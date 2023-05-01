Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napoli Pizza & Restaurant Blue Diamond/Rainbow

No reviews yet

9475 South Rainbow Boulevard

B-150

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Food

Pizza

10 inch cheese pizza

$9.99

14 inch cheese pizza

$14.99

16 inch cheese pizza

$17.99

18 inch cheese pizza

$20.99

24 inch cheese pizza

$27.99

28 inch cheese pizza

$38.99

30 Inch Cheese

$42.99

36 inch cheese pizza

$71.99

Pasta

Spaghetti or Ziti With Marinara

$12.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs or Sausage

$16.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

Linguini & Clams

$19.99

Seafood Linguini

$24.99

Lasagna

$18.99

Baked Ziti or Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Cheese Ravioli w/Marinara

$15.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.99

Side of Meatballs

$4.99

Side of Sausage

$5.99

Side of Meat Sauce

$5.99

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99+

Antipasto Salad

$10.99+

Egg Chef Salad

$10.99+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Black n Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99+

Spinach Salad

$11.99+

Napoli Italian Chopped Salad

$12.99+

Chicken Wings/Chicken Fingers

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Chicken Fingers

$13.99+

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Burgers

Build Your Own

$11.99+

House Specials

$11.99+

Sandwiches

Napoli Italian Special

$12.99

Ham or Turkey & Cheese

$12.99

Turkey, Avocado & Cheese

$13.99

Tuna, Avocado & Cheese

$13.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.99

Meatball & Sausage Parmagiana

$12.99

Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions

$12.99

Eggplant Parmagiana

$12.99

Chicken Parmagiana

$12.99

Philly Steak

$12.99

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Philly Steak Bomb

$14.99

Hot Pastrami w/ Cheese & Mustard

$12.99

Napoli Pastrami

$12.99

Tuna Melt w/ Cheese

$12.99

Gyro

$12.99

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sub

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Breast Sub

$12.99

California Turkey Sub

$13.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99+

Curly Fries

$7.99

Carne Asada Fries

$17.99

Tater Tots

$3.99+

Cheesy Tater Tots

$9.99

Potato Skins

$10.99

Zucchini Sticks

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Bruschetta

$12.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.99

Garlic Balls

$7.99

Breadsticks

$7.99

Cheesy Breadsticks

$10.99

Combo Platter

$14.99

Kids Menu

Spaghetti or Ziti with Butter or Marinara

$8.99

(3) Chicken Fingers w/Fries

Dinosaur Nuggets w/Fries

Macaroni & Cheese w/Fries

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

Lunch Specials

#1 Triple Decker BLT w/Fries + Free Soda

$10.99

#2 Stromboli or Calzone + Free Soda

$13.99

#3 10 Inch 1-Topping Pizza + Free Soda

$10.99

#4 Meatball, Sausage, or Ham & Cheese w/Fries + Free Soda

$10.99

#5 (3) Chicken Fingers w/Fries + Free Soda

$12.99

#6 Cheese Ravioli w/ Garlic Bread + Free Soda

$12.99

#7 Lasagna w/Garlic Bread + Free Soda

$15.99

#8 (2) Slices of Cheese or Pepperoni + Free Soda

$9.99

#9 Spaghetti & Meatballs or Sausage w/Garlic Bread + Free Soda

$13.99

#10 Philly Cheese Steak w/Fries +Free Soda

$12.99

#11 1/2 Pound Cheese Burger w/Fries + Free Soda

$12.99

#12 Eggplant Parmigiana Spaghetti w/Garlic Bread +Free Soda

$13.99

#13 (6) Chicken Wings w/Garden Salad + Free Soda

$11.99

#14 Hot Pastrami Cheese w/Fries + Free Soda

$12.99

#15 Sausage w/Grilled Peppers Onions Cheese+Free Soda

$12.99

#16 (10) Chicken Wings w/Fries + Free Soda

$15.99

#17 Antipasto Salad w/ Garlic Bread +Free Soda

$12.99

#18 Black n Chicken Salad W/Garlic Bread + Free Soda

$12.99

#19 (1) Slice Cheese or Pepperoni 6 Boneless Wings + Free Soda

$10.99

#20 Chicken Ceaser Salad w/Garlic Bread + Free Soda

$12.99

#21 Tuna Avocado Sub Cheese Choice of Side + Free Soda

$13.99

#22 Greek Salad w/Garlic Bread +Free Soda

$12.99

#23 Chef Salad w/ Garlic Bread + Free Soda

$12.99

#24 Chicken Gyro w/Fries + Free Soda

$12.99

Anytime Specials

#1 (2) 16 Inch Pizzas w/ 1 free Topping

$32.99

#2 (1)28 Inch Pizza w/4 free Toppings + 2 Liter

$45.99

#3 (1) 18 Inch Pizza w/2 free Toppings

$22.99

(#4) 14” Cheese Pizza + Spaghetti & Meatballs + Garlic Bread + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$30.99

(#5) 24” Cheese Pizza + 20 Wings + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$52.99

(#6) 16” Pizza w/1 Topping + 8 Fingers + 20 Wings + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$63.99

(#7) Two 16” Pizzas w/ 2 Toppings + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$39.99

(#8) 16” Pizza w/ 1 Topping + 1 Lasagna + 1 Salad + Garlic Bread + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$39.99

(#9) 16” Pizza w/ 1 Topping + 20 Wings + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$45.99

(#10) 16” Pizza w/ 1 Topping + 10 Fingers + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$40.99

(#11) 28” Pizza w/ 1 Topping + 40 Wings + (Two) 2 Liter Sodas

$93.99

(#12) 30” Pizza w/ 4 Toppings + 40 Wings + 20 Fingers + (Two) Large Fries + (Two) 2 Liter Sodas

$131.99

(#13) 16″ Any Specialty Pizza + 20 Wings + 2liter Soda

$55.99

(#14) 18′ Pizza W/ 1 Topping + 20 Wings + Antipasto or Chef Salad + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$55.99

(#15) Two 18” Pizzas w/ 2 Toppings/ea + 40 Wings + (Two) 2 Liter Sodas

$100.99

(#16) 14″ Pizza w/ 1 Topping + 10 Wings + 2liter Soda

$33.99

(#17) 14” Pizzas w/ 1 Topping + 10 Wings + 5 Fingers

$38.99

(#18) 16” Pizza w/ 1 Topping + 20 Wings + 10 Fingers + Large Fries + (One) 2 Liter Soda

$70.99

(#19) 36″ Pizza w/ 4 Toppings + 40 Wings + Garlic Balls + (Two) 2 Liter Soda

$129.99

Pick Up Specials

14 inch cheese pizza

$9.99

16 inch cheese pizza

$12.99

1st 18 inch cheese pizza

$14.99

2nd 18 inch cheese pizza

$14.99

Soups

Minestrone

$7.99

Chicken Noodle

$7.99

Cream of Broccoli

$7.99

Boston Clam Chowder

$7.99

Italian Wedding

$7.99

Bowl of Chili

$7.99

Ribs

Half Rack

$24.99

Full Rack

$45.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.99

Zeppolis

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.99

Nutella Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Baklava

$7.99

Rice Pudding

$7.99

Apple Pie

$7.99

Eclair

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Lemon Cake

$7.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Brownie

$7.99

Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's

$9.99

Talenti

$9.99

Breyers

$5.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.99+

Can Soda

$3.99

Glass Bottle Soda

$3.99

2 Liter Soda

$5.99

Juice

$4.99+

Iced Teas

$4.99+

Milk

$4.99+

Perrier

$3.99

Water Bottle

$3.99

Italian Soda

$4.99+

Root Beer Float

$6.99+

Milkshake

$8.99

Triple Deckers/Wraps

Triple Decker BLT

$10.99

Triple Decker Tuna

$10.99

Triple Decker Chicken

$12.99

Triple Decker Turkey

$11.99

Triple Decker Turkey & Bacon

$12.99

Triple Decker Chicken & Bacon

$13.99

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Calzone

10 inch calzone

$9.99

14 inch cheese calzone

$14.99

16 inch cheese calzone

$17.99

18 inch cheese calzone

$20.99

24 inch cheese calzone

$27.99

28 inch cheese calzone

$38.99

Stromboli

10 inch cheese Stromboli

$9.99

14 inch cheese Stromboli

$14.99

16 inch cheese pizza

$17.99

18 inch Stromboli

$20.99

24 inch Stromboli

$27.99

28 inch Stromboli

$38.99

Chicago/ Sicilian/ Gluten Free

Chicago Deep Dish

$29.99

Sicilian

$27.99

Gluten Free

$24.99

4 Item Combo Pizza

10 inch cheese pizza

$14.99

14 inch cheese pizza

$14.99

16 inch cheese pizza

$17.99

18 inch cheese pizza

$20.99

24 inch cheese pizza

$27.99

28 inch cheese pizza

$38.99

30 Inch Cheese

$42.99

36 inch cheese pizza

$71.99

Slices

Slice of Cheese

$3.50

Slice of Pepperoni

$3.75

Slice of Hawaiian

$4.00

Slice of Sausage

$3.75

Slice of Supreme

$4.75

Slice of Meat Lover

$4.75

Slice of White Pizza

$4.75

Slice of 5 Cheese

$4.75

Beer/Wine

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Samuel Adams

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Beer Bucket

$14.00

Imported Beer

Corona

$5.50

Estrella Damm

$5.50

Peroni

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Baltika 3

$5.50

Baltika 7

$5.50

Baltika 9

$5.50

Bucket Beer

$18.00

Red Wine Glass

Pinot Noir Rex Goliath

$7.99

Merlot Beringer

$7.99

Cabernet Sauvignon Beringer

$7.99

White Wine Glass

White Zinfandel Montevina

$7.99

Sauvignon Blanc Rex Goliath

$7.99

Chardonnay Beringer

$7.99

Pinot Grigio Yellow Tail

$7.99

Red Wine Bottle

Rex Goliath Pinot Noir

$26.99

Beringer Merlot

$26.99

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.99

White Wine Bottle

Montevina White Zinfandel

$26.99

Rex Goliath Sauvignon Blanc

$26.99

Beringer Chardonnay

$26.99

Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio

$26.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9475 South Rainbow Boulevard, B-150, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

