Napkins Bar and Grill 1001 Second street Ste.112
napa, CA 94559
Brunch Starters
Eggs & Omelettes
Ham And Cheese Omelette
White cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes, onion and pepper.
Salmon Benedict
Cold smoked salmon, spinach, hollandaise, capers, roasted peppers with onion and red peppers.
Spinach Mushroom Omelette
Cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes with onion and peppers.
Fried Eggs
Pancake
Brunch Sandwiches
Brunch Entrees
Churrasco
Marinated skirt steak with chimichurri sauce and sea salt fries.
Habanero Chicken
Pan-fried Mary's organic chicken, butter sautéed carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, citrus habanero sauce.
Grilled Salmon
Basil mashed potatoes, cherry tomato asparagus beurre blanc.
Linguine Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp, linguine, capers, chili flakes, basil lemon herb butter sauce.
Brunch Sides
Brunch Drinks
Brunch Desserts
Lunch Starters
Soup
Ahi Poke
Meatball
Crab Cake
Wings
Citrus habanero glaze, creamy blue cheese dressing, chopped scallions.
Guacamole
Queso fresco, cilantro, pico de gallo.
House Salad
Mixed field green, cucumber, corn, fried garbanzo bean, whole grain mustard dressing.
Kale Salad
Calamari
Lunch Entrees
Tuna Sandwich
Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Napkins Burger
Iceberg lettuce, crispy onion, sliced tomato, barbecue sauce, pickled veggies, sea salt fries.
Lunch Sides
Lunch Desserts
Dinner Starters
Ahi Poke
Kale Salad
Crab Cake
Guacamole
Queso fresco, cilantro, pico de gallo.
House Salad
Mixed field green, cucumber, corn, fried garbanzo bean, whole grain mustard dressing.
Wings
Citrus habanero glaze, creamy blue cheese dressing, chopped scallions.
Soup
Brie Cheese
BBQ Shrimp
Calamari
Dinner Entrees
Short Ribs
Churrasco
Marinated skirt steak with chimichurri sauce and sea salt fries.
Habanero Chicken
Pan-fried Mary's organic chicken, butter sautéed carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, citrus habanero sauce.
Rib Eye
Grilled Salmon
Basil mashed potatoes, cherry tomato asparagus beurre blanc.
Halibut
Linguine Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp, linguine, capers, chili flakes, basil lemon herb butter sauce.
Napkins Burger
Iceberg lettuce, crispy onion, sliced tomato, barbecue sauce, pickled veggies, sea salt fries.
Seafood Plate
Wellington
Dinner Sides
Dinner Dessert
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
WINE
Educated Guess
Charles Krug
BTL Educated Guess
BTL Charles Krug | Napa
BTL Coppola | Director's Cut | Alexander Valley
BTL Iron & Sand
BTL Butter
BTL Unshackled | Prisoner | CA
BTL Foley Johnson | Napa
BTL Beringer Night Valley | Napa
BTL Robert Mondavi
BTL Brendel | Napa
BTL Black Stallion | Napa
BTL St. Supery | Napa
BTL Peju | Napa
BTL The Prisonar | Napa
BTL Stone Cottage
BTL Artemis | stag's Leap | Napa
BTL Round Pond
BTL Double Diomand
BTL Silver Oak | A. Valley
BTL Cakebread
BTL Joseph Phelps | Napa
BTL Darioush | Napa
GL Terra D’oro | Amador County
BTL 2017 Terra D’oro | Amador County
BTL 2019 Artezin | Mandecino
BTL Gnarly Head
BTL 2016 Coppola | Director’s Cut | Sonoma
BTL 2017 Hawley | Mendocino
BTL Cult Following
BV Merlot
BTL BV | Napa
BTL Folie A Deux
BTL Markham | Napa
BTL Charles Krug | Napa
BTL Rutherford Ranch
BTL Hall | Napa
Folie A Deaux
BTL Folie A Deux
BTL Cloudline
BTL Rive Sud | Pinot Noir | France
BTL Sean Minor
BTL Seasun
BTL Skyside
BTL Diora
BTL 7 Cellars, The Farm | Monterey
BTL Cline | Sonoma
BTL Morgan
BT Hanzell Sonoma
BTL Patz & Hall | Sonoma
GL Silverado SB
GL Peju SB
BTL 2018 Silverado 1 L | Napa Valley
BTL Joel Gott | CA
BTL 2020 Peju | Napa
BTL Franciscan SB
BTL Napa Cellar
BTL Olema
BTL Gouleyant
BTL John Anthony
GL Landmark
GL Sonoma Cutrer
BTL 2019 Terra Pura | Chile
BTL 2019 Charles Krug | Carneros Napa
BTL 2017 Heitz | Napa
BTL 2016 Frank Family
BTL 2020 Geyser Peak | California
BTL 2018 MerSoleil Unoaked Monterey
BTL 2018 Scott | Monterey
BTL 2018 Reata | Sonoma
BTL 2019 Simi | Sonoma County
BTL 2018 Boucaine | Carneros Napa
BTL 2019 Sonoma Cutter | Russian River
BTL 2018 Blackstallion | Napa
BTL 2018 Rombauer | Carnero
GL Mumm Rose
GL Domaine Chandon
GL Mionette
GL Domaine Carneros
BTL Mionetto
BTL Riondo Prosecco | Italy
BTL Mumm Rose
BTL Domaine Chandon Brut
BTL Schramsberg | Napa
BTL Conde de Haro | Cava | Spain
BTL Domaine Carneros Tattinger
BTL Albert Bichot | Brut | France
BTL 2009 Luis Roederer | Cristal | France
BTL Veuve Cliequot
GL Solis Lumen | France
GL Fleurs De Prairie
BTL Solis Lumen | France
BTL The Palm | Whispering Angel
BTL Fathia | Russian River
BTL Fleurs De Prairie
BTL Bouquet
BTL Story Book
BTL Whispering Angle
BTL French Blue
GL Waterbrook Malbec
BTL Waterbrook
BTL Devocion
BTL Nine Hats Sangiovese
BTL Saldo
GL Sea Glass Riesling
GL Fini Pinot Grigio
BTL J Pinot Gris | CA
BTL Conundrum | California
BTL Chateau Ste Michelle | Columbia Valley
BTL Fini Pinot grigio
BTL Nine Hats Reisling
BEER
JUICE & COFFEES
CRAFT COCTAILS
SPIRITS
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Amador
Angel's Envy
Aperol
Ardberg 10 yr
Bacardi
Bacardi 8
Bailey's
Balvenie 12 yr
Banhez Mezcal
Basel Hayden
Beefeater
Belvedere
Blanton's
Bombay sapphire
Bookers
Bozal Mezcal
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bummer&lazarus
Bushmills
Campari
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Rep.
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
Chambord
Chiroc Vodka
Chivas Regal
Chopin
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Repo.
Cointreau
Colonel Tylor E.H Rye
Crowne Royal
Delamain Xo
Dewars
Disaronno
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Eagle Rare
El Jimador Silver
El Silencio Mezcal
Fernet Branca
Forged Oak
Four Roses
Frangellico
Glenfiddich 12 yr
Glenfiddich 21 yr
Glenlivet 12 yr
Glenmorangie 12 yr
Grand Marnier
Gray whale
Grey Goose
Hanger One
Hendricks
Hennessy vs
Hennessy Vs
Hennessy Vsop
Hennessy Xo
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Repo.
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jcb Caviar
JW Black
JW Blue
Kahula
Kettle One
Kiyo The single
Knop Creek
Laphroaig 10 yr
Macallan 12 yr
Makers Mark
Malibu
Martell C. Blue
Milagro Silver
Oban 14 yr
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Remy 1738
Remy Vsop
Rhetoric
Skrewball
Smirnoff
Stolichnaya
Talisker
Tangueray
Tapatio Anejo
Tears of Lozano
Templeton Rye
Titos
Tullamore Dew
Whistle Pig Rye
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Zacapa
Zaya
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
