American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Nantucket Grill - Raleigh

745 Reviews

$$

1145 Falls River Ave

Raleigh, NC 27614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Strawberry Shortcake
Blackened Salmon Salad
Jambalaya Pasta

From the Grill

**this items are NOT available Monday-Friday lunch**

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Surf and Turf

$30.00

Tender 5oz char-grilled filet, lightly seasoned and served with three stuffed jumbo shrimp and one side item

Cajun Ribeye

$27.00

One Grilled Kabob

$18.50

Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice

Two Grilled Kabobs

$23.50

Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice

Herb-Roasted Chicken

$18.50

Slow-roasted with herbs and spices and served with mashed potatoes, seasoned mixed vegetables and our homemade lemon gravy sauce

Half Barbecue Pork Ribs

$17.00

a rack of succulent baby back ribs broiled in barbecue sauce and served with apple coleslaw and one side item

Full Barbecue Pork Ribs

$23.50

a rack of succulent baby back ribs broiled in barbecue sauce and served with apple coleslaw and one side item

Lemon Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

Pastas

**this items are NOT available Monday-Friday lunch**

Spicy Nantucket Seafood Pasta

$24.00

A fresh Maine lobster tail with chunks of salmon, white fish, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mushrooms, and tomato sauce with a touch of spicy seasonings tossed over linguine, topped with scallions and parmesan cheese

Penne Primavera

$18.50

A classic vegetable dish made with fresh seasonal vegetables and tossed in a light marinara sauce with penne pasta

Jambalaya Pasta

$22.00

Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta

Salmon Scampi Pasta

$24.00

Sautéed garlic, white wine, olive oil, fresh basil, parsley and tomatoes served over a bed of linguine, topped with grilled salmon and a touch of parmesan cheese

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Pan-seared boneless chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, broccoli and marsala wine sauce served over linguine pasta topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Angel Hair Mussels

$25.00Out of stock

Seafood Specialties

**this items are NOT available Monday-Friday lunch**

Nantucket Island Stuffed Tilapia

$24.00

Fresh Tilapia stuffed with lump crab meat and baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes, sautéed broccoli and garnished with lobster cream sauce

Baked Sea Scallops

$26.00

Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Baked jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat, served with spinach risotto and mixed vegetables, drizzled with lemon butter sauce

Shrimp Kabob

$21.00

Seasoned and grilled shrimp skewer served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce

Scallop Kabob

$22.00

Seasoned and grilled scallop kabob skewer, served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce

Atlantic Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.

Mahi

$27.00

Scallop Risoto

$30.00

Grouper

$27.00

Appetizers

Fried Clams

$16.50Out of stock

Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, cheese and sweet corn tossed with southwest seasoning, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.50

Tender jumbo shrimp fried until golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks

Nantucket Nachos

$14.50

Choice of beef or veggie chili topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.50

A blend of spinach, artichoke, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic, baked until bubbling and served with warm pita triangles

Crab Dip

$15.50

Fresh crab meat seasoned and baked in a cheesy cream sauce with green peppers and white onion, topped with chives, and served with warm pita triangles

Pimento Cheese Dip

$13.00

Soups

Cup Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Cup Tomato Basil

$7.00

Cup Vegetarian Chili

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Beef Chili

$7.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$14.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Bowl Vegetarian Chili

$12.00

Bowl Beef Chili

$12.00

Quart New England Clam Chowder

$22.00

Quart Lobster Bisque

$22.00

Quart Tomato Basil Soup

$20.00

Quart Vegetarian Chili

$20.00

Quart Beef Chili

$20.00

Specialty Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce atop mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in blue cheese dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.50

Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade Caesar dressing, garnished with croutons, kalamata olives and grated parmesan cheese

Pecan Spinach Salad

$13.50

Fresh Spinach, chopped sweet pecans, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and red onion tossed in a citrus-Dijon dressing

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese in a homemade Greek dressing

Pine Nut Salad

$15.50

A perfect blend of feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, cucumbers, pine nuts, fresh tomatoes, soba pasta noodles and fresh mixed greens tossed with lemon basil dressing

