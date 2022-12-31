Napatini Wine Bar
No reviews yet
3088 State Street
100
Carlsbad, CA 92008
White Wines
Alpha Omega Two2 Sauvignon Blanc
Arbe Garbe Pinot Gris
Austin Hope 2020 Chenin Blanc
Beringer Private Reserve Chardonnay
Bouchaine Riesling
BR Cohn 2018 Chardonnay
BR Cohn 2019 Quatre Blanc
Brewer-Clifton Chardonnay
Cadre Albarino
Cadre Edna Valley Grüner Veltliner
Cakebread Reserve Chardonnay
Calera Mt. Harlan Viognier
Cass Winery Rockin’ One Blanc
Castello Di Amarosa 2019 Gewürztraminer
Chateau St. Jean 2015 Durrel Vineyard Chardonnay
Chateau St. Jean 2017 Sonoma Valley Reserve Chardonnay
Chateau St. Jean 2019 Pinot Blanc
Chimney Rock 2016 Elevage Blanc
Chimney Rock 2019 Sauvignon Gris
Cline Cellars Chardonnay
DAUO Estate Sauvignon Blanc
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
Eisele Vineyards 2018/20 Sauvignon Blanc
Enroute 2020 Brumaire Chardonnay
Enroute Chardonnay
Etre Chardonnay
Far Niente Estate Chardonnay
Flowers Chardonnay
Frank Family 2018 Lewis Vineyard Reserve Chardonnay
Frank Family 2019 Beckstoffer Vineyard Chardonnay
Goldschmidt Russian River Chardonnay
Grgich Hills 2018 Fumé Blanc
Grgich Hills Estate 2019 Sauvignon Blanc
Grgich Hills Paris Commemorative Tasting Chardonnay
Groth Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
J Vineyards Pino Grigio
Keenan Spring Mountain Chardonnay
Kendall-Jackson Sauvignon Blanc
La Crema Russian River Chardonnay
Landmark Chardonnay
Ledson 2018 Alexander Valley Chardonnay
Ledson 2018 Viognier
Ledson 2019 Sauvignon Blanc
Orin Swift Sauvignon Blanc
Paraduxx White Blend
Peter Paul Wines Chardonnay
Raymond Burr 2018 Vermentino
Rivers Marie Chardonnay
Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc
Rodney Strong Chardonnay
Rombauer Chardonnay
Saxon Brown Fighting Brothers Semillon
Saxon-Brown Durell Vineyard Chardonnay
Silverado Chardonnay
Simi Chardonnay
Sinegal Sauvignon Blanc
Tablas Creek Esprit De Tablas Blanc
Twomey Sauvignon Blanc
VASO Sauvignon Blanc
Zina Hyde 2020 Sauvignon Blanc
Vineyard 29 Cru Sauvignon Blanc
Kunde 2021 Magnolia Lane Sauvignon Blanc
Hanzell Chardonnay
Red Wines
Alma Rosa Pinot Noir
Aston Estate Pinot Noir
Austin Hope 2019 GSM
Austin Hope 2020 Malbec
Behrens Family 20xx Petite Sirah BTL
Bella Union Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Beringer Merlot
Boar's View Pinot Noir
Bouchaine Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon
Bouchaine Hyde Vineyard Syrah
BR Cohn 2018 Estate Cabernet Franc
BR Cohn 2018 Estate Malbec
BR Cohn 2018 Olive Hill Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Brewer-Clifton Machado Vineyard Pinot Noir
BV Madame La Tour Cabernet Sauvignon
Carver Sutro Petite Sirah
Cass Winery Rockin’ One Red
Cass Winery Syrah
Chateau St. Jean 2015 Carneros Pinot Noir
Chateau St. Jean 2016 Knight's Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
92 points. Rose petal, lavender, crushed rocks and dried herbs are all laced throughout a core of inky red/purplish fruit.
Chateau St. Jean 2017 Cinq Cépages
93 points. Cinq Cepages is the flagship wine of Chateau St. Jean. Aromas of fresh raspberry, red and black current, sweet floral fruit, and notes of lavender.
Chateau St. Jean 2018 Merlot
Chateau St. Jean 2019 Malbec
Distinct flavors of blackberry pie, black cherry and sweet baking spices meld together in this round, plush wine with balanced acidity that carries it through a long, rich finish.
Chimney Rock 2014 Arrowhead Vineyard Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
Chimney Rock 2015 Arete Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
This wine is expressive with aromas of black cherry, tobacco, with hints of dried sage, toffee and vanilla. This wine is full bodied, with silky tannins and a long round finish.
Chimney Rock 2016 Cabernet Franc
On the palate this wine is medium bodied with a silky mouthfeel and nice lift and fresh acidity in the finish. This wine is abundant in aromas of cherry cola, clove, with hints of floral and vanilla.
Chimney Rock 2019 Elevage
Cline Cellars Mourvedre
Cline Cellars Petite Sirah
Clos Pegas Merlot
Copper Cane Pinot Noir
CĀPO Creek 2018 Estate Old Vine Zinfandel
The winemaker's favorite. Nicely balanced combination of dark cherries, pomegranates, red licorice and baking spices with a hint of caramel.
Dana Estates Hershey Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
David Clinton Zinfandel
Duckhorn Cabernet Franc
Duckhorn Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon
Duckhorn Howell Mountain Merlot
Enticing aromas of black plum, currant, and boysenberry, as well as hints of olive, graphite and chocolate-covered blueberries. On the palate, juicy flavors of ripe red berries are framed by dusty mountain tannins that promise a long life ahead.
Eiselle 2018 Altagracia Cabernet Sauvignon
Enroute Le Pommiers Pinot Noir
Far Niente Bear Flat Merlot
Far Niente Red Blend
Fess Parker Syrah
Frank Family 2017 Reserve Zinfandel
Frank Family 2018 Reserve Petite Sirah
Frank Family 2018 Reserve Zinfandel
Frank Family 2019 Carneros Pinot Noir
Opens with lively aromas of strawberry, ripe red cherry, and a touch of baking spice. The palate is greeted with a juicy, full-bodied mouthfeel and refreshing, well-balanced acidity that lingers on the finish.
Frank Family Reserve Zinfandel
93 points. Plummy, spice-filled entry of cocoa powder and black pepper. Rounded and rich in blackberry and vanilla, this Zinfandel has deep concentration.
Golden Eye Gowan Vineyard Pinot Noir
Goldschmidt Chelsea Merlot
Grgich Hills Estate 2017 Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon
91 points. Dark red fruit, blood orange, fresh plum; undertones of rose petals, cinnamon and gingerbread followed by moss and dried herbs. Age Worthy.
Hanzell Pinot Noir
Joseph Jewell Russian River Pinot Noir
Joseph Jewell Syrah
Justin Winery Cabernet Sauvignon
Justin Winery Reserve Malbec
Keenan Cabernet Franc
Keenan Reserve Zinfandel
Kuletto Frog Prince Red Blend
Kunde 2018 Heritage Block Zinfandel
Kunde 2019 Reserve Century Vines Zinfandel
Ledson 2017 Messini Zinfandel
Ledson 2017 Old Vine Petite Sirah
Ledson 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
97 points. Best of Class. Double Gold. Delivers a powerful and intense black and red fruit, rich cocoa, cherry, rhubarb jam, dark chocolate and a hint of espresso roast.
Ledson 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir
RP92 aromas of ripe cherry, plum and cranberry rise from the glass. Black cherry and cranberry spread over the palate with intense depth that has a lasting smooth and elegant finish.
Ledson 2018 Estate Old Vine Barbera
92 points. Gold Medal winner. aromas of blackberry and ripe black plum with a hint of caramel rise from the glass. Sweet, mouthwatering flavors of blackberry pie caress the palate with a medium-bodied complexity and richness.
Ledson 2018 Hood Mountain Gunsight Red Blend
Ripe plum and dark cherry on the nose. A racy fruit profile of luscious blackberry and huckleberry coats the palate with an extraordinarily balanced and voluptuous texture giving way to a lingering finish full of fresh plum and dark chocolate.
Nickel & Nickel Oak Knoll District Merlot
Oakville Ranch 2015 Signature Bordeaux Blend
Oakville Ranch 2018 Cabernet Franc
Opus One Red Blend
Orin Swift Papillon Red Blend
Overture by Opus One
Paraduxx Candlestick Red Blend
Perchance Georges III Cabernet Sauvignon
Peter Paul Wines Master's Blend
Raymond Burr 2019 Petite Sirah
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Rombauer Zinfandel
Rutherford Ranch Reserve Malbec
Saxon-Brown Fighting Brothers Zinfandel
Saxon-Brown Grenache
Scott Family Arroyo Seco Pinot Noir
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
Stag's Leap Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Tablas Creek Grenache
Tablas Creek Mourvèdre
Talisman Adastra Red Blend
Timeless By Silver Oak
Trujillo Cabernet Sauvignon
Twomey Gary's Vineyard Pinot Noir
VASO Cabernet Sauvignon
Zina Hyde 2015 Zinfandel
Zina Hyde 2019 Old Vine Carignane
Rosé Wines
Austin Hope Rose
Cass Winery Oasis Rosé
Castello Di Amarosa 2019/20 Rosé
DAUO Rosé
Flowers Rosé
Golden Eye Rose
Justin Winery Rosé
Paraduxx 100% Syrah Rosé
Raymond Burr Dry Creek Rosé
Rutherford Ranch Reserve Rosé
Sterling Vineyards Rose of Syrah Rosé
Tablas Creek Dianthus Rosé
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
An exceptionally unique wine tasting experience in an upscale and relaxed setting.
3088 State Street, 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008