium inside toasted ciabatta with scallion aioli, tomatoes, cheddar and oven cooked bacon.

EGGS BENEDICT

EGGS BENEDICT

$16.90

2 poached eggs on toasted sourdough country bread with smoked salmon and sautéed spinach, topped with homemade Hollandaise sauce.

2 EGGS

$7.80

2 eggs cooked any style, served with toasted sourdough country bread and salted butter.

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.90

Avocado mixed with fresh lemon juice topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes and a poached egg on sourdough country bread.

CUSTOM OMELET

CUSTOM OMELET

$12.75

Custom Omelet served with toasted sourdough country bread and salted butter.

OMELET ON BREAD

OMELET ON BREAD

$10.75

Omelet with Swiss cheese inside French baguette.

FRENCH TOAST

$12.90

2 thick sliced brioches with homemade caramel and whipped cream, real maple syrup and seasonal fruits.

HALF BAGUETTE W/ BUTTER

$2.75

LE GOURMAND

$11.60

1 butter croissant, fresh squeeze orange juice 16oz and a regular coffee 12oz.

LE PARIS

$11.60

French half baguette with butter and jam, fresh squeeze OJ 16oz and a regular coffee 12oz.

SALMON AVOCADO TAOST

$14.90

Avocado mixed with fresh lemon juice topped with smoked salmon, red pickled onions, capers and lemon zest on toasted sourdough country bread.

VIENNOISERIES

ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.50

APPLE TURNOVER

$4.10
BAGUETTE

BAGUETTE

$3.80

BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE

$4.10
BUTTER CROISSANT

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.60

CINAMON ROLL

$4.30

MAPLE-PECAN DANISH

$4.10Out of stock

NUTELLA CROISSANT

$3.90

PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

$3.50
PAIN AU RAISIN

PAIN AU RAISIN

$4.10

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE

$4.10

SANDWICHES

BLTA

$13.90

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and avocado served inside sourdough bread with sun-dried tomatoes aioli.

PARISIEN

PARISIEN

$12.30

Ham, butter, swiss and French pickles on half baguette.

PROVENÇAL

PROVENÇAL

$12.80

Aged prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce and feta cheese with homemade pesto inside French baguette.

SALMON CLUB

$16.90

Smoked salmon, arugula, French seedless cucumber, avocado and cherry tomatoes on sourdough white bread with homemade cream cheese spread.

SPICY TUNA

$11.90

Tuna in EVOO, kalamata olives, seedless cucumber and tomatoes inside ciabatta bread with homemade spicy mayo.

TURKEY CLUB

$14.90

In-house roasted turkey, oven cooked bacon, cheddar cheese hash avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and lettuce on sourdough white bread with mayo.

VEGE

$11.50

Tomatoes, hass avocado, arugula and seedless cucumber inside baguette with homemade tapenade.

SAVORIES

CROQUE-MONSIEUR

$11.50

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$7.90
LORRAINE QUICHE

LORRAINE QUICHE

$8.20Out of stock

SAVORY CREPE

$15.90

SPINACH & FETA QUICHE

$8.20

SWEET

MACARONS UNIT

$3.10

6 MACARONS

$17.20
12 MACARONS

12 MACARONS

$32.20
JAM CREPE

JAM CREPE

$6.30
NUTELLA CREPE

NUTELLA CREPE

$8.50

NUTELLA TARTINE

$8.90

Thick cut sourdough bread spread with Nutella®️ and topped with fresh cut strawberries and bananas.

SUGAR CREPE

$5.20

SALADS

BEETS SALAD

$16.90

CHEF'S SALAD

$15.50

NIÇOISE SALAD

$16.90

PANINIS

CAPRESE

$11.70
MEDITERRANEAN PANINI

MEDITERRANEAN PANINI

$13.90

Aged prosciutto, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, arugula and homemade tapenade on ciabatta bread.

3 CHEESES PANINI

3 CHEESES PANINI

$12.50

Blue cheese, Goat cheese and fresh mozzarella with EVOO served inside ciabatta bread.

