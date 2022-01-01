Nantasket Flatts
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Nantasket Flatts Kitchen & Bar (aka “The Flatts”) offers a modern American menu served in a laid back and welcoming atmosphere. The vintage nautical décor reflects the history and iconic nature of Nantasket Beach. Here you will find simple, feel good dishes, house made with fresh, local ingredients. An emphasis on apps and handhelds — items meant for a casual outing, and to be shared with friends. We also offer a variety of entrees, healthy options and seasonal seafood specials.
Location
145 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA 02045
Gallery
