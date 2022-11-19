Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Napa at Kingsley

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101

Fort Mill, SC 29715

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Grilled Salmon Dinner

Starters

Note protein add-ons are an additional charge.

Butternut Squash Bisque

$10.00

spiced pumpkin seeds, goat cheese mousse

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine hearts, toasted preserved lemon croutons, shaved parmesan

Napa Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, spiced apples, pickled red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

arugula, baby beet & apple salad, sherry vinaigrette, candied pecan, goat cheese

Soup of the Day

$10.00

house-made with local, fresh ingredients

Small Plates

Burrata

$17.00

olive tapenade, arugula, lemon olive oil, toasted baguette

Charcuterie

$22.00

meats: salami cacciatore, finocchiona, salami truffle sangiovese cheeses: blue asher cheese, boucheron lumberjack, shepherds blend accompanied by whole grain mustard, cornichons, marinated olives, spiced apple compote, honey, house-made lavash

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

calabrian chiles, citrus salt, lemon aioli

Duck Gnocchi

$17.00

citrus gnocchi, confit duck leg, drunken cranberries, butternut squash, brown butter, arugula

Lump Crab Cakes

$20.00

remoulade, shaved brussels salad

Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

$13.00

crispy polenta, pomodoro sauce, pesto, parmesan, micro basil

P.E.I. Mussels

$17.00

white wine brodo, shallots & garlic, fresh herbs, toasted baguette

Tuna Niçoise

$18.00

red bliss potatoes, haricot verts, egg, oven-dried tomatoes, olive emulsion, dijon vinaigrette

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

horseradish aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, capers, shaved parmesan, crostini

Flatbreads

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00

drunken fig purée, gorgonzola, white cheddar, arugula, extra virgin olive oil

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, micro basil

Roasted Brussels Pizza

$16.00

brussels sprout, roasted apple, smoked bacon, pecan, gorgonzola & cheddar cheese

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$16.00

pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, hot calabrese, fennel sausage, calabrian chiles, fresh herbs

Dinner

Blackened Shrimp Entree

$32.00

creamy herb barley, parsnip purée, preserved lemon butter, shaved brussels salad

Braised Pork Shank

$34.00

mascarpone & smoked bacon polenta, glazed root vegetables, crispy parsnips, red wine pork jus

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$30.00

roasted root vegetables, butternut squash purée, cranberry gastrique, herb salad

Grilled Swordfish

$34.00

toasted almond & cranberry wild rice pilaf, sautéed broccolini, citrus beurre blanc, crispy parsnips

Mushroom Raviolo Dinner

$28.00

roasted mushroom & black truffle, sage-brown butter, herb salad

Pan-Seared Duck Breast

$38.00

duck confit barley, butternut squash, sautéed kale, sour cherry duck jus

Pan-Seared Filet

$45.00

lyonnaise potatoes, roasted garlic parmesan broccolini, black truffle butter

Lunch - Entrees

Grilled Salmon Lunch

$21.00

roasted root vegetables, butternut squash purée, cranberry gastrique, herb salad

Mozzarella-Stuffed Meatball Bucatini Lunch

$18.00

pomodoro, garlic butter, white wine, blistered grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, fresh basil

Mushroom Raviolo Lunch

$19.00

roasted mushroom & black truffle, sage-brown butter, herb salad

Prime Ranch Steak Lunch

$25.00

lyonnaise potatoes, roasted garlic parmesan broccolini, black truffle butter

Quiche of the Day

$18.00

house-made daily, mixed green salad, fresh fruit, ask about our daily preparation

Lunch - Sandwiches

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

remoulade, greens, pickled red onions, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

olive tapenade, arugula, parmesan, toasted baguette

Napa Pressed Sandwich

$16.00

white cheddar, gorgonzola, spiced apples, arugula, calabrian chiles, toasted baguette

Steak Burger

$18.00

white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked applewood bacon, tomato, greens, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Lunch - Entrée Salads

Caesar Salad Base

$6.00

romaine hearts, toasted preserved lemon croutons, shaved parmesan

Chicken Salad Base

$6.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, spiced apples, pickled red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad Base

$6.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, avocado, egg, smoked bacon, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Napa Salad Base

$7.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, spiced apples, pickled red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Steak Salad Base

$6.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, pickled onions, creamy garlic dressing

Beet Salad Base

$8.00

arugula, beet vinaigrette, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Extras

Broccolini

$9.00

roasted garlic, white wine, chili flake

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

drunken cranberries, sage, cranberry gastrique

Creamy Polenta

$9.00

mascarpone & smoked bacon

Herb Fries

$9.00

house-cut

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$9.00

caramelized onions, shaved parmesan

Roasted Mushrooms

$9.00

brown butter, fines herbes

Roasted Root Vegetables

$9.00

honey glazed

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$10.00

classic apple cobbler, vanilla bean gelato, caramel sauce

Double Chocolate Bread Pudding

$11.00

mocha gelato, chocolate sauce

Exotic Bomba

$10.00

vanilla bean chantilly, fresh berries, mint leaf, mixed berry sauce

Pumpkin Latte Crème Brulée

$10.00

marshmallow fluff, toasted walnuts

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$11.00

spiced chantilly cream, honey drizzle, graham cracker crumble

Brunch

Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

white cheddar & chive waffle, spicy maple syrup, fresh herbs

Crab Cake Benedict

$22.00

english muffin, arugula, poached eggs, hollandaise, roasted potatoes

Duck Confit Hash

$18.00

roasted potatoes, kale, butternut squash, caramelized onions, poached eggs, hollandaise

French Toast

$16.00

house-made brioche, apple-cinnamon compote, syrup, powdered sugar, applewood smoked bacon

Napa Benedict

$18.00

english muffin, mashed avocado, salted tomato, prosciutto di parma, poached eggs, hollandaise, roasted potatoes

Prime Ranch Steak & Eggs

$24.00

roasted potatoes, roasted garlic parmesan broccolini, two eggs your way, hollandaise

Sausage Frittata

$17.00

house-made fennel sausage, calabrian chiles, fresh mozzarella, fresh herbs, roasted potatoes

Smoked Salmon Frittata

$18.00

capers, tomatoes, pickled red onions, arugula

Vegetable Omelet

$16.00

sautéed broccolini, brussels sprouts, goat cheese, fresh herbs, roasted potatoes

Kids

Cheese Burger Kids

$7.00

Cheese Pizza Kids

$7.00

Chicken Tenders Kids

$7.00

French Toast Kids

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Kids

$7.00

Pasta Alfredo Kids

$7.00

Pasta Butter Kids

$7.00

Pasta Pomodoro Kids

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza Kids

$7.00

Waffle Kids

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
situated in northern california, napa valley is recognized for its unique culinary style and personality—featuring local, fresh ingredients prepared simply. with a passion for scratch cooking, bold wines at great prices, and a vineyard aesthetic, napa on providence aims to bring a comfortable dining experience and seasonal fare to charlotte, nc.

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Banner pic
Main pic

