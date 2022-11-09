- Home
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
No reviews yet
1727 TEXAS AVE S
COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
CALAMARI
Polenta-coated fried calamari and zucchini.
CHONBURI SHRIMP
Six spicy fried shrimp served over Napa slaw.
CRISPY BRUSSELS
Flash fried brussels with balsamic glaze and our homemade candied pecans and apples Gluten-Free
GUACAMOLE
Fresh, hand-pressed Hass avocados. Served with corn tortilla chips.
HUMMUS
Homemade, topped with feta, kalamata olives, and garlic oil.
MEDITERRANEAN PLATE
Tzatziki, tabbouleh, tapenade, and hummus of the day. Served with warm flat bread and fresh veggies.
PALO ALTO DIP
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and green onions blended with ricotta and cream cheese.
SESAME CRUSTED TUNA
Sushi grade tuna crusted in sesame seeds. Accompanied by fresh avocado, wasabi, soy and ginger Asian sauce.
TOMATO BURRATA
Fresh creamy burrata served on a bed of fresh campari, heirloom grape tomatoes, and pistachio pesto. Topped with EVOO, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.
WOOD-FIRED AVOCADO
Grilled Hass avocado filled with chimichurri sauce on top of a bed of sweet corn salsa.
CALAMARI **LUNCH**
Polenta-coated fried calamari and zucchini.
SOUP & SALAD
CHOPPED BABY KALE SALAD
A refreshing blend of dried cranberries, green apples, roasted almonds, oven roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, and baby kale tossed in our house balsamic vinaigrette.
AHI AND AVOCADO SALAD
Seared Ahi tuna and fresh avocado over a bed of spring mix with red and yellow peppers, finished with our homemade ponzu sauce.
CALIFORNIA COBB SALAD
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.
SPINACH LEMONETTE
Organic spinach with sliced apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, and bacon, tossed in lemonette dressing.
GRILLED FILET & ASPARAGUS SALAD
Black Angus filet and grilled asparagus, hard-boiled egg, carrots, tomatoes, green onions, and bleu cheese crumbles with our homemade bleu cheese dressing.
ARUGULA BEET SALAD
Arugula, beets. mandarin oranges, pears, red onions, toasted pecans, and goat cheese with a red wine vinaigrette.
LARGE TOMATO BISQUE
Creamy tomato bisque
LARGE SOUP OF THE DAY
SMALL TOMATO BISQUE $6
SMALL SOUP OF THE DAY $6
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
A large portion of spring mix, carrots, croutons, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing.
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
LARGE PARM SALAD
SMALL AHI SALAD
Seared Ahi tuna and fresh avocado over a bed of spring mix with red and yellow peppers, finished with our homemade ponzu sauce.
SMALL ARUGULA BEET
Arugula, beets. mandarin oranges, pears, red onions, toasted pecans, and goat cheese with a red wine vinaigrette.
SMALL CALIFORNIA COBB
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.
SMALL CHOPPED KALE
A refreshing blend of dried cranberries, green apples, roasted almonds, oven roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, and baby kale tossed in our house balsamic vinaigrette.
SMALL SPINACH LEMONETTE
Organic spinach with sliced apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, and bacon, tossed in lemonette dressing.
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
A refreshing portion of spring mix, carrots, croutons, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing.
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
SMALL CREAMY PARM
BURGERS & FLATS
BAKERSFIELD CHEDDAR BURGER
All brisket, all-natural, grass-fed Angus burger, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and aioli.
MEATBALL HOAGIE
Homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs over marinara, parmigiana and melted mozzarella.
GUAC BURGER
All brisket, all-natural, grass-fed Angus burger, topped with our Homemade Guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Award-winning veggie burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our homemade aioli.
LAMB FLAT
Grilled, shaved lamb on toasted flat bread with romaine, tomato, red onion, and yogurt sauce.
CHICKEN FLAT
All-natural, grilled chicken with romaine, tomato, red onion, and yogurt sauce.
STEAK FLAT
Served with sauteed onions and mushrooms with Chimayo spread, romaine, sliced tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella.
SIDES
BASKET OF FRIES
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
SPINACH
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
SIDE POBLANO MAC N CHEESE
SIDE PASTA
GREEN BEANS
ASPARAGUS
CHIPS
FIESTA CORN
RICE
FRUIT
SAUTEED VEGGIES
GF BREAD
AHI TUNA
1 MEATBALL
SD 5OZ BEEF TND
SD 5OZ CHKN
SD 5OZ SALMON
SD 6 SHRIMP
SD HOUSE SALAD
Side portion of spring mix, carrots, croutons, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing.
SD CAESAR SALAD
SD CREAMY PARM SALAD
SD TOMATO BISQUE
SD SOUP OF THE DAY
DESSERT
GHIRARDELLI BROWNIE
Flourless brownie topped with vanilla bean gelato, whip cream, and drizzled with a warm chocolate ganache.
CHEF'S NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE
Rich and creamy cheesecake with your choice of salted caramel, fresh strawberry sauce, or chocolate ganache topping.
BANANA CRUMBLE
Sliced bananas cooked in brown sugar, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, oat crumble topping, and topped with homemade vanilla gelato and salted caramel drizzle.
TIRAMISU
The classic Italian dolce made with Kahlua espresso, and lady fingers
SMALL GELATO
MEDIUM GELATO
GELATO TRIO
GELATO PINT
GELATO QUART
KID GELATO
KIDS MENU
KID'S CHEESE PIZZA
KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI
Four cheese raviolis with your choice of sauce.
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken served with side of pasta.
MAC & CHEESE
Rotini macaroni baked in a creamy, roasted poblano cheese sauce with toasted bread crumbs. (Can be a little spicy for some)
KID'S PEPPERONI PIZZA
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with one meatball.
KID DOUGH$
ADULT KID CHARGE
KIDS SIDE PASTA
FAMILY MEALS
FAMILY PACK: SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano. Served with choice of House salad or Caesar salad to fit portion. Along with bread sticks.
FAMILY PACK: TONY'S BOW TIE
All-natural, wood-fired grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, peas, and red onions, sauteed in alfredo sauce. Served with choice of House salad or Caesar salad to fit portion. Along with breadsticks.
FAMILY PACK: LASAGNA
8" WOOD-FIRED PIZZA
8" MUSH N' SPIN
Mushroom, spinach, caramelized onion, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, and fried brussel sprout leaves garnished with white truffle oil.
8" BRAZOS BBQ CHICKEN
All-natural chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, red onions, and garnished with cilantro.
8" CARNIVORE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, red peppers, and prosciutto.
8" CHEESE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand-grated Parmigiano, and fontina.
8" HALF / HALF
8" MARGHERITA
Tomato sauce, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil, and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes.
8" PEPPERONI
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, and pepperoni.
8" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA
Fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, and baby arugula in lemonette with shaved parmigiano.
8" TRUFFLE & DATE
Prosciutto, dates, fontina, mozzarella, red onions, and white truffle oil.
8' CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
12" WOOD-FIRED PIZZA
12" CHEESE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand-grated Parmigiano, and fontina.
12" MARGHERITA
Tomato sauce, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil, and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes.
12" TRUFFLE & DATE
Prosciutto, dates, fontina, mozzarella, red onions, and white truffle oil.
12" BRAZOS BBQ CHICKEN
All-natural chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, red onions, and garnished with cilantro.
12" PEPPERONI
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, and pepperoni.
12" MUSH N' SPIN
Mushroom, spinach, caramelized onion, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, and fried brussel sprout leaves garnished with white truffle oil.
12" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA
Fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, and baby arugula in lemonette with shaved parmigiano.
12" CARNIVORE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, red peppers, and prosciutto.
12' CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
12" HALF/HALF PIZZA
DINNER PASTA
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and three homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano.
ZUCCHINI PRIMAVERA
Fresh cut zucchini noodles with peas, mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and red onions in a marinara sauce.
SPINACH AND KALE RAVIOLI
Ravioli stuffed with spinach, kale, ricotta, and mozzarella with mushrooms and shallots in a white wine cream sauce.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Freshly baked chicken breast, flash-fried, topped with marinara, mozzarella, and Parmigiana. Served with a side of pasta.
TONY'S BOW TIE
All-natural, wood-fired grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, peas, and red onions, sauteed in alfredo sauce.
POBLANO MAC N' CHEESE
Rotini macaroni baked in a creamy, roasted poblano cheese sauce and topped with toasted bread crumbs.
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Grilled shrimp sauteed in our homemade alfredo sauce served over fettuccine noodles and corn salsa.
D 4 CHEESE RAVIOLI
STEAKS & GRILL
CITRUS CHICKEN
All-natural, frenched breast of chicken, pan-seared and finished in ur wood-burning oven. Topped with lemon white wine butter sauce. Served with sauteed spinach and mashed potatoes.
COSTA RICAN WHITE FISH
Rain-forest raised and served over sauteed zucchini, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and topped with a creamy alfredo sauce.
DANISH PORK RIBS
Half rack of Danish Pork Ribs, side of fries and a side of Napa slaw
FILET (7 oz.)
7 oz. Filet served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.
FILET KABOB
Skewered tenderloin grilled with zucchini, red onion, and red peppers. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.
GRILLED SALMON
Sustainable Verlasso salmon filet grilled with a roasted tomato and garlic sauce, topped with a balsamic glaze. Served with fresh veggies.
LAMB CHOPS
Free-range New Zealand Premium with a Cabernet reduction sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.
REDFISH TROPICALE
Redfish with sliced avocado, tomato, and seasoned rice, with roasted corn salsa, drizzled with cilantro citrus vinaigrette.
RIB-EYE (12 oz.)
12 oz. Ribeye served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.
Bacon Jam Pork Chop
PRIME STRIP
16 oz USDA Prime Strip Cooked over Wood-Fired grill. Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and a chimichurri sauce.
Beer
Wine
Seaglass Riesling Btl
Messina Hof Moscato Btl
Conundrum Btl
Porta Vita Rosso Btl
Mcpherson Cellars Sangiovese Btl
Becker Vineyards Tempranillo Btl
Messina Hof Beau Btl
Napa Cellars Zinfandel Btl
Hayes Ranch Merlot Btl
Wente Vineyards "Sandstone" Merlot Btl
Colombia Merlot Btl
Proverbs Cabernet Sauvignon Btl
Ely Cabernet Sauvignon Btl
Bellacosa Cabernet Sauvignon Btl
Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon Btl
Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon Btl
Louis Cab Btl
Justin Sauvignon Blanc Btl
Ely Sauvignon Blanc Btl
Simi Sauvignon Blanc Btl
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Btl
Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio Btl
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Btl
J Vineyards Pinot Grigio Btl
Ruffino Pinot Grigio Btl
Llano Estacado Pinot Grigio Btl
Lesse Fitch Pinot Noir Btl
Artessa Pinot Noir Btl
Meiomi PInot Noir Btl
Banshee Pinot Noir Btl
Josh Cellars Chardonnay Btl
Canyon Road Chardonnay Btl
Wente Vineyards Chardonnay Btl
Napa Cellars Chardonnay Btl
Alamos Malbec Btl
Antigal Uno Malbec Btl
Rodney Strong Rose of Pinot Noir Btl
Becker Vineyards Rose Provencal Btl
Messina Hof Sophia Maria Rose Btl
Fleur De Prairie Rose Btl
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
Jordan Chardonnay
Duckhorn Merlot
Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Champagne
Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon
Orin Swift Papillon Blend
The Prisoner Red Blend
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Sangiovese
Light Red wine composed of Sangiovese grapes grown by Reddy Vineyards near Navasota and the Brazos River. The product is a well-balanced, fruit forward, light red wine perfect for summer.