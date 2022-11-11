Nantucket Grill - Raleigh
From the Grill
Filet Mignon
Surf and Turf
Tender 5oz char-grilled filet, lightly seasoned and served with three stuffed jumbo shrimp and one side item
Cajun Ribeye
One Grilled Kabob
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
Two Grilled Kabobs
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
Herb-Roasted Chicken
Slow-roasted with herbs and spices and served with mashed potatoes, seasoned mixed vegetables and our homemade lemon gravy sauce
Half Barbecue Pork Ribs
a rack of succulent baby back ribs broiled in barbecue sauce and served with apple coleslaw and one side item
Full Barbecue Pork Ribs
a rack of succulent baby back ribs broiled in barbecue sauce and served with apple coleslaw and one side item
Lemon Chicken
Pastas
Spicy Nantucket Seafood Pasta
A fresh Maine lobster tail with chunks of salmon, white fish, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mushrooms, and tomato sauce with a touch of spicy seasonings tossed over linguine, topped with scallions and parmesan cheese
Penne Primavera
A classic vegetable dish made with fresh seasonal vegetables and tossed in a light marinara sauce with penne pasta
Jambalaya Pasta
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
Salmon Scampi Pasta
Sautéed garlic, white wine, olive oil, fresh basil, parsley and tomatoes served over a bed of linguine, topped with grilled salmon and a touch of parmesan cheese
Chicken Marsala
Pan-seared boneless chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, broccoli and marsala wine sauce served over linguine pasta topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Angel Hair Mussels
Seafood Specialties
Nantucket Island Stuffed Tilapia
Fresh Tilapia stuffed with lump crab meat and baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes, sautéed broccoli and garnished with lobster cream sauce
Baked Sea Scallops
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Stuffed Shrimp
Baked jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat, served with spinach risotto and mixed vegetables, drizzled with lemon butter sauce
Shrimp Kabob
Seasoned and grilled shrimp skewer served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce
Scallop Kabob
Seasoned and grilled scallop kabob skewer, served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce
Atlantic Grilled Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
Crab Cakes
Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.
Mahi
Scallop Risoto
Grouper
Appetizers
Fried Clams
Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, cheese and sweet corn tossed with southwest seasoning, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
Buffalo Shrimp
Tender jumbo shrimp fried until golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks
Nantucket Nachos
Choice of beef or veggie chili topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions
Chicken Wings
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)
Chicken Tenders
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A blend of spinach, artichoke, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic, baked until bubbling and served with warm pita triangles
Crab Dip
Fresh crab meat seasoned and baked in a cheesy cream sauce with green peppers and white onion, topped with chives, and served with warm pita triangles
Pimento Cheese Dip
Soups
Cup Lobster Bisque
Cup Tomato Basil
Cup Vegetarian Chili
New England Clam Chowder
Cup Beef Chili
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl Vegetarian Chili
Bowl Beef Chili
Quart New England Clam Chowder
Quart Lobster Bisque
Quart Tomato Basil Soup
Quart Vegetarian Chili
Quart Beef Chili
Specialty Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce atop mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in blue cheese dressing
Blackened Salmon Salad
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade Caesar dressing, garnished with croutons, kalamata olives and grated parmesan cheese
Pecan Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, chopped sweet pecans, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and red onion tossed in a citrus-Dijon dressing
Garden Salad
Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese in a homemade Greek dressing
Pine Nut Salad
A perfect blend of feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, cucumbers, pine nuts, fresh tomatoes, soba pasta noodles and fresh mixed greens tossed with lemon basil dressing
Quesadilla Cobb Salad
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade Caesar dressing, garnished with croutons, kalamata olives and grated parmesan cheese
Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing
Extra Dressing
Fiesta Steak Salad
Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese
Tuna Salad Special
Specialty Sandwiches
Fresh Maine Lobster Roll
Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll
Crab Cake Sandwich
New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce
New England Fish Sandwich
Golden fried cod on a grilled brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise and apple coleslaw
Clam Roll
Whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried, served on a grilled, buttered New England roll with apple coleslaw
Shrimp Po’Boy
Lightly breaded fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce and diced tomatoes, finished with rémoulade sauce
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Cranberry Bog
Hot roasted turkey with warm stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise served on a grilled French roll
Turkey Club
A triple decker sandwich with roasted turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on toasted white bread
French Dip
Thinly sliced hot roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, on a French roll, with a side of au jus
Reuben
Hot corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, grilled on seeded rye bread
Grilled Sandwiches
1/2 Pound Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Cheese Bacon
Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Chipotle Mushroom
Topped with mushrooms, provolone cheese and spicy chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Island Burger
Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Steak Burger
Grilled pieces of marinated steak, mushrooms, onions and melted pepper jack cheese served on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
BBQ Monterey Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast basted in barbecue sauce, topped with Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye steak served with sauteéd onions and red peppers, topped with American cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Turkey Burger
Topped with sliced avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
Marinated and oven-roasted, topped with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, rémoulade sauce, and served on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Fried Seafood
Fish and Chips
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item
Fried Shrimp
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item
Fried Sea Scallops
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item
Whole Belly Clams
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item
Seafood Combo Platter
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item
Kids Menu
Side Items
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
**Not available weekday lunch**
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
**Not available weekday lunch**
Steamed Broccoli
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Sauteed Broccoli
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Steamed Asparagus
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Sauteed Asparagus
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Risotto
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Herb Rice
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Mashed Potatoes
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Baked Potato
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Baked Sweet Potato
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Side Fries
Coleslaw
Sauteed Spinach
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Steamed Spinach
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Onion Rings
Fruit
Grapes
Side - Grilled Chicken
Side Lobster Sauce
Side Parmesan Cheese
Chips & Pico
Side 50/50 Cheese
Add Side Bacon Bits
Desserts
1/2 Strawberry Shortcake
1/2 Coconut Cream
1/2 Unbirthday
1/2 Bliss
1/2 Lemon
1/2 Triple Chocolate
1/2 Peanut Butter
1\2 Butterfinger
Choc-Latte
1/2 Pina Paradise
1/2 Red Velvet
1/2 Oreo
1/2 Chocolate Strawberry
1\2 German Chocolate
American ShortCake
1/2 Thin Mint
1/2 Toffee
Full Strawberry Shortcake
Full Coconut Cream Cake
Full Unbirthday
Full Bliss
Full Lemon Delight Cake
Full Salted Caramel
Full Peanut Butter
Full Butterfinger
Full Toffee Dream
Red Velvet
Full Pina Paradise
Full Oreo
Full Choc Strawberry Shortcake
Full German Chocolate
Full American Shortcake
Full Thin Mint
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh, NC 27614