Restaurant header imageView gallery

NanTaco

review star

No reviews yet

21 Water Street

Nantucket, MA 02554

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, eggs, bacon, chorizo, tater tots, sour cream, salsa

BREAKFAST BURRITO (NO BACON)

BREAKFAST BURRITO (NO BACON)

$14.00

12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, eggs, bacon, chorizo, tater tots, sour cream, salsa

CHILAQUILES

$12.00

tortilla chips, choice of salsa (rojo or verde), jack and cotija cheese, sour cream, fried egg, choice of pollo, shredded beef, chorizo, or mushroom

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.00

TACOS

BIRRIA

$8.00

Slow braised pork with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa

CARNE ASADA (STEAK)

$8.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa

CARNITAS (PORK)

$6.00

Roasted pulled pork with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa

CHORIZO

$6.00

Spiced ground pork with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa

FISH (BLACKENED)

$8.00

Local white fish with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, cabbage slaw (pico, salsa, sour cream), salsa

FISH (FRIED)

$8.00

Local white fish beer battered with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, cabbage slaw (pico, salsa, sour cream), salsa

MUSHROOM

$6.00

(VEGAN) Sauteed wild mushrooms with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa

POLLO (CHICKEN)

$6.00

Marinated grilled chicken thighs with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa

SHREDDED BEEF

$6.00

Braised shredded beef with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa

QUESO BIRRIA (W/ SAUCE)

$6.00

Choice of flour or corn tortilla, jack cheese, onions, cilantro, side of lime and consume

TACO BOWL

BIRRIA (BOWL)

$12.00

Slow braised pork with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

BLACKENED FISH (BOWL)

$12.00

Local white fish with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

CARNE ASADA (BOWL)

$12.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

CARNITAS (BOWL)

$12.00

Roasted pulled pork with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

CHORIZO (BOWL)

$12.00

Spiced ground pork with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

FRIED FISH (BOWL)

$12.00

Local white fish beer battered with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

MUSHROOM (BOWL)

$12.00

Sauteed wild mushrooms with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

POLLO (BOWL)

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken thighs with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

SHREDDED BEEF (BOWL)

$12.00

Braised shredded beef with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream

BURRITOS

BEAN & CHEESE (BURRITO)

$12.00

Refried beans and jack cheese on a 12” Flour Tortilla

BIRRIA (BURRITO)

$16.00

Slow braised pork on a 12” Flour Tortilla With rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

BLACKENED FISH (BURRITO)

$16.00

Local white fish blackened on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

CALIFORNIA (BURRITO)

$16.00

Crane Asada, Jack cheese, Fries, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico on a 12" Flour Tortilla

CARNE ASADSA (BURRITO)

$16.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

CARNITAS (BURRITO)

$16.00

Roasted pulled pork on a 12” Flour Tortilla With rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

CHORIZO (BURRITO)

$16.00

Spiced ground pork on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

FRIED FISH (BURRITO)

$16.00

Local white fish beer battered on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

MUSHROOM (BURRITO)

$16.00

Sauteed wild mushrooms on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

POLLO (BURRITO)

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken thighs on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

SHREDDED BEEF (BURRITO)

$16.00

Braised shredded beef on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese

SURF & TURF (BURRITO)

$18.00

Shrimp and Carne Asada, Cabbage Slaw, guacamole, salsa on a 12" Flour Tortilla

QUESADILLA

BIRRIA (QUESADILLA)

$14.00

Slow braised pork on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

CARNE ASADA (QUESADILLA)

$14.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

CARNITAS (QUESADILLA)

$14.00

Roasted pork on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

CHORIZO (QUESADILLA)

$14.00

Spiced ground pork on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

FISH (QUESADILLA)

$14.00

Local white fish on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

MUSHROOM (QUESADILLA)

$14.00

Sauteed wild mushroom on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

PLAIN (QUESADILLA)

$8.00

On a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

POLLO (QUESADILLA)

