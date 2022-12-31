Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napatini Wine Bar

3088 State Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

$25 Prepaid

$25.00

$50 Prepaid

$50.00

$75 Prepaid

$75.00

$100 Prepaid

$100.00

$150 Prepaid

$150.00

Wine Cocktails

Vermentino Spritzer

$18.00

Rose Spritzer

$18.00

Sauv Blanc Raspberry-Lemonade Sangria

$18.00

Riesling Mojito

$18.00

Beer

Amber

$4.00

IPA

$4.00

Pilsner

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Bottomless Coffee

$6.00

Fiji Artesian Bottled Water

$6.00

Perrier Original Carbonated Water

$6.00

White Wines

White wines available for sale by-the-bottle. Unless otherwise noted, all varietals are of the winery's current release.

Alpha Omega Two2 Sauvignon Blanc

$999.00Out of stock

Be prepared to show a valid ID.

Arbe Garbe Pinot Gris

$40.00Out of stock

Austin Hope 2020 Chenin Blanc

$93.00

Beringer Private Reserve Chardonnay

$84.00

Bouchaine Riesling

$48.00Out of stock

BR Cohn 2018 Chardonnay

$60.00

BR Cohn 2019 Quatre Blanc

$60.00

Brewer-Clifton Chardonnay

$999.00Out of stock

Cadre Albarino

$60.00Out of stock

Cadre Edna Valley Grüner Veltliner

$40.00Out of stock

Cakebread Reserve Chardonnay

$108.00

Calera Mt. Harlan Viognier

$70.00

Cass Winery Rockin’ One Blanc

$64.00

Castello Di Amarosa 2019 Gewürztraminer

$88.00

Chateau St. Jean 2015 Durrel Vineyard Chardonnay

$120.00

Chateau St. Jean 2017 Sonoma Valley Reserve Chardonnay

$117.00

Chateau St. Jean 2019 Pinot Blanc

$80.00

Chimney Rock 2016 Elevage Blanc

Chimney Rock 2019 Sauvignon Gris

$60.00

Cline Cellars Chardonnay

$999.00Out of stock

DAUO Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$92.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

Out of stock

Eisele Vineyards 2018/20 Sauvignon Blanc

$360.00

Enroute 2020 Brumaire Chardonnay

$72.00Out of stock

Enroute Chardonnay

$72.00Out of stock

Etre Chardonnay

Far Niente Estate Chardonnay

$80.00Out of stock

Flowers Chardonnay

$40.00Out of stock

Frank Family 2018 Lewis Vineyard Reserve Chardonnay

$88.00

Frank Family 2019 Beckstoffer Vineyard Chardonnay

$124.00

Goldschmidt Russian River Chardonnay

$30.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills 2018 Fumé Blanc

$64.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills Estate 2019 Sauvignon Blanc

$88.00

Grgich Hills Paris Commemorative Tasting Chardonnay

Groth Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

$999.00Out of stock

J Vineyards Pino Grigio

$40.00Out of stock

Keenan Spring Mountain Chardonnay

$73.00Out of stock

Kendall-Jackson Sauvignon Blanc

$999.00Out of stock

La Crema Russian River Chardonnay

$48.00Out of stock

Landmark Chardonnay

$25.00Out of stock

Ledson 2018 Alexander Valley Chardonnay

$84.00

Ledson 2018 Viognier

$60.00

Ledson 2019 Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Orin Swift Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00Out of stock

Paraduxx White Blend

$72.00Out of stock

Peter Paul Wines Chardonnay

$56.00Out of stock

Raymond Burr 2018 Vermentino

$40.00

Rivers Marie Chardonnay

$999.00

Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc

$999.00Out of stock

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$999.00Out of stock

Rombauer Chardonnay

$999.00

Saxon Brown Fighting Brothers Semillon

$40.00Out of stock

Saxon-Brown Durell Vineyard Chardonnay

$88.00

Silverado Chardonnay

$999.00Out of stock

Simi Chardonnay

$999.00Out of stock

Sinegal Sauvignon Blanc

$999.00Out of stock

Tablas Creek Esprit De Tablas Blanc

$88.00Out of stock

Twomey Sauvignon Blanc

Out of stock

VASO Sauvignon Blanc

Out of stock

Zina Hyde 2020 Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

exclusive to Napatini.

Vineyard 29 Cru Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00Out of stock

Kunde 2021 Magnolia Lane Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

exclusive to Napatini

Hanzell Chardonnay

$136.00Out of stock

Red Wines

Alma Rosa Pinot Noir

$999.00Out of stock

Aston Estate Pinot Noir

$120.00

Austin Hope 2019 GSM

$104.00

Austin Hope 2020 Malbec

$108.00

Behrens Family 20xx Petite Sirah BTL

$999.00

Bella Union Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$84.00Out of stock

Beringer Merlot

$999.00Out of stock

Boar's View Pinot Noir

$148.00Out of stock

Bouchaine Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00Out of stock

Bouchaine Hyde Vineyard Syrah

$999.00Out of stock

BR Cohn 2018 Estate Cabernet Franc

$68.00

BR Cohn 2018 Estate Malbec

$52.00

BR Cohn 2018 Olive Hill Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$104.00

Brewer-Clifton Machado Vineyard Pinot Noir

$72.00Out of stock

BV Madame La Tour Cabernet Sauvignon

$144.00Out of stock

Carver Sutro Petite Sirah

$999.00Out of stock

Cass Winery Rockin’ One Red

$999.00Out of stock

Cass Winery Syrah

$104.00Out of stock

Chateau St. Jean 2015 Carneros Pinot Noir

$112.00

Chateau St. Jean 2016 Knight's Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

92 points. Rose petal, lavender, crushed rocks and dried herbs are all laced throughout a core of inky red/purplish fruit.

Chateau St. Jean 2017 Cinq Cépages

$160.00

93 points. Cinq Cepages is the flagship wine of Chateau St. Jean. Aromas of fresh raspberry, red and black current, sweet floral fruit, and notes of lavender.

Chateau St. Jean 2018 Merlot

$95.00

Chateau St. Jean 2019 Malbec

$94.00

Distinct flavors of blackberry pie, black cherry and sweet baking spices meld together in this round, plush wine with balanced acidity that carries it through a long, rich finish.

Chimney Rock 2014 Arrowhead Vineyard Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00

Chimney Rock 2015 Arete Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$158.00

This wine is expressive with aromas of black cherry, tobacco, with hints of dried sage, toffee and vanilla. This wine is full bodied, with silky tannins and a long round finish.

Chimney Rock 2016 Cabernet Franc

$119.00

On the palate this wine is medium bodied with a silky mouthfeel and nice lift and fresh acidity in the finish. This wine is abundant in aromas of cherry cola, clove, with hints of floral and vanilla.

Chimney Rock 2019 Elevage

$155.00

Cline Cellars Mourvedre

$999.00Out of stock

Cline Cellars Petite Sirah

$999.00Out of stock

Clos Pegas Merlot

$999.00Out of stock

Copper Cane Pinot Noir

$999.00Out of stock

CĀPO Creek 2018 Estate Old Vine Zinfandel

$56.00Out of stock

The winemaker's favorite. Nicely balanced combination of dark cherries, pomegranates, red licorice and baking spices with a hint of caramel.

Dana Estates Hershey Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$999.00Out of stock

David Clinton Zinfandel

$999.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Cabernet Franc

$999.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Howell Mountain Merlot

$125.00Out of stock

Enticing aromas of black plum, currant, and boysenberry, as well as hints of olive, graphite and chocolate-covered blueberries. On the palate, juicy flavors of ripe red berries are framed by dusty mountain tannins that promise a long life ahead.

Eiselle 2018 Altagracia Cabernet Sauvignon

$290.00

Enroute Le Pommiers Pinot Noir

$999.00Out of stock

Far Niente Bear Flat Merlot

$999.00Out of stock

Far Niente Red Blend

$999.00Out of stock

Fess Parker Syrah

$999.00Out of stock

Frank Family 2017 Reserve Zinfandel

$108.00

Frank Family 2018 Reserve Petite Sirah

$129.00

Frank Family 2018 Reserve Zinfandel

$115.00

Frank Family 2019 Carneros Pinot Noir

$155.00

Opens with lively aromas of strawberry, ripe red cherry, and a touch of baking spice. The palate is greeted with a juicy, full-bodied mouthfeel and refreshing, well-balanced acidity that lingers on the finish.

Frank Family Reserve Zinfandel

$195.00

93 points. Plummy, spice-filled entry of cocoa powder and black pepper. Rounded and rich in blackberry and vanilla, this Zinfandel has deep concentration.

Golden Eye Gowan Vineyard Pinot Noir

$999.00Out of stock

Goldschmidt Chelsea Merlot

$40.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills Estate 2017 Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

91 points. Dark red fruit, blood orange, fresh plum; undertones of rose petals, cinnamon and gingerbread followed by moss and dried herbs. Age Worthy.

Hanzell Pinot Noir

$126.00Out of stock

Joseph Jewell Russian River Pinot Noir

$48.00Out of stock

Joseph Jewell Syrah

$40.00Out of stock

Justin Winery Cabernet Sauvignon

$999.00Out of stock

Justin Winery Reserve Malbec

$60.00Out of stock

Keenan Cabernet Franc

$999.00Out of stock

Keenan Reserve Zinfandel

$72.00Out of stock

Kuletto Frog Prince Red Blend

$999.00Out of stock

Kunde 2018 Heritage Block Zinfandel

$59.00

Kunde 2019 Reserve Century Vines Zinfandel

$90.00

Ledson 2017 Messini Zinfandel

$50.00

Ledson 2017 Old Vine Petite Sirah

$76.00Out of stock

Ledson 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$170.00

97 points. Best of Class. Double Gold. Delivers a powerful and intense black and red fruit, rich cocoa, cherry, rhubarb jam, dark chocolate and a hint of espresso roast.

Ledson 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir

$117.00

RP92 aromas of ripe cherry, plum and cranberry rise from the glass. Black cherry and cranberry spread over the palate with intense depth that has a lasting smooth and elegant finish.

Ledson 2018 Estate Old Vine Barbera

$96.00

92 points. Gold Medal winner. aromas of blackberry and ripe black plum with a hint of caramel rise from the glass. Sweet, mouthwatering flavors of blackberry pie caress the palate with a medium-bodied complexity and richness.

Ledson 2018 Hood Mountain Gunsight Red Blend

$61.00

Ripe plum and dark cherry on the nose. A racy fruit profile of luscious blackberry and huckleberry coats the palate with an extraordinarily balanced and voluptuous texture giving way to a lingering finish full of fresh plum and dark chocolate.

Nickel & Nickel Oak Knoll District Merlot

$104.00Out of stock

Oakville Ranch 2015 Signature Bordeaux Blend

$999.00Out of stock

Oakville Ranch 2018 Cabernet Franc

$999.00Out of stock

Opus One Red Blend

$999.00Out of stock

Orin Swift Papillon Red Blend

$999.00Out of stock

Overture by Opus One

$999.00Out of stock

Paraduxx Candlestick Red Blend

$999.00

Perchance Georges III Cabernet Sauvignon

$261.00Out of stock

Peter Paul Wines Master's Blend

$102.00

Raymond Burr 2019 Petite Sirah

$45.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$999.00Out of stock

Rombauer Zinfandel

$999.00Out of stock

Rutherford Ranch Reserve Malbec

Out of stock

Saxon-Brown Fighting Brothers Zinfandel

$999.00Out of stock

Saxon-Brown Grenache

$999.00Out of stock

Scott Family Arroyo Seco Pinot Noir

$999.00Out of stock

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$999.00Out of stock

Stag's Leap Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Tablas Creek Grenache

$76.00Out of stock

Tablas Creek Mourvèdre

$72.00Out of stock

Talisman Adastra Red Blend

$999.00Out of stock

Timeless By Silver Oak

$999.00Out of stock

Trujillo Cabernet Sauvignon

$999.00Out of stock

Twomey Gary's Vineyard Pinot Noir

$999.00Out of stock

VASO Cabernet Sauvignon

$999.00Out of stock

Zina Hyde 2015 Zinfandel

$49.00

Zina Hyde 2019 Old Vine Carignane

$999.00Out of stock

Rosé Wines

Unless otherwise notes, all rose wines are the winery's current release.

Austin Hope Rose

$71.00

Cass Winery Oasis Rosé

$45.00Out of stock

Castello Di Amarosa 2019/20 Rosé

$80.00

DAUO Rosé

$25.00

Flowers Rosé

$30.00Out of stock

Golden Eye Rose

$51.00Out of stock

Justin Winery Rosé

$30.00Out of stock

Paraduxx 100% Syrah Rosé

$999.00Out of stock

Raymond Burr Dry Creek Rosé

$40.00Out of stock

Rutherford Ranch Reserve Rosé

$44.00Out of stock

Sterling Vineyards Rose of Syrah Rosé

$60.00Out of stock

Tablas Creek Dianthus Rosé

$60.00Out of stock

Dessert Wines

Castello Di Amarosa 2019 Moscato

$60.00

Dolce Late Harvest Blend NV

$216.00Out of stock

Frank Family Zinfandel Port

$100.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills Estate Late Harvest Violetta

$136.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

An exceptionally unique wine tasting experience in an upscale and relaxed setting.

Location

3088 State Street, 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Directions

