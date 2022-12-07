Napkins Bar and Grill 1001 Second street Ste.112

  • Home
Brunch Starters

Crab Cake

$20.00

Wings

$17.00

Citrus habanero glaze, creamy blue cheese dressing, chopped scallions.

Brie Cheese

$18.00

Guacamole

$16.00

Queso fresco, cilantro, pico de gallo.

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed field green, cucumber, corn, fried garbanzo bean, whole grain mustard dressing.

Kale salad

$14.00

Calamari

$18.00

Eggs & Omelettes

Ham And Cheese Omelette

$17.00

White cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes, onion and pepper.

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Cold smoked salmon, spinach, hollandaise, capers, roasted peppers with onion and red peppers.

Spinach Mushroom Omelette

$17.00

Cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes with onion and peppers.

Fried Eggs

$14.00

Pancake

$14.00

Brunch Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

$18.00

Napkins Burger

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce, crispy onion, sliced tomato, barbecue sauce, pickled veggies, sea salt fries.

Brunch Entrees

Churrasco

$35.00

Marinated skirt steak with chimichurri sauce and sea salt fries.

Habanero Chicken

$29.00

Pan-fried Mary's organic chicken, butter sautéed carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, citrus habanero sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Basil mashed potatoes, cherry tomato asparagus beurre blanc.

Linguine Shrimp

$28.00

Sautéed shrimp, linguine, capers, chili flakes, basil lemon herb butter sauce.

Brunch Sides

Cornbread

$8.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Sea Salt Fries

$8.00

Seasonal Veggies

$10.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$10.00

Napkins Bloody Mary

$13.00

Brunch Desserts

Creme Brule

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Crisp

$10.00

Vanilla ice-cream

$7.00

Lunch Starters

Soup

$10.00

Ahi Poke

$18.00

Meatball

$18.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Wings

$17.00

Citrus habanero glaze, creamy blue cheese dressing, chopped scallions.

Guacamole

$16.00

Queso fresco, cilantro, pico de gallo.

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed field green, cucumber, corn, fried garbanzo bean, whole grain mustard dressing.

Kale Salad

$14.00

Calamari

$18.00

Lunch Entrees

Habanero Chicken

$29.00

Pan-fried Mary's organic chicken, butter sautéed carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, citrus habanero sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Basil mashed potatoes, cherry tomato asparagus beurre blanc.

Linguine Shrimp

$28.00

Sautéed shrimp, linguine, capers, chili flakes, basil lemon herb butter sauce.

Churrasco

$35.00

Marinated skirt steak with chimichurri sauce and sea salt fries.

Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

$18.00

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Napkins Burger

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce, crispy onion, sliced tomato, barbecue sauce, pickled veggies, sea salt fries.

Lunch Sides

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Seasonal Veggies

$10.00

Cornbread

$8.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Sea Salt Fries

$8.00

Lunch Desserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Crisp

$10.00

Vanilla ice-cream

$7.00

Dinner Starters

Ahi Poke

$18.00

Kale Salad

$14.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Guacamole

$16.00

Queso fresco, cilantro, pico de gallo.

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed field green, cucumber, corn, fried garbanzo bean, whole grain mustard dressing.

Wings

$17.00

Citrus habanero glaze, creamy blue cheese dressing, chopped scallions.

Soup

$10.00

Brie Cheese

$18.00

BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

Calamari

$18.00

Dinner Entrees

Short Ribs

$38.00

Churrasco

$35.00

Marinated skirt steak with chimichurri sauce and sea salt fries.

Habanero Chicken

$29.00

Pan-fried Mary's organic chicken, butter sautéed carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, citrus habanero sauce.

Rib Eye

$48.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Basil mashed potatoes, cherry tomato asparagus beurre blanc.

Halibut

$38.00

Linguine Shrimp

$28.00

Sautéed shrimp, linguine, capers, chili flakes, basil lemon herb butter sauce.

Napkins Burger

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce, crispy onion, sliced tomato, barbecue sauce, pickled veggies, sea salt fries.

Seafood Plate

$36.00

Wellington

$27.00

Dinner Sides

Cornbread

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Sea Salt Fries

$8.00

Seasonal Veggies

$10.00

Dinner Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Crisp

$10.00

Vanilla ice-cream

$7.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Apple Martini

$15.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$15.00

Fume

$15.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Winter Sip

$15.00

TROPIC COSMO

$15.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$15.00

Passion Mango Margarita

$15.00

Watermelon Martini

$15.00

2nd Amendment

$15.00

Carnival

$15.00

Mezcal Sour

$15.00

Expresso Martini

$16.00

WINE

Educated Guess

$15.00

Charles Krug

$20.00

BTL Educated Guess

$55.00

BTL Charles Krug | Napa

$75.00

BTL Coppola | Director's Cut | Alexander Valley

$58.00

BTL Iron & Sand

$45.00

BTL Butter

$55.00

BTL Unshackled | Prisoner | CA

$55.00

BTL Foley Johnson | Napa

$60.00

BTL Beringer Night Valley | Napa

$65.00

BTL Robert Mondavi

$65.00

BTL Brendel | Napa

$70.00

BTL Black Stallion | Napa

$70.00

BTL St. Supery | Napa

$85.00

BTL Peju | Napa

$95.00

BTL The Prisonar | Napa

$110.00

BTL Stone Cottage

$135.00

BTL Artemis | stag's Leap | Napa

$155.00

BTL Round Pond

$155.00

BTL Double Diomand

$160.00

BTL Silver Oak | A. Valley

$160.00

BTL Cakebread

$170.00

BTL Joseph Phelps | Napa

$180.00

BTL Darioush | Napa

$240.00

GL Terra D’oro | Amador County

$14.00

BTL 2017 Terra D’oro | Amador County

$40.00

BTL 2019 Artezin | Mandecino

$45.00

BTL Gnarly Head

$42.00

BTL 2016 Coppola | Director’s Cut | Sonoma

$45.00

BTL 2017 Hawley | Mendocino

$50.00

BTL Cult Following

$45.00

BV Merlot

$15.00

BTL BV | Napa

$55.00

BTL Folie A Deux

$40.00

BTL Markham | Napa

$48.00

BTL Charles Krug | Napa

$50.00

BTL Rutherford Ranch

$55.00

BTL Hall | Napa

$75.00

Folie A Deaux

$14.00

BTL Folie A Deux

$45.00

BTL Cloudline

$36.00

BTL Rive Sud | Pinot Noir | France

$40.00

BTL Sean Minor

$40.00

BTL Seasun

$40.00

BTL Skyside

$40.00

BTL Diora

$45.00

BTL 7 Cellars, The Farm | Monterey

$42.00

BTL Cline | Sonoma

$44.00

BTL Morgan

$50.00

BT Hanzell Sonoma

$52.00

BTL Patz & Hall | Sonoma

$75.00

GL Silverado SB

$12.00

GL Peju SB

$15.00

BTL 2018 Silverado 1 L | Napa Valley

$40.00

BTL Joel Gott | CA

$32.00

BTL 2020 Peju | Napa

$45.00

BTL Franciscan SB

$35.00

BTL Napa Cellar

$40.00

BTL Olema

$32.00

BTL Gouleyant

$34.00

BTL John Anthony

$44.00

GL Landmark

$15.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer

$14.00

BTL 2019 Terra Pura | Chile

$36.00

BTL 2019 Charles Krug | Carneros Napa

$40.00

BTL 2017 Heitz | Napa

$48.00

BTL 2016 Frank Family

$60.00

BTL 2020 Geyser Peak | California

$32.00

BTL 2018 MerSoleil Unoaked Monterey

$34.00

BTL 2018 Scott | Monterey

$36.00

BTL 2018 Reata | Sonoma

$38.00

BTL 2019 Simi | Sonoma County

$38.00

BTL 2018 Boucaine | Carneros Napa

$45.00

BTL 2019 Sonoma Cutter | Russian River

$48.00

BTL 2018 Blackstallion | Napa

$38.00

BTL 2018 Rombauer | Carnero

$75.00

GL Mumm Rose

$14.00

GL Domaine Chandon

$15.00

GL Mionette

$12.00

GL Domaine Carneros

$17.00

BTL Mionetto

$40.00

BTL Riondo Prosecco | Italy

$38.00

BTL Mumm Rose

$50.00

BTL Domaine Chandon Brut

$50.00

BTL Schramsberg | Napa

$75.00

BTL Conde de Haro | Cava | Spain

$55.00

BTL Domaine Carneros Tattinger

$65.00

BTL Albert Bichot | Brut | France

$65.00

BTL 2009 Luis Roederer | Cristal | France

$550.00

BTL Veuve Cliequot

$115.00

GL Solis Lumen | France

$10.00

GL Fleurs De Prairie

$12.00

BTL Solis Lumen | France

$38.00

BTL The Palm | Whispering Angel

$35.00

BTL Fathia | Russian River

$36.00

BTL Fleurs De Prairie

$36.00

BTL Bouquet

$34.00

BTL Story Book

$40.00

BTL Whispering Angle

$42.00

BTL French Blue

$32.00

GL Waterbrook Malbec

$12.00

BTL Waterbrook

$35.00

BTL Devocion

$40.00

BTL Nine Hats Sangiovese

$36.00

BTL Saldo

$55.00

GL Sea Glass Riesling

$10.00

GL Fini Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL J Pinot Gris | CA

$32.00

BTL Conundrum | California

$32.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle | Columbia Valley

$32.00

BTL Fini Pinot grigio

$35.00

BTL Nine Hats Reisling

$38.00

BEER

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

North Coast

$9.00

Top of the Month

$9.00

Dust Bowl Truck

$9.00

Racer IPA

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Modello

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

WATER

Pellegrino Water

$7.00

Cascade

$7.00

SODAS

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

JUICE & COFFEES

Cranbery

$6.00

Orange juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Pine apple juice

$6.00

Grapefruit juice

$6.00

mocktail

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Expresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

CRAFT COCTAILS

Napkins Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$18.00

Manhattan

$18.00

SPIRITS

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Amador

$15.00

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Aperol

$11.00

Ardberg 10 yr

$20.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi 8

$14.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Balvenie 12 yr

$20.00

Banhez Mezcal

$26.00

Basel Hayden

$16.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Bombay sapphire

$12.00

Bookers

$18.00

Bozal Mezcal

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Bummer&lazarus

$16.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Campari

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Rep.

$16.00

Cazadores Anejo

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Cazadores Repo

$14.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chiroc Vodka

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Chopin

$15.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase Azul Repo.

$37.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Colonel Tylor E.H Rye

$47.00

Crowne Royal

$14.00

Delamain Xo

$40.00

Dewars

$12.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$50.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

El Jimador Silver

$12.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Forged Oak

$35.00

Four Roses

$18.00

Frangellico

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 21 yr

$45.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$16.00

Glenmorangie 12 yr

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Gray whale

$15.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Hanger One

$15.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Hennessy vs

$15.00

Hennessy Vs

$15.00

Hennessy Vsop

$18.00

Hennessy Xo

$45.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Herradura Repo.

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jcb Caviar

$20.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Blue

$45.00

Kahula

$10.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Kiyo The single

$16.00

Knop Creek

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$20.00

Macallan 12 yr

$25.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Malibu

$12.00

Martell C. Blue

$45.00

Milagro Silver

$14.00

Oban 14 yr

$22.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Remy 1738

$16.00

Remy Vsop

$18.00

Rhetoric

$45.00

Skrewball

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$14.00

Talisker

$18.00

Tangueray

$12.00

Tapatio Anejo

$35.00

Tears of Lozano

$50.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$15.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$22.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Zacapa

$15.00

Zaya

$15.00

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Filet Oscar

$68.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1001 Second street Ste.112, napa, CA 94559

Directions