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken thigh on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

SHREDDED BEEF (QUESDILLA)

$14.00

Braised shredded beef on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole

NACHOS

BIRRIA (NACHOS)

$20.00

Slow braised pork with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

CARNE ASADA (NACHOS)

$20.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

CARNITAS (NACHOS)

$20.00

Roasted pulled pork with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

CHORIZO (NACHOS)

$20.00

Spiced ground pork with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

FISH (NACHOS)

$20.00

Local white fish with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

MUSHROOM (NACHOS)

$20.00

Sauteed wild mushrooms with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

PLAIN (NACHOS)

$14.00

Your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

POLLO (NACHOS)

$20.00

Marinated grilled chicken thighs with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

SHREDDED BEEF (NACHOS)

$20.00

Braised shredded beef with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole

TOSTADA

BIRRIA (TOSTADA)

$16.00

Slow braised pork on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

CARNE ASADA (TOSTADA)

$16.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

CARNITAS (TOSTADA)

$16.00

Roasted pulled pork on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

CHORIZO (TOSTADA)

$16.00

Roasted pulled pork on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

FISH (TOSTADA)

$16.00

Local white fish on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

MUSHROOM (TOSTADA)

$16.00

Sauteed wild mushroom on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

PLAIN (TOSATADA)

$8.00

A fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

POLLO (TOSTADA)

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken thigh on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

SHREDDED BEEF (TOSTADA)

$16.00

Braised shredded beef on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese

SIDES

CHIPS

$4.00

Corn chips

GUACAMOLE (4oz)

$6.00

GUACAMOLE (8oz)

$12.00

SALSA VERDE (4oz)

$4.00

SALSA VERDE (8oz)

$8.00

SALSA ROJO (4oz)

$4.00

SALSA ROJO (8oz)

$8.00

QUESO (4oz)

$4.00

QUESO (8oz)

$8.00

BDM SALSA (4 OZ)

$4.00

BDM SALSA (8 oz)

$8.00

BROKE DA MOUTH JARS

$15.00

SIDE RICE

$6.00

SIDE BEANS

$6.00

SIDE FRIES

$6.00

JALAPENO & CARROTS

$4.00

NANTACO PIZZA

BIRRIA

$24.00

"LIKE A GIANT QUESADILLA!" 2X flour tortilla, with jack cheese and beans side of guacamole, pico, sour cream and salsa

BLACKENED FISH

$24.00

CARNE ASADA

$24.00

CARNITAS

$24.00

CHICKEN

$24.00

FRIED FISH

$24.00

MUSHROOM

$24.00

SHREDDED BEEF

$24.00

DESSERTS

BUNUELOS

$6.00

Crispy flour tortilla, tossed in cinnamon sugar

CHURROS

$6.00

Crispy fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and a side of chocolate dipping sauce

FLAN

$8.00

Rich and creamy custard style dessert covered in a deeply flavorful caramel sauce

NON ALCOHOLIC

AGUA

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00

FANTA

$5.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

JARRITO

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

HOT COCOA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican street-style tacos. We serve tacos, beer, swag and smiles :)

Location

21 Water Street, Nantucket, MA 02554

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Table Nantucket
orange starNo Reviews
22 Federal Street Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
LoLa 41 Nantucket
orange star4.3 • 111
15 S Beach St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Oran Mor Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2 S Beach Street Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Tap Room
orange star4.4 • 852
29 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Station 21
orange starNo Reviews
21 S Water St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Via Mare
orange star4.5 • 1,151
17 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nantucket

dune - Nantucket
orange star4.5 • 3,995
20 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Via Mare
orange star4.5 • 1,151
17 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
B-ACK Yard BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,000
20 Straight Wharf Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Tap Room
orange star4.4 • 852
29 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
The Charlie Noble
orange star4.4 • 397
15 South Water St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Bartlett's Ocean View Farm
orange star4.6 • 314
33 Bartlett Farm Rd Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nantucket
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (17 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston