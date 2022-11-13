Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen Tulsa, OK

No reviews yet

9912

TULSA, OK 78613

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs
Tony's Bow Tie
Chicken Parmesan

Starters

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Polenta-coated fried calamari and zucchini.

Chonburi Shrimp

Chonburi Shrimp

$14.00

8 Spicy fried shrimp served over napa slaw

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$10.00

Flash fried brussels with balsamic glaze and our homemade candied pecans and apples.

Garlic Hummus

Garlic Hummus

$10.00

Roasted garlic hummus topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served with flat bread, carrots, cucumbers.

Korean Ribs

$12.00

5 pork ribs, coated with a spicy Korean BBQ sauce. Topped with sesame seeds and green onion.

Napa Queso

$9.00

Homemade blend of roasted corn, melted cheese, and cream. Topped with corn salsa

Palo Alto Dip

Palo Alto Dip

$11.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and green onions blended with ricotta and cream cheese. Served with ciabatta bread.

Seasame Tuna

Seasame Tuna

$14.00

Sushi grade Ahi tuna crusted in sesame seeds. Accompanied by fresh avocado, wasabi, sriracha, and a ponzu sauce.

Tomato & Burrata

Tomato & Burrata

$12.00

Heirloom grape tomatoes with burrata, fresh basil, pesto, olive oil, balsamic reduction, and crustinis.

Wood-Fired Avocado

Wood-Fired Avocado

$10.00

Grilled avocado filled with chimichurri sauce on top of a bed of corn salsa.

Soup & Salads

Salad with Entree

$5.00

Soup with Entree

$5.00
House Salad

House Salad

$7.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00
Ahi & Avocado Salad

Ahi & Avocado Salad

$19.00

Seared Ahi tuna and fresh avocado over a bed of spring mix with red and yellow peppers, finished with our homemade ponzu sauce.

Arugula Beet Salad

Arugula Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula, beets, mandarin oranges, pears, red onions, toasted pecans, and goat cheese with red wine vinaigrette.

California Cobb Salad

California Cobb Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast on top of a large traditional Caesar salad with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Large Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England Clam Chowder

Large House Salad

$8.00

Large Soup of the Day

$8.00

Small Ahi Salad

$12.00

Small Clam Chowder

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

Small Soup of the Day

$6.00

Spinach Lemonette

$14.00

Small Spinach Lemonette

$9.00

Sandwiches & Flats

Tillamook Cheddar Burger

Tillamook Cheddar Burger

$14.00

All brisket, all-natural, grass-fed Angus burger, topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and aioli.

Chicken Flat

Chicken Flat

$14.00

All-natural, grilled chicken with romaine, tomato, red onion, and yogurt sauce.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Award-winning veggie burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and our homemade aioli

Lamb Flat

Lamb Flat

$14.00

Shaved lamb on toasted flat bread with romaine, tomato, red onion, and yogurt sauce

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$14.00

Homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs over marinara, parmigiano, and melted mozzarella.

Steak Flat

Steak Flat

$15.00

Beef tenderloin with sautéed onions and mushrooms with romaine, sliced tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, and Chimayo spread.

Pizza

12" Half\Half Pizza

Brazos BBQ Chicken

Brazos BBQ Chicken

$18.00

All-natural chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, and red onions garnished with cilantro.

Carnivore

Carnivore

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and bacon

Cheese

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

Chicken Florentine

$18.00

Alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, Italian shake, chicken, bacon, and artichoke hearts.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil, and oven roasted cherry tomatoes.

Mush N' Spin

Mush N' Spin

$17.00

Mushroom, spinach, caramelized onion, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, and fried brussel sprout leaves garnished with truffle oil.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, and pepperoni

Pizza of the Month

$16.00

"The Pickle Chick" Alfredo Sauce, Hand-Grated Parmesan and Mozzarella, Pickles, Grilled Chicken w/ Tabasco, Crispy Bacon and Aged Cheddar Cheese.

Prosciutto Arugula

$16.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and arugula tossed in lemonette dressing.

Truffle & Date

Truffle & Date

$17.00

Prosciutto, dates, fontina, mozzarella, red onions, and white truffle oil

Grill

Bayou Chicken

$22.00

Lightly fried chicken breast served on a bed of rice, topped with a spicy creamy crawfish, shrimp, mushroom and andouille sauce.

Chicken Sonoma

Chicken Sonoma

$20.00

All-natural chicken with sautéed artichoke, green onions, and sun-dried tomatoes under a spread of goat cheese and lemon wine butter sauce. Served with mixed vegetables.

Citrus Chicken

Citrus Chicken

$22.00

All-natural, frenched breast of chicken, pan-seared and finished in our wood-burning oven. Topped with a lemon white wine butter sauce. Served with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes.

Costa Rican White Fish

Costa Rican White Fish

$19.00

Rainforest raised and served over sautéed zucchini, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and topped with a creamy alfredo sauce.

Filet

Filet

$32.00

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.

Filet Kabob

Filet Kabob

$20.00

Skewered tenderloin grilled with zucchini, red onion, and red pepper. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Sustainable Verlasso salmon filet grilled with a roasted tomato and garlic sauce, topped with a balsamic glaze. Served with roasted green beans and roasted potatoes.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$29.00

Free-range New Zealand Premium with a Cabernet reduction sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Pecan Crusted Trout

$20.00

8oz butterflied trout filet, crusted with pecan breading, lightly fried with a lemon white wine butter sauce. Served with cilantro rice and green beans.

Pork Chop

$17.00

8oz Bone in pork chop topped with bacon jam. Served with green beans and mashed potatoes.

Pork Milanese

$18.00
Redfish Tropicale

Redfish Tropicale

$23.00Out of stock
Ribeye

Ribeye

$32.00

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Fresh baked chicken breast, flash fried, topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmigiano. Served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Pesto with Penne

$19.00

Creamy pesto sauce with penne pasta and chicken, with tomato, artichoke, and green onion.

Creole Pasta

$21.00

Shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, mushrooms and green onions tossed in an alfredo tomato sauce and fettuccine

Four Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

8 Cheese ravioli in suga rosa sauce

Large Pasta

$9.00
Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.00

6 Grilled shrimp on fettuccine pasta with alfredo and mushrooms.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce and three homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with parmigiana.

Spinach & Kale Ravioli

Spinach & Kale Ravioli

$18.00

Ravioli stuffed with spinach, kale, ricotta, and mozzarella with mushrooms and shallots in a white wine cream sauce.

Tony's Bow Tie

Tony's Bow Tie

$20.00

All-natural, wood-fired grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, peas, and red onions, sautéed in alfredo sauce

Zucchini Primavera

Zucchini Primavera

$18.00

Fresh cut zucchini noodles with peas, mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and red onions in marinara sauce. Gluten-Free

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

BAYOU TOPPING

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Cilantro Rice

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side of pasta with choice of sauce

Potato Chips

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00
Side Poblano Mac N' Cheese

Side Poblano Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Slaw

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mixed veggies

$6.00

Meatball

$2.00

Hummus Veggies

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Four cheese raviolis with your choice of sauce.

Kid Chicken Alfredo

$8.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three chicken fingers served with fries.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese served with side of pasta.

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Chicken served with side of pasta.

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.00

Spaghetti served with one meatball.

Dessert

Gelato Trio

$7.95

Ghiradelli Brownie

$8.00

A chocolate lover’s dream come true. Gluten-free, fudgy brownie cooked in our wood-fired oven and topped with homemade vanilla bean gelato.

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Large Gelato

$4.50

Large Styrofoam Gelato

$12.95

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Light and creamy with a graham cracker crust and topped with your choice of chocolate ganache, fresh strawberry sauce or salted caramel.

Small Gelato

$3.50

Small Styrofoam Gelato

$9.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

The classic Italian dolce made wtih Kahlúa, espresso, and lady fingers.

Family Packs

Family Pack: Spaghetti & Meatballs

$48.00

8 handmade meatballs tossed in our house-made marinara with spaghetti pasta, topped with parmesean cheese.

Family Pack: Tony's Bow Tie

$48.00

Wood-fired grilled chicken, farfalle pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, peas, & red onions, sautéed in Alfredo sauce.

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.90

Barq's Root Beer

$3.47

Coca-Cola

$3.47

Coffee

$3.47

COKE

$3.47

Diet Coke

$3.47

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.47

Dr. Pepper

$3.47

Fresca

$3.47

Gingerale

$3.90

Hot Chocolate

$3.90

Hot Tea

$3.47

Iced Tea

$3.47

Juice

$4.20

Lemonade

$3.90

Milk

$3.90

Poweraide

$3.47

Redbull

$4.80

Root Beer

$3.47

San Pellegrino

$3.90

Sprite

$3.47
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
9912, TULSA, OK 78613

