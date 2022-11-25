NanTaco
21 Water Street
Nantucket, MA 02554
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST BURRITO
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, eggs, bacon, chorizo, tater tots, sour cream, salsa
BREAKFAST BURRITO (NO BACON)
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, eggs, bacon, chorizo, tater tots, sour cream, salsa
CHILAQUILES
tortilla chips, choice of salsa (rojo or verde), jack and cotija cheese, sour cream, fried egg, choice of pollo, shredded beef, chorizo, or mushroom
COFFEE
TACOS
BIRRIA
Slow braised pork with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
CARNE ASADA (STEAK)
Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
CARNITAS (PORK)
Roasted pulled pork with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
CHORIZO
Spiced ground pork with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
FISH (BLACKENED)
Local white fish with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, cabbage slaw (pico, salsa, sour cream), salsa
FISH (FRIED)
Local white fish beer battered with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, cabbage slaw (pico, salsa, sour cream), salsa
MUSHROOM
(VEGAN) Sauteed wild mushrooms with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
POLLO (CHICKEN)
Marinated grilled chicken thighs with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
SHREDDED BEEF
Braised shredded beef with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
QUESO BIRRIA (W/ SAUCE)
Choice of flour or corn tortilla, jack cheese, onions, cilantro, side of lime and consume
TACO BOWL
BIRRIA (BOWL)
Slow braised pork with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
BLACKENED FISH (BOWL)
Local white fish with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
CARNE ASADA (BOWL)
Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
CARNITAS (BOWL)
Roasted pulled pork with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
CHORIZO (BOWL)
Spiced ground pork with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
FRIED FISH (BOWL)
Local white fish beer battered with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
MUSHROOM (BOWL)
Sauteed wild mushrooms with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
POLLO (BOWL)
Marinated grilled chicken thighs with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
SHREDDED BEEF (BOWL)
Braised shredded beef with your choice of romaine lettuce, rice, beans or half and half, topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream
BURRITOS
BEAN & CHEESE (BURRITO)
Refried beans and jack cheese on a 12” Flour Tortilla
BIRRIA (BURRITO)
Slow braised pork on a 12” Flour Tortilla With rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
BLACKENED FISH (BURRITO)
Local white fish blackened on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
CALIFORNIA (BURRITO)
Crane Asada, Jack cheese, Fries, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico on a 12" Flour Tortilla
CARNE ASADSA (BURRITO)
Marinated grilled skirt steak on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
CARNITAS (BURRITO)
Roasted pulled pork on a 12” Flour Tortilla With rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
CHORIZO (BURRITO)
Spiced ground pork on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
FRIED FISH (BURRITO)
Local white fish beer battered on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
MUSHROOM (BURRITO)
Sauteed wild mushrooms on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
POLLO (BURRITO)
Marinated grilled chicken thighs on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
SHREDDED BEEF (BURRITO)
Braised shredded beef on a 12” Flour Tortilla with rice, beans, pico, salsa, guacamole, Jack cheese
SURF & TURF (BURRITO)
Shrimp and Carne Asada, Cabbage Slaw, guacamole, salsa on a 12" Flour Tortilla
QUESADILLA
BIRRIA (QUESADILLA)
Slow braised pork on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
CARNE ASADA (QUESADILLA)
Marinated grilled skirt steak on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
CARNITAS (QUESADILLA)
Roasted pork on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
CHORIZO (QUESADILLA)
Spiced ground pork on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
FISH (QUESADILLA)
Local white fish on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
MUSHROOM (QUESADILLA)
Sauteed wild mushroom on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
PLAIN (QUESADILLA)
On a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
POLLO (QUESADILLA)
Marinated grilled chicken thigh on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
SHREDDED BEEF (QUESDILLA)
Braised shredded beef on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
NACHOS
BIRRIA (NACHOS)
Slow braised pork with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
CARNE ASADA (NACHOS)
Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
CARNITAS (NACHOS)
Roasted pulled pork with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
CHORIZO (NACHOS)
Spiced ground pork with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
FISH (NACHOS)
Local white fish with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
MUSHROOM (NACHOS)
Sauteed wild mushrooms with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
PLAIN (NACHOS)
Your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
POLLO (NACHOS)
Marinated grilled chicken thighs with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
SHREDDED BEEF (NACHOS)
Braised shredded beef with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
TOSTADA
BIRRIA (TOSTADA)
Slow braised pork on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
CARNE ASADA (TOSTADA)
Marinated grilled skirt steak on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
CARNITAS (TOSTADA)
Roasted pulled pork on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
CHORIZO (TOSTADA)
Roasted pulled pork on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
FISH (TOSTADA)
Local white fish on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
MUSHROOM (TOSTADA)
Sauteed wild mushroom on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
PLAIN (TOSATADA)
A fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
POLLO (TOSTADA)
Marinated grilled chicken thigh on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
SHREDDED BEEF (TOSTADA)
Braised shredded beef on a fried corn tortilla, beans, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese
SIDES
CHIPS
Corn chips
GUACAMOLE (4oz)
GUACAMOLE (8oz)
SALSA VERDE (4oz)
SALSA VERDE (8oz)
SALSA ROJO (4oz)
SALSA ROJO (8oz)
QUESO (4oz)
QUESO (8oz)
BDM SALSA (4 OZ)
BDM SALSA (8 oz)
BROKE DA MOUTH JARS
SIDE RICE
SIDE BEANS
SIDE FRIES
JALAPENO & CARROTS
NANTACO PIZZA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
Authentic Mexican street-style tacos. We serve tacos, beer, swag and smiles :)
21 Water Street, Nantucket, MA 02554