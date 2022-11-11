Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Nantucket Grill - Durham

1,475 Reviews

$$

5826 Fayetteville Rd

#101

Durham, NC 27713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Slice Strawberry Shortcake
Full Slice Strawberry Shortcake
Blackened Salmon Salad

Other Drinks

Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.30Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.30

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.30

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Coke

$2.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.70

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, cheese and sweet corn tossed with southwest seasoning, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.50

Tender jumbo shrimp fried until golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks

Nantucket Nachos

$14.50

Choice of beef or veggie chili topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.50

A blend of spinach, artichoke, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic, baked until bubbling and served with warm pita triangles

Crab Dip

$15.50

Fresh crab meat seasoned and baked in a cheesy cream sauce with green peppers and white onion, topped with chives, and served with warm pita triangles

Soups

Cup Lobster Bisque

$8.00

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Tomato Basil

$7.00

Cup Beef Chili

$7.00

Cup Vegetarian Chili

$7.00

Cup SOD

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Bowl Beef Chili

$12.00

Bowl Vegetarian Chili

$12.00

Bowl SOD

$11.00Out of stock

Quart Lobster Bisque

$19.00

Quart New England Clam Chowder

$19.00

Quart Tomato Basil Soup

$19.00

Quart Beef Chili

$19.00

Quart Vegetarian Chili

$19.00

Specialty Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.50

Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon

Quesadilla Cobb Salad

$19.00

Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17

Fiesta Steak Salad

$19.50

Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce atop mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in blue cheese dressing

Pine Nut Salad

$15.50

A perfect blend of feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, cucumbers, pine nuts, fresh tomatoes, soba pasta noodles and fresh mixed greens tossed with lemon basil dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade Caesar dressing, garnished with croutons, kalamata olives and grated parmesan cheese

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing

Pecan Spinach Salad

$13.50

Fresh Spinach, chopped sweet pecans, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and red onion tossed in a citrus-Dijon dressing

Greek Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese in a homemade Greek dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade Caesar dressing, garnished with croutons, kalamata olives and grated parmesan cheese

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing

Extra Dressing

Specialty Sandwiches

Fresh Maine Lobster Roll

$19.00

Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce

New England Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Golden fried cod on a grilled brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise and apple coleslaw

Clam Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried, served on a grilled, buttered New England roll with apple coleslaw

Shrimp Po’Boy

$14.50

Lightly breaded fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce and diced tomatoes, finished with rémoulade sauce

Tuna Melt

$14.50

Tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled on seeded rye bread

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Cranberry Bog

$14.50

Hot roasted turkey with warm stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise served on a grilled French roll

Turkey Club

$14.50

A triple decker sandwich with roasted turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on toasted white bread

French Dip

$14.50

Thinly sliced hot roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, on a French roll, with a side of au jus

Reuben

$14.50

Hot corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, grilled on seeded rye bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Lunch Special

$11.99

Grilled Sandwiches

1/2 Pound Burger

$12.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Cheese Bacon

$14.50

Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Chipotle Mushroom

$14.50

Topped with mushrooms, provolone cheese and spicy chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Island Burger

$14.50

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Steak Burger

$14.50

Grilled pieces of marinated steak, mushrooms, onions and melted pepper jack cheese served on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

BBQ Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast basted in barbecue sauce, topped with Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.50

Ribeye steak served with sauteéd onions and red peppers, topped with American cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with a pickle spear

Turkey Burger

$14.50

Topped with sliced avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$14.50

Marinated and oven-roasted, topped with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, rémoulade sauce, and served on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Fried Seafood

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Our fresh cod fish, hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with a garnish of apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and fries!

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Fried Sea Scallops

$21.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Seafood Combo Platter

$24.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with French fries or grapes

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Served with French fries or grapes

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Served with grilled bread

Penne Pasta w/ Alfredo

$8.00

Served with grilled bread

Desserts

1/2 Slice Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25

1/2 Slice Triple Chocolate

$5.25

1/2 Choc PB

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Slice Unbirthday

$5.25

1/2 Slice Lemon

$5.25

1/2 Slice Coconut

$5.25

1/2 Slice Tiramisu

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Slice Carrot

$5.25

1/2 Slice Salted Caramel

$5.25

1/2 Slice German

$5.25

1/2 Red Velvet

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Slice Oreo

$5.25

1/2 Slice Piña Paradise

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Slice Butterfinger

$5.25

Full Slice Strawberry Shortcake

$9.50

Full Slice Triple Chocolate

$9.50

Full Slice Chocolate Peanut Butter

$9.50Out of stock

Full Slice Unbirthday

$9.50

Full Slice Lemon

$9.50

Full Slice Coconut

$9.50

Full Slice Tiramisu

$9.50Out of stock

Full Carrot

$9.50

Full Slice Salted Caramel

$9.50

Full Slice German

$9.50

Full Slice Red Velvet

$9.50Out of stock

Full Slice Oreo

$9.50

Full Slice Piña Paradise

$9.50Out of stock

Full Slice Butterfinger

$9.50

Blueberry White Choc Bread Pudding

$4.00+

Banana Pudding

$4.00+

Slice Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Gf Brownies

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$2.75

Choc Chip Cookies

$2.50

Red Velvet Cookies

$2.50

Choc Hazelnut Cookie

$2.50

Sugar (Vegan) Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Keto Choc Chip Cookie Dough Bites

$7.50Out of stock

Dozen cupcakes

$28.00Out of stock

24-hour notice required

6 Pack cupcakes

$15.00Out of stock

Please call for same day availability

Toffee Doodle Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

NY style cheesecake with a shortbread crust.

Strawberry NY Cheesecake

$8.79

Our NY Style Cheesecake, topped with a delicious strawberry glaze & fresh strawberries.

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

$8.79

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.79Out of stock

Side Items

Ciabatta

$0.75

Slice Garlic Bread

$0.50

Pita Bread

$1.99

Side Lobster Cream

$0.99

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.00

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$6.00

Steamed Spinach

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Risotto

$6.00

Herb Rice

$6.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Onion Rings

$5.25

Fruit

$3.50

Cup Pasta Sauce

$3.00

Classic Sandwiches

Whole Sandwich

$13.00

Half Sandwich

$10.00

Pick Two

Pick Two Choices

$15.00

DELI MEATS & MORE

#Chicken Salad

$12.00

1/2 Pound Chicken Salad

$7.00

#Tuna Salad

$12.00

#Turkey

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 Lb Turkey

$5.50Out of stock

#Roast Beef

$12.99Out of stock

#Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Egg Salad

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 Lb Egg Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Dressing

8 ounce Dressing

$5.50

16 ounce Dressing

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5826 Fayetteville Rd, #101, Durham, NC 27713

Directions

Gallery
Nantucket Grill-Durham image
Nantucket Grill-Durham image
Nantucket Grill-Durham image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nantucket Grill - Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
5823 Fayeteville Rd. Durham, NC 27713
View restaurantnext
Vici Ristobar POS - Vici Ristobar
orange starNo Reviews
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Carrburritos RTP - Boxyard
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Drive RTP, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
orange starNo Reviews
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
NoDa Brewing Company Tapas - 1118 Environ Way
orange star5.0 • 50
1118 Environ Way Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston