Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Nan's Southborough Holiday Menu

review star

No reviews yet

359 Turnpike Road

Southborough, MA 01772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Nan's Holiday Sides

Nan's Fried Chicken OG (original) semolina crust, fresh herbs and spices
Par baked Farmhouse Biscuits

Par baked Farmhouse Biscuits

$24.00

12 pack of Nan's classic biscuits. The real deal....folded dough with butter, hand cut, brushed with cream and topped with sea salt flakes and cracked black pepper.

Nan's Gluten-Free Turkey Gravy

Nan's Gluten-Free Turkey Gravy

$18.00

This is the ultimate gravy, you know, the one that hits the table for special occasions only. A quart of rich creamy gravy, deeply roasted celery, onion and carrot and spiked with fresh green herbs, lemon peel, and garlic.

Cranberry Relish

Cranberry Relish

$11.95

Classic New England Cranberry relish with a little farmhouse twist. We use fresh cranberries, candied orange peel, fresh fennel and chopped green herbs. Served in a pint.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$28.00

Organic sweet potatoes wedges, roasted hot and sizzling with olive oil, rosemary, shallots, fresh parsley, raw honey, cracked black pepper, olive oil and lemon.

Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

$28.00

Char-roasted carrots with a dusting of rose harissa and layered with preserved lemon oil, roasted coriander, fresh coriander, and citrus juices

Grilled Broccoli

Grilled Broccoli

$28.00

Large crisp broccoli spears seared on hot iron with olive oil and sea salt, then painted with a kale and basil pesto with cracked sunflower seeds, reggiano cheese, fresh lemon garlic and sea salt.

Spicy Kale Salad

Spicy Kale Salad

$28.00

A blend of dark green kale dressed in a lemon horseradish vinaigrette enhanced with shaved manchego cheese, calabrian chili, nutritional yeast, raw honey and crushed almonds.

Cauliflower Tabbouleh

Cauliflower Tabbouleh

$28.00

Tender cauliflower bits lightly seared on the plancha, and blended with diced tomatoes, lots of fresh herbs, sliced organic celery, garlic, red chili and a touch of red wine vinegar.

Harvest Farro

Harvest Farro

$25.00

Cinnamon scented Maine grown farro with roasted delicata squash, candied orange, maple, sage, sweet onion, cracked pepper and salt.

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

$30.00

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Candied Lemon, Thyme, Roasted Garlic, Honey and Sea Salt.

Chraimeh Cauliflower

Chraimeh Cauliflower

$30.00

Char- Roasted Cauliflower Clusters napped with Chraimeh Sauce ( a slightly spicy and heavily spiced tomato sauce) and roasted hot with purple onions, lime juice, sea salt and torn herbs.

Autumn Quinoa

Autumn Quinoa

$30.00

Rainbow Quinoa blended with roasted edamame beans, shaved root vegetables, ginger, citrus segments, pomegranate seeds, olive oil, plumped sunflower seed.

Cabbage & Pumpkin

Cabbage & Pumpkin

$28.00

Shaved local cabbage, kale, and broccoli, tossed with a sharp mustard honey vinaigrette, pickled sultanas, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted honeynut, marinated garbanzos, cracked pepper, parsley, and lemon.

Spiced Cucumbers

Spiced Cucumbers

$28.00

Lightly marinated persian cucumbers dusted with a blend of mediterranean spices and drizzled with olive oil and sea salt.

Beet & Apple with Maple & Mustard

Beet & Apple with Maple & Mustard

$28.00

Roasted chiogga beets and shaved local apple varieties, gently splashed with Carr's Cider House vinegar, local maple syrup, grain mustard, charred shallot, roasted coriander, tarragon, parsley, lemon, olive oil and black pepper.

Apple Fennel Waldorf

Apple Fennel Waldorf

$28.00

Waldorf inspired salad with local apple varieties, shaved celery, fennel, roasted walnuts, currants, preserved lemon, snipped herbs, tangy-tarragon buttermilk.

Condiments

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$4.00

Tasty yogurt sauce with chopped cucumber, dill and fresh herbs. Cup size.

Zhoug

Zhoug

$4.00

Spicy and herbaceous...jalapeño and cilantro sauce. Cup size.

Sunflower Seed Pesto

Sunflower Seed Pesto

$4.00

A classic blend of vibrant basil, pecorino, rich olive oil and sunflower seeds. Cup size.

Tahini

Tahini

$4.00

A delightful addition to any bowl...creamy sesame forward sauce. Cup size.

Tomato Harissa

Tomato Harissa

$4.00

Rich, slightly smoky and just a bit of heat...a blend of peppers and roasted tomato. Cup size.

Nan's Sweets

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$25.00

Rich, velvety banana pudding with crisp vanilla wafers, banana custard, sliced fresh bananas and fluffy whipped cream. Serves 5.

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$25.00

Our version of the southern classic with deep chocolate cake, crushed chocolate cookies, belgian chocolate and sweet whipped cream. Serves 5.

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$24.00

Sprinkle a little flour on your apron, pop our homemade cookie dough on a cookie sheet and...magic! Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies to tuck into for a cozy dessert or midnight snack after the festivities! Makes 12 cookies

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy your holiday!

Location

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough, MA 01772

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Doragon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 743
1 West Union St Ashland, MA 01721
View restaurantnext
Nan's Catering - Stow
orange starNo Reviews
271 Great Road Stow, MA 01775
View restaurantnext
Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market
orange star4.7 • 148
271 Great Rd Stow, MA 01775
View restaurantnext
Nan's Stow Holiday Menu
orange starNo Reviews
271 Great Road Stow, MA 01775
View restaurantnext
The Halfway Cafe Watertown
orange star4.2 • 384
394 Main St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Buff's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
317 Washington St. Newton, MA 02458
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Southborough
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Natick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston