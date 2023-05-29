Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napali Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

4-361 Kuhio Highway, Ste. 100

Kapa'a, HI 96746

Food

Pupus

Fresh Island Ceviche

$19.00

Fresh island white fish of the day, prepared Tahitian style, served with Won Ton chips

Fresh Ahi Poke

$15.00

Fresh Island Ahi, served with cucumbers, red onions, tobiko, green onion, pa'akai, shoyu mix.

Smoked Salmon Carpaccio

$19.00

Fresh smoked salmon, thinly sliced to perfection, topped with house creme fraiche, capers, red and green onion with an olive oil splash.

Napali Chicken Wings

$12.00

Ono Buffalo Style wings, smothered with our house buffalo sauce

Kalua Pork Sliders(3)

$16.00

Local Style Kalua Pork served on delicious bun with slaw & barbecue sauce

Ono Beef Sliders(3)

$16.00

Local grass fed beef patties

Hapa Fries

$7.00

Crispy potato & sweet potato shoestring fries.

Unko Blakey's Huli Huli Chicken Skewers

$15.00

Tender chicken thighs sautéed with butter and oyster sauce, and grilled to perfection

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Our In-house signature Mac & Cheese

Grilled Island Veggies

$12.00

Fried Brussel sprouts, served with chipotle aiole, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumble.

Napali Beer Cheese Dip

$13.00

House beer cheese soup with house pilsner beer

Local Style Smoke Meat

$10.00

Locally smoked pork butt from Jay Bento

White Rice

$3.00

Spicy beer pickled mustard seed condiment

Island Style Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, carrots, bacon bits and blue cheese

Wailua Crab Cakes

$16.00Out of stock

Delicious Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Cakes

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chef's Choice of flavor of the day.

Keiki Meals

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Huli Huli Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Curry Butter

$1.50

Chipotle Aiole

$1.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Blue Cheese Crumble

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Beer

Ales

Mountain Mama Citra Pale Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Country Boy IPA

$9.00Out of stock

The Cryo IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Maui Brewing Company Big Swell

$9.00

Maui Bikini Blonde

$9.00

Stouts

Guiness

$9.75

Pilsner

German Pils Bit of history: First brewed in Germany in the early 1870s. It was adapted from Czech Pilsner to suit brewing conditions in Germany, particularly water with higher mineral content and domestic hop varieties. The use of the term ‘Pils’ is more common in Germany than ‘Pilsner’ to differentiate it from the Czech style, and (some say) to show respect. Characteristic: Straw to light gold color, medium to high hop bitterness dominates the palate and lingers into the aftertaste. Moderate grainy-sweet malt character, floral, spicy, or herbal hop flavor. Clean fermentation profile. Dry to medium-dry, crisp, well-attenuated finish with a bitter aftertaste and light malt flavor.

Maui Brewing Company Pau Hana Pils

$9.00

Everybody's Brewery CoPilot Pils

$9.00Out of stock

Retail

Women's District Flex Scoop SS

Heathered Deep Royal Small

$30.00

Heathered Deep Royal Medium

$30.00

Heathered Deep Royal Large

$30.00

Heathered Deep Royal XLarge

$30.00

Heathered Deep Red Small

$30.00

Heathered Deep Red Medium

$30.00

Heathered Deep Red Large

$30.00

Heathered Deep Red XLarge

$30.00

Women's Next Level Tri-Blend Racerback Tank

Purple Rush Small

$28.00

Purple Rush Medium

$28.00

Purple Rush Large

$28.00

Purple Rush XLarge

$28.00

Men's Hanes Crewneck SS

Deep Forest Small

$30.00

Deep Forest Medium

$30.00

Deep Forest Large

$30.00

Deep Forest XLarge

$30.00

Black Small

$30.00

Black Medium

$30.00

Black Large

$30.00

Black XLarge

$30.00

Gildan Zip Hoodie

Black Small

$65.00

Black Large

$65.00

Port Authority Snapback Trucker Hat

Black/White

$25.00

Rich Navy/White

$25.00

Accessories

Tumblers 20oz

$30.00

Tumblers 30oz

$35.00

Stickers

$3.00

Signature Logo Bottle Opener

$8.00

Signature Logo Pint

$10.00

Wine

Red by the Glass

Argyle Pinot Noir

$12.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

White by the Glass

Pino Grigio

$9.00

Iconoclast Chardonay

$10.00

White by the Bottle

Pinot Grigio

$43.00

Iconoclast Chardonay

$48.00

Red by the Bottle

Argyle Pinot Noir

$60.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

Sparkling by the Glass

Bertrand Cremant Rose

$13.00

Bertrand Cremant Brut

$12.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Bertrand Cremant Rose

$62.00

Bertrand Cremant Brut

$58.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Craft Brewery with ono pupus!