Quesadilla Cobb Salad

$19.00

Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade Caesar dressing, garnished with croutons, kalamata olives and grated parmesan cheese

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing

Extra Dressing

Fiesta Steak Salad

$19.50

Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese

Tuna Salad Special

$23.00Out of stock

Specialty Sandwiches

Fresh Maine Lobster Roll

$19.00

Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce

New England Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Golden fried cod on a grilled brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise and apple coleslaw

Clam Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried, served on a grilled, buttered New England roll with apple coleslaw

Shrimp Po’Boy

$14.50

Lightly breaded fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce and diced tomatoes, finished with rémoulade sauce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Cranberry Bog

$13.00Out of stock

Hot roasted turkey with warm stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise served on a grilled French roll

Turkey Club

$13.00Out of stock

A triple decker sandwich with roasted turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on toasted white bread

French Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced hot roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, on a French roll, with a side of au jus

Reuben

$13.00Out of stock

Hot corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, grilled on seeded rye bread

Grilled Sandwiches

1/2 Pound Burger

$12.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Cheese Bacon

$14.50

Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Chipotle Mushroom

$14.50

Topped with mushrooms, provolone cheese and spicy chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Island Burger

$14.50

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Steak Burger

$14.50

Grilled pieces of marinated steak, mushrooms, onions and melted pepper jack cheese served on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

BBQ Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast basted in barbecue sauce, topped with Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.50

Ribeye steak served with sauteéd onions and red peppers, topped with American cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Turkey Burger

$14.50

Topped with sliced avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$14.50

Marinated and oven-roasted, topped with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, rémoulade sauce, and served on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Fried Seafood

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Fried Sea Scallops

$21.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Whole Belly Clams

$30.00Out of stock

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Seafood Combo Platter

$24.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with French fries or grapes

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Served with French fries or grapes

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Served with grilled bread

Penne Pasta w/ Alfredo

$8.00

Served with grilled bread

Side Items

**Certain items may NOT be available all day**

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

**Not available weekday lunch**

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

**Not available weekday lunch**

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Sauteed Asparagus

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Risotto

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Herb Rice

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Baked Potato

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Side Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$4.75

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Steamed Spinach

$6.00

**NOT available weekday lunch**

Onion Rings

$4.75

Fruit

$3.50

Grapes

$3.50

Side - Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Lobster Sauce

$0.99

Side Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Chips & Pico

$6.50

Side 50/50 Cheese

$0.75

Add Side Bacon Bits

$0.99

Desserts

1/2 Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25

1/2 Coconut Cream

$5.25

1/2 Unbirthday

$5.25

1/2 Bliss

$5.25

1/2 Lemon

$5.25

1/2 Triple Chocolate

$5.25

1/2 Peanut Butter

$5.25

1\2 Butterfinger

$5.25

Choc-Latte

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Pina Paradise

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Red Velvet

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Oreo

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Chocolate Strawberry

$5.25Out of stock

1\2 German Chocolate

$5.25Out of stock

American ShortCake

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Thin Mint

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Toffee

$5.25Out of stock

Full Strawberry Shortcake

$9.50

Full Coconut Cream Cake

$9.50

Full Unbirthday

$9.50

Full Bliss

$9.50

Full Lemon Delight Cake

$9.50

Full Salted Caramel

$9.50

Full Peanut Butter

$9.50

Full Butterfinger

$9.50

Choc-Latte

$9.50Out of stock

Full Toffee Dream

$9.50Out of stock

Red Velvet

$9.50Out of stock

Full Pina Paradise

$9.50Out of stock

Full Oreo

$9.50Out of stock

Full Choc Strawberry Shortcake

$9.50Out of stock

Full German Chocolate

Out of stock

Full American Shortcake

$9.50Out of stock

Full Thin Mint

$9.50Out of stock

Friday Special

Solo Lobster Tail

$15.00

single lobster tail, no sides.

Lobster Tail

$29.95
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh, NC 27614

