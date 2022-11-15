Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napoli Italian Bridgeville 1273 Washington Pike

review star

No reviews yet

1273 Washington Pike

Bridgeville, PA 15017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CYO Pasta
Large 16"
X-Large

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$5.49

Four seasoned breadsticks baked & served with a side of spaghetti sauce

Bruschetta

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella melted on toasted bread with a warm blend of diced red onions, tomato, olive oil & balsamic dressing served on the side

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Chunked chicken & mild wing sauce blended with cheddar cheese, cream cheese & ranch dressing served with homemade pita triangles

Calamari

$11.99

Tentacles and tubes fried to order till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$8.99

Breaded dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill seasoning & served with our signature boom boom sauce

Fried Provolone

$6.99

Two double breaded provolone wheels fried till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Fresh zucchini thinly sliced, lightly floured & fried till golden brown served with spaghetti sauce

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Garlic Chz Bread

$2.99

Napoli Fries

$11.99

French fries covered with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & bacon, baked & served with ranch dressing

Potato Chips

$3.99

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Spinach, diced tomatoes & artichoke hearts sautéed with cream & two cheeses served in a warm bread bowl

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$11.99

Hot peppers stuffed with a sausage & bread stuffing

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$9.99

Mushrooms chopped and sautéed with Romano cheese, wine, bread crumbs & spices baked in the cap to perfection

Wings - 10

$12.99

Wings - 20

$27.98

Chicken Tender App

$7.99

Buff Chx Tenders

$7.99

Pitas

$2.00

HH Wings

$10.00

HH Nap Ff

$7.99

HH Tater Kegs

$6.99

Salads & Soup

Wedding

$4.49+

Daily

$4.49+

Seafood Bisque

$5.49+

Small House Salad

$4.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions

Large House Salad

$5.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions.

Grilled chicken salad

$9.99+

Steak Salad

$17.99

Hanging tender steak done to your liking. A variety of garden vegetables & black olives topped with french fries & mozzarella cheese on a bed of lettuce

Caesar Salad

$10.49

A classic salad with croutons & parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Lettuce, tomatoes, Greek olives, cucumber & a generous portion of feta cheese

Antipasto

$9.99+

Ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, a variety of garden vegetables, black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes & hot pepper rings on a bed of lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Chicken breast grilled to order, a variety of garden vegetables & black olives topped with french fries & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of lettuce

Lemon Pepper Tuna

$8.99+

Crisp lettuce topped with canned tuna, artichoke, red onions & tomatoes with a homemade lemon pepper dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomatoes drizzled with our balsamic dressing

QRT WEDDING

$12.00

QRT BISQUE

$14.00

QRT RANCH

$13.00

QRT ITALIAN

$11.00

QRT BALSAMIC

$11.00

QRT SPG SCE

$7.00

QT MT SAUCE

$15.00

QRT Alfredo

$12.00

QRT Cr Tomato

$12.00

Small Caesar

$4.99

Pizza/Zone/Rolls

Small 9"

$8.99

Medium 14"

$13.99

Large 16"

$16.99

X-Large

$18.99

Small Thick

$8.99

Medium Thick

$13.99

Large Thick

$19.99

Stromboli

$9.49

For the person who does not like ricotta cheese just pick 3 pizza toppings. We add them to mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.

Special Calzone

$9.99

Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese, meatball, mild sausage, mushroom & pizza sauce.

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings & pizza sauce (toppings 1.25 each)

Pepperoni Roll

$8.99

Layers of mozzarella, cheddar cheese & pepperoni rolled, baked & served with spaghetti sauce.

Spinach Roll

$8.99

Layers of spinach, garlic, mozzarella & feta cheese rolled, baked & served with ranch dressing.

Gourmet Pizzas

SM Pierogi

$9.49

Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

SM Ranchero

$9.49

Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped with mozzarella cheese

SM Margherita

$9.49

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil

SM White

$8.99

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

SM Spinach

$9.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

SM Supreme

$10.49

A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, mild sausage & green and red peppers

SM Buffalo

$9.49

Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

MED Pierogi

$17.49

Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

MED Ranchero

$17.49

Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese

MED Margherita

$17.49

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil

MED White

$16.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese

MED Spinach

$17.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

MED Supreme

$18.49

A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers

MED Buffalo Chicken

$17.49

Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese

LG Pierogi Pizza

$19.49

Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

LG Ranchero

$19.49

Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese

LG Margherita

$19.49

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil

LG White

$18.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese

LG Spinach

$19.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

LG Supreme

$20.49

A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers

LG Buffalo Chicken

$20.49

Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese

LG Sicilian Supreme

$22.99

XL Pierogi

$21.49

Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

XL Ranchero

$21.49

Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese

XL Margherita

$21.49

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil

XL White

$20.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese

XL Spinach

$21.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

XL Supreme

$23.49

A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers

XL Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese

Hoagies

Meatball Casserole

$9.99

Comes with garlic bread (does not come with chips)

Sausage Casserole

$9.99

Comes with garlic bread (does not come with chips)

Mixed Casserole

$9.99

Half Italian

$9.49

Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing

Half Cheesesteak

$10.49

Grilled steak & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers & dressing

Half Spec Steak

$10.49

Grilled steak, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Half Sausage Parm

$10.49

Half Meatball Parm

$10.49

Half Turkey

$9.49

Turkey breast baked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & dressing

Half Tuna

$9.49Out of stock

Canned tuna mixed with egg, mayo & celery topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Half Veggie

$9.49

Whl Italian

$17.99

Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing

Whl Cheesesteak

$19.99

Grilled steak & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers & dressing

Whl Spec Steak

$19.99

Grilled steak, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Whl Sausage Parm

$19.99

Whl Meatball

$19.99

Whl Turkey Hoagie

$17.99

Turkey breast baked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & dressing

Whl Tuna

$17.99Out of stock

Canned tuna mixed with egg, mayo & celery topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Whole Veggie

$17.99

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

Black and Blue Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb lean ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon & gorgonzola cheese

BLT

$9.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato served on toasted Italian bread

Buffalo Burger

$13.49

1⁄2 lb lean ground beef topped with mild wing sauce & gorgonzola cheese

Buffalo ChxSandwich

$13.99

Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown & dipped in mild wing sauce With gorgonzola cheese $1.00

Buffalo Tenders FF

$10.99

Burger Melt

$12.49

1/2 lb lean ground beef covered with sautéed mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese

Cheeseburger

$12.49

Cheesy Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Served on grilled Italian bread with your choice of two cheeses, American, Swiss, gouda or provolone

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.99

Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese

Chix Tenders FF

$9.99

Fish

$11.99

Cod fillet breaded & deep fried till golden brown served on a brioche bun

Grilled Chx Sandwich

$12.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts grilled with Italian dressing served with the toppings of your choice Add mushrooms 1.00 • Add cheese 1.00

Hamburger

$11.49

1/2 lb lean ground beef grilled to your liking Add cheese 1.00 • Add bacon 1.00

Reuben

$11.49

Corn Beef or turkey breast, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Turkey Club

$13.99

A triple decker with turkey breast, bacon, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Turkey Reuben

$11.49

Breaded Chx Sandwich

$13.99

Dinners

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Penne noodles tossed with a mixture of spaghetti sauce & ricotta cheese baked & topped with mozzarella cheese

Breaded Shrimp

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp breaded to order & deep fried till golden brown served with potato or pasta.

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Six raviolis filled with ricotta, Romano & parmesan cheeses topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce

Chx Beurre Blanc

$19.99

Three chicken breast strips dipped in a seasoned egg batter & sautéed till golden brown, served over red skinned mashed potatoes & topped with spinach lemon beurre blanc sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Chicken Nicole

$19.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts floured & baked with balsamic dressing, topped with gorgonzola cheese & roasted red peppers served with potato or pasta

Chicken Parm & Pasta

$19.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts breaded, pan fried & topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese over pasta

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts floured, sautéed & tossed with Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice

Chicken Romano

$19.99

Four chicken breast strips dipped in a seasoned egg batter & sautéed till golden brown served with potato or pasta

Cod Piccata

$19.99

0oz cod filet floured & sautéed, tossed with Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice.

CYO Pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Romano battered eggplant layered with spaghetti sauce & mozzarella cheese served with a side of pasta

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.99

Our homemade eggplant rolled around in a mixture of ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses topped with spaghetti sauce

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$19.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts lightly breaded & sautéed in a lemon pepper sauce served with potato or pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$21.99

Large chunks of Maine lobster are blended with mascarpone and ricotta cheese, wrapped in a thin egg pasta, then drizzled with our lemon beurre blanc sauce

Manicotti

$15.99

Homemade crepes filled with a ricotta cheese mixture topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese

Meat Lasagna

$17.99

A generous portion of homemade cheese lasagna layered with sausage, baked fresh & covered with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese

Meat Ravioli

$15.99

Six raviolis filled with beef, Romano & parmesan cheeses topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce

Napoli Pasta

$16.99

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese sautéed in olive oil & garlic tossed with penne

Seafood Alfredo

$24.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp & fresh sea scallops in a homemade Alfredo sauce over linguine.

Seafood Piccata

$24.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp & fresh sea scallops in our Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice.

Stuffed Shells

$15.99Out of stock

Jumbo pasta shells filled with three cheeses & a spinach blend topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese

Veal Parmesan

$20.99

8 oz. breaded veal cutlet sautéed and topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese served with a side of pasta

Buff Chx Mac And Chz

$19.99

Adult Mac N Chz

$16.99

Chx Mornay

$19.99

Sd Mornay Sauce

$2.99

Kids & Sides

Kid Chz Rav

$5.49

Kids Meat Rav

$5.49

Kid Mini Chz

$7.25

Kid Grill Chz

$5.99

Kid Mac N Chz

$5.49

Kid Spag/MB

$4.49

Kid Tender/FF

$6.29

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Pasta

$3.00

Meatballs (ea)

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Veg

$3.00

Spinach/Garlic

$3.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

Chicken

$2.00

Hot Sausage

$2.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Tiramasu

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.50

Cookie

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Specials

Pizza Special

$10.49

Hoagie Spec

$11.99

Lunch pasta special

$10.99

Salad Special

$8.99

DNR Spec 1

$14.99

DNR Spec 2

$15.99

Seafood Special

$24.99

Sand special

$10.99

Burge Special

$13.49

Roll Special

$10.49

Turkey Classic

$8.99

Lunch Special

$8.99

Dinner Special 7

$17.99

Special 24

$24.99

Special 8

$18.99

Lunch Special 9

$9.49

Dinspecial9

$19.99

Special 6

$16.99

Special 10

$10.99

Special 15

$15.99

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$9.99

Dinner Spec 21

$21.99

Prime Rib

$26.99

Lunch Special 6

$6.99

Stew

$26.99

Linguini Clam Sauce

$17.99

Tuna Noodle Cass

$9.49

Dinner Special 20

$20.99

Special 12

$12.99

Old Bay Shrimp Gnocchi

$27.99

Honey M Chx Tender

$11.00

Dinner Special 22

$22.99

Special 3

$13.99

Special 9

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1273 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Directions

Gallery
Napoli Italian Bridgeville image
Napoli Italian Bridgeville image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1597 Washington Pike Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext
Insurrection Aleworks
orange star4.5 • 134
1635 E Railroad St Heidelberg, PA 15106
View restaurantnext
Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1709 E. Railroad St Carnegie, PA 15106
View restaurantnext
Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - Collier - Dee Jay's - Collier
orange starNo Reviews
1155 Washington Pike Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext
Nobby’s Pizzeria - Scott Township
orange star4.6 • 1,280
373 Vanadium Rd pittsburgh, PA 15243
View restaurantnext
The Crafty Jackalope
orange star4.7 • 2,810
608 Washington Avenue Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bridgeville

The Crafty Jackalope
orange star4.7 • 2,810
608 Washington Avenue Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext
Armstrong's Express - Bridgeville
orange star4.6 • 308
609 Washington Ave Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext
Lucha Street Tacos
orange star4.1 • 24
3181 Washington Pike Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bridgeville
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston