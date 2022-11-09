Napoleon's Grill 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A
2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1
Decatur, GA 30033
Popular Items
Starters
5 Wings
They're savory, smokey, and tangy-sweet (also available traditional Buffalo style)
10 Wings
They're savory, smokey, and tangy-sweet (also available traditional Buffalo style)
20 Wings
50 Wings
Bacon Blue Cheese Tots
Crispy potato puffs topped with applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and scallions
Calamari
Cripsy peppadew peppers, our orange-infused Thai chili sauce
Chips & Guac
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Chips n Dips Trio
Queso, Guacamole, Salsa
Hummus Platter
Hummus with chimichurri, olive and sundried tomato salad, feta, celery, carrots, peppadews. cucumbers, and pita
Naked Tots
Pimento Cheese Fritters
Gently fried served with red pepper jelly
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Topped with Monterey Jack & parmesan served wth tortilla chips
Soups
CUP of Chicken Corn Chowder
BOWL of Chicken Corn Chowder
QT of Chicken Corn Chowder
CUP of Seasonal Soup
Your server will provide you with description and price of our seasonal soup
BOWL of Seasonal Soup
Your server will provide you with description and price of our seasonal soup
QT of Seasonal Soup
Your server will provide you with description and price of our seasonal soup
Salads
HALF House Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, served with citrus-herb vinaigrette
FULL House Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, served with citrus-herb vinaigrette
HALF Caesar Salad
Romaine, brown butter croutons, parmesan
FULL Caesar Salad
Romaine, brown butter croutons, parmesan
HALF Greek Salad
Romaine, Greek vinaigrette, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, feta
FULL Greek Salad
Romaine, Greek vinaigrette, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, feta
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, Napa cabbage, green beans, carrots, cucumbers, radish, edamame, basil, carrot ginger dressing
Bacon Blue Skirt Steak Wedge
Iceberg wedge, organic Angus beef marinated and grilled, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, and sliced Bermuda onions
Chicken Club Salad
Fried chicken, smoked bacon, Jack cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, field greens, purred herb vinaigrette, side of honey mustard dressing
Farm Salad
Field greens, roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, olives, radish, cucumber, red onion, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, sunflower seeds, herb vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Tacos
BBQ Beef Taco
Topped with cilantro jalapeno slaw and salsa verde
Club Taco
Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, pico de gallo, buttermilk ranch
Fish Taco
Fried or Grilled served with coleslaw, caper tartar sauce, jalapenos
KoreanTaco
Bulgogi seared steak and Asian slaw
Shrimp Taco
Mango-pineapple-cilantro salsa, chipotle aioli
Special Taco
Bowls
Coconut Ginger Rice Bowl
Carrots, edamame, green beans, broccoli, mushrooms, mild curry broth, cilantro, Jasmine rice cake, crispy wontons
Zen Baby Bowl
Herbed quinoa, marinated tofu, sliced avocado, Asian slaw, edameme, smoked mushrooms, peppadew peppers, sunflower seeds, sesame-miso dressing, lime
Mediterranean Bowl
Hummus, quinoa, olive tapenade, roasted & fried chickpeas, marinated artichokes, peppadew peppers, cucumber-tomato salad, feta, pita slices, herb & citrus olive oil drizzle
Napoleon's Southwest Bowl
Long grain brown rice medley, queso, black beans, salsa verde, feta, salsa fresca, cilantro, sour cream, tortilla strips
Dragon Bowl
Braised chicken, Thai chili glazed vegetables, sticky rice, Asian slaw, sea-salted edamame, topped with crispy wontons
Got Seoul Bowl
Bulgogi marinated organic skirt steak, sticky rice, Asian slaw, sea-salted edamame, topped with crispy wontons
Burgers & Sandwiches
Napoleon Burger
Organic Angus beef, sauteed onions, white cheddar, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato
Basic Burger
Organic Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese
Bacon Blue Burger
Organic Angus beef, Balsamic onions, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Grouper Sandwich
Fried, grilled, or blackened, malt vinegar remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion
Decatur BLT
Goat cheese, fried green tomatoes, bacon, arugula, herb mayo
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon, tomato, bacon, arugula, herb mayo
Club Quesadilla
Roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese, avocado, side of salsa fresca and chipotle ranch
Veggie Quesadilla
Entrees
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Chicken Finger Basket
Handcut chicken tenders soaked in buttermilk, breaded and fried with BBQ & honey mustard dressing and fries
Coconut Mango Grouper
Grouper encrusted with coconut and topped with mang pineapple pico de gallo served with wild rice and a vegetable medley
Fish & Chips
Sweetwater 420 beer-battered Atlantic cod with French fries and malt vinegar remoulade
Fried Shrimp Platter
Breaded and fried jumbo shrimp served with fries, dill tartar, and cocktail sauce
Mediterranean Salmon
Topped with tomatoes, capers, basil, Kalamata olives and feta over a bed of seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes
Pub Pot Roast
Slow roasted and served over sauteed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy and fried onions
Kids
Kids Burger
Orangic Angus beef, cheddar cheese
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders with honey mustard and a side
Kids Fish Basket
Kids Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese with cheddar cheese
Kids Pasta
Served with cheddar cheese sauce or butter sauce
Kids Quedsadilla
Chicken or Cheese
Kids Taco
Kids Veggie Plate
Sides
French Fries
Quinoa
Mac N Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Sauteed Broccoli
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Cuc Salad
With red onion, feta, and vinaigrette
Black Beans & Rice
Steamed Vegetables
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Guac & Chips
Salsa & Queso
Desserts
$$$Add-Ons$$$
$Avocado
$Bacon
$Blackened Grouper
$Blackened Shrimp
$Carmel Onions
$Extra Carrots
$Extra Celery
$Extra Cheese
$Extra Chips
$Extra Sauce
$Fried Chicken
$Fried Grouper
$Fried Shrimp
$Grilled ChiCken
$Grilled Grouper
$Grilled Shrimp
$Guac
$Mushrooms
$Peppedew Peppers
$Pita Bread
$Pulled Chicken
$Queso
$Salmon
$Skirt Steak
$Tofu
Party Platters
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A food focused neighborhood pub
2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1, Decatur, GA 30033