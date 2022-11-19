American
Bars & Lounges
Napa at Kingsley
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
situated in northern california, napa valley is recognized for its unique culinary style and personality—featuring local, fresh ingredients prepared simply. with a passion for scratch cooking, bold wines at great prices, and a vineyard aesthetic, napa on providence aims to bring a comfortable dining experience and seasonal fare to charlotte, nc.
Location
1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC 29715
