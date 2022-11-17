Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Napoli Italian Washington 2112 Park Place Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

2112 Park Place Dr.

Washington, PA 15301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 16"
Medium 14"
Breadsticks

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

ToGo Soda

$2.50

Beer

SM Miller Lite

$3.60

SM Coors Light

$3.60

SM Yuengling

$3.60

SM Blue Moon

$5.35

SM Sam Adam's Seasonal

$4.85

SM Peroni

$5.35

SM Stella

$5.10

SM Labatt

$4.35

SM Southern Tier IPA

$6.00

SM Southern Tier Hazy

$7.00

SM Honey Blossom

$6.00

SM Sierra Nevada

$6.25

SM Leinenkugel

$6.35Out of stock

SM Iron City Mango

$5.00

SM Great Lakes

$7.00

Sabina Sangria

$6.00

SM Watermelon

$6.25

SM Blockhouse

$6.00

SM Truly

$6.00

LG Miller Lite

$4.35

LG Coors Light

$4.35

LG Yuengling

$4.35

LG Blue Moon

$7.35

LG Sam Adam's Seasonal

$6.85

LG Stella

$7.10

LG Labatt

$5.45

LG Southern Tier IPA

$9.00

LG Southern Tier Hazy

$10.00

LG Leinenkugel

$8.35Out of stock

LG Honey Blossom

$8.00

LG Sierra Nevada

$8.00

LG Iron City Mango

$7.00

LG Great Lakes

$9.00

LG Watermelon

$8.25

LG Blockhouse

$8.00

BTL Miller Lite

$3.70

BTL Coors Light

$3.70

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.70

BTL Bud Light

$3.70

BTL Bud Light Lime

$3.70

BTL Budweiser

$3.70

BTL Yuengling

$3.70

BTL Corona

$4.70

BTL Corona Light

$4.70

BTL Iron City

$3.70

BTL IC Light

$3.70

BTL Sam Adam's Boston

$4.70

BTL Miller High Life

$3.70

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.45

Southern Tier 2x IPA

$5.25

BTL Heineken

$4.70

Truly

$4.50

Guinness

$5.20

BTL Southern Tier

$5.25

BTL Twisted Tea

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

Domestic

$9.00

Import

$13.00

Wine

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Jlohr Reisling

$9.00

Chianti Ruffino

$7.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$9.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir

$8.00

Conquista Malbec

$8.25Out of stock

Apothic Red Blend

$8.25

Will Hill Charddonay

$8.00

Ecco Domani

$8.00

Napoli Sparkling

$12.00

Red Sangria

$6.50

Peach Sangria

$6.50

Watermelon Sangria

$6.50

Tropical Mimosa

$8.50

Bonanza Cabernet

$9.00

Portillo Malbec

$9.00

BTL Louis Martini Cab

$27.00

BTL Mirassou Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Conquista Malbec

$25.00

BTL Apothic Red

$25.00

BTL Moscato

$16.00

BTL Jlohr Reisling

$27.00

BTL Will Hill Charddonay

$24.00

BTL Ecco Domani

$24.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.65

Titos

$6.15

Grey Goose

$6.65

Stateside

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Stolis

$5.65

Vanilla Vodka

$6.15

Raspberry Vodka

$6.15

3 Olives Cherry

$6.15

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.50

Deep Eddy SweetTea

$6.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.50

Chopin

$5.50

DBL Well Vodka

$6.15

DBL Titos

$9.20

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Stateside

$9.00

DBL Kettle One

$9.00

DBL Stolis

$8.50

DBL 3 Olives

$7.65

DBL 3 Olives Vanilla

$7.65

DBL 3 Olives Citrus

$7.65

DBL 3 Olives Raspberry

$7.65

DBL 3 Olives Cherry

$7.65

DBL 3 Olives Orange

$7.65

Chopin

$8.25

Well Rum

$4.15

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Blue Chair Vanilla

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.50

DBL Bacardi

$7.50

DBL Malibu

$7.50

DBL Blue Chair Vanilla

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$4.15

Jack Daniels

$5.65

Crown Royal

$6.15

Crown Apple

$6.15

Jameson

$5.40

Seagram VO

$4.65

Seagram 7

$4.65

Canadian Club

$4.65

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$5.65

Tullamore Dew

$5.65

Yukon Jack

$5.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.15

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.50

DBL Crown Royal

$9.15

DBL Crown Apple

$9.15

DBL Jameson

$8.10

DBL Seagram VO

$7.00

DBL Seagram 7

$7.00

DBL Canadian Club

$7.00

DBL Sourthern Comfort

$6.75

DBL Wild Turkey

$8.45

DBL Tullamore Dew

$8.50

DBL Yukon Jack

$8.25

Well Bourbon

$4.15

Jim beam

$5.15

Makers Mark

$8.00

Dewars

$5.65

J & B

$5.15

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.65

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.65

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$6.15

DBL Jim beam

$7.65

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$8.50

DBL J & B

$7.65

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

DBL Woodford

$10.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.15

Tanqueray

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$4.65

Beefeater

$5.65

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$9.15

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$8.50

Well Tequila

$4.15

1800

$8.15

Camarena

$5.65

DBL Well Tequila

$6.15

DBL 1800

$12.15

DBL Camarena

$6.90

Amaretto

$4.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Chambord

$6.00

Di Saronno

$5.50

Fireball

$4.65

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Licor 43

$5.65

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Rumchata

$6.00

DBL Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.25

DBL Bailey's

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$7.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$7.50

DBL Jagermeister

$7.50

DBL Kahlua

$8.25

DBL Rumchata

$9.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Appletini

$8.00

Awesome White Russian

$6.50

Barrel Roll

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$5.15

Bloody Mary

$1.50

Cosmopolitan

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Fishbowl Punch

$7.50

French Martini

$8.00

Fuzzy Naval

$0.50

Grapefruit Martini

$8.00

Grapefruit Mule

$7.00

Greentea Shot

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Keylime Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

London Mule

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Long Island Premium

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.65

Madras

$0.50

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$2.00

Margarita

$1.00

Martini

Mexican Mule

$7.00

Milkywaytini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Mini Beer Shot

$5.50

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Passiontini

$8.00

Pennsylvania Mule

$7.00

Russian Mule

$7.00

Screwdriver

$0.50

Sea Breeze

$0.50

Sex on the Beach

$0.50

South Beach

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$2.00

Tennessee Mule

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$0.50

Tom Collins

$0.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$0.50

White Russian

$0.50

Signature Drinks

Peach Tea

$6.50

Ruby Spritz

$6.50

Skinny Screwdriver

$6.50

Napoli Cosmo

$8.50

Mojito

$6.50

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Cranberry Mule

$7.00

Strawberry Limeade Mule

$8.00

Mojito Mule

$8.00

Peach Basil Mule

$8.00

Grapefruit Crush

$7.50

Aperol Elderflower Spritz

$7.00

Lemon Basil Martini

$8.50

Orange Cream Crush

$7.50

Spring Spritz

$6.50

Napoli Spritz

$12.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$10.00

Autumn Apple Fizz

$8.50

JackOLantrn Martini

$10.50

Pumpkin Apple Shandy

$7.00

Chocotini

$9.00

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$5.49

Four seasoned breadsticks baked & served with a side of spaghetti sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Chunked chicken & mild wing sauce blended with cheddar cheese, cream cheese & ranch dressing served with homemade pita triangles

Calamari

$11.99

Tentacles and tubes fried to order till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$2.99

Chicken Tender App

$7.99

Fried Provolone

$6.99

Two double breaded provolone wheels fried till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Fresh zucchini thinly sliced, lightly floured & fried till golden brown served with spaghetti sauce

Garlic Bread APP

$1.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella melted on toasted bread with a warm blend of diced red onions, tomato, olive oil & balsamic dressing served on the side

Napoli Fries

$11.99

French fries covered with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & bacon, baked & served with ranch dressing

Potato Chips

$3.99

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Spinach, diced tomatoes & artichoke hearts sautéed with cream & two cheeses served in a warm bread bowl

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$11.99

Hot peppers stuffed with a sausage & bread stuffing

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$9.99

Mushrooms chopped and sautéed with Romano cheese, wine, bread crumbs & spices baked in the cap to perfection

Wings - 10

$12.99

Wings - 20

$27.98

Pita

$1.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$8.99

Artichoke Romano

$10.99

App Special

$10.99

Salads & Soup

Wedding

$4.49+

Daily

$4.49+

Seafood Bisque

$5.49+

Small House Salad

$4.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions

Large House Salad

$5.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hot pepper rings, black olives & onions.

Grilled chicken salad

$9.99+

Steak Salad

$17.99

Hanging tender steak done to your liking. A variety of garden vegetables & black olives topped with french fries & mozzarella cheese on a bed of lettuce

Caesar Salad

$9.99

A classic salad with croutons & parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Lettuce, tomatoes, Greek olives, cucumber & a generous portion of feta cheese

Antipasto

$9.99+

Ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, a variety of garden vegetables, black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes & hot pepper rings on a bed of lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Chicken breast grilled to order, a variety of garden vegetables & black olives topped with french fries & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of lettuce

Lemon Pepper Tuna

$8.99+

Crisp lettuce topped with canned tuna, artichoke, red onions & tomatoes with a homemade lemon pepper dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomatoes drizzled with our balsamic dressing

Quart Wedding

$12.00

Quart Bisque

$14.00

Quart Daily

$12.00

Quart Ranch

$13.00

Quart Italian

$11.00

Quart Balsamic

$11.00

Quart Spaghetti Sauce

$7.00

Pizza/Zone/Rolls

Small 9"

$8.99

Medium 14"

$13.99

Large 16"

$16.99

X-Large

$18.99

Small Thick

$8.99

Medium Thick

$13.99

Large Thick

$19.99

Stromboli

$9.99

For the person who does not like ricotta cheese just pick 3 pizza toppings. We add them to mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.

Special Calzone

$9.99

Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese, meatball, mild sausage, mushroom & pizza sauce.

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Mixture of ricotta & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings & pizza sauce (toppings 1.25 each)

Pepperoni Roll

$8.99

Layers of mozzarella, cheddar cheese & pepperoni rolled, baked & served with spaghetti sauce.

Spinach Roll

$8.99

Layers of spinach, garlic, mozzarella & feta cheese rolled, baked & served with ranch dressing.

Gourmet Pizzas

SM Pierogi

$9.49

Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

SM Ranchero

$9.49

Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped with mozzarella cheese

SM Margherita

$9.49

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil

SM White

$8.99

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

SM Spinach

$9.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

SM Supreme

$10.49

A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, mild sausage & green and red peppers

SM Buffalo

$9.49

Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

MED Pierogi

$17.49

Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

MED Ranchero

$17.49

Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese

MED Margherita

$17.49

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil

MED White

$16.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese

MED Spinach

$17.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

MED Supreme

$18.49

A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers

MED Buffalo Chicken

$17.49

Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese

LG Pierogi Pizza

$19.49

Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

LG Ranchero

$19.49

Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese

LG Margherita

$19.49

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil

LG White

$18.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese

LG Spinach

$19.49

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

LG Supreme

$20.49

A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers

LG Buffalo Chicken

$20.49

Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese

LG Sicilian Supreme

$23.99

XL Pierogi

$20.99

Red skinned mashed potatoes, red onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

XL Ranchero

$20.99

Steak, ranch dressing & red onion topped withmozzarella cheese

XL Margherita

$20.99

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil

XL White

$19.99

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes &mozzarella cheese

XL Spinach

$20.99

Olive oil & garlic topped with fresh tomatoes,spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

XL Supreme

$22.99

A delicious blend of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions,mild sausage & green and red peppers

XL Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Grilled chicken with mild wing sauce, mozzarella& cheddar cheese

Hoagies

Meatball Casserole

$9.99

Comes with garlic bread (does not come with chips)

Sausage Casserole

$9.99

Comes with garlic bread (does not come with chips)

Mixed Casserole

$9.99

Half Italian

$9.49

Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing

Half Cheesesteak

$10.49

Grilled steak & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers & dressing

Half Spec Steak

$10.49

Grilled steak, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Half Sausage Parm

$10.49

Half Meatball

$10.49

Half Turkey

$9.49

Turkey breast baked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & dressing

Half Tuna

$9.49

Canned tuna mixed with egg, mayo & celery topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Half Veggie

$9.49

Whl Italian

$17.99

Ham, Salami, cappicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & Italian dressing

Whl Cheesesteak

$19.99

Grilled steak & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers & dressing

Whl Spec Steak

$19.99

Grilled steak, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Whl Sausage Parm

$19.99

Whl Meatball

$19.99

Whl Turkey Hoagie

$17.99

Turkey breast baked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers & dressing

Whl Tuna

$17.99

Canned tuna mixed with egg, mayo & celery topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

Black and Blue Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb lean ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon & gorgonzola cheese

BLT

$9.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato served on toasted Italian bread

Buffalo Burger

$13.49

1⁄2 lb lean ground beef topped with mild wing sauce & gorgonzola cheese

Buffalo ChxSandwich

$13.99

Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown & dipped in mild wing sauce With gorgonzola cheese $1.00

Buffalo Tenders FF

$10.99

Burger Melt

$12.49

1/2 lb lean ground beef covered with sautéed mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese

Cheeseburger

$12.49

Cheesy Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Served on grilled Italian bread with your choice of two cheeses, American, Swiss, gouda or provolone

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.99

Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese

Chix Tenders FF

$9.99

Fish

$11.99

Cod fillet breaded & deep fried till golden brown served on a brioche bun

Grill Buff Chx Sand

$13.99

Grilled Chx Parm Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chx Sandwich

$12.49

Two 4oz chicken breasts grilled with Italian dressing served with the toppings of your choice Add mushrooms 1.00 • Add cheese 1.00

Hamburger

$11.49

1/2 lb lean ground beef grilled to your liking Add cheese 1.00 • Add bacon 1.00

Reuben

$11.49

Corn Beef or turkey breast, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Turkey Club

$13.99

A triple decker with turkey breast, bacon, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Turkey Reuben

$11.49

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Dinners

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Penne noodles tossed with a mixture of spaghetti sauce & ricotta cheese baked & topped with mozzarella cheese

Breaded Shrimp

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp breaded to order & deep fried till golden brown served with potato or pasta.

