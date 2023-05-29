Napali Brewing Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft Brewery with ono pupus!
Location
4-361 Kuhio Highway, Ste. 100, Kapa'a, HI 96746
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Street Burger Kauai - 4-369 Kuhio Highway
No Reviews
4-369 Kuhio Highway Kapaʻa, HI 96746
View restaurant
Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai - 420 Papaloa Rd.
No Reviews
420 Papaloa Rd. Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurant
Chicken In a Barrel BBQ - Coconut Marketplace
No Reviews
4-484 Kuhio Highway Kapa'a, HI 96746
View restaurant