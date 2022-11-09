Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1727 TEXAS AVE S

COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PALO ALTO DIP
TONY'S BOW TIE
CHICKEN PARMESAN

STARTERS

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$13.00

Polenta-coated fried calamari and zucchini.

CHONBURI SHRIMP

CHONBURI SHRIMP

$13.00

Six spicy fried shrimp served over Napa slaw.

CRISPY BRUSSELS

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$9.00

Flash fried brussels with balsamic glaze and our homemade candied pecans and apples Gluten-Free

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

Fresh, hand-pressed Hass avocados. Served with corn tortilla chips.

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$9.00

Homemade, topped with feta, kalamata olives, and garlic oil.

MEDITERRANEAN PLATE

$13.00

Tzatziki, tabbouleh, tapenade, and hummus of the day. Served with warm flat bread and fresh veggies.

PALO ALTO DIP

PALO ALTO DIP

$10.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and green onions blended with ricotta and cream cheese.

SESAME CRUSTED TUNA

SESAME CRUSTED TUNA

$12.00

Sushi grade tuna crusted in sesame seeds. Accompanied by fresh avocado, wasabi, soy and ginger Asian sauce.

TOMATO BURRATA

TOMATO BURRATA

$12.00

Fresh creamy burrata served on a bed of fresh campari, heirloom grape tomatoes, and pistachio pesto. Topped with EVOO, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.

WOOD-FIRED AVOCADO

WOOD-FIRED AVOCADO

$10.00

Grilled Hass avocado filled with chimichurri sauce on top of a bed of sweet corn salsa.

CALAMARI **LUNCH**

CALAMARI **LUNCH**

$12.00

Polenta-coated fried calamari and zucchini.

SOUP & SALAD

CHOPPED BABY KALE SALAD

CHOPPED BABY KALE SALAD

$14.00

A refreshing blend of dried cranberries, green apples, roasted almonds, oven roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, and baby kale tossed in our house balsamic vinaigrette.

AHI AND AVOCADO SALAD

AHI AND AVOCADO SALAD

$18.00

Seared Ahi tuna and fresh avocado over a bed of spring mix with red and yellow peppers, finished with our homemade ponzu sauce.

CALIFORNIA COBB SALAD

CALIFORNIA COBB SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.

SPINACH LEMONETTE

SPINACH LEMONETTE

$12.00

Organic spinach with sliced apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, and bacon, tossed in lemonette dressing.

GRILLED FILET & ASPARAGUS SALAD

GRILLED FILET & ASPARAGUS SALAD

$18.00

Black Angus filet and grilled asparagus, hard-boiled egg, carrots, tomatoes, green onions, and bleu cheese crumbles with our homemade bleu cheese dressing.

ARUGULA BEET SALAD

ARUGULA BEET SALAD

$14.00

Arugula, beets. mandarin oranges, pears, red onions, toasted pecans, and goat cheese with a red wine vinaigrette.

LARGE TOMATO BISQUE

LARGE TOMATO BISQUE

$8.00

Creamy tomato bisque

LARGE SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00
SMALL TOMATO BISQUE $6

SMALL TOMATO BISQUE $6

$6.00

SMALL SOUP OF THE DAY $6

$6.00
LARGE HOUSE SALAD

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

A large portion of spring mix, carrots, croutons, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing.

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

LARGE PARM SALAD

$8.00
SMALL AHI SALAD

SMALL AHI SALAD

$7.50

Seared Ahi tuna and fresh avocado over a bed of spring mix with red and yellow peppers, finished with our homemade ponzu sauce.

SMALL ARUGULA BEET

$7.50

Arugula, beets. mandarin oranges, pears, red onions, toasted pecans, and goat cheese with a red wine vinaigrette.

SMALL CALIFORNIA COBB

SMALL CALIFORNIA COBB

$8.00

Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.

SMALL CHOPPED KALE

SMALL CHOPPED KALE

$7.50

A refreshing blend of dried cranberries, green apples, roasted almonds, oven roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, and baby kale tossed in our house balsamic vinaigrette.

SMALL SPINACH LEMONETTE

$7.00

Organic spinach with sliced apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, and bacon, tossed in lemonette dressing.

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

A refreshing portion of spring mix, carrots, croutons, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing.

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

SMALL CREAMY PARM

$6.00

BURGERS & FLATS

BAKERSFIELD CHEDDAR BURGER

BAKERSFIELD CHEDDAR BURGER

$14.00

All brisket, all-natural, grass-fed Angus burger, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and aioli.

MEATBALL HOAGIE

MEATBALL HOAGIE

$13.00

Homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs over marinara, parmigiana and melted mozzarella.

GUAC BURGER

GUAC BURGER

$14.00

All brisket, all-natural, grass-fed Angus burger, topped with our Homemade Guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.00

Award-winning veggie burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our homemade aioli.

LAMB FLAT

LAMB FLAT

$14.00

Grilled, shaved lamb on toasted flat bread with romaine, tomato, red onion, and yogurt sauce.

CHICKEN FLAT

CHICKEN FLAT

$13.00

All-natural, grilled chicken with romaine, tomato, red onion, and yogurt sauce.

STEAK FLAT

STEAK FLAT

$15.00

Served with sauteed onions and mushrooms with Chimayo spread, romaine, sliced tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella.

SIDES

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.00

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

SPINACH

$4.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.00

SIDE POBLANO MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

SIDE PASTA

$6.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

ASPARAGUS

$4.00

CHIPS

$2.00

FIESTA CORN

$4.00

RICE

$3.00

FRUIT

$4.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$6.00

GF BREAD

$2.00

AHI TUNA

$6.00

1 MEATBALL

$1.50

SD 5OZ BEEF TND

$7.00

SD 5OZ CHKN

$5.00

SD 5OZ SALMON

$6.00

SD 6 SHRIMP

$7.00
SD HOUSE SALAD

SD HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

Side portion of spring mix, carrots, croutons, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing.

SD CAESAR SALAD

SD CAESAR SALAD

$3.00
SD CREAMY PARM SALAD

SD CREAMY PARM SALAD

$3.00
SD TOMATO BISQUE

SD TOMATO BISQUE

$3.00

SD SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.00

DESSERT

GHIRARDELLI BROWNIE

$8.00

Flourless brownie topped with vanilla bean gelato, whip cream, and drizzled with a warm chocolate ganache.

CHEF'S NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Rich and creamy cheesecake with your choice of salted caramel, fresh strawberry sauce, or chocolate ganache topping.

BANANA CRUMBLE

$8.00

Sliced bananas cooked in brown sugar, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, oat crumble topping, and topped with homemade vanilla gelato and salted caramel drizzle.

TIRAMISU

$8.00

The classic Italian dolce made with Kahlua espresso, and lady fingers

SMALL GELATO

$3.50

MEDIUM GELATO

$4.50

GELATO TRIO

$8.50

GELATO PINT

$9.95

GELATO QUART

$12.95

KID GELATO

$1.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's dinners are for our guests 12 and under and include a drink, a scoop of house-made gelato.

KID'S CHEESE PIZZA

$7.50

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.50

Four cheese raviolis with your choice of sauce.

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.50

Grilled Chicken served with side of pasta.

MAC & CHEESE

$7.50

Rotini macaroni baked in a creamy, roasted poblano cheese sauce with toasted bread crumbs. (Can be a little spicy for some)

KID'S PEPPERONI PIZZA

$7.50

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$7.50

Spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with one meatball.

KID DOUGH$

ADULT KID CHARGE

$2.00

KIDS SIDE PASTA

$3.00

FAMILY MEALS

FAMILY PACK: SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$48.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce and homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano. Served with choice of House salad or Caesar salad to fit portion. Along with bread sticks.

FAMILY PACK: TONY'S BOW TIE

$48.00

All-natural, wood-fired grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, peas, and red onions, sauteed in alfredo sauce. Served with choice of House salad or Caesar salad to fit portion. Along with breadsticks.

FAMILY PACK: LASAGNA

$48.00

8" WOOD-FIRED PIZZA

8" MUSH N' SPIN

8" MUSH N' SPIN

$11.00

Mushroom, spinach, caramelized onion, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, and fried brussel sprout leaves garnished with white truffle oil.

8" BRAZOS BBQ CHICKEN

8" BRAZOS BBQ CHICKEN

$11.00

All-natural chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, red onions, and garnished with cilantro.

8" CARNIVORE

8" CARNIVORE

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, red peppers, and prosciutto.

8" CHEESE

8" CHEESE

$10.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand-grated Parmigiano, and fontina.

8" HALF / HALF

8" MARGHERITA

8" MARGHERITA

$11.00

Tomato sauce, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil, and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes.

8" PEPPERONI

8" PEPPERONI

$11.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, and pepperoni.

8" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA

8" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA

$11.00

Fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, and baby arugula in lemonette with shaved parmigiano.

8" TRUFFLE & DATE

8" TRUFFLE & DATE

$11.00

Prosciutto, dates, fontina, mozzarella, red onions, and white truffle oil.

8' CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA

8' CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA

$12.00

12" WOOD-FIRED PIZZA

12" CHEESE

12" CHEESE

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand-grated Parmigiano, and fontina.

12" MARGHERITA

12" MARGHERITA

$17.00

Tomato sauce, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil, and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes.

12" TRUFFLE & DATE

12" TRUFFLE & DATE

$18.00

Prosciutto, dates, fontina, mozzarella, red onions, and white truffle oil.

12" BRAZOS BBQ CHICKEN

12" BRAZOS BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00

All-natural chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, red onions, and garnished with cilantro.

12" PEPPERONI

12" PEPPERONI

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, and pepperoni.

12" MUSH N' SPIN

12" MUSH N' SPIN

$17.00

Mushroom, spinach, caramelized onion, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, and fried brussel sprout leaves garnished with white truffle oil.

12" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA

12" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA

$17.00

Fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, and baby arugula in lemonette with shaved parmigiano.

12" CARNIVORE

12" CARNIVORE

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, red peppers, and prosciutto.

12' CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA

12' CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA

$17.00

12" HALF/HALF PIZZA

DINNER PASTA

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$15.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce and three homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano.

ZUCCHINI PRIMAVERA

ZUCCHINI PRIMAVERA

$16.00

Fresh cut zucchini noodles with peas, mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and red onions in a marinara sauce.

SPINACH AND KALE RAVIOLI

SPINACH AND KALE RAVIOLI

$18.00

Ravioli stuffed with spinach, kale, ricotta, and mozzarella with mushrooms and shallots in a white wine cream sauce.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.00

Freshly baked chicken breast, flash-fried, topped with marinara, mozzarella, and Parmigiana. Served with a side of pasta.

TONY'S BOW TIE

TONY'S BOW TIE

$19.00

All-natural, wood-fired grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, peas, and red onions, sauteed in alfredo sauce.

POBLANO MAC N' CHEESE

POBLANO MAC N' CHEESE

$16.00

Rotini macaroni baked in a creamy, roasted poblano cheese sauce and topped with toasted bread crumbs.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$18.00

Grilled shrimp sauteed in our homemade alfredo sauce served over fettuccine noodles and corn salsa.

D 4 CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.00

STEAKS & GRILL

CITRUS CHICKEN

CITRUS CHICKEN

$21.00

All-natural, frenched breast of chicken, pan-seared and finished in ur wood-burning oven. Topped with lemon white wine butter sauce. Served with sauteed spinach and mashed potatoes.

COSTA RICAN WHITE FISH

COSTA RICAN WHITE FISH

$19.00

Rain-forest raised and served over sauteed zucchini, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and topped with a creamy alfredo sauce.

DANISH PORK RIBS

$21.00

Half rack of Danish Pork Ribs, side of fries and a side of Napa slaw

FILET (7 oz.)

FILET (7 oz.)

$30.00

7 oz. Filet served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.

FILET KABOB

FILET KABOB

$19.00

Skewered tenderloin grilled with zucchini, red onion, and red peppers. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$22.00

Sustainable Verlasso salmon filet grilled with a roasted tomato and garlic sauce, topped with a balsamic glaze. Served with fresh veggies.

LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$27.00

Free-range New Zealand Premium with a Cabernet reduction sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

REDFISH TROPICALE

REDFISH TROPICALE

$25.00

Redfish with sliced avocado, tomato, and seasoned rice, with roasted corn salsa, drizzled with cilantro citrus vinaigrette.

RIB-EYE (12 oz.)

RIB-EYE (12 oz.)

$31.00

12 oz. Ribeye served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.

Bacon Jam Pork Chop

$22.00Out of stock

PRIME STRIP

$34.00Out of stock

16 oz USDA Prime Strip Cooked over Wood-Fired grill. Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and a chimichurri sauce.

Beer

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

Blue Moon Btl

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Miller Light Btl

$4.00

Dos xx Btl

$5.00

Stella Artois Btl

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Wine

Seaglass Riesling Btl

$26.00

Messina Hof Moscato Btl

$26.00

Conundrum Btl

$42.00

Porta Vita Rosso Btl

$26.00

Mcpherson Cellars Sangiovese Btl

$46.00

Becker Vineyards Tempranillo Btl

$38.00

Messina Hof Beau Btl

$26.00

Napa Cellars Zinfandel Btl

$42.00

Hayes Ranch Merlot Btl

$30.00

Wente Vineyards "Sandstone" Merlot Btl

$44.00

Colombia Merlot Btl

$34.00

Proverbs Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$26.00

Ely Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$42.00

Bellacosa Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$36.00

Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$42.00Out of stock

Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$40.00

Louis Cab Btl

$48.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$34.00

Ely Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$38.00

Simi Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$42.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$26.00

Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio Btl

$34.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Btl

$42.00

J Vineyards Pinot Grigio Btl

$42.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Btl

$32.00

Llano Estacado Pinot Grigio Btl

$34.00

Lesse Fitch Pinot Noir Btl

$28.00

Artessa Pinot Noir Btl

$34.00

Meiomi PInot Noir Btl

$40.00

Banshee Pinot Noir Btl

$42.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay Btl

$30.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Btl

$26.00

Wente Vineyards Chardonnay Btl

$38.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay Btl

$42.00

Alamos Malbec Btl

$26.00

Antigal Uno Malbec Btl

$38.00

Rodney Strong Rose of Pinot Noir Btl

$42.00

Becker Vineyards Rose Provencal Btl

$42.00

Messina Hof Sophia Maria Rose Btl

$35.00

Fleur De Prairie Rose Btl

$34.00

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$88.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$86.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$98.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$58.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$78.00

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Champagne

$90.00

Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon

$98.00

Orin Swift Papillon Blend

$112.00

The Prisoner Red Blend

$65.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00
Sangiovese

Sangiovese

$9.00+

Light Red wine composed of Sangiovese grapes grown by Reddy Vineyards near Navasota and the Brazos River. The product is a well-balanced, fruit forward, light red wine perfect for summer.

BEVERAGES

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.95

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.95

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

PELLEGRINO LITER

$4.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

COCA-COLA

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.25

JUICE