PASTRIES

CHOCOLATE ÉCLAIR

$6.10Out of stock

COFFEE ÉCLAIR

$6.10

KEY LIME TART

$7.75

NAPOLEON

$7.75

OPERA

$7.75

PEAR ALMOND

$7.20Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$6.90Out of stock

VANILLA ÉCLAIR

$6.10Out of stock

PASSION FRUIT

$7.75

COCONUT

$7.75Out of stock

PARIS BREST

$7.75Out of stock

SIDES

COUNTRY-STYLE FINGERLING POTATOES

$5.00

HASS AVOCADO

$3.90

HOUSE SALAD

$3.90

OVEN COOKED BACON

$3.60

PORK SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.60

SEASONAL FRESH CUT FRUITS

$4.50

SMOKED SALMON

$5.00

CHOCOLATES

BLOODY EYES

$3.50

FRANKENSTEIN

$7.50

GHOST CHOCOLATE HALLOWEEN

$9.50

GOLDEN SKULL

$3.75

DEATH FINGER

$3.75

DRACULIPS

$3.50

CHAMPAGNE/ROSE

$2.80

CHEESCAKE

$2.80

CHOCOLATE CIGAR

$7.50

CHOCOLATE LIPSTICK

$6.50

DULCE DE LECHE

$2.80

EIFFEL TOWER DARK CHOCO

$3.50

EIFFEL TOWER MILK CHOCO

$3.50

EIFFEL TOWER WHITE CHOCO

$3.50

KLIME

$2.80

LIPS STRAWBERRY

$3.50

OREO

$2.80

PASSION FRUIT

$2.80

PISTACHIO RASPBERRY

$2.80

ROASTED COCONUT

$2.80

ROCHER TRUFFLE

$2.80

SALTED CARAMEL

$2.80

TEDDY BEARS

$6.90

SPECIALS

BREAKFAST BUN

$14.00

EGG OVER MEDIUM WITH SWISS, BACON, ARUGULA, AVOCADO ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH MAYO SERVED WITH A SIDE OF POTATOES

charcuterie platter

$28.00

LE PATÉ

$12.90

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

FRESH OJ 16OZ

$6.20
FRENCH LEMONADE

FRENCH LEMONADE

$3.90

ORANGINA

$3.50Out of stock

COKE ZERO

$2.50Out of stock

DIET COKE

$2.50

PERRIER

$3.50

SMALL WATER

$2.70

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.20

OGEU WATER

$3.10Out of stock

tigerseed

$6.50

COFFEES/TEAS

AMERICANO

$3.60+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.40+

CHAI LATTE

$4.50

COLD BREW

$5.50Out of stock

DRIPPED COFFEE

$3.30+
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$3.60

ESPRESSO

$3.60

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.70

FLAT WHITE

$4.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE VIENNOIS

$5.15

HOT TEA

$3.20

ICED TEA

$3.20

LATTE

$4.10+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.50

NANOUCCINO

$5.60

RED EYE

$4.25+

BEER/WINES

MIMOSA

$7.50

CADETTE BLONDE

$5.00

CH'TI BLONDE

$5.25

BROUILLY BOTTLE

$26.00

PLUS BELLE MA VIE

$27.00

MED IN FRANCE

$25.00

SOUSSANS

$59.00

ARTINA

$27.00

EPICURIEN

$29.00

AMELIE LATOURELLE MERLOT

$25.00

AMELIE LATOURELLE CHARDONAY

$25.00

AMELIE LATOURELLE CABERNET

$25.00

KERISAC

$16.00

PARISOT

$22.00

ROSE BY THE GLASS

$7.50

RED BY THE GLASS

$7.50

WHITE BY THE GLASS

$7.50

MOSCATO BY THE GLASS

$7.50

VILLA JOLANDA PEACH

$25.00

VILLA JOLANDA STRAWBERRY

$25.00

VILLA JOLANDA MANGO

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy a French American breakfast lunch and coffee shop

Location

2915 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

411 South Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Quarterdeck - 2933 E Las Olas Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2933 E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 435
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
The Drunken Taco - FTL
orange star4.7 • 905
201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Casa Sensei
orange star4.4 • 198
1200 E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston