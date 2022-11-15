- Home
Napoli Italian Bridgeville 1273 Washington Pike
1273 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Four seasoned breadsticks baked & served with a side of spaghetti sauce
Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella melted on toasted bread with a warm blend of diced red onions, tomato, olive oil & balsamic dressing served on the side
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chunked chicken & mild wing sauce blended with cheddar cheese, cream cheese & ranch dressing served with homemade pita triangles
Calamari
Tentacles and tubes fried to order till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Breaded dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill seasoning & served with our signature boom boom sauce
Fried Provolone
Two double breaded provolone wheels fried till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce
Fried Zucchini
Fresh zucchini thinly sliced, lightly floured & fried till golden brown served with spaghetti sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Chz Bread
Napoli Fries
French fries covered with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & bacon, baked & served with ranch dressing
Potato Chips
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, diced tomatoes & artichoke hearts sautéed with cream & two cheeses served in a warm bread bowl
Stuffed Hot Peppers
Hot peppers stuffed with a sausage & bread stuffing
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Mushrooms chopped and sautéed with Romano cheese, wine, bread crumbs & spices baked in the cap to perfection
Wings - 10
Wings - 20
Chicken Tender App
Buff Chx Tenders
Pitas
HH Wings
HH Nap Ff
HH Tater Kegs
Salads & Soup
Wedding
Daily
Seafood Bisque
Small House Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions
Large House Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions.
Grilled chicken salad
Steak Salad
Hanging tender steak done to your liking. A variety of garden vegetables & black olives topped with french fries & mozzarella cheese on a bed of lettuce
Caesar Salad
A classic salad with croutons & parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, Greek olives, cucumber & a generous portion of feta cheese
Antipasto
Ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, a variety of garden vegetables, black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes & hot pepper rings on a bed of lettuce
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken breast grilled to order, a variety of garden vegetables & black olives topped with french fries & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of lettuce
Lemon Pepper Tuna
Crisp lettuce topped with canned tuna, artichoke, red onions & tomatoes with a homemade lemon pepper dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomatoes drizzled with our balsamic dressing
QRT WEDDING
QRT BISQUE
QRT RANCH
QRT ITALIAN
QRT BALSAMIC
QRT SPG SCE
QT MT SAUCE
QRT Alfredo
QRT Cr Tomato
Small Caesar
Pizza/Zone/Rolls
Small 9"
Medium 14"
Large 16"
X-Large
•
Small Thick
Medium Thick
Large Thick
•
•
Stromboli
For the person who does not like ricotta cheese just pick 3 pizza toppings. We add them to mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
Special Calzone
Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese, meatball, mild sausage, mushroom & pizza sauce.
Cheese Calzone
Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings & pizza sauce (toppings 1.25 each)
Pepperoni Roll
Layers of mozzarella, cheddar cheese & pepperoni rolled, baked & served with spaghetti sauce.
Spinach Roll
Layers of spinach, garlic, mozzarella & feta cheese rolled, baked & served with ranch dressing.
Gourmet Pizzas
SM Pierogi
Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
SM Ranchero
Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped with mozzarella cheese
SM Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
SM White
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
SM Spinach
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
SM Supreme
A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, mild sausage & green and red peppers
SM Buffalo
Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
MED Pierogi
Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
MED Ranchero
Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese
MED Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
MED White
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese
MED Spinach
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
MED Supreme
A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers
MED Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese
LG Pierogi Pizza
Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
LG Ranchero
Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese
LG Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
LG White
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese
LG Spinach
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
LG Supreme
A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers
LG Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese
LG Sicilian Supreme
XL Pierogi
Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
XL Ranchero
Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese
XL Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
XL White
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese
XL Spinach
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
XL Supreme
A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers
XL Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese
Hoagies
Meatball Casserole
Comes with garlic bread (does not come with chips)
Sausage Casserole
Comes with garlic bread (does not come with chips)
Mixed Casserole
•
•
Half Italian
Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing
Half Cheesesteak
Grilled steak & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers & dressing
Half Spec Steak
Grilled steak, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Half Sausage Parm
Half Meatball Parm
Half Turkey
Turkey breast baked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & dressing
Half Tuna
Canned tuna mixed with egg, mayo & celery topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Half Veggie
Whl Italian
Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing
Whl Cheesesteak
Grilled steak & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers & dressing
Whl Spec Steak
Grilled steak, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Whl Sausage Parm
Whl Meatball
Whl Turkey Hoagie
Turkey breast baked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & dressing
Whl Tuna
Canned tuna mixed with egg, mayo & celery topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Whole Veggie
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Black and Blue Burger
1/2 lb lean ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon & gorgonzola cheese
BLT
Crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato served on toasted Italian bread
Buffalo Burger
1⁄2 lb lean ground beef topped with mild wing sauce & gorgonzola cheese
Buffalo ChxSandwich
Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown & dipped in mild wing sauce With gorgonzola cheese $1.00
Buffalo Tenders FF
Burger Melt
1/2 lb lean ground beef covered with sautéed mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese
Cheeseburger
Cheesy Grilled Cheese
Served on grilled Italian bread with your choice of two cheeses, American, Swiss, gouda or provolone
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Chix Tenders FF
Fish
Cod fillet breaded & deep fried till golden brown served on a brioche bun
Grilled Chx Sandwich
Two 4oz chicken breasts grilled with Italian dressing served with the toppings of your choice Add mushrooms 1.00 • Add cheese 1.00
Hamburger
1/2 lb lean ground beef grilled to your liking Add cheese 1.00 • Add bacon 1.00
Reuben
Corn Beef or turkey breast, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Turkey Club
A triple decker with turkey breast, bacon, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce & tomato
Turkey Reuben
Breaded Chx Sandwich
Dinners
Baked Ziti
Penne noodles tossed with a mixture of spaghetti sauce & ricotta cheese baked & topped with mozzarella cheese
Breaded Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp breaded to order & deep fried till golden brown served with potato or pasta.
Cheese Ravioli
Six raviolis filled with ricotta, Romano & parmesan cheeses topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce
Chx Beurre Blanc
Three chicken breast strips dipped in a seasoned egg batter & sautéed till golden brown, served over red skinned mashed potatoes & topped with spinach lemon beurre blanc sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Nicole
Two 4oz chicken breasts floured & baked with balsamic dressing, topped with gorgonzola cheese & roasted red peppers served with potato or pasta
Chicken Parm & Pasta
Two 4oz chicken breasts breaded, pan fried & topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese over pasta
Chicken Piccata
Two 4oz chicken breasts floured, sautéed & tossed with Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice
Chicken Romano
Four chicken breast strips dipped in a seasoned egg batter & sautéed till golden brown served with potato or pasta
Cod Piccata
0oz cod filet floured & sautéed, tossed with Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice.
CYO Pasta
Eggplant Parmesan
Romano battered eggplant layered with spaghetti sauce & mozzarella cheese served with a side of pasta
Eggplant Rollatini
Our homemade eggplant rolled around in a mixture of ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses topped with spaghetti sauce
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Two 4oz chicken breasts lightly breaded & sautéed in a lemon pepper sauce served with potato or pasta
Lobster Ravioli
Large chunks of Maine lobster are blended with mascarpone and ricotta cheese, wrapped in a thin egg pasta, then drizzled with our lemon beurre blanc sauce
Manicotti
Homemade crepes filled with a ricotta cheese mixture topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Meat Lasagna
A generous portion of homemade cheese lasagna layered with sausage, baked fresh & covered with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Meat Ravioli
Six raviolis filled with beef, Romano & parmesan cheeses topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce
Napoli Pasta
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese sautéed in olive oil & garlic tossed with penne
Seafood Alfredo
Sautéed jumbo shrimp & fresh sea scallops in a homemade Alfredo sauce over linguine.
Seafood Piccata
Sautéed jumbo shrimp & fresh sea scallops in our Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice.
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells filled with three cheeses & a spinach blend topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Veal Parmesan
8 oz. breaded veal cutlet sautéed and topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese served with a side of pasta
Buff Chx Mac And Chz
Adult Mac N Chz
Chx Mornay
Sd Mornay Sauce
Kids & Sides
Specials
Pizza Special
Hoagie Spec
Lunch pasta special
Salad Special
DNR Spec 1
DNR Spec 2
Seafood Special
Sand special
Burge Special
Roll Special
Turkey Classic
Lunch Special
Dinner Special 7
Special 24
Special 8
Lunch Special 9
Dinspecial9
Special 6
Special 10
Special 15
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Dinner Spec 21
Prime Rib
Lunch Special 6
Stew
Linguini Clam Sauce
Tuna Noodle Cass
Dinner Special 20
Special 12
Old Bay Shrimp Gnocchi
Honey M Chx Tender
Dinner Special 22
Special 3
Special 9
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1273 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017