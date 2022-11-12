Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Nantucket Grill Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

5823 Fayeteville Rd.

Durham, NC 27713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Quarter Size
Half Size
Full Size

Specialty Multilayer

24 hour notice required!

Quarter Size

$34.00

3 layers of cake with 2 layers of filling Serves about 12 people approx. 9”x5” *24 hour notice required*

Half Size

$57.00

3 layers of cake with 2 layers of filling Serves about 25 people Approx. 11”x7” *24 hour notice required*

Full Size

$109.00

3 layers of cake with 2 layers of filling Serves about 50 people Approx 11"x14" *24 hour notice required*

Classic Sheet Cakes

24 hour notice required!

1/4 Sheet

$27.00

Single layer cake with frosting serves about 16 people 11”x7”

1/2 Sheet

$46.00

Serves about 32 people single layer cake with frosting 14”x11”

Full Sheet

$90.00

Serves about 64 Double stacked 1/2 sheet cakes with frosting 11”x14”

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5823 Fayeteville Rd., Durham, NC 27713

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nantucket Grill - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,475
5826 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27713
View restaurantnext
Vici Ristobar POS - Vici Ristobar
orange starNo Reviews
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Carrburritos RTP - Boxyard
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Drive RTP, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
orange star4.6 • 674
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
orange starNo Reviews
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
NoDa Brewing Company Tapas - 1118 Environ Way
orange star5.0 • 50
1118 Environ Way Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston