Napoli Italian Washington 2112 Park Place Dr.

Popular Items
NA Beverages
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Raspberry Tea
Pink Lemonade
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
ToGo Soda
Beer
SM Miller Lite
SM Coors Light
SM Yuengling
SM Blue Moon
SM Sam Adam's Seasonal
SM Peroni
SM Stella
SM Labatt
SM Southern Tier IPA
SM Southern Tier Hazy
SM Honey Blossom
SM Sierra Nevada
SM Leinenkugel
SM Iron City Mango
SM Great Lakes
Sabina Sangria
SM Watermelon
SM Blockhouse
SM Truly
LG Miller Lite
LG Coors Light
LG Yuengling
LG Blue Moon
LG Sam Adam's Seasonal
LG Stella
LG Labatt
LG Southern Tier IPA
LG Southern Tier Hazy
LG Leinenkugel
LG Honey Blossom
LG Sierra Nevada
LG Iron City Mango
LG Great Lakes
LG Watermelon
LG Blockhouse
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Coors Light
BTL Mich Ultra
BTL Bud Light
BTL Bud Light Lime
BTL Budweiser
BTL Yuengling
BTL Corona
BTL Corona Light
BTL Iron City
BTL IC Light
BTL Sam Adam's Boston
BTL Miller High Life
BTL Angry Orchard
Southern Tier 2x IPA
BTL Heineken
Truly
Guinness
BTL Southern Tier
BTL Twisted Tea
White Claw
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Black Cherry
Domestic
Import
Wine
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Cabernet
Chardonay
Pinot Grigio
Moscato
White Zinfandel
Jlohr Reisling
Chianti Ruffino
Louis Martini Cabernet
Mirassou Pinot Noir
Conquista Malbec
Apothic Red Blend
Will Hill Charddonay
Ecco Domani
Napoli Sparkling
Red Sangria
Peach Sangria
Watermelon Sangria
Tropical Mimosa
Bonanza Cabernet
Portillo Malbec
BTL Louis Martini Cab
BTL Mirassou Pinot Noir
BTL Conquista Malbec
BTL Apothic Red
BTL Moscato
BTL Jlohr Reisling
BTL Will Hill Charddonay
BTL Ecco Domani
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Grey Goose
Stateside
Kettle One
Stolis
Vanilla Vodka
Raspberry Vodka
3 Olives Cherry
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy SweetTea
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Orange
Chopin
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Stateside
DBL Kettle One
DBL Stolis
DBL 3 Olives
DBL 3 Olives Vanilla
DBL 3 Olives Citrus
DBL 3 Olives Raspberry
DBL 3 Olives Cherry
DBL 3 Olives Orange
Chopin
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Malibu
Blue Chair Vanilla
DBL Well Rum
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Bacardi
DBL Malibu
DBL Blue Chair Vanilla
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Jameson
Seagram VO
Seagram 7
Canadian Club
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Tullamore Dew
Yukon Jack
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Jameson
DBL Seagram VO
DBL Seagram 7
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Sourthern Comfort
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Yukon Jack
Well Bourbon
Jim beam
Makers Mark
Dewars
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Woodford Reserve
DBL Well Bourbon
DBL Jim beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Dewars
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Woodford
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
New Amsterdam
Beefeater
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
DBL New Amsterdam
DBL Beefeater
Well Tequila
1800
Camarena
DBL Well Tequila
DBL 1800
DBL Camarena
Amaretto
Bailey's
Blue Curacao
Chambord
Di Saronno
Fireball
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Peach Schnapps
Rumchata
DBL Amaretto
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Bailey's
DBL Fireball
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Rumchata
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Awesome White Russian
Barrel Roll
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Dreamsicle
Fishbowl Punch
French Martini
Fuzzy Naval
Grapefruit Martini
Grapefruit Mule
Greentea Shot
Jager Bomb
Keylime Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
London Mule
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Premium
Lynchburg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Mule
Milkywaytini
Mimosa
Mini Beer Shot
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Passiontini
Pennsylvania Mule
Russian Mule
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
South Beach
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tennessee Mule
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Signature Drinks
Peach Tea
Ruby Spritz
Skinny Screwdriver
Napoli Cosmo
Mojito
Blueberry Mule
Cranberry Mule
Strawberry Limeade Mule
Mojito Mule
Peach Basil Mule
Grapefruit Crush
Aperol Elderflower Spritz
Lemon Basil Martini
Orange Cream Crush
Spring Spritz
Napoli Spritz
Maple Old Fashioned
Autumn Apple Fizz
JackOLantrn Martini
Pumpkin Apple Shandy
Chocotini
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Four seasoned breadsticks baked & served with a side of spaghetti sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chunked chicken & mild wing sauce blended with cheddar cheese, cream cheese & ranch dressing served with homemade pita triangles
Calamari
Tentacles and tubes fried to order till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Chicken Tender App
Fried Provolone
Two double breaded provolone wheels fried till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce
Fried Zucchini
Fresh zucchini thinly sliced, lightly floured & fried till golden brown served with spaghetti sauce
Garlic Bread APP
Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella melted on toasted bread with a warm blend of diced red onions, tomato, olive oil & balsamic dressing served on the side
Napoli Fries
French fries covered with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & bacon, baked & served with ranch dressing
Potato Chips
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, diced tomatoes & artichoke hearts sautéed with cream & two cheeses served in a warm bread bowl
Stuffed Hot Peppers
Hot peppers stuffed with a sausage & bread stuffing
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Mushrooms chopped and sautéed with Romano cheese, wine, bread crumbs & spices baked in the cap to perfection
Wings - 10
Wings - 20
Pita
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Artichoke Romano
App Special
Salads & Soup
Wedding
Daily
Seafood Bisque
Small House Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions
Large House Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions.
Grilled chicken salad
Steak Salad
Hanging tender steak done to your liking. A variety of garden vegetables & black olives topped with french fries & mozzarella cheese on a bed of lettuce
Caesar Salad
A classic salad with croutons & parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, Greek olives, cucumber & a generous portion of feta cheese
Antipasto
Ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, a variety of garden vegetables, black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes & hot pepper rings on a bed of lettuce
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken breast grilled to order, a variety of garden vegetables & black olives topped with french fries & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of lettuce
Lemon Pepper Tuna
Crisp lettuce topped with canned tuna, artichoke, red onions & tomatoes with a homemade lemon pepper dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomatoes drizzled with our balsamic dressing
Quart Wedding
Quart Bisque
Quart Daily
Quart Ranch
Quart Italian
Quart Balsamic
Quart Spaghetti Sauce
Pizza/Zone/Rolls
Small 9"
Medium 14"
Large 16"
X-Large
•
Small Thick
Medium Thick
Large Thick
•
•
Stromboli
For the person who does not like ricotta cheese just pick 3 pizza toppings. We add them to mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
Special Calzone
Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese, meatball, mild sausage, mushroom & pizza sauce.
Cheese Calzone
Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings & pizza sauce (toppings 1.25 each)
Pepperoni Roll
Layers of mozzarella, cheddar cheese & pepperoni rolled, baked & served with spaghetti sauce.
Spinach Roll
Layers of spinach, garlic, mozzarella & feta cheese rolled, baked & served with ranch dressing.
Gourmet Pizzas
SM Pierogi
Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
SM Ranchero
Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped with mozzarella cheese
SM Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
SM White
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
SM Spinach
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
SM Supreme
A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, mild sausage & green and red peppers
SM Buffalo
Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
MED Pierogi
Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
MED Ranchero
Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese
MED Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
MED White
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese
MED Spinach
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
MED Supreme
A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers
MED Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese
LG Pierogi Pizza
Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
LG Ranchero
Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese
LG Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
LG White
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese
LG Spinach
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
LG Supreme
A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers
LG Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese
LG Sicilian Supreme
XL Pierogi
Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
XL Ranchero
Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese
XL Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil
XL White
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese
XL Spinach
Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
XL Supreme
A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers
XL Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese
Hoagies
Meatball Casserole
Comes with garlic bread (does not come with chips)
Sausage Casserole
Comes with garlic bread (does not come with chips)
Mixed Casserole
•
•
Half Italian
Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing
Half Cheesesteak
Grilled steak & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers & dressing
Half Spec Steak
Grilled steak, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Half Sausage Parm
Half Meatball
Half Turkey
Turkey breast baked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & dressing
Half Tuna
Canned tuna mixed with egg, mayo & celery topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Half Veggie
Whl Italian
Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing
Whl Cheesesteak
Grilled steak & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers & dressing
Whl Spec Steak
Grilled steak, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Whl Sausage Parm
Whl Meatball
Whl Turkey Hoagie
Turkey breast baked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & dressing
Whl Tuna
Canned tuna mixed with egg, mayo & celery topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Black and Blue Burger
1/2 lb lean ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon & gorgonzola cheese
BLT
Crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato served on toasted Italian bread
Buffalo Burger
1⁄2 lb lean ground beef topped with mild wing sauce & gorgonzola cheese
Buffalo ChxSandwich
Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown & dipped in mild wing sauce With gorgonzola cheese $1.00
Buffalo Tenders FF
Burger Melt
1/2 lb lean ground beef covered with sautéed mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese
Cheeseburger
Cheesy Grilled Cheese
Served on grilled Italian bread with your choice of two cheeses, American, Swiss, gouda or provolone
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Chix Tenders FF
Fish
Cod fillet breaded & deep fried till golden brown served on a brioche bun
Grill Buff Chx Sand
Grilled Chx Parm Sandwich
Grilled Chx Sandwich
Two 4oz chicken breasts grilled with Italian dressing served with the toppings of your choice Add mushrooms 1.00 • Add cheese 1.00
Hamburger
1/2 lb lean ground beef grilled to your liking Add cheese 1.00 • Add bacon 1.00
Reuben
Corn Beef or turkey breast, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Turkey Club
A triple decker with turkey breast, bacon, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce & tomato
Turkey Reuben
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Dinners
Baked Ziti
Penne noodles tossed with a mixture of spaghetti sauce & ricotta cheese baked & topped with mozzarella cheese
Breaded Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp breaded to order & deep fried till golden brown served with potato or pasta.
Cheese Ravioli
Six raviolis filled with ricotta, Romano & parmesan cheeses topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce
Chx Beurre Blanc
Three chicken breast strips dipped in a seasoned egg batter & sautéed till golden brown, served over red skinned mashed potatoes & topped with spinach lemon beurre blanc sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Nicole
Two 4oz chicken breasts floured & baked with balsamic dressing, topped with gorgonzola cheese & roasted red peppers served with potato or pasta
Chicken Parm & Pasta
Two 4oz chicken breasts breaded, pan fried & topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese over pasta
Chicken Piccata
Two 4oz chicken breasts floured, sautéed & tossed with Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice
Chicken Romano
Four chicken breast strips dipped in a seasoned egg batter & sautéed till golden brown served with potato or pasta
Cod Piccata
0oz cod filet floured & sautéed, tossed with Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice.
CYO Pasta
Eggplant Parmesan
Romano battered eggplant layered with spaghetti sauce & mozzarella cheese served with a side of pasta
Eggplant Rollatini
Our homemade eggplant rolled around in a mixture of ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses topped with spaghetti sauce
Florentine Ravioli
Extra large hexagon shaped ravioli speckled with parsley & filled with a blend of spinach, ricotta, blue & parmesan cheeses topped with a creamy tomato sauce
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Two 4oz chicken breasts lightly breaded & sautéed in a lemon pepper sauce served with potato or pasta
Lobster Ravioli
Large chunks of Maine lobster are blended with mascarpone and ricotta cheese, wrapped in a thin egg pasta, then drizzled with our lemon beurre blanc sauce
Manicotti
Homemade crepes filled with a ricotta cheese mixture topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Meat Lasagna
A generous portion of homemade cheese lasagna layered with sausage, baked fresh & covered with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Meat Ravioli
Six raviolis filled with beef, Romano & parmesan cheeses topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce
Napoli Pasta
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese sautéed in olive oil & garlic tossed with penne
Seafood Alfredo
Sautéed jumbo shrimp & fresh sea scallops in a homemade Alfredo sauce over linguine.
Seafood Piccata
Sautéed jumbo shrimp & fresh sea scallops in our Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice.
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells filled with three cheeses & a spinach blend topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Veal Parmesan
8 oz. breaded veal cutlet sautéed and topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese served with a side of pasta
Kids & Sides
Specials
Pizza Special
Hoagie Spec
Lunch pasta special
Salad Special
DNR Spec 1
DNR Spec 2
DNR Spec 3
Sand special
Burger Special
Roll Special
Turkey Classic
Lunch Special
Seafood Special
Lunch Special 2
Dinner Spec 4
Dinner Spec 5
Fr Chx Special
Ravioli Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2112 Park Place Dr., Washington, PA 15301