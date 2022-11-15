Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Napa River Grill - Herr Lane KY - Herr Lane

review star

No reviews yet

1211 Herr Ln

Louisville, KY 40222

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 NA

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Rhinegeist IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

West 6th Amber

$5.00

Goodwood BBS

$8.00

Apoc Larger

$8.00

West 6th IPA

$8.00

Apoc Irish Red

$8.00Out of stock

Red Wines By The Bottle

Artemis

$120.00

Bear Flag Cab

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Boen PN

$46.00

BTL Bonanza Cab

$36.00

BTL Castle Rock PN

$30.00

BTL Cline Cashmere

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Darkhorse Cab

$30.00

BTL Decoy Merlot

$42.00

BTL Frogs Leap Zin

$46.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$42.00

BTL Pendulum Cab

$46.00

BTL Rainstorm PN

$42.00

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$36.00

Cakebread PN

$120.00

Calera PN

$60.00

Caymus Cab

$160.00

Clark & Telephone PN

$65.00

Clos Des Brusquieuers 375

$40.00

Copain PN

$80.00

Coppola DC Cab

$60.00

Cotes de Nuits PN

$70.00

Faust Cab 375

$45.00

Freak Show

$45.00

Freemark Abbey Merlot

$75.00

Galerie Cab

$85.00

Gamble Cab

$110.00Out of stock

Gamble Paramount

$150.00

gigondas GMS 375

$40.00

Girard Artistry Cab

$90.00

Gran Moraine PN

$110.00

Hess Cab

$55.00

Honig Cab 375

$40.00

Inglenook

$100.00Out of stock

J. Lohr Cab

$70.00

Joseph Phelps Cab

$135.00

Kenwood Merlot 375

$25.00

King Estate PN

$50.00

Kopke 1974

$125.00

Kopke 1982

$75.00

Latta Malbec

$105.00

Machete

$100.00Out of stock

Maestro

$80.00Out of stock

Mag, Abstraxt

$150.00

Mag, Belle Glos

$250.00

Mag, Quilt

$120.00Out of stock

Mercury Head

$250.00Out of stock

Mt Veeder

$80.00

Newton Claret

$60.00

Nickel & Nickel

$200.00Out of stock

Opus One

$500.00

Overture

$225.00

Pahlmeyer Red

$120.00

Palermo Cab

$95.00

Paraduxx

$60.00

Penfolds Cab-Shiraz

$85.00

Pessimist

$60.00

Prisoner

$90.00

Prisoner Cab

$90.00

Quilt Cab

$65.00

Scattered Peaks

$60.00

Silver Oak Cab

$140.00

Sonoma PN

$80.00

St. Hallett Old Block Shiraz

$110.00

Steele Stymie Syrah

$60.00

Storybook Zin

$75.00

Tenshen Red

$45.00

Treana

$50.00

Twomey PN

$110.00Out of stock

Unshackled

$55.00

White Wines By The Bottle

BTL Acrobat

$36.00

BTL Benvolio

$30.00

BTL Conundrum

$42.00

BTL Crossings

$30.00

BTL Darkhorse Chard

$30.00

BTL Ferrari SB

$36.00

BTL KJ Chard

$36.00

BTL Maso Canali PG

$42.00

BTL Nivole

$46.00

BTL Relax Riesling

$36.00

BTL Sonoma Chard

$48.00

BTL Whitehaven

$42.00

Cakebread Chard

$85.00

Cakebread Reserve Chard

$110.00Out of stock

Cakebread SB

$65.00

Ch. St. Michelle Reisling

$50.00

Citation Chard

$95.00

Cloudy Bay SB

$55.00

Craggy Range SB

$50.00

Cuvaison Chard

$60.00

DAOU Chardonnay

$90.00

Galerie SB

$75.00Out of stock

Honig SB 375

$30.00

Jean Marc Morey

$160.00

Jordan Chard

$70.00

Louis Jadot PF 375

$35.00

Mag, Ferrari Chard

$100.00

Pahlmeyer Jayson Chard

$125.00

Spottswoode SB

$75.00Out of stock

St. Supery Chard

$55.00Out of stock

Stags Leap Chard

$75.00Out of stock

Tenshen White

$42.00

Trisaetum Riesling

$55.00

Twomey SB

$60.00

Windracer Chard

$75.00

Rose Wines By The Bottle

BTL Meiomi

$42.00

BTL Fleur de Mer

$46.00

Sables

$42.00Out of stock

Champagne By The Bottle

BTL Domaine St. Michelle

$36.00

BTL Prosecco

$36.00

Chandon Rose Split

$11.00

Moet Imperial

$60.00

Veuve Cliquot

$100.00

Veuve Rose 2004

$175.00

Carryout Cocktails

Lemondrop

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Napahattan

$14.00

Lemondrop (20oz)

$32.00

Finlandia, Fresh Lemon, Simple Syrup

Cosmopolitan (20oz)

$30.00

Finlandia, Orange Liqueur, Lime, Cranberry

Moscow Mule (16oz)

$35.00

Tito's, Lime, Ginger Beer (on the side)

Sangria (32oz)

$35.00

House Recipe (Bartender's Choice!)

Old Fashioned (16oz)

$32.00

Old Forester, Simple Syrup, Bitters, Orange Peel, House Cherry

Margarita (32oz)

$32.00

El Jimador, Orange Liqueur, Lime, Lemon, Simple Syrup

Napahattan (14oz)

$32.00

Elijah Craig, Port, Bitters, House Cherry

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222

Directions

Gallery
Napa River Grill image
Napa River Grill image

