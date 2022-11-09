  • Home
Napoleon's Grill 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A

No reviews yet

2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1

Decatur, GA 30033

Popular Items

Club Taco
Fish Taco
Shrimp Taco

Starters

5 Wings

$9.99

They're savory, smokey, and tangy-sweet (also available traditional Buffalo style)

10 Wings

$16.99

They're savory, smokey, and tangy-sweet (also available traditional Buffalo style)

20 Wings

$32.00

50 Wings

$49.00

Bacon Blue Cheese Tots

$11.99

Crispy potato puffs topped with applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and scallions

Calamari

$14.99

Cripsy peppadew peppers, our orange-infused Thai chili sauce

Chips & Guac

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips n Dips Trio

$12.99

Queso, Guacamole, Salsa

Hummus Platter

$13.99

Hummus with chimichurri, olive and sundried tomato salad, feta, celery, carrots, peppadews. cucumbers, and pita

Naked Tots

$7.99

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$12.99

Gently fried served with red pepper jelly

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Topped with Monterey Jack & parmesan served wth tortilla chips

Soups

CUP of Chicken Corn Chowder

$4.99

BOWL of Chicken Corn Chowder

$7.99

QT of Chicken Corn Chowder

$12.99

CUP of Seasonal Soup

$4.99

Your server will provide you with description and price of our seasonal soup

BOWL of Seasonal Soup

$7.99

Your server will provide you with description and price of our seasonal soup

QT of Seasonal Soup

$12.99

Your server will provide you with description and price of our seasonal soup

Salads

HALF House Salad

$6.99

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, served with citrus-herb vinaigrette

FULL House Salad

$8.99

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, served with citrus-herb vinaigrette

HALF Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine, brown butter croutons, parmesan

FULL Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, brown butter croutons, parmesan

HALF Greek Salad

$7.99

Romaine, Greek vinaigrette, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, feta

FULL Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Greek vinaigrette, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, feta

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken, Napa cabbage, green beans, carrots, cucumbers, radish, edamame, basil, carrot ginger dressing

Bacon Blue Skirt Steak Wedge

$17.99

Iceberg wedge, organic Angus beef marinated and grilled, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, and sliced Bermuda onions

Chicken Club Salad

$15.99

Fried chicken, smoked bacon, Jack cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, field greens, purred herb vinaigrette, side of honey mustard dressing

Farm Salad

Farm Salad

$12.99

Field greens, roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, olives, radish, cucumber, red onion, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, sunflower seeds, herb vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$7.99

Tacos

BBQ Beef Taco

$4.99

Topped with cilantro jalapeno slaw and salsa verde

Club Taco

$4.99

Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, pico de gallo, buttermilk ranch

Fish Taco

$4.99

Fried or Grilled served with coleslaw, caper tartar sauce, jalapenos

KoreanTaco

$4.99

Bulgogi seared steak and Asian slaw

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Mango-pineapple-cilantro salsa, chipotle aioli

Special Taco

$4.99

Bowls

Coconut Ginger Rice Bowl

$15.99

Carrots, edamame, green beans, broccoli, mushrooms, mild curry broth, cilantro, Jasmine rice cake, crispy wontons

Zen Baby Bowl

$13.99

Herbed quinoa, marinated tofu, sliced avocado, Asian slaw, edameme, smoked mushrooms, peppadew peppers, sunflower seeds, sesame-miso dressing, lime

Mediterranean Bowl

$15.99

Hummus, quinoa, olive tapenade, roasted & fried chickpeas, marinated artichokes, peppadew peppers, cucumber-tomato salad, feta, pita slices, herb & citrus olive oil drizzle

Napoleon's Southwest Bowl

$11.99

Long grain brown rice medley, queso, black beans, salsa verde, feta, salsa fresca, cilantro, sour cream, tortilla strips

Dragon Bowl

$14.99

Braised chicken, Thai chili glazed vegetables, sticky rice, Asian slaw, sea-salted edamame, topped with crispy wontons

Got Seoul Bowl

$15.99

Bulgogi marinated organic skirt steak, sticky rice, Asian slaw, sea-salted edamame, topped with crispy wontons

Burgers & Sandwiches

Napoleon Burger

$14.99

Organic Angus beef, sauteed onions, white cheddar, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato

Basic Burger

$13.99

Organic Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese

Bacon Blue Burger

$14.99

Organic Angus beef, Balsamic onions, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Grouper Sandwich

$17.99

Fried, grilled, or blackened, malt vinegar remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion

Decatur BLT

$12.99

Goat cheese, fried green tomatoes, bacon, arugula, herb mayo

Salmon BLT

$16.99

Grilled salmon, tomato, bacon, arugula, herb mayo

Club Quesadilla

$13.99

Roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese, avocado, side of salsa fresca and chipotle ranch

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Entrees

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$15.00

Handcut chicken tenders soaked in buttermilk, breaded and fried with BBQ & honey mustard dressing and fries

Coconut Mango Grouper

$22.00

Grouper encrusted with coconut and topped with mang pineapple pico de gallo served with wild rice and a vegetable medley

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Sweetwater 420 beer-battered Atlantic cod with French fries and malt vinegar remoulade

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Breaded and fried jumbo shrimp served with fries, dill tartar, and cocktail sauce

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$21.00

Topped with tomatoes, capers, basil, Kalamata olives and feta over a bed of seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes

Pub Pot Roast

Pub Pot Roast

$21.00

Slow roasted and served over sauteed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy and fried onions

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.99

Orangic Angus beef, cheddar cheese

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Chicken tenders with honey mustard and a side

Kids Fish Basket

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Classic grilled cheese with cheddar cheese

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Served with cheddar cheese sauce or butter sauce

Kids Quedsadilla

$7.99

Chicken or Cheese

Kids Taco

Kids Veggie Plate

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.49

Quinoa

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.49

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Cuc Salad

$3.99

With red onion, feta, and vinaigrette

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99

Steamed Vegetables

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Guac & Chips

$5.99

Salsa & Queso

$5.99

Desserts

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.99

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.99

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

$$$Add-Ons$$$

$Avocado

$2.99

$Bacon

$1.00

$Blackened Grouper

$9.99

$Blackened Shrimp

$5.99

$Carmel Onions

$1.99

$Extra Carrots

$0.99

$Extra Celery

$0.99

$Extra Cheese

$0.99

$Extra Chips

$1.99

$Extra Sauce

$0.99

$Fried Chicken

$4.99

$Fried Grouper

$9.99

$Fried Shrimp

$5.99

$Grilled ChiCken

$4.99

$Grilled Grouper

$9.99

$Grilled Shrimp

$5.99

$Guac

$2.99

$Mushrooms

$1.99

$Peppedew Peppers

$0.99

$Pita Bread

$1.99

$Pulled Chicken

$4.99

$Queso

$2.99

$Salmon

$7.99

$Skirt Steak

$7.99

$Tofu

$4.99

Party Platters

Big Lebowski

$79.00

Gladiator

$59.00

House Party

$59.00

Taco, Dips, & Wings Family Pack

$45.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A food focused neighborhood pub

Website

Location

2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1, Decatur, GA 30033

Directions