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Six raviolis filled with ricotta, Romano & parmesan cheeses topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce

Chx Beurre Blanc

$19.99

Three chicken breast strips dipped in a seasoned egg batter & sautéed till golden brown, served over red skinned mashed potatoes & topped with spinach lemon beurre blanc sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Chicken Nicole

$19.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts floured & baked with balsamic dressing, topped with gorgonzola cheese & roasted red peppers served with potato or pasta

Chicken Parm & Pasta

$19.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts breaded, pan fried & topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese over pasta

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts floured, sautéed & tossed with Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice

Chicken Romano

$19.99

Four chicken breast strips dipped in a seasoned egg batter & sautéed till golden brown served with potato or pasta

Cod Piccata

$19.99

0oz cod filet floured & sautéed, tossed with Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice.

CYO Pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Romano battered eggplant layered with spaghetti sauce & mozzarella cheese served with a side of pasta

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.99

Our homemade eggplant rolled around in a mixture of ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses topped with spaghetti sauce

Florentine Ravioli

$16.99Out of stock

Extra large hexagon shaped ravioli speckled with parsley & filled with a blend of spinach, ricotta, blue & parmesan cheeses topped with a creamy tomato sauce

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$19.99

Two 4oz chicken breasts lightly breaded & sautéed in a lemon pepper sauce served with potato or pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$21.99

Large chunks of Maine lobster are blended with mascarpone and ricotta cheese, wrapped in a thin egg pasta, then drizzled with our lemon beurre blanc sauce

Manicotti

$15.99

Homemade crepes filled with a ricotta cheese mixture topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese

Meat Lasagna

$17.99

A generous portion of homemade cheese lasagna layered with sausage, baked fresh & covered with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese

Meat Ravioli

$15.99

Six raviolis filled with beef, Romano & parmesan cheeses topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce

Napoli Pasta

$16.99

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese sautéed in olive oil & garlic tossed with penne

Seafood Alfredo

$24.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp & fresh sea scallops in a homemade Alfredo sauce over linguine.

Seafood Piccata

$24.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp & fresh sea scallops in our Napoli piccata sauce (lemon chicken sauce with mushrooms, artichokes & capers) over rice.

Stuffed Shells

$15.99

Jumbo pasta shells filled with three cheeses & a spinach blend topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese

Veal Parmesan

$20.99

8 oz. breaded veal cutlet sautéed and topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese served with a side of pasta

Kids & Sides

Kid Chz Rav

$4.99

Kids Meat Rav

$4.99

Kid Mini Chz

$6.99

Kid Grill Chz

$5.49

Kid Mac N Chz

$4.99

Kid Spag/MB

$3.99

Kid Tender/FF

$5.79

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Pasta

$2.50

Meatballs (ea)

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$1.50

Side Veg

$1.50

Spinach/Garlic

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Chicken

$2.00

1 Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Rice

$1.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramasu

$7.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00

Specials

Pizza Special

$8.99

Hoagie Spec

$9.99

Lunch pasta special

$10.99

Salad Special

$8.49

DNR Spec 1

$15.99

DNR Spec 2

$19.99

DNR Spec 3

$21.99

Sand special

$9.99

Burger Special

$10.99

Roll Special

$9.49

Turkey Classic

$8.99

Lunch Special

$8.99

Seafood Special

$20.99

Lunch Special 2

$7.99

Dinner Spec 4

$19.99

Dinner Spec 5

$17.99

Fr Chx Special

$9.99

Ravioli Special

$15.99

OTHERS

Wings (50 min)

$55.00

Meatballs (ea)

$1.00

Chicken Romano (per lb)

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan (per lb)

$11.00

Chicken Piccata (per lb)

$11.00

Chicken Milanese (per lb)

$11.00

Fried Chicken (ea)

$1.35
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2112 Park Place Dr., Washington, PA 15301

Directions

Gallery
Napoli Italian Washington image
Napoli Italian Washington image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grande Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4205 Washington Rd. McMurray, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - McMurray
orange starNo Reviews
4080 Washington Rd McMurray, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Vincents of Southpointe
orange starNo Reviews
673 Morganza Rd. Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
432 Georgetown Road Lawrence, PA 15055
View restaurantnext
Lorenzo's Pub & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
607 East McMurray Rd McMurray, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Luciano's Pizza And Pasta
orange star3.5 • 72
1030 Clifton Rd Bethel Park, PA 15102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The SpringHouse
orange star4.8 • 452
1531 PA-136 Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
orange star4.7 • 115
596 Racetrack Rd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Wong's Wok
orange star4.4 • 93
2200 Tanger Blvd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston