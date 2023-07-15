Main

Nanu's #1. 1 Chicken Sando W/Fries

$9.49

served with pickles,jalapeno,coleslaw and nanu's sauce ADD cheese

Nanu's #2. 2 Chicken Sando W/Fries

$13.49

served with pickles,jalapeno,coleslaw and nanu's sauce ADD cheese

Nanu's #3. 2 Chicken Tenders W/Fries

$11.49

served with house waffle,pickles,jalapeno and nanu's sauce ADD CHEESE

Nanu's #4. 1 Chicken Tenders + 1 Chicken sando W/Fries

$12.49

served with pickles,jalapeno,coleslaw and nanu's sauce ADD cheese

Nanu's #5. 1 Hot Honey Chicken Sando W/Fries

$10.49

served with pickles,jalapeno,coleslaw and nanu's sauce ADD cheese

Nanu's #6. 3 Hot Honey chicken tenders W/Fries

$13.49

served with house waffle,pickles,jalapeno and nanu's sauce

Nanu's #7. Loaded cheese fries

$11.49

Crispy fries topped with choppen Nashville style hot chicken tenders,cheese,coleslaw,jalapeno and pickles drizzeled with Nanu's sauce.

Nanu's #8.Hot Chicken tender wrap

$7.49

white tortilla topped with chopped chicken tenders,cheese,coleslaw,jalapeno and pickles drizzeled with Nanu's sauce

Nanu's #9. 1 Cauli sando w/fries

$11.49

served with pickles,jalapeno,coleslaw and nanu's sauce ADD cheese

Nanu's #10. 2 cauli tenders W/fries

$13.49

served with house waffle,coleslaw,pickles,jalapeno and nanus sauce

Nanu's #11.Shrimp wrap w/fries

$13.99

white tortilla topped with jumbo shrimp,coleslaw,jalapeno, pickles drizzeled with Nanu's sauce

Nanu's #12.Shrimp loaded fries

$13.99

Crispy fries topped with jumbo shrimp,cheese,coleslaw,jalapeno and pickles drizzeled with Nanu's sauce.

Nanu's#13.3pc Wings w/fries

$11.99

chicken wings served with house waffle, pickles, jalapeno

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Single Sando

$6.99

Single Tender

$4.99

Honey Hot Chicken Sando

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Coleslaw

$3.50

Waffle Sando

$7.99

Chicken Tender Wrap

$7.99

Shrimp Wrap

$8.99

Honey Hot Chicken Tender Wrap

$7.99

3 wings with fries

$11.49

3 hot honey chicken wings

$12.00

Rice pudding

$5.99

Jaman

$5.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Vanilla Pudding

$5.99

Strawberry Pudding

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Cheesecake Smoothie

Vanilla Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.99

Chocolate Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.99

Oreo & Cream Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Drinks 16 oz

$2.49