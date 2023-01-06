Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Napolese Pizzeria Napolese Fashion Mall

8702 Keystone Crossing

Indianapolis, IN 46240

Popular Items

Margherita
Classic
Hamaker's Corner

Appetizer

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$13.00

Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Red Sauce, Shaved Parm

Burrata Toast

Burrata Toast

$14.00

Burrata is an Italian cow milk made from mozzarella and cream. We serve it with toasted bread, EVOO, Salt and Pepper.

Side of Focaccia With Olive Oil

Side of Focaccia With Olive Oil

$6.00
Extra Focaccia

Extra Focaccia

$3.00

Gluten Free Focaccia

$6.00

Antipasti Plate

$15.00

Prosciutto, soppressata, parmesan, mixed olives, pickled carrots and toasted boule

Mushroom Toast

$10.00

Oyster /Cremini Mushrooms, Marsala Cream, pecorino and EVOO

slice sour dough boule

$1.00

Tuscan Soup cup

$6.00

Tuscan Soup bowl

$9.00

Salad

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, chickpeas, tomatoes and red wine vinaigrette

1/2 chopped salad

$9.00
Veg Chop Salad

Veg Chop Salad

$14.00

Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes, Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette

1/2 veggie chop

$8.00
Roasted beet Salad

Roasted beet Salad

$14.00

Beets, Goat cheese, Red Onions, Arugula, Pine Nuts and Lemon Vinaigrette **This Salad contains Pine Nuts**

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Parmesan, House Caesar Dressing

1/2 Caesar

1/2 Caesar

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Burrata and Arugula Salad

Burrata and Arugula Salad

$13.00

Burrata, Arugula, EVOO, Salt and Pepper with a Lemon Vinaigrette

Rachael's Style

$4.00

Brussels Sprout Salad

$15.00

Roasted Shaved Brussels sprouts, Escarole, Apple, Marcona Almonds, Cherries with Cherry Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale, Croutons, Parsley, Mint, Chives and Lemon Vinaigrette.

1/2 Brussels sprout Salad

$8.50

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Burrata Margherita

Burrata Margherita

$17.00

Burrata, Red Sauce and Basil **This pizza is served uncut**

Broken Yolk

Broken Yolk

$16.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Whole Egg

Classic

Classic

$16.00

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella

Meridian Kessler

Meridian Kessler

$17.00

Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,

Hamaker's Corner

Hamaker's Corner

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,

Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$19.00

Black Pepper Sauce, ,Goat cheese, Jowl Bacon, sweet potatoes

Elliot's Pie

Elliot's Pie

$18.00

White Sauce, Pancetta, New Potatoes and Gorgonzola

Casanova's Delight

Casanova's Delight

$19.00

White Sauce, Prosciutto and Taleggio

BLT Pizza

BLT Pizza

$19.00

Red Sauce, Smoking Goos Jowl Bacon and Tallegio Cheese

Freestyle

$12.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ingredients Charged Per

Bambini

Bambini

$12.00

For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3

Smoked Salmon Pie

$20.00

Dill Creme Fraiche, capers, leeks, Smoked Salmon with Garlic Parmesan Crust.

Cuffing Season

$17.00

White Sauce, capers, olives, onions, chicken, mozzarella.

Secret Garden Pie

$17.00

Vegan pie...Roasted peppers, Red Onions, cashew ricotta, Rachaels' Style.

Entrees

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$26.00

7 oz Salmon filet served polenta, arugula, EVOO Compound Butter

Chicken Entree

$26.00

Roasted chicken, creamy potatoes, capers, bell peppers, basil and chicken jus

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Hazelnut Flourless Torte

$9.00

Bittersweet Chocolate, Ganache Glaze infused with Frangelico

Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ricotta cheesecake with pumpkin seed caramel sauce.

Biscotti

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering, curbside pickup, and full-service patio dining begin on 5.28! 11am - 8pm. Napolese is about artfully made pizza and stone hearth baking. We use the finest ingredients available, carefully sourcing cheeses, meats and local farm produce grown specifically for Napolese.

Location

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Directions

