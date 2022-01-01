Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nantasket Flatts

review star

No reviews yet

145 Nantasket Avenue

Hull, MA 02045

Order Again

Savory Snacks

Irish Egg Rolls

$14.00

hand rolled, cider braised corned beef, aged cheddar, and house made honey mustard

CHOWDER

$8.00+

Jetty Wings

$16.00

Olives n Almonds

$9.00

Burrata App

$16.00

Sweet Corn

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Soup Special cup

$8.00

Soup Special Bowl

$12.00

Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, blueberries, goat cheese, lemon honey vinaigrette (gluten free)

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, avocado, creamy garlic dressing

Burrata Salad

$19.00

FriedGreen Tomato Salad

$17.00

Fall Salad

$17.00

Southern Inspired

Shrimp n Grits

$21.00

Jambalaya

$21.00

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Red Beans n Rice

$21.00

Vegan Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Coastal Cuisine

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Bayou Haddock

$24.00

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$25.00

Southwest Shrimp Bowl

$20.00

Comfort Staples

Steak Tips

$25.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

Steak Bowl

$23.00

Patio Burger

$15.00

twin 4 oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, diced onion, house made pickles, fries

Pub Burger

$14.00

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken, chopped pickles, mayo (on the side), grilled brioche, fries

Florentino Chicken

$24.00

Maple Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cheeseburger Club Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

Veggies Of The Day

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Mashed Croquette

$7.00Out of stock

White Rice

$6.00

Coconut Rice

$7.00

Side House Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Brown Rice

$7.00

Coleslaw

$7.00

Cornbread

$7.00Out of stock

Starch of the day

$7.00

Desserts

Churros And Nutella

$10.00

Dessert of the Day

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$10.00

Kids Chicken N FF

$10.00

BAR PLAYA MENU

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

crispy fried shrimp, our Bang Bang Chile sauce, with ranch sauce for dipping

Lobster Nachos

$36.00Out of stock

fresh lobster, tortilla chips, lobster cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Southwest Egg Rolls

$14.00

hand rolled, chipotle chicken, cheddar jack cheese, sweet corn, black beans, jalapeño, with chipotle ranch sauce

Irish Egg Rolls

$14.00

hand rolled, cider braised corned beef, aged cheddar, and house made honey mustard

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, avocado, creamy garlic dressing

Spicy Tuna Salad

$20.00

spicy tuna, grilled romaine, avocado, sweet corn, tortilla strips, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes

Strawberry Avocado Salad

$17.00

spring mix, strawberries, avocado, red onion, sliced almonds, dijon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, blueberries, goat cheese, lemon honey vinaigrette (gluten free)

Pork BellyTaco

$16.00

crispy braised pork belly, spicy slaw, Granny Smith apple, maple sriracha aioli, (2 tacos per order)

Carne Asada Taco

$16.00

grilled seasoned steak, shaved romano cheese, tomatillo salsa, avocado, cilantro (2 tacos per order)

Blackened Fish Taco

$14.00

fresh haddock-blackened, slaw, pico de Gallo, lime (2 tacos per order)

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken, chopped pickles, mayo (on the side), grilled brioche, fries

Patio Burger

$15.00

twin 4 oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, diced onion, house made pickles, fries

Pork Belly Bowl

$18.00

crispy braised pork belly, riced cauliflower, avocado, Granny Smith apple, red onion, chickpeas

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$25.00

seared ahi AAA tuna, sriracha aioli, coconut rice, avocado, mango salsa, cilantro

Vegan Burrito Bowl

$16.00

sweet corn, black beans, bell peppers, avocado, cilantro, dairy free yogurt, brown rice (gluten free, vegetarian, vegan)

French Fries

$7.00

BAR PLAYA BRUNCH MENU

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Eggrolls

$14.00

Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Acai Bowl

$15.00

Bananutella French Toast

$14.00

Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Brunch Tacos

$10.00

Strawberry Avocado Salad

$17.00

spring mix, strawberries, avocado, red onion, sliced almonds, dijon vinaigrette

Spicy Tuna Salad

$20.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, avocado, creamy garlic dressing

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, blueberries, goat cheese, lemon honey vinaigrette (gluten free)

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Baja Fish Tacos soft shell corn tacos, beer-battered haddock, nappa cabbage, pico de gallo and spicy mayo (has a little kick to it!)

Patio Burger

$15.00

twin 4 oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, diced onion, house made pickles, fries

SweetPotato Bowl

$15.00

Side Home Fries

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

KIDS BAR PLAYA

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

KIDS BRUNCH Scrambled Eggs

$10.00

KIDS BRUNCH Cereal & Milk

$10.00

THURSDAY NIGHT SPECIALS

PBR

$3.00

DIRTY SHIRLEY

$5.00

BUCKET OF 'GANSET'

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nantasket Flatts Kitchen & Bar (aka “The Flatts”) offers a modern American menu served in a laid back and welcoming atmosphere. The vintage nautical décor reflects the history and iconic nature of Nantasket Beach. Here you will find simple, feel good dishes, house made with fresh, local ingredients. An emphasis on apps and handhelds — items meant for a casual outing, and to be shared with friends. We also offer a variety of entrees, healthy options and seasonal seafood specials.

Website

Location

145 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA 02045

Directions

Nantasket Flatts image
Nantasket Flatts image

