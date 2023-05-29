Napali Brewing Company

Pilsner

German Pils Bit of history: First brewed in Germany in the early 1870s. It was adapted from Czech Pilsner to suit brewing conditions in Germany, particularly water with higher mineral content and domestic hop varieties. The use of the term ‘Pils’ is more common in Germany than ‘Pilsner’ to differentiate it from the Czech style, and (some say) to show respect. Characteristic: Straw to light gold color, medium to high hop bitterness dominates the palate and lingers into the aftertaste. Moderate grainy-sweet malt character, floral, spicy, or herbal hop flavor. Clean fermentation profile. Dry to medium-dry, crisp, well-attenuated finish with a bitter aftertaste and light malt flavor